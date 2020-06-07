Used BMW Hatchback for Sale Near Me

  • 2017 BMW i3 60 Ah in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 BMW i3 60 Ah

    8,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    63,208 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,900

    $1,411 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW i3 in Light Blue
    used

    2017 BMW i3

    29,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2017 BMW i3 in Silver
    used

    2017 BMW i3

    26,645 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $17,160

    Details
  • 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Orange
    used

    2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    35,288 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive in Black
    used

    2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive

    30,524 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,975

    $810 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Orange
    used

    2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    42,464 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,500

    Details
  • 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    20,056 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,450

    $597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Gray
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    20,677 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $25,998

    Details
  • 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive in Black
    used

    2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive

    34,734 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $38,000

    Details
  • 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Light Blue
    certified

    2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    15,097 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $22,748

    $307 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 BMW i3 in Black
    used

    2017 BMW i3

    32,441 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $15,999

    Details
  • 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    21,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,989

    $1,748 Below Market
    Details
  • 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive in Black
    used

    2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive

    19,512 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $50,995

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive

    91,842 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $15,131

    $863 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV in Black
    used

    2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV

    36,238 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $22,919

    $424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 s in Black
    used

    2018 BMW i3 s

    22,606 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,998

    Details
  • 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender

    24,342 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,833

    $954 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following BMW searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,169 listings
