Used Cadillac CT5 V for Sale
- $56,000Great price$9,085 Below Market12,406 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticCable Dahmer Chevrolet (Independence, MO)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Independence, MO / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA
12" Diagonal HD Color Reconfigurable Driver Cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Emergency Braking, Back up Camera, Bose Performance Series ...
Dealer Review:
Cable Dahmer has a Mark of Excellence, and for the life of me I can’t figure out how. I have had a nightmare of a time purchasing a car, something that should be exciting. I have never experienced such a lack of customer service with an absolute disregard for their customers as I have with Cable Dahmer. I came to Cable Dahmer in early May to test drive a used car. Only had 15k miles on it and the AC didn't work. Of course they would have that fixed and I’d buy it and be on my way. How laughable. Over a month passed before it was fixed and I was finally able to finally purchase the car. Cable Dahmer blamed the VW they took it to for services. At the time of purchase, they didn't have the title; they said it would be mailed to me once received. 2 months passed, nearing the expiration of my temporary plates and no title, so I reached out. Cable Dahmer blamed the auction. Weeks passed and still nothing. Cable Dahmer blamed the DMV. And now here I am in August (4 months since the beginning of this headache) and I still do not have my title and my plates are over a month passed due. Not to mention absolutely no communication from multiple departments within this company. I have spoken Sales, with Titling, with Accounting, and even with management. I have left many many messages and received 0 calls back. I have gone in person and they always have someone or something to blame. Except for themselves. Cable Dahmer takes no responsibility for the fact that they first sold a car without being fully inspected that basic systems worked and without ever having the title of ownership to be selling the car in the first place (this is illegal BTW). Coming from a Marketing Industry and focus in Client Service, I am beyond baffled at how this business is even still running. It makes me sick. Take my word for it. Don't give this company a penny of your business because they have no problem screwing you over at the end of the day nor do they value your money or you as a customer. I will never be utilizing Cable Dahmer for any services again and recommend the same for you. You're welcome.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW2M0145539
Stock: 100749A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2022
- $62,750Great price$5,295 Below Market3,991 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticRadley Cadillac (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Fredericksburg, VA / 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Summit White 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series 3.0L V6 AWD 10-Speed Automatic CT5 V-...
Dealer Review:
Very helpful and sincere. I felt like your salespeople really did want to help me get a car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RWXM0147443
Stock: CCP2054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2022
- $58,990Great price$7,329 Below Market10,681 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticBomnin Chevrolet Dadeland (Miami, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Miami, FL / 936 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series in Summit White vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ONE OWNER**...
Dealer Review:
Great Service Gabriel Pineiro was very professional during all purchase process thanks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW4M0143954
Stock: 5105438A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- $59,844Great price11,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticSewell Cadillac of Dallas (Dallas, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,161 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac CT5-V features Driver Awareness Package, Climate Package, Forward Collision Alert, Sunroof, Apple Carplay and Androi...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RW0M0136732
Stock: 5144191A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2022
- $58,994Great price$7,426 Below Market16,874 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticBrown & Wood GMC Buick (Greenville, NC)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Greenville, NC / 239 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW BACK-UP...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW2L0146057
Stock: P5164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2022
- $58,945Good price9,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticBeck & Masten North GMC Buick (Houston, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationLeather Seats+more
Located in Houston, TX / 1,204 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Satin Steel Metallic 2020 Cadillac CT5 V-Series 4D Sedan18/26 City/Highway MPGRWD10-Speed Automatic3.0L V6Climate Packa...
Dealer Review:
Excellent service, very helpful and friendly. Thanks Alex!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RW2L0137167
Stock: 10909PA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2022
- $62,497Good price$4,588 Below Market6,217 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticWoodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Blair, NE)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Blair, NE / 996 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Only 6,100 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Cadillac CT5 delivers a Turbocharged Gas V6 3.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmi...
Dealer Review:
Woodhouse was my go-to dealership for Ram and Jeep even though I lived more than 2 hours away in Iowa. Not anymore. I was ready to lease a new truck at my last visit but I was treated so unprofessionally that I canceled the deal. I guess loyalty and customer service don't matter to them anymore.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW9M0147563
Stock: T220972B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2022
- $60,987Good price3,836 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticNyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville (Castroville, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Castroville, TX / 1,387 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*CALL 210-890-6989* Every one of our eligible thoroughly inspected Pre-Owned vehicles comes with our Maxwell Forever Lifetime warranty. Eligible on al...
Dealer Review:
It didn't feel like shopping for a car! No pressure or sales gimmicks, instead it was simply having a team of professionals get me in the truck I needed, in a way that was most advantageous for me.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RW1M0146136
Stock: M01416136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2022
- $58,610Good price$4,960 Below Market12,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticWilson Cadillac (Stillwater, OK)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Stillwater, OK / 1,092 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Black Raven V-Series 3.0L V6 AWD Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Bluetooth, CT5 V-Series, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, 10-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Raven, Jet Bl...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW8L0150419
Stock: A50419
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $62,981Good price$3,614 Below Market4,560 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticEd Morse Cadillac Tampa (Tampa, FL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Tampa, FL / 809 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CADILLAC CERTIFICATION BRINGS YOU MORE PEACE OF MIND FACTORY BACKED WARRANTY THAN NEW! PLUS THIS ONE IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS! 12 Diagonal HD Color Reco...
Dealer Review:
Walking in and explaining what I was looking for and the sales manager says I will make sure you get a car. And then to have a Friendly and courteous sales people Serenity.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RWXM0145468
Stock: N0810574A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2022
- $61,749Good price21,135 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticSewell Cadillac of Dallas (Dallas, TX)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Dallas, TX / 1,161 miles away from Ashburn, VA
This Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Cadillac CT5-V features, the Premium Package, the Parking Package, the Driver Assist Advanced Security Package, an Ultr...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: Yes
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW9M0110383
Stock: 5146923
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-26-2022
- $61,991Good price$3,846 Below Market2,847 miles6cyl AutomaticDriveway (In-stock online)Delivery available*AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Bend, OR / 2,263 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Low Mileage,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Automatic Parking,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake As...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW4M0143467
Stock: M0143467J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $57,644Fair price$3,334 Below Market21,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticINFINITI of Hoffman Estates (Hoffman Estates, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Hoffman Estates, IL / 595 miles away from Ashburn, VA
2020 CT5 Cadillac V-Series Black Raven 8" Diagonal Color Reconfigurable DIC Display, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Ionizer, Apple CarPlay/Andr...
Dealer Review:
The service is professional, polite and they try to finish your business quickly and, what is important, are not intrusive. I am more than happy that I have my dream car 😊
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW6L0137605
Stock: PR1632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2022
- $60,000Fair price$2,130 Below Market2,104 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticJessup Auto Plaza (Cathedral City, CA)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Cathedral City, CA / 2,181 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Rift Metallic 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series 4D Sedan Certified. The brands you love, the family you trust! Jessup Auto Plaza offers this 2021 Cadillac CT...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RW3M0145540
Stock: 22-8225A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2022
- $60,895Fair price$2,091 Below Market6,376 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticEmpire Cadillac of Long Island City (Queens, NY)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Queens, NY / 224 miles away from Ashburn, VA
*NO HIDDEN FEES *This 2020 Cadillac CT5 V-Series is among the most viewed cars online and offered exclusively by Empire Buick GMC of LIC! The exterior...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW0L0131931
Stock: UC0339O
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-02-2022
- $61,119Fair price9,869 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticCrest Cadillac (Frisco, TX)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Frisco, TX / 1,153 miles away from Ashburn, VA
CADILLAC CERTIFIED, 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILES, CT5 V-Series - Premium, Drivers Awareness - CERTIFIED, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, 10-Speed Automatic, RW...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RW1M0132494
Stock: C38859A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-12-2022
- $61,540Fair price$2,181 Below Market5,367 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticDublin Chevrolet (Dublin, CA)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Dublin, CA / 2,382 miles away from Ashburn, VA
12" Diagonal HD Color Reconfigurable Driver Cluster, Air Ionizer, Automatic Parking Assist w/Braking, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirro...
Dealer Review:
Sales person Fardeen ali honest person Thurber knowledge about the car and features , but he can only do so much . So here is the real part finance department got me approved for TWO banks Ally financial for 7.99 % and golden 1 credit union 2.99 % , I told them I want to go with golden 1 credit union . Finance department told me there is a clause only if you buy the warranty from us Golden one will agree with the Loan complete Lies , I call golden one credit union they said that’s not in our policy the dealer is just trying to sell the warranty . Next I agree with ally financial on my agreement hard copy provided by the Dublin Chevrolet fiancé department my payment is $ 1509.1 I call Ally financial they tell me you payment is only $ 1477 we don’t know why the dealership printed out that number . Next all weather floor mats which is included on my window sticker , dealership forgets to install it at time of delivery . Neither mentions me that’s included I read the window sticker carefully call them 7 times at lest then finally gets mailed . I don’t know what to rate the dealership . They care about costumers experience and this is my Experience .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RW0M0144619
Stock: C43870CT
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2022
- $65,799Fair price$2,122 Above Market7,448 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticGjovik Chevrolet Buick GMC (Sandwich, IL)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Sandwich, IL / 611 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Recent Arrival. 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series Black Raven *BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, *OnStar, *SIRIUS/XM RADIO, *HEATED SEATS, Clean CARFAX, Rear Back Up Came...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW4M0146787
Stock: P7004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2022
- $59,999Fair price$934 Below Market30,559 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticHarvey Cadillac (Grand Rapids, MI)AWD/4WDBack-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigation+more
Located in Grand Rapids, MI / 501 miles away from Ashburn, VA
HARD TO FIND, LIMITED PRODUCTION, 2020 GM CERTIFIED CADILLAC CT5 V SERIES ALL WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY PERFORMANCE SEDAN! PURCHASED NEW HERE AT HARVEY CADIL...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW2L0148634
Stock: 149-C22
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-13-2022
- $56,750Fair price$1,718 Above Market8,236 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only6cyl AutomaticBill Luke Santan (Gilbert, AZ)Back-up cameraBluetoothHeated seatsNavigationSunroof/Moonroof+more
Located in Gilbert, AZ / 1,941 miles away from Ashburn, VA
BILL LUKE CERTIFIED!! GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!ONE OWNER, V PREMIUM PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGE, NAVIGATION & BOSE...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DR5RW0L0150614
Stock: SBV209
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2022
- $63,999Fair price$2 Above Market3,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use6cyl AutomaticGordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield (Greenfield, WI)Back-up cameraBluetoothKeyless Entry/StartUpgraded HeadlightsBlind Spot Monitorin...+more
Located in Greenfield, WI / 614 miles away from Ashburn, VA
Clean CARFAX. *Includes Remaining Factory Warranty!*, All Wheel Drive, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Forward Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Ale...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Personal Use Only: Yes
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5RW2M0135447
Stock: PF12078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2022
