Used Ford Truck for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Dark Green
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    77,557 miles
    3 Accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $23,498

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Gold
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    109,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,997

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XLT

    144,538 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $18,995

    Details
  • 2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Premium in Black
    used

    2002 Ford Explorer Sport Trac Premium

    187,668 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,498

    Details
  • 2012 Ford F-150 Lariat in Red
    used

    2012 Ford F-150 Lariat

    109,425 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $18,495

    $2,325 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Ford F-150 Lariat
    used

    2007 Ford F-150 Lariat

    149,465 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,490

    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited
    used

    2019 Ford F-350 Super Duty Limited

    46,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $59,995

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2015 Ford F-150 XLT

    93,982 miles

    $27,803

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2016 Ford F-150 XLT

    72,806 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $32,420

    $603 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford F-150 XLT in White
    used

    2014 Ford F-150 XLT

    98,714 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,495

    $1,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch
    used

    2019 Ford F-150 King Ranch

    19,506 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $39,988

    Details
  • 2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL
    used

    2015 Ford F-250 Super Duty XL

    91,725 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,777

    Details
  • 2018 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2018 Ford F-150 XLT

    26,187 miles

    $44,700

    Details
  • 2009 Ford F-150
    used

    2009 Ford F-150

    220,723 miles
    Title issue, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-150 XLT in Black
    used

    2016 Ford F-150 XLT

    52,891 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $33,992

    Details
  • 2016 Ford F-150 XLT
    certified

    2016 Ford F-150 XLT

    50,230 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $31,725

    Details
  • 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch
    used

    2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch

    24,360 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $53,989

    Details
  • 2017 Ford F-150 XLT
    used

    2017 Ford F-150 XLT

    62,463 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $27,900

    Details

