Used Dodge Minivan for Sale Near Me

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT USB PORT!, REAR VIEW CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH!, ONE OWNER!, NAVIGATION!, Grand Caravan GT, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White Knuckle Clearcoat, black Leather.

I have always used this location for parts and service for my old Honda and I find the entire location clean and pleasant, and the people all nice and friendly . Eddy Ocampo was my salesman and he was truly nice and helpful .

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR614239

Stock: P4594

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020