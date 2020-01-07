Used Honda Minivan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- certified
2019 Honda Odyssey LX2,482 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,699
David McDavid Honda of Irving - Irving / Texas
This 2019 Odyssey has a very popular Modern Steel Metallic exterior color with Gray that looks fantastic! Bluetooth Keyless Entry Backup Camera Vehicle Detailed! PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY! Research suggests it will not be available for long. -Certified- -Low Mileage- This Modern Steel Metallic 2019 Honda Odyssey LX is priced to sell fast! Please visit our website to view the complete Value Report, Vehicle History Report and to learn more about this Odyssey at https://www.mcdavidhondairving.com/ . For more than 70 years, David McDavid Honda of Irving has been serving the automotive needs of drivers throughout the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. We stock a large selection of new and used Honda cars at great prices. If you need assistance with choosing a new car, obtaining financing, or have service and repair questions, our friendly and knowledgeable staff will get your questions answered. Our dealership is located in Irving, but we proudly serve the Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, and Grand Prairie, and DFW area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H25KB101479
Stock: KB101479
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 26,467 miles
$26,000
Neil Huffman Volkswagen - Louisville / Kentucky
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61HB014409
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L30,894 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,998
Proctor Honda - Tallahassee / Florida
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L. ** SERVICING PERFORMED:, *FULL Vehicle Safety Inspection, *Oil & Oil Filter Change. CARFAX One-Owner. Odometer is 2895 miles below market average!Certified. HondaTrue Certified Details:* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 182 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $0Visit our full used car inventory at http://ProctorHonda.com MPG Disclaimer: *Based on 2018 EPA mileage and driving range ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your MPGe/MPG and driving range will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery age/condition, and other factors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H77JB072562
Stock: HR6994
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 75,738 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,900
Troutwine Auto Sales - Arcanum / Ohio
2008 Honda Odyssey EX, VMI power wheel chair ramp, 3.5L V6 engine, 5-speed automatic transmission, aluminum wheels, power driver seat, am/fm/cd, driver information, power windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control, power sliding doors, leather interior, ONLY 75,738 MILES, was:$18,900 NOW:$17,900-See this van and others at www.troutwineautosales.com or give us a call at 1-866-521-3963
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL38678B076210
Stock: TR0930
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-30-2019
- 50,424 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,849
Antonino Acura - Groton / Connecticut
Here is a great family vehicle with plenty of room and even stow and go seating! Also is just a one owner no accidents and recently serviced so it is ready for its new home. Comes equipped with Bluetooth, back up camera plus many more features. Call to schedule your test drive today!Recent Arrival!19/28 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Fuel-efficient V6; quiet cabin; configurable second-row seat; easy-to-fold third-row seat; top crash test scores; confident handling. Source: Edmunds * Fuel-efficient V6; quiet cabin; configurable second-row seat; easy-to-fold third-row seat; top crash test scores; confident handling.Notably, we picked the 2016 Honda Odyssey as one of Edmunds' Best Used Cars. Source: EdmundsVehicle has a clean Auto Check report.Call our Internet Department at 860-448-1299 to schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H21GB161731
Stock: 27795
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 126,798 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
Recent Arrival! 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring 4D Passenger Van 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 6-Speed Automatic White Diamond Pearl FWD 18" x 7" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.25 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System w/7 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Memory seat, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
Dealer Review:
We were shopping for a used CRV for my 16 year old daughter and Will was extremely helpful and understanding of our needs. He was able to work with us for the perfect CRV for her and took his time to make sure everything was perfect. Michael in finance did a great job with our financing and was extremely knowledgeable on the entire paperwork process. Management checked on us and was extremely kind and understanding as well. Would definitely recommend this dealership for new or used purchase!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Honda Odyssey Touring with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H91FB036594
Stock: 200875A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L47,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,977$3,736 Below Market
Curry Honda - Yorktown Heights / New York
Special APR starts at 1.99% for 24-60 months on all Certified Pre-Owned Honda Odyssey's.Certified.2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Gray 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V FWD 9-Speed Automatic CARFAX One-Owner.HondaTrue Certified Details:* 182 Point Inspection* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance for the duration of the Certified Pre-Owned Limited Warranty. Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership. SiriusXM 90-Day Trial* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle HistoryHONDA CERTIFIED, remainder of factory warranty, includes warranty, service records available, recent trade, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, BLUE TOOTH HANDS FREE, XM radio, SUNROOF MOONROOF, usb port, BACK UP CAMERA, leather seats, heated seats, keyless entry, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: HondaLink, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power passenger seat, Rear anti-roll bar, Reclining 3rd row seat, Split folding rear seat.At Curry Honda all our vehicles are priced based on market conditions and these prices are reviewed regularly utilizing state-of-the-art technology. We constantly monitor pricing trends in order to offer our shoppers the best competitive pricing and value. Prices do not include taxes, license, or DMV fees. *MPG Ratings- Based vehicle's model year EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions how you drive and maintain your vehicle, battery-pack age (Hybrids/Electrified vehicles), and other factors. Please contact us with any questions. Not responsible for typographical errors. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Our entire team is committed to making sure you DRIVE HOME HAPPY!!!
Dealer Review:
Hitesh is a real gentleman. He took his time and helped me find the perfect care. I could not be happier with the customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H73JB002704
Stock: 43548T
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 56,067 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,289$3,367 Below Market
Star Auto Works - Downers Grove / Illinois
�
Dealer Review:
Great customer service! I would most definitely recommend star auto works to anyone looking for an vehicle. I purchased an vehicle here my car runs great going forward I would love to purchase an second vehicle here also. Excellent!! Customer service. Keep up the work.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61GB045982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,571 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,495
Ultimate Motorsports - Houston / Texas
Ultimate Motorsport Presents 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite ORIGINAL MSRP NEW $47,765 NAVIGATION WITH VOICE ! POWER SLIDING SUNROOF ! REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT ! BLIND SPOT MONITOR ! COLLISION MITIGATION ! PREMIUM 19” ALLOYS ! LEATHER ! LED ! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM ! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS ! 8 PASSENGER 3RD ROW SEATING ! REAR VIEW CAMERA WITH PARK ASSIST ! KEYLESS START GO ! DUAL POWER SEATS ! POWER LIFT-GATE ! FOG LIGHTS ! BLUETOOTH ! ADD A 3 MONTH 3,000 MILE WARRANTY FOR ONLY $ 395 ASK US FOR DETAILS ON A 4 YEAR UNLIMITED MILES NATION WIDE WARRANTY !! PEACE OF MIND ! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE !! 20+ PICTURES BELOW AFTER DESCRIPTION MUCH MUCH MORE SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT !!! Beautiful White Diamond Pearl on Beige Leather Interior!! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS ONE! CALL US TODAY AT 888-650-4908 or email sales CALL US 24x7 365 DAYS A YEAR! WE ARE HERE TO SERVE YOU ! Bid with Excitement & Confidence!!! Only at ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT !! WE FINANCE ! APPLY ONLINE FOR RATES AS LOW AS 2.99% DOOR TO DOOR SHIPPING AVAILABLE ASK FOR A QUOTE ! Email: sales@ultimatems.com Call 888-650-4908 Visit 10311 Altonbury Lane Houston TX 77031
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H99JB059555
Stock: 059555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 168,996 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$10,559
Goudy Honda - Alhambra / California
*** Dealer installed accessories are additional ***. This White 2011 Honda Odyssey LX might be just the mini van for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. A classic white exterior and a gray interior are just what you need in your next ride. This mini van has a sporty look with the rear spoiler feature. Come see us today and see this one in person! Contact Information: Goudy Honda, 1400 w Main ST, Alhambra, CA, 91801, Phone: (626) 576-1114, E-mail: webleads@goudyhonda.com.
Dealer Review:
Great service...courteous and friendly...enjoyable experience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H29BB069677
Stock: 400746AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 22,980 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$30,995$384 Below Market
VIP Honda - North Plainfield / New Jersey
VIP Honda is excited to offer this 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. This 2018 Honda Odyssey has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The Honda Odyssey EX-L will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
Dealer Review:
Treated like family as soon as I walked in. Would definitely recommended friends and family here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H7XJB019354
Stock: 18611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 47,140 milesGood Deal
$23,286$613 Below Market
Bergstrom Toyota of Oshkosh - Oshkosh / Wisconsin
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61GB006020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L33,311 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$26,685
Honda Cars of McKinney - McKinney / Texas
CARFAX 1-Owner, Spotless, Honda Certified. EX-L trim. Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Rear Air.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Honda EX-L with Obsidian Blue Pearl exterior and Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5700 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Local Trade, Recent Oil Change, Fully Detailed, Fully InspectedEXPERTS RAVE"Natural driving dynamics have always been an Odyssey strong suit. As minivans go, driving enthusiasts will probably like this one the best." -Edmunds.com.SHOP WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner 182-point inspection by factory-trained technicians on all Honda Certified vehicles, 7-year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty (from original in service date) , NO Deductible , HondaCare extended service plans are available for purchase, if desired, Vehicles purchased within the New Car Warranty period: Extends the Warranty to 4-years/48,000 miles, Up to two complimentary oil changes within the first year of ownership, 24 Hour Roadside Assistance includes, towing, lock-out assistance, tire change and fuel delivery. SiriusXM free three-month trial on eligible factory equipped vehicles, Certified Warranty is transferable if vehicle is sold to a subsequent private owner, Vehicle History Report, Vehicles purchased after the New Vehicle Warranty expires: Honda adds 1-year/12,000-mile WarrantyHorsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Dealer Review:
I've never gone into a dealership by myself...always had my dad to make the deals...but when I walked into the dealership, Zia Paracha went out of his way to make sure I understood all the ins and out of a car purchase. I left with a good vehicle and complete understanding of the deal.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H69HB025299
Stock: P25299
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 28,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,667
Fred Anderson Toyota of Sanford - Sanford / North Carolina
*Available at Fred Anderson Toyota of Sanford! Call now 919-708-5000!, *Local Trade*, *Full Safety Inspection Check*, *Clean CarFax Report*, *One Owner/Clean CarFax*, *Power Moonroof*, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, A Premier Dealer Serving the Sandhills, Odyssey EX-L. CARFAX One-Owner. 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L Deep Scarlet PearlOdyssey EX-L, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.33 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, and Variably intermittent wipers.19/28 City/Highway MPGExcludes dealer-installed options, tax, tag, registration and $649 administrative service fee. Some Options may not be on all cars as described. We have many other cars with options like Toyota Saftey Sense C TSS-C and Toyota Safety Sense P TSS-P Fred Anderson Toyota of Sanford Fred Anderson Toyota of Sanford your Premier Dealer serving the Sandhills. Selling the Camry, Corolla, Prius, RAV4, Highlander, Tacoma, or Tundra that you want. That is why customers drive all the way from Fayetteville, Raleigh, Southern Pines, Cary, and Lillington, Fuquay Varina, Carthage, Pinehurst, Siler City, and Pittsboro,http://www.realdeal.com/day8a
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H79KB020612
Stock: LS078227A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 11,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$26,138$1,294 Below Market
Jeff Wyler Honda of Colerain - Cincinnati / Ohio
ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, THIRD ROW SEATING, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, REAR BACKUP CAMERA, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, PASSED OUR SAFETY INSPECTION, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, ONE OWNER, ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX, MP3 CAPABLE, LOCAL TRADE IN, SOLD AND SERVICED HERE. FWD 9-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24VRecent Arrival!19/28 City/Highway MPGAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value AwardsAsk about available certifications.
Dealer Review:
Quick and transparent are two words that I thought were taken out of the car sales industry. This location showed me that some dealerships care about both.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H23KB137509
Stock: 2737040A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 21,457 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,898
AutoNation Honda Renton - Renton / Washington
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Nhat was very helpful and informative.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey Elite with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H95JB094951
Stock: JB094951
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 31,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,804
Burleson Honda - Burleson / Texas
2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L Gray 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 9-Speed Automatic FWD 19/28 City/Highway MPG CARFAX One-Owner. As a leading Honda dealer in DFW, our name has become synonymous with honesty and integrity. We have grown into one of the largest Honda dealers in the Dallas and Fort Worth area. We are proud to be integral members of the Dallas-Fort Worth community, where we serve the entire DFW Metroplex, including Burleson, Cleburne, Carrollton, North Richland Hills, Irving, Frisco, Richardson, Plano, Grand Prairie, Grapevine and the entire North Texas area. Our outstanding staff of dedicated sales professionals is here to help you find the perfect new car for you and your family. Visit us today and see why our commitment to customer service, our large selection of new and used vehicles and our reliable service center have made Burleson Honda one of DFW's favorite Honda dealerships!
Dealer Review:
Excellent customer service all the way! Friendly staff and my sales guy Daniel took care of me. Thanks again!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H79JB022603
Stock: PJB022603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 28,313 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,699
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
3 months or 3,000 mile limited powertrain warranty, Exclusion and deductibles apply, Additional mechanical coverages may be available, 7 day like it or return it money back policy, 30 day exchange policy, Nice Care wear and tear coverage
Dealer Review:
Sales person came in early to take care of us. Answered all questions and requests. No pressure. Treated our sale the same as the big dollar sales. Good customer lounge. Will go back in the future.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H68HB009921
Stock: H13639X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda searches:
Related Honda info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals