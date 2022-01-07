Located in Independence , MO / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA

Dealer Review:

Cable Dahmer has a Mark of Excellence, and for the life of me I can’t figure out how. I have had a nightmare of a time purchasing a car, something that should be exciting. I have never experienced such a lack of customer service with an absolute disregard for their customers as I have with Cable Dahmer. I came to Cable Dahmer in early May to test drive a used car. Only had 15k miles on it and the AC didn't work. Of course they would have that fixed and I’d buy it and be on my way. How laughable. Over a month passed before it was fixed and I was finally able to finally purchase the car. Cable Dahmer blamed the VW they took it to for services. At the time of purchase, they didn't have the title; they said it would be mailed to me once received. 2 months passed, nearing the expiration of my temporary plates and no title, so I reached out. Cable Dahmer blamed the auction. Weeks passed and still nothing. Cable Dahmer blamed the DMV. And now here I am in August (4 months since the beginning of this headache) and I still do not have my title and my plates are over a month passed due. Not to mention absolutely no communication from multiple departments within this company. I have spoken Sales, with Titling, with Accounting, and even with management. I have left many many messages and received 0 calls back. I have gone in person and they always have someone or something to blame. Except for themselves. Cable Dahmer takes no responsibility for the fact that they first sold a car without being fully inspected that basic systems worked and without ever having the title of ownership to be selling the car in the first place (this is illegal BTW). Coming from a Marketing Industry and focus in Client Service, I am beyond baffled at how this business is even still running. It makes me sick. Take my word for it. Don't give this company a penny of your business because they have no problem screwing you over at the end of the day nor do they value your money or you as a customer. I will never be utilizing Cable Dahmer for any services again and recommend the same for you. You're welcome.

