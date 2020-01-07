Used Honda Minivan for Sale Near Me

3,433 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,433 listings
  • 2019 Honda Odyssey LX in Gray
    certified

    2019 Honda Odyssey LX

    2,482 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,699

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Black
    used

    2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    26,467 miles

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    30,894 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,998

    Details
  • 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    75,738 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2016 Honda Odyssey LX in Gray
    used

    2016 Honda Odyssey LX

    50,424 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,849

    Details
  • 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring in White
    used

    2015 Honda Odyssey Touring

    126,798 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    certified

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    47,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,977

    $3,736 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Black
    used

    2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    56,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,289

    $3,367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite in White
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey Elite

    50,571 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,495

    Details
  • 2011 Honda Odyssey LX in White
    used

    2011 Honda Odyssey LX

    168,996 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $10,559

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    22,980 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $30,995

    $384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Brown
    used

    2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    47,140 miles
    Good Deal

    $23,286

    $613 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Blue
    certified

    2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    33,311 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $26,685

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    28,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,667

    Details
  • 2019 Honda Odyssey LX in Dark Blue
    used

    2019 Honda Odyssey LX

    11,467 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $26,138

    $1,294 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite in White
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey Elite

    21,457 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,898

    Details
  • 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    used

    2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    31,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,804

    Details
  • 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L
    used

    2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    28,313 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,699

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,433 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Honda For Sale
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Minivan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles