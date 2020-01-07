Used Honda Minivan for Sale Near Me

David McDavid Honda of Irving - Irving / Texas

This 2019 Odyssey has a very popular Modern Steel Metallic exterior color with Gray that looks fantastic! Bluetooth Keyless Entry Backup Camera Vehicle Detailed! PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY! Research suggests it will not be available for long. -Certified- -Low Mileage- This Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Odyssey LX is priced to sell fast! Please visit our website to view the complete Value Report, Vehicle History Report and to learn more about this Odyssey at https://www.mcdavidhondairving.com/ . For more than 70 years, David McDavid Honda of Irving has been serving the automotive needs of drivers throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. We stock a large selection of new and used Honda cars at great prices. If you need assistance with choosing a new car, obtaining financing, or have service and repair questions, our friendly and knowledgeable staff will get your questions answered. Our dealership is located in Irving, but we proudly serve the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie, and DFW area.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : Owner count not provided Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL6H25KB101479

Stock: KB101479

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-01-2020