Used Ford Truck for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 77,557 miles3 Accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$23,498
HGreg.com Orlando - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C82FFB07942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 109,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$21,997
Starling Cadillac - Deland / Florida
2015 Ford F-150 XLT, ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, ALLOY WHEELS, POWER SEAT, TOW PACKAGE. At Starling Chevrolet Cadillac, you always get more for less! Visit our website www.starlingchevycadillac.com or contact us at 386-734-2661.
Dealer Review:
Our experience at Starling was outstanding from beginning to end. Our sales rep, Derrick, was so friendly and accommodating, he did everything possible to make our sweet deal. Our time with Carlos, the finance manager, went smoothly and we felt respected and valued by him. Truly one, if not the BEST, car buying experiences I've ever had!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CP8FKE13543
Stock: KE13543T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 144,538 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Herbies Auto Sales - Greeley / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7X2B68FEA35047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,668 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,498
AutoNation Toyota Pinellas Park - Pinellas Park / Florida
4.0L (245) Sohc Sefi Flex-Fuel V6 Engine This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. You won't find a better price for this vehicle anywhere. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
Sandy S was amazing. The process was quick and easy. I picked out a few Highlanders online, we arrived for our scheduled appointment, then hopped in for our test drives. Once we decided to buy, we returned and bought the car, out the door within a couple hours! Nice!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Premium with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMZU77E12UC69959
Stock: 2UC69959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 109,425 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,495$2,325 Below Market
Herman Motor Co - Luverne / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EF0CKD78789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 149,465 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,490
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. When Ford created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
Dealer Review:
The best dealership I ever saw my life trust me thanks everyone special Chris he is a wonderful guy also the manger the financial guy thanks all by mohamed shirelle
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V97FB73872
Stock: 02752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 46,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$59,995
Muzi Ford - Needham / Massachusetts
* 8 Cylinder engine * * ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER * * Check out this 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited * * 2019 ** Ford * * F-350 Super Duty * This BLACK 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited might be just the crew cab 4x4 for you. It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. The exterior is a timeless black. Don't sit on this decision for long...schedule your test drive today! Price Includes all available rebates. All conditional rebates and offer from Ford/Chevrolet contact dealer for eligibility. Not all customers and vehicles will qualify for all rebates. Offer may change without notice. Tax, title prep, and doc fee $399 extra. Must finance with GM Financial/Ford Motor Credit , must take same day delivery, and vehicle must be from dealer inventory.
Dealer Review:
I stopped in to several Ford dealerships in the Boston area when I was in the market for a vehicle. Muzi was different than the others. The staff was friendly and did not push for me to do a test drive. I was able to really talk with them and get all of the answers about the truck I was looking for. Their knowledge and confidence is what will bring me back the next time I need a new truck.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT8W3BT3KEC94056
Stock: LC657351
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- 93,982 miles
$27,803
Nicks Motor Sales - Kalkaska / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-150 XLT with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EF7FFB10556
Stock: 1682
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,806 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,420$603 Below Market
Gettel Toyota of Lakewood - Bradenton / Florida
New Arrival! CarFax 1-Owner, This 2016 Ford F-150 XLT will sell fast -4X4 4WD -Bluetooth Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, and Private Appointments -Aux. Audio Input -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Automatic Headlights -AM/FM Radio Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford F-150 is sure to sell fast. -CARFAX 1-Owner and many other amenities that are sure to please.
Dealer Review:
We were so happy with our old Highlander that we just bought another. Gettel sales and service has been wonderful for all 3 years and looking forward to the further with our new Highlander. Our salesman, Jonathan Devine has been wonderful!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG6GKE94282
Stock: L238567A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 98,714 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,495$1,198 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CARFAX One-Owner.**5.0L V8**4X4**SUPER CREW CAB**Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, GVWR: 7,350 lbs Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, SYNC Voice Activated Communication & Entertainment, Traction control. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2014 Ford F-150 XLT 4D SuperCrew XLT 4WD
Dealer Review:
Go here knowing you are going to have to pay $2200 above whatever price you see online. Even after that unpleasant surprise for "GPS, Paint Protection, Interior Protection" we haggled and settled on a number. They were so swamped that when we asked for an out the door price, they sent us on our way and told me they would text me the information I asked for. As you can imagine, no text or information was sent. We drove an hour to deal with them.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EFXEKF09875
Stock: 31755
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 19,506 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$39,988
Bridge City Auto Sales - Portland / Oregon
2019 Ford F-150 White 4WD 5.0L V8 10-Speed AutomaticCARFAX One-Owner.4WD.Odometer is 1898 miles below market average!Our locally Owned and Low-Cost Overhead Means Great Savings on All our New and Certified Pre-Owned & Off-Brand Vehicles.≪br>We Deliver New and Pre-Owned Vehicles Coast-to-Coast and Provide a Fast, Internet Based Experience, that Saves you Time and Money.≪br>Servicing Portland, Salem, Eugene, Bend, Woodburn, Seaside, Lincoln City, Seattle,Tacoma, Medford, Roseburg, Redding, Madras, Vancouver ,Boise and Ontario, in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1E57KKE08288
Stock: GP6855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 91,725 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,777
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
2015 Ford F250 Crew Cab XL FX4 6.2 gas engine. Great shape looks good runs good. Call Mike @ 303-668-9954 or 303-688-8355
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL with Towing Hitch, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FT7W2B66FEC47397
Stock: C47397
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,187 miles
$44,700
Opelika Ford - Opelika / Alabama
�
Dealer Review:
Best customer service. No hassle. Mr. Lewis went above and beyond to get me the deal I wanted!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EP5JFE03471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2009 Ford F-150220,723 milesTitle issue, Personal Use
$8,900
Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC - Cuero / Texas
Delivers 18 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Ford F-150 delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Trailer sway control, Tire pressure monitoring system, SOS post crash alert system.*This Ford F-150 Comes Equipped with These Options *SecuriLock anti-theft ignition (PATS), Safety canopy front/rear outboard side curtain airbags, Removable tailgate w/key lock & lift assist, Remote keyless entry w/(2) fobs, illuminated entry & panic button, Rear pwr point, Rear door cupholders, Rear door child safety locks, Pwr windows w/driver side 1-touch down, Pwr rack & pinion steering, Pwr front & rear disc brakes.* Visit Us Today *Live a little- stop by Partners Chevrolet Buick GMC located at 1409 E Broadway St, Cuero, TX 77954 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Ford F-150 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
N/A Combined MPG (14 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTPW14V39KD39555
Stock: 9KD39555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- 52,891 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$33,992
Napleton Cadillac Rockford - Rockford / Illinois
Napleton Rockford has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2016 Ford F-150. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. The Ford F-150 XLT's pristine good looks were combined with the Ford high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2016 4WD Ford F-150 XLT is king of the off-road. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2016 Ford F-150: The F-150 might be the most important vehicle made by Ford. It continues to be one of their top-selling vehicles, encouraging Ford to put their best foot forward with the 2016 model. The F-150 competes with the Ram, the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra 1500, among others, in the full-sized truck category. Ford is clearly pushing its new technology and new ideas with the F-150, offering plenty of options not available anywhere else in this class, such as a 360-degree camera and integrated loading ramps stowed in the pickup bed. A smaller, more fuel efficient EcoBoost engine is also available, which should further improve fuel economy while providing the same kind of horsepower that would normally be delivered by mid-grade V8 engines. At the same time, the F-150 continues to excel at traditional truck tasks, with a best in class towing capacity of 12,200 pounds when properly equipped. Strengths of this model include available in a huge variety of trims, Towing capacity, efficient turbocharged engines, improved gas mileage, and rugged durability Napleton is one of the leading Cadillac, Subaru, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Bentley, Ford, Fiat, Nissan, Audi dealers in north Illinois and south Wisconsin, and we have many repeat customers who tell their friends and family about us. We have a great selection and competitive prices. Our sales team is thorough, knowledgeable, and professional, and you will always be respected and well cared for. If you're looking for a dealer that provides excellent customer service, integrity and honesty, shop Napleton first. And we have over 200 quality, preowned, lightly used cars. We fully inspect all of our used cars before we put them on our lot so that you can buy with confidence. Whether you're looking for a new or used car, shop with Napleton first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1EG2GKF97375
Stock: 52011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- certified
2016 Ford F-150 XLT50,230 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$31,725
Kunes Country Ford of Antioch - Antioch / Illinois
HERE WE HAVE A VERY CLEAN 2016 FORD F-150 XLT SUPERCREW 4X4 WITH AN 157IN WHEELBASE.XTR SPORT PKG*POWER WINDOWS*POWER LOCKS*POWER HEATED MIRRORS*POWER SEAT*PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST*PREMIUM XM/CD/MP3 SOUND SYSTEM*REAR VISION CAMERA*REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM*SYNC3 VOICE ACTIVATED BLUETOOTH*REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY* MAX TRAILER TOW PKG*INTEGRATED BRAKE CONTROLER*3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING REAR AXLE*ENGINE BLOCK HEATER*PRIVACY GLASS*SKID PLATES*CHROME SIDE STEPS*SPRAY-IN BEDLINER*SOS POST CRASH SYSTEM*HEAVY DUTY SHOCKS*FOG LAMPS*TOW HOOKS*REMOTE START*PREMIUM 18IN CHROME WHEELS*ONE OWNER VEHICLE*CLEAN AUTOCHECK HISTORY.BACKUP CAMERA, SIRIUSXM RADIO, REAR PARK ASSIST, USB PORT, TRAILER TOW PKG, 5.0L V8, TAILGATE STEP, CHROME STEP BARS, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, 4WD,PRO TRAILER BACK UP ASSIST.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTFW1EF7GKF27608
Stock: AP12074
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 24,360 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$53,989
Southern Chevrolet - Foley / Alabama
Southern Chevrolet is pleased to offer this rock solid 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch in Wh. Well equipped with: ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 10 Speakers, 18' Machined-Aluminum Wheels, 3.15 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AppLink/Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist, Exterior parking camera rear: With Dynamic Hitch Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated steering wheel, King Ranch Leather Bucket Seats, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear step bumper, Rear window defroster, Security system, SiriusXM Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, SYNC 3, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation, and Voltmeter.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Our dealership is located in Foley, just a short drive away from Mobile, Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. We have a wide selection of both new and used Chevrolet vehicles for sale. Use our finance pre-qualification form to find out exactly how much you qualify before buying. Take a look at our available inventory to find a car you like, and when you're ready give us a call at (844) 329-1270 or schedule an appointment online!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, 6ft Bed.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1C46LFA50847
Stock: A50847P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 62,463 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$27,900
NATIONSTAR AUTOPLEX - Lewisville / Texas
2017 Ford F-150 Gray *Fully Detailed*, *Non-Smoker*, *Passed Rigorous Safety Inspection Performed by Certified Technician*.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Nationstar Autoplex prepared to deliver a great buying and service experience while maintaining a clean and safe facility for our staff and customers. This is done primarily through Physical Distancing . **All staff members are encouraged to wear rubber gloves, especially: Service Writers, Cashiers, Car Porters and Technicians. **Use gloves when entering customer vehicles for any reason **Vehicle test drives can be done alone by customer. ** Call 469-637-9900 for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Ford F-150 XLT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEW1CF6HKC92215
Stock: HKC92215
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Ford searches:
Related Ford info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 2018
- Used Honda Civic 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Ford F-150 2015
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2017
- Used Mazda CX-5
- Used Honda Civic 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Ford F-150
- 2020 Honda Civic
- 2020 Toyota RAV4
- Honda Accord 2020
- 2020 Honda CR-V
- 2020 Ford Mustang
- 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2020 Wrangler
- 2020 Camry
- 2020 Charger
Vehicle rankings by type
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals
Lease deals by model
- Chevrolet Blazer Lease Deals
- Jeep Wrangler Lease Deals
- Ford Mustang Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Corvette Lease Deals
- Kia Telluride Lease Deals
- Mazda CX-5 Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Tahoe Lease Deals
- Toyota Rav4 Lease Deals
- Honda CR-V Lease Deals
- Ford Explorer Lease Deals