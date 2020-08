Used BMW Hatchback for Sale Near Me

MINI of Concord - Concord / California

GREAT MILES 63,188! Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior. NAV, Heated Seats, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, 3-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS, GIGA WORLD, iPod/MP3 Input KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: GIGA WORLD Wheels: 19" x 5.0" Front & 19" x 5.5" Rear Giga BMW i light alloy Turbine, Style 429, Smoker's Package, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, multi-function remote control, Giga Leather/Cloth Interior, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage-Door Opener Integrated 3-button, 3-STAGE HEATED FRONT SEATS. BMW i3 with Capparis White/BMW i Frozen Bl exterior and Giga (Leather and Cloth) interior features a Electric Motor with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. MORE ABOUT US: Welcome to BMW Concord, a great source of quality vehicles! Serving Contra Costa County, Solano County and Napa County; Northern California residents for over 40 years! Come experience our praise-worthy customer service, and excellent selection of some of the best BMW vehicles you can find. We keep a large inventory of new and used BMWs, so we are bound to have the perfect one for you. We look forward to serving you! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW i3 w/Range Extender with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

117 Combined MPG ( N/A City/ N/A Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBY1Z4C53EV273953

Stock: C7611ZA

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 03-11-2020