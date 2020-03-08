Used Dodge Minivan for Sale Near Me

Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio

DESIRABLE FEATURES: NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, MULTI-ZONE A/C, POWER LIFT GATE, POWER SLIDING DOORS, 3RD ROW SEAT, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE. This front wheel drive 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT features an impressive 3.6 l Engine with a Billet Clearcoat Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 33,284 miles this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan in Columbus, OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Digital Media Storage, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.6 l engine, an 6-speed multi-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Third Passenger Door, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Spare Tire (Small Size), Remote Trunk Release INTERIOR OPTIONS: Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects SAFETY OPTIONS: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag

Dealer Review:

My experience at Layman Cadillac was beyond excellent. From learning about the different models available to understanding all the financing option, the team at Layman Cadillac was so easy to work with, so responsive to MY needs, and tailored the transactions to my particular requirements. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR711737

Stock: KR711737T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020