Used BMW Hatchback for Sale Near Me

- 8,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$19,998
Beemer Haus - Mesa / Arizona
TECH + DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE, MEGA (SENSATEC AND CLOTH), MEGA WORLD, PARK ASSISTANT PACKAGE, Under BMW Factory warranty. TECH + DRIVING ASSIST PACKAGE includes: ACC STOP&GO + Active Drive AST Bmw Online And Bmw APPS Connected App Compatibility Navigation System MEGA (SENSATEC AND CLOTH ) Includes: Andesite Dark Matt Trim Floor Mats MEGA WORLD includes: GIGA 19" Alloy Wheel SMOKER'S Package PARK ASSISTANT PACKAGE includes: Park Distance Control Parking Assistant Rear View Camera ADDITIONAL OPTIONS are: AC Fast Charging, Alarm System, Automatic Climate Control, Bmw TELESERVICES, Connected App Compatibility, Dynamic Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Multifunction Steering Wheel, Parking Assistant, Refrigerant, SMOKER'S Package, Tire Pressure Monitor, ACC STOP&GO + Active Drive AST, All-Season Tires, Battery Certificate, Center Armrest, CUPHOLDERS,, Floor Mats, Language Version English, Navigation System, Radio Control US, Remote Services, Storage Package,, Transport Protection, Acoustic Belt Warning, Andesite Dark Matt Trim, Bmw Assist ECALL, Characteristic Control, Daytime Driving Lights, GIGA 19" Alloy Wheel, Led Headlights, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor And Auto Headlight, Shipping Package, Stronger Electricity Supply, Universal Garage-Door Opener, Advanced RTTI, Auto-Dimming Mirrors, Bmw Online And Bmw APPS, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, DC Fast Charging (SAE),, Heat Pump, Mobility Kit, Parking Assistance Package, Rear View Camera, SIRIUSXM Radio, Tier 2, US Charging Socket and so much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 60 Ah with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
124 Combined MPG (N/A City/111 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C33H7A39513
Stock: A39513
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,208 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,900$1,411 Below Market
MINI of Concord - Concord / California
GREAT MILES 63,188! Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior. NAV, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, 3-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS, GIGA WORLD, iPod/MP3 Input KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: GIGA WORLD Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Giga BMW i light alloy Turbine, Style 429, Smoker's Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control, Giga Leather/Cloth Interior, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage-Door Opener Integrated 3-button, 3-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to BMW Concord, a great source of quality vehicles! Serving Contra Costa County, Solano County and Napa County; Northern California residents for over 40 years! Come experience our praise-worthy customer service, and excellent selection of some of the best BMW vehicles you can find. We keep a large inventory of new and used BMWs, so we are bound to have the perfect one for you. We look forward to serving you! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C53EV273953
Stock: C7611ZA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 29,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,990
Niello BMW Elk Grove - Elk Grove / California
Dealer Review:
I have had nothing but bad dealings with this dealership. Rude, snobby employees and I have had friends that have had similar experiences. One of the worst BMW dealerships in the Sacramento/Elk Grove area. They are not helpful or accommodating when both buying a car,new and used and servicing your vehicle. They also try to get more money out of you telling the customer work needs to be done on a car when it doesn't. Very disappointed with this place. I have had BMW's all my life and never will I step foot into this place again. I gave them 3 chances thinking they'd get better. Nope.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C39HV949613
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,645 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$17,160
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C3XHV548376
Stock: 10470111
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 35,288 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this nimble-handling, NO-ACCIDENT 2015 BMW i3 (RWD) with a RANGE EXTENDER. This upscale hatchback has a premium interior, HEATED FRONT SEATS, smart device integration, solid performance, and only 35,288 miles on it! Please note that in March 2020 BMW of North America, LLC reacquired this vehicle due to customer complaints in regards to the high-voltage charging system. BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply replacing the KLE (onboard charger) and reprogramming the vehicle. Regardless, in the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW agreed to repurchase the vehicle. We have all the documentation from BMW of North America, LLC on file. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this luxury electric vehicle BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2015 BMW i3! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
Dealer Review:
Very high quality pre-owned vehicles with a large selection of manufacturers to choose from. Our salesperson Edward helped us with all the documents and we were in and out once we decided on the car we wanted. A very good experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C55FV278928
Stock: 24364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 30,524 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,975$810 Below Market
Premier Cape Cod - Hyannis / Massachusetts
�
Dealer Review:
Work with me on finding the right deal
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 330i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z9C56JG828404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,464 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,500
Paramount Motors NW - Seattle / Washington
NEW STATE EV INCENTIVE, THE FIRST $16K OF THIS CAR IS EXEMPT FROM SALES TAX. West coast trade, 42k miles, Solar Orange exterior on gray cloth interior, 71 mile EPA electric range, 170hp electric motor, range extending gas engine, 7.4kW onboard charger, CCS DC Quick Charging, Mega trim level, PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE with backup camera, parking sensors and parking assistant, LED headlights, heated front seats, 19 inch wheels, non smoker, Carfax certified, trades welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
117 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z4C50EV276549
Stock: 13827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$21,450$597 Below Market
BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Parking Assistance Package Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Capparis White W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Deka Gray/Blue Highlight; Cloth Upholstery Wheels: 19" X 5.0" & 5.5" Giga This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of Bellevue's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 BMW i3 with 20,056mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW i3 . The i3 is well maintained and has just 20,056mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2017 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high, and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard form, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender equipped, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Chevrolet Volt. The i3 uses a range-extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator, providing electric power to the rear wheel motors. The i3 base price starts at under $43,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $46,000. Strengths of this model include full of cutting-edge technology, electric drivetrain, Small footprint, good driving dynamics, and efficient usage of space *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
Great experience at BMW of Bellevue. We had been looking for a used 2014-2016 X3 with around 50k miles for a few months. This dealership has new (used) high quality vehicles coming in daily and we came across an X3 that was recently posted. They didn’t have time to post actual photos so we made an appointment same day and was pleased to see the vehicle met all our needs and more upon arrival and test drive. There was a moment that crossed our mind thinking they may be showing us the wrong vehicle posted because it was so nice and not what we expected. Huge plus and great first impression. The X3 was amazing and only had 57k miles, included M-Sport and Premium packages, and an added bonus of the larger 35i engine. It hit all our desired features in our months of searching and the straightforward pricing put us at ease. Our Client Advisor, Rava, was exceptional and we enjoyed his honest approach—there was no need to haggle knowing we had done our research and we knew we had a great deal in front of us. The only area that may have required negotiation was getting a second key made to avoid paying ~$300, but Rava went ahead and made this happen at no additional charge before we even needed to ask during closing paperwork. While Rava did and has continued to provide amazing service, we found the finance team to be more aggressive with their tactics and in some instances the typical “bad car dealer” experience. We can appreciate the need to make a profit and perhaps this is the dealership’s “good cop, bad cop” approach that works well in a majority of their client engagements—we didn’t find it much to our liking. Upon driving the vehicle home it was noticeable that it could have used a professional detail to bring the full experience to a perfect 10. It wasn’t necessarily dirty, but appeared like the vehicle was quickly wiped down and not fully detailed because dust, wipe marks, and other smears could be seen while driving away from the lot. Again, they didn’t have actual photos of the vehicle in the internet post so they likely planned to professionally detail the vehicle later. Perhaps we purchased before this could be done. We plan to pay for a full exterior and interior detail to bring the vehicle to its fullest condition. Overall, BMW of Bellevue is highly recommended and Rava was such a pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better Client Advisor during our recent purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C55HV889990
Stock: HV889990
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 20,677 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$25,998
Family Hyundai - Tinley Park / Illinois
Look at this 2018 BMW i3 4DR HB 94 W/RNG E. Its Automatic transmission and Electric/Gas 39.5 Cu.in. Range Extender engine will keep you going. This BMW i3 comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Giga -inc: BMW i light alloy turbine, Style 429, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: Single Speed, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P155/70R19 Front & P175/60R19 Rear AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Systems Monitor. Stop by and visit us at Genesis of Orland Park, 8101 W 159th St, Tinley Park, IL 60477.
Dealer Review:
I had a great buying experience and love my new Tucson !!! As a previous Lexus and BMW owner I have to say my new Tucson is outstanding in regards to the features, performance, comfort and styling. As a 3 time Hyundai owner , I must say they just keep getting better and better !!!! My sales experience was great , and I always get exemplary service when I bring my Hyundai in for service. The guys that take care of my vehicle do a great job !!!! Thanks again Family Hyundai for making my purchasing experience both awesome and memorable. You guys rock !!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C56JVC34796
Stock: F9609
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 34,734 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$38,000
eimports4Less - Perkasie / Pennsylvania
CERTIFIED 2017 BMW 550i xDrive GT V8 AWD Grand Turismo with GPS Navigation, Active Cruise Control with stop and go, Active Blind Spot Assist, lane keep assist, pedestrian detection, frontal collision warning, back up camera, side and top view cameras, soft close doors, comfort access, panorama glass roof, rear door sunshades, xenon headlamps, front and rear park distance control, LED fog lamps, power tailgate, power folding exterior mirrors, front and rear heated seats, heated steering wheel, cooled seats, Heads-Up Display, multi-contour seats with thigh support, BMW Apps, Harman Kardon Audio, Sirius satellite radio, bluetooth phone, bluetooth audio, dark wood interior trim, dual power seats, driver memory seat, power tilt/telescoping sport steering wheel, paddle shifters, ceramic controls and more. Black on black. One owner and not smoked in. Clean Carfax and Clean Autocheck reports. BMW factory warranty applies. Factory Installed Options: $2050 Executive Package $1300 Luxury Seating Package $1700 Driver Assist PLUS $1200 Active Cruise Control $950 Cold Weather Package $575 Rear door sunshades - Contact Sales Department at 215-249-9100 or glekas4less@msn.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo 550i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5M0C39HD085339
Stock: 13259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 15,097 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$22,748$307 Below Market
New Century BMW - Alhambra / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, BMW Certified, LOW MILES - 15,097! Nav System, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Satellite Radio, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE, TECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAG... Aluminum WheelsKEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels BMW i3 with Protonic Blue w/Frozen Grey exterior and Deka Dark Cloth interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESTECHNOLOGY & DRIVING ASSISTANT PACKAGE BMW Online & BMW Apps, ACC Stop & Go + Active Driving Assistant, BMW Connected App Compatibility, Navigation System, PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Parking Assistant, Rear View Camera, Park Distance Control, Park Assistant Package (5DU).BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Additional plans are available to extend coverage, if desired, Every vehicle is thoroughly inspected and reconditioned by BMW-Certified technicians, 1-Year/Unlimited Miles plus balance of original new vehicle limited warranty (4-Year/50,000-miles), Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, tire changes, lock out service, and fuel/fluid delivery, 24/7 Roadside Assistance (even if someone else is driving your vehicle), Trip interruption benefits are included, Service loaner and/or alternate transport are included for the duration of your protection planMORE ABOUT USFounded in 1992, New Century BMW has continued its significant growth as a result of its on-going commitments to deliver a superior customer experience. New Century BMW is the winner of the prestigious BMW Center of Excellence Award, BMW's highest honor for client satisfaction in 2001, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2007 and 2010, New Century BMW has been setting the industry standard with its superior dedication to overall customer satisfaction year after year.Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C3XHV892611
Stock: P12072
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 32,441 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$15,999
Off Lease Only Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
THIS VEHICLE IS PRICED $1940 BELOW KBB Suggested Retail Price*!WE ARE OPEN & NOW OFFERING FREE LOCAL DELIVERY & STORE TO STORE TRANSFERS! See this vehicle and THOUSANDS more at OffLeaseOnly.com! Shop THE MOST INCREDIBLE SELECTION of LOW MILEAGE 2016 to 2020 Cars, Trucks, SUVs and Vans all priced THOUSANDS below retail! OffLeaseOnly.com is The Nation's Online Used Car Destination with Newer Cars, Lower Miles & Better Prices! You can DO IT ALL ONLINE with virtual video walkarounds on your vehicle of interest or visit one of our four huge state-of-the-art locations in Florida! Nationwide shipping is also available. Get Pre-Qualified right now on OffLeaseOnly.com & ask about NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS! Trade-ins wanted and we are now doing VIRTUAL TRADE APPRAISALS! No hidden fees and no minimum credit score is required to receive the advertised price! Complete Transparency - Free Carfax, Free AutoCheck and Free True 360 inspection reports on any car with a previous accident. Off Lease Only is proud to offer a 5 Day/500 Mile Free Exchange Policy so you can shop with PEACE OF MIND. Plus we are proudly A+ Rated on the Better Business Bureau, DealerRater's Used Car Dealer of the Year and an Edmunds Five-Star Premier Dealer. START ONLINE NOW at OffLeaseOnly.com!
Dealer Review:
Came in with my sister to purchased a car.. I had a great experience with Matt. He was very professional and knowledgable with the vehicle. No pressure at all compared to other dealership. I intend to come by to get my own vehicle soonest. Offleaseonly is the best place to buy your used cars. I'll definately recommend friends and family.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
118 Combined MPG (N/A City/106 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z6C34HV548485
Stock: B307203
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 21,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,989$1,748 Below Market
BMW of Mountain View - Mountain View / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Giga World Harman/Kardon Premium Sound System Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Capparis White W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Giga Cassia/Spice Gray; Natural Leather/Cloth Upholstery Light Eucalyptus Wood Trim Wheels: 19" X 5.0" Front & 19" X 5.5" Rear Tera This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� Thank you for visiting another one of BMW of Mountain View's exclusive listings! Carfax is clean one Owner vehicle, Priced for quick sell. BMW Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/UNLIMITED miles limited warranty from the original service date, but also a multipoint inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
Dealer Review:
The salesperson Michael was incredibly patient and flexible with me and the dozens of questions I had regarding the great BMWs I was interested in. Michael came in on his day, responded to emails quickly, and never complained or showed any frustration with me. I felt pretty lucky after the purchase of my vehicle from BMW of Mountain View.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
111 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY1Z8C32HV892683
Stock: HV892683
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 19,512 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$50,995
Erhard BMW of Bloomfield Hills - Bloomfield Hills / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAJV6C57KBK09112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 91,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$15,131$863 Below Market
Seth Wadley Ford Lincoln - Pauls Valley / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA3X5C56FD561945
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 36,238 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$22,919$424 Below Market
CarDirect USA - Virginia Beach / Virginia
This 2016 BMW 328i XDRIVE GT AWD HATCHBACK packs a ton of perks into one sleek and stylish frame.� It handles the roadways with ease and provides exceptional performance for it�s driver.� Call today and set up an appointment to come take it for a test drive!This BMW 328i is available and is awaiting its new owner at CarDirect USA!� To compliment its Black Sapphire Metallic Exterior, this BMW has been fitted with a Black Leather Interior.� This 328i has all the options you are looking for in a vehicle, including AWD, Premium Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Tilt and Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Front and Rear A/C, Climate Control, Automatic Headlights, Daytime running Lights, Power Driver and Passenger Seat, Memory Seats, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Navigation, Single Disc CD Player, Satellite Radio Capabilities, Sirius Radio Capabilities, Auxiliary Port, USB Port, Bluetooth Wireless, Front and Side Airbags, Power Rear Spoiler, Power Liftgate, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Theft Recovery/Anti-Theft System, Power Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Mirrors with Turn Signals, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, Pano roof, and Fog Lamps. This BMW has been fitted with a 2.0L V4 Engine, an Automatic Transmission, Traction Control.**CARFAX ONE OWNER***LOW MILEAGE!� Previous Owner(s) drove this vehicle LESS THAN the CarFax Industry Average of Total Miles Per Year!!*� This BMW 328i will come CarFax certified. CarFax reports come with a Vehicle History Report and a Vehicle Warranty Check! This BMW qualifies with CarFax for their Buy Back Guarantee.� When you purchase your vehicle from CarDirect USA, we promise that you will leave with a vehicle has been:� FULLY SERVICED� STATE INSPECTED� Includes our SIGNATURE MAINTAINENCE PROGRAM� OIL CHANGES� VA STATE INSPECTIONS� Come on down and check this 328i out! You can finance this 2016 BMW 328i XDRIVE GT AWD HATCHBACK on the spot with no money down and at an interest rate as low as 3.44% APR *wac. THE BEST FINANCING AVAILABLE TO ALL MILITARY AND CIVILIANS! � CarDirect USA provides the Hampton Roads area and neighboring states with unparalleled customer service and quality pre-owned vehicles Every Day! Let us show you how easy it is to have you riding today! Located on the corner of Shore Drive and Pleasure House Road in Virginia Beach, VA.� We are right on the corner and right on the price!� Contact us at (757)464-1200 to schedule a test drive today!� #cardirectusa #usedcars #BMW #328i #xdrive #gt #awdbmw #bmw328ixdrivegt #bmwforsale #gtforsale #awd328ixdriveforsale #virginia #virginiabeachPricing excludes $645 processing fee. State fees for tax, tag, title and registration are additional.� � �
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo 328i xDrive SULEV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA8Z5C57GG501950
Stock: ZC3342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-20-2020
2018 BMW i3 s22,606 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,998
CarMax Santa Rosa - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Santa Rosa / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 s with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z8C51JVB86888
Stock: 19319290
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,342 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,833$954 Below Market
BMW Northwest - Fife / Washington
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
109 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBY7Z4C5XJVD95751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
