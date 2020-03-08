Used Dodge Minivan for Sale Near Me
- 42,514 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseFive Star Dealer
$19,696
Honda City Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT USB PORT!, REAR VIEW CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH!, ONE OWNER!, NAVIGATION!, Grand Caravan GT, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White Knuckle Clearcoat, black Leather.HONDA CITY OF CHICAGO, HAS ONE OF THE LARGEST SELECTION OF USED AND NEW VEHICLES IN THE CHICAGO METRO AREA!!!!!!! CALL 773-582-5000 AND GET ALL THE DETAILS YOU REQUIRE!
Dealer Review:
I have always used this location for parts and service for my old Honda and I find the entire location clean and pleasant, and the people all nice and friendly . Eddy Ocampo was my salesman and he was truly nice and helpful .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG9KR614239
Stock: P4594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 26,244 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,499
Freedom Ford Gunnison - Gunnison / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG7KR622209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet46,497 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$20,794
Marino Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Chicago / Illinois
2019 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN GT!! 3.6 LITER V6 ENGINE!! STILL UNDER FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER AND POWERTRAIN WARRANTY!! ONE OWNER!! ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT!! 6.5 INCH TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY!! NAVIGATION!! BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED SEATS!! HEATED STEERING WHEEL!! THIRD ROW SEATING!! 3-ZONE TEMPERATURE CONTROL!! THIRD ROW STOW N GO SEATS!! HEATED MIRRORS!! LEFT AND RIGHT REAR SLIDING DOORS!! POWER LIFTGATE!! SIRIUSXM RADIO!! 40GB HARD DRIVE!! 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS WITH SUBWOOFER!! BLUETOOTH STREAMING AUDIO!! ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL!! BLACK SIDE ROOF RAILS!! PERFORMANCE SUSPENSION!! SUPER CONSOLE!! POWER THIRD ROW VENTED WINDOWS!! 17 INCH BLACK ALUMINUM WHEELS!! POWER LOCKS!! POWER WINDOWS!!
Dealer Review:
Worked with JC Alvarado he was a pleasure to buy a car from. Great customer service.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG7KR647594
Stock: D5406
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 83,232 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$10,900$1,627 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 7629 miles below market average!Bright White Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SEFWD 3.6L V6 24V VVT 17/25 City/Highway MPG 6-Speed AutomaticFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
Dealer Review:
I just purchase a vehicle, brought it home tonight, I am truly excited! I recomend going to see Will Burnette. He is a awesome sales rep., he works with you, and hes funny! Also cant forget Brandy in the finance department. She was cool also.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR357325
Stock: PJA357325
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 36,585 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,191$1,626 Below Market
Hudson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Hudson / Wisconsin
WAS $18,489, $3,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, MP3 Player, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), Aluminum Wheels. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, MP3 Player, Quad Bucket Seats, Aluminum Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: TheCarConnection.com explains In front, the Grand Caravan gives its passengers a high seating position, decent adjustment, and excellent outward vision.. Great Gas Mileage: 25 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: This Grand Caravan is priced $3,700 below Kelley Blue Book. SXT with White Knuckle Clear Coat features 6-Speed Automatic Transmission and V6 Cylinder Engine with 283 HP at 6400 RPM*. VISIT US TODAY: Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov Our competitive Luther Fair Value Pricing considers the Kelley Blue Book current fair market range to save you time and money on all new and used vehicles in stock and we maintain a “haggle-free” environment to remove vehicle shopping anxieties. Check whether a vehicle is subject to open recalls for safety issues at safercar.gov
Dealer Review:
Make sure you ask the dealer about the history on this car because it has extensive hail damage. It occurred during transport to a dealership in Minnesota. It went to auction and now ended up at Hudson. They have a disclosure sheet from Chrysler stating that it has extensive hail damage. It is not noted anywhere in the description or in the Carfax so buyer beware.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCGXKR518915
Stock: PB8758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 73,784 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,951
Victory Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Kansas City / Kansas
CLEAN CAR FAX, 124 Point Mechanical Inspection, Fully Detailed, Non-Smoker, 3RD ROW SEATING, Handsfree/Bluetooth intergration, USB PORTAL, AUX PORTAL, SIRIUS XM SAT RADIO, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS, Automatic Headlamps, LOCAL TRADE, GAS SAVER !, 17 Wheel Covers, 2nd Row Bench w/Rear Stow 'N Go 60/40, 4 Speakers, Electronic Stability Control, Reclining 3rd row seat, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner.2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTRecent Arrival! Odometer is 11312 miles below market average!
Dealer Review:
I would like to start off by saying that my mind was set on getting one type of car and didn't want to see anything else period lol. After Ernie took his time with me and went through what I liked and what he suggested as well. I thank him for his patients and time that he took to make sure that I was happy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG8FR509184
Stock: LR158311A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 22,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$21,900
Delzell Brothers - Wapello / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG0KR722834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,962 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$18,998$459 Below Market
CarMax Fremont - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Fremont / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR712046
Stock: 19362984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseDelivery Available*
$17,999$617 Below Market
Enterprise Car Sales Hazelwood - Hazelwood / Missouri
Transfer of vehicle from another location to your neighborhood Enterprise Car Sales may require payment of a non-refundable transfer fee to begin the process. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. This vehicle passed a rigorous inspection by an ASE-Certified technician and is backed by a 12-Month/12,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty(1). We offer a free CARFAX (R) Vehicle History Report (TM) and a 7-Day Buyback (2) to give you peace of mind that you are buying a quality used vehicle. Call us for further details or stop by today for a test drive! 1-888-227-7253. (1) Limited Powertrain Warranty begins on the vehicle purchase date & extends for 12 months or 12,000 miles, whichever comes first. Coverage runs concurrently with manufacturer warranty. Restrictions apply. Contact a Sales Consultant for details. (2) For a period of 7 days after the date of purchase or 1,000 miles beyond the odometer reading at purchase, whichever comes first, the vehicle may be returned for the exact price originally paid minus a $200 restocking fee, (as allowed by law). Restrictions apply.Price does not include processing, administrative, closing, dealer and handling, or similar fees of $199 or less. Price does not include tax, title, tags, governmental fees, electronic filing charge, any emissions testing and/or state inspection fees, and any finance charges (if applicable).Vehicles subject to prior sale. We make every effort to provide accurate information including but not limited to price, miles and vehicle options, but please verify with your local Enterprise Car Sales location before purchasing. Current mileage may vary due to test drives and vehicle relocation. Used vehicles were previously part of Enterprise short term rental, lease fleet or purchased by Enterprise from other sources including auto auctions, with previous use possibly short term rental, lease or other.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG5KR542202
Stock: 7RCDHG
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 40,969 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,687$1,974 Below Market
Sun Toyota - Holiday / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8KR591328
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,900
Louie Herron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madison / Georgia
You won't want to miss this excellent value! Pure practicality in a stylish package. With fewer than 50,000 miles on the odometer, this pre-owned model still has plenty of miles remaining as reliable transportation. Top features include front fog lights, an outside temperature display, a roof rack, and leather upholstery. It features an automatic transmission, front-wheel drive, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG1JR341280
Stock: P1518
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 47,368 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$17,500
Young Chevrolet - Layton / Utah
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT This vehicle is nicely equipped with: the SXT trim package, 2 Years Young Auto Care, Second Row Buckets/Captain Chairs, Back Up Camera, 2nd Row Stow 'N Go Bucket Seats, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, CD player, and Folding 3rd Row Seats. This Caravan has only had ONE OWNER reported by Carfax! 2 Years Young Auto Care includes: Three Oil/Filter Changes Tire Rotation Fluid Top Off Multi-Point Inspection Battery Test Alignment Check. Please call to schedule your test drive today! Price does not include any dealer installed accessories, please see dealer for details and demonstration. Tax, title, and license fees extra.
Dealer Review:
The sales team did a great job, Scott was the best!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG7KR695938
Stock: 3U114
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 33,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$20,597
Bobby Layman Cadillac - Carroll / Ohio
DESIRABLE FEATURES: NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, LEATHER, MULTI-ZONE A/C, POWER LIFT GATE, POWER SLIDING DOORS, 3RD ROW SEAT, PREMIUM SOUND, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALUMINUM WHEELS, MP3 COMPATIBLE. This front wheel drive 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT features an impressive 3.6 l Engine with a Billet Clearcoat Exterior with a Black Leather Interior. With only 33,284 miles this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is your best buy in Columbus, OH. TECHNOLOGY FEATURES: This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan in Columbus, OH Includes: Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, Digital Media Storage, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player STOCK# KR711737T Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT ready for a quick sale today. Don't forget Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus Columbus will buy or trade for your car, truck, SUV, van, motorcycle and/or ATV! DEALER CONTACT INFO: Call Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus today at (740) 652-6020 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE of this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT! Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus of Columbus, New Albany, Gahanna, Westerville & Worthington, OH. You can also visit us at, 3733 Claypool St. Carroll OH, 43112 to check it out in person! MECHANICAL FEATURES: Scores 25.0 Highway MPG and 17.0 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan comes Factory equipped with an impressive 3.6 l engine, an 6-speed multi-speed automatic w/od transmission. Other Installed Mechanical Features Include Heated Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Front Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Third Passenger Door, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Disc Brakes, Power Passenger Seat, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Spare Tire (Small Size), Remote Trunk Release INTERIOR OPTIONS: New Albany, Gahanna & Westerville, OH used car shoppers are lighting up the phones at our Carroll OH dealership over these interior options: Automatic Climate Control, Dual Power Seats, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Bucket Seats, Air Conditioning, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster EXTERIOR OPTIONS: Whether driving to From New Albany to Westerville, you'll arrive in style with exterior options like: Fog Lights, Privacy Glass, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects SAFETY OPTIONS: Whether making a cross-town Columbus commute from Worthington to Grove City or car pooling precious cargo to after school sports practice, you'll enjoy peace of mind with the following safety equipment options: Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Rear Head Air Bag, Drivers Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Child Proof Locks, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag Used Cars Columbus Ohio: with over 126 used cars for sale at our Columbus, Ohio Cadillac GMC dealership. Performance Cadillac GMC Columbus has the used cars Columbus, Ohio shoppers trust for safety, reliability and service.
Dealer Review:
My experience at Layman Cadillac was beyond excellent. From learning about the different models available to understanding all the financing option, the team at Layman Cadillac was so easy to work with, so responsive to MY needs, and tailored the transactions to my particular requirements. It was the best car buying experience I've ever had.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG6KR711737
Stock: KR711737T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 18,915 miles
$21,977
Bill Carone Ford - Wallace / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR623419
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,866 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$20,000
Sevierville Auto Brokers - Sevierville / Tennessee
AMS EDGE REAR ENTRY WHEELCHAIR ACCESS CONVERSION (approx. $15,000), BRAND NEW TIRES, FRESH OIL CHANGE and SERVICE, VERY VERY CLEAN Inside and Out, Extremely Easy to operate manual (low maintenance frustration free) ramp (video available just ask!). This van is Carfax Certified, runs extremely well with 280 Horsepower on tap, Has 5 Standard Seats for friends family and caregivers, Rear Heat and Air, plus power windows, locks, cruise control, CD, and Aux Radio Connection. If you have been searching for a Rear Entry Wheelchair access van look no further as the pictures and video show you how perfect this one is and at a price far less than other sites including AMS charge! From the AMS WEBSITE: Live life on the Edge! Experience freedom in our multi-passenger, AMS Vans Edge rear-entry wheelchair ramp van conversion. Perfected through years of research and standard crash-testing, the AMS Vans Edge rear-entry conversion is one of the easiest to operate and safest handicap-van conversions on the market. With the AMS Vans Edge, the user enters the van through the rear hatch into the third-row area, retaining the middle-row seats for maximum ambulatory-passenger seating. The manual ramp is lightweight and spring-loaded for ultimate ease in lifting, and it's compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCGXDR719202
Stock: 719202
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,308 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,295$1,375 Below Market
Glendale DriveTime - Glendale / Arizona
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG9HR808619
Stock: 1050174730
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 2,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,500
Zumbrota Ford - Zumbrota / Minnesota
People everywhere will love the way this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE drives with features like a rear air conditioning, backup camera, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and digital display. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine. This one scored a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Rocking a timeless silver exterior and a black/light graystone interior, this car is a great pick. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! Plus... 1 Year FREE Maintenance On Every Used Vehicle Purchase!!! **GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS!!!**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR642515
Stock: C1265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,489 miles
$17,369
Moss Bros. Chevrolet - Moreno Valley / California
Arriving in style isn't just an option. It's a necessity. And substance? We've got plenty. Every Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and RAM Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle (CPOV) has to pass our stringent certification process guaranteeing that only the finest vehicles get certified.
Dealer Review:
We have bought our last 6 cars from Moss Bros. and we are always more than satisfied with the cars, as well as the level of care from the staff.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG1KR612262
Stock: A487520R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.