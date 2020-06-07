Used BMW Hatchback for Sale Near Me

BMW of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington

Parking Assistance Package Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Capparis White W/Bmw I Frozen Blue Accent Deka Gray/Blue Highlight; Cloth Upholstery Wheels: 19" X 5.0" & 5.5" Giga This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for your interest in one of BMW of Bellevue's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 BMW i3 with 20,056mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This a worry-free vehicle that has passed our certification process. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning BMW i3 . The i3 is well maintained and has just 20,056mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. Where do you need to go today? Just punch it into the on-board navigation system and hit the road. More information about the 2017 BMW i3: The BMW i3 is part of the new wave of electric and hybrid cars that are becoming more and more popular in the U.S. The i3 has relatively compact external dimensions, but still has a very usable cabin with surprising amounts of interior space. Standard equipment levels are high, and the i3 generally aims to compete in the compact premium segment, offering buyers plenty of luxury features in a car that is perhaps a little smaller than the traditional luxury cars of old. Of course, the electric drivetrain is what really separates the i3 from its competitors. In standard form, it offers a combination of usable range and remarkably fast charging times. With the optional range extender equipped, the system offers functionality similar to other hybrid cars on the market such as the Chevrolet Volt. The i3 uses a range-extending gasoline engine exclusively as a generator, providing electric power to the rear wheel motors. The i3 base price starts at under $43,000, while versions equipped with a range extender start at around $46,000. Strengths of this model include full of cutting-edge technology, electric drivetrain, Small footprint, good driving dynamics, and efficient usage of space *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.

Dealer Review:

Great experience at BMW of Bellevue. We had been looking for a used 2014-2016 X3 with around 50k miles for a few months. This dealership has new (used) high quality vehicles coming in daily and we came across an X3 that was recently posted. They didn’t have time to post actual photos so we made an appointment same day and was pleased to see the vehicle met all our needs and more upon arrival and test drive. There was a moment that crossed our mind thinking they may be showing us the wrong vehicle posted because it was so nice and not what we expected. Huge plus and great first impression. The X3 was amazing and only had 57k miles, included M-Sport and Premium packages, and an added bonus of the larger 35i engine. It hit all our desired features in our months of searching and the straightforward pricing put us at ease. Our Client Advisor, Rava, was exceptional and we enjoyed his honest approach—there was no need to haggle knowing we had done our research and we knew we had a great deal in front of us. The only area that may have required negotiation was getting a second key made to avoid paying ~$300, but Rava went ahead and made this happen at no additional charge before we even needed to ask during closing paperwork. While Rava did and has continued to provide amazing service, we found the finance team to be more aggressive with their tactics and in some instances the typical “bad car dealer” experience. We can appreciate the need to make a profit and perhaps this is the dealership’s “good cop, bad cop” approach that works well in a majority of their client engagements—we didn’t find it much to our liking. Upon driving the vehicle home it was noticeable that it could have used a professional detail to bring the full experience to a perfect 10. It wasn’t necessarily dirty, but appeared like the vehicle was quickly wiped down and not fully detailed because dust, wipe marks, and other smears could be seen while driving away from the lot. Again, they didn’t have actual photos of the vehicle in the internet post so they likely planned to professionally detail the vehicle later. Perhaps we purchased before this could be done. We plan to pay for a full exterior and interior detail to bring the vehicle to its fullest condition. Overall, BMW of Bellevue is highly recommended and Rava was such a pleasure to work with. We couldn’t have asked for a better Client Advisor during our recent purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

111 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBY1Z8C55HV889990

Stock: HV889990

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 07-21-2020