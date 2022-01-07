Skip to main content

Used Cadillac CT5 V for Sale

Showing Nationwide results. Enter your
for local results.
58 listings
  • Price Drop
    2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $56,000
    Great priceGreat price
    $9,085 Below Market
    12,406 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Cable Dahmer Chevrolet (Independence, MO)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Independence, MO / 907 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    12" Diagonal HD Color Reconfigurable Driver Cluster, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Automatic Emergency Braking, Back up Camera, Bose Performance Series ...

    Dealer Review:

    Cable Dahmer has a Mark of Excellence, and for the life of me I can’t figure out how. I have had a nightmare of a time purchasing a car, something that should be exciting. I have never experienced such a lack of customer service with an absolute disregard for their customers as I have with Cable Dahmer. I came to Cable Dahmer in early May to test drive a used car. Only had 15k miles on it and the AC didn't work. Of course they would have that fixed and I’d buy it and be on my way. How laughable. Over a month passed before it was fixed and I was finally able to finally purchase the car. Cable Dahmer blamed the VW they took it to for services. At the time of purchase, they didn't have the title; they said it would be mailed to me once received. 2 months passed, nearing the expiration of my temporary plates and no title, so I reached out. Cable Dahmer blamed the auction. Weeks passed and still nothing. Cable Dahmer blamed the DMV. And now here I am in August (4 months since the beginning of this headache) and I still do not have my title and my plates are over a month passed due. Not to mention absolutely no communication from multiple departments within this company. I have spoken Sales, with Titling, with Accounting, and even with management. I have left many many messages and received 0 calls back. I have gone in person and they always have someone or something to blame. Except for themselves. Cable Dahmer takes no responsibility for the fact that they first sold a car without being fully inspected that basic systems worked and without ever having the title of ownership to be selling the car in the first place (this is illegal BTW). Coming from a Marketing Industry and focus in Client Service, I am beyond baffled at how this business is even still running. It makes me sick. Take my word for it. Don't give this company a penny of your business because they have no problem screwing you over at the end of the day nor do they value your money or you as a customer. I will never be utilizing Cable Dahmer for any services again and recommend the same for you. You're welcome.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW2M0145539
    Stock: 100749A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-01-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $62,750
    Great priceGreat price
    $5,295 Below Market
    3,991 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Radley Cadillac (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Fredericksburg, VA / 52 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 18/26 City/Highway MPG Summit White 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series 3.0L V6 AWD 10-Speed Automatic CT5 V-...

    Dealer Review:

    Very helpful and sincere. I felt like your salespeople really did want to help me get a car!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RWXM0147443
    Stock: CCP2054
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-04-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $58,990
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,329 Below Market
    10,681 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland (Miami, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Miami, FL / 936 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series in Summit White vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ONE OWNER**...

    Dealer Review:

    Great Service Gabriel Pineiro was very professional during all purchase process thanks

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW4M0143954
    Stock: 5105438A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $59,844
    Great priceGreat price
    11,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Sewell Cadillac of Dallas (Dallas, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,161 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac CT5-V features Driver Awareness Package, Climate Package, Forward Collision Alert, Sunroof, Apple Carplay and Androi...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RW0M0136732
    Stock: 5144191A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-29-2022

  • New Listing
    2020 Cadillac CT5 V

    2020 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $58,994
    Great priceGreat price
    $7,426 Below Market
    16,874 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Brown & Wood GMC Buick (Greenville, NC)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Greenville, NC / 239 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY STILL APPLIES, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, NAVIGATION, REAR VIEW BACK-UP...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW2L0146057
    Stock: P5164
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2022

  • New Listing
    2020 Cadillac CT5 V

    2020 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $58,945
    Good priceGood price
    9,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Beck & Masten North GMC Buick (Houston, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Leather Seats
    +more

    Located in Houston, TX / 1,204 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Satin Steel Metallic 2020 Cadillac CT5 V-Series 4D Sedan18/26 City/Highway MPGRWD10-Speed Automatic3.0L V6Climate Packa...

    Dealer Review:

    Excellent service, very helpful and friendly. Thanks Alex!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RW2L0137167
    Stock: 10909PA
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $62,497
    Good priceGood price
    $4,588 Below Market
    6,217 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Woodhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram (Blair, NE)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Blair, NE / 996 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Only 6,100 Miles! Scores 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Cadillac CT5 delivers a Turbocharged Gas V6 3.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmi...

    Dealer Review:

    Woodhouse was my go-to dealership for Ram and Jeep even though I lived more than 2 hours away in Iowa. Not anymore. I was ready to lease a new truck at my last visit but I was treated so unprofessionally that I canceled the deal. I guess loyalty and customer service don't matter to them anymore.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW9M0147563
    Stock: T220972B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-20-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $60,987
    Good priceGood price
    3,836 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Nyle Maxwell Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Castroville (Castroville, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Castroville, TX / 1,387 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *CALL 210-890-6989* Every one of our eligible thoroughly inspected Pre-Owned vehicles comes with our Maxwell Forever Lifetime warranty. Eligible on al...

    Dealer Review:

    It didn't feel like shopping for a car! No pressure or sales gimmicks, instead it was simply having a team of professionals get me in the truck I needed, in a way that was most advantageous for me.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RW1M0146136
    Stock: M01416136
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2022

  • Certified 2020 Cadillac CT5 V

    Certified 2020 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $58,610
    Good priceGood price
    $4,960 Below Market
    12,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Wilson Cadillac (Stillwater, OK)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Stillwater, OK / 1,092 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Black Raven V-Series 3.0L V6 AWD Certified. CARFAX One-Owner. Bluetooth, CT5 V-Series, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, 10-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black Raven, Jet Bl...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW8L0150419
    Stock: A50419
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $62,981
    Good priceGood price
    $3,614 Below Market
    4,560 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Ed Morse Cadillac Tampa (Tampa, FL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Tampa, FL / 809 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CADILLAC CERTIFICATION BRINGS YOU MORE PEACE OF MIND FACTORY BACKED WARRANTY THAN NEW! PLUS THIS ONE IS LOADED WITH OPTIONS! 12 Diagonal HD Color Reco...

    Dealer Review:

    Walking in and explaining what I was looking for and the sales manager says I will make sure you get a car. And then to have a Friendly and courteous sales people Serenity.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RWXM0145468
    Stock: N0810574A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-05-2022

  • Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $61,749
    Good priceGood price
    21,135 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Sewell Cadillac of Dallas (Dallas, TX)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Dallas, TX / 1,161 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    This Certified Pre-Owned 2021 Cadillac CT5-V features, the Premium Package, the Parking Package, the Driver Assist Advanced Security Package, an Ultr...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: Yes

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW9M0110383
    Stock: 5146923
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-26-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $61,991
    Good priceGood price
    $3,846 Below Market
    2,847 miles
    6cyl Automatic
    Driveway (In-stock online)
    Delivery available*
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Bend, OR / 2,263 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CarFax No Accidents Reported,CarFax 1-Owner,Low Mileage,Rare Find,Apple CarPlay,Automatic Parking,Back-Up Camera,Blind Spot Monitor,Bluetooth,Brake As...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW4M0143467
    Stock: M0143467J
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • 2020 Cadillac CT5 V

    2020 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $57,644
    Fair priceFair price
    $3,334 Below Market
    21,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    INFINITI of Hoffman Estates (Hoffman Estates, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Hoffman Estates, IL / 595 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    2020 CT5 Cadillac V-Series Black Raven 8" Diagonal Color Reconfigurable DIC Display, Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control, Air Ionizer, Apple CarPlay/Andr...

    Dealer Review:

    The service is professional, polite and they try to finish your business quickly and, what is important, are not intrusive. I am more than happy that I have my dream car 😊

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW6L0137605
    Stock: PR1632
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-13-2022

  • Price Drop
    2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $60,000
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,130 Below Market
    2,104 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Jessup Auto Plaza (Cathedral City, CA)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Cathedral City, CA / 2,181 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Rift Metallic 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series 4D Sedan Certified. The brands you love, the family you trust! Jessup Auto Plaza offers this 2021 Cadillac CT...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RW3M0145540
    Stock: 22-8225A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-27-2022

  • Certified 2020 Cadillac CT5 V

    Certified 2020 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $60,895
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,091 Below Market
    6,376 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Empire Cadillac of Long Island City (Queens, NY)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Queens, NY / 224 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    *NO HIDDEN FEES *This 2020 Cadillac CT5 V-Series is among the most viewed cars online and offered exclusively by Empire Buick GMC of LIC! The exterior...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW0L0131931
    Stock: UC0339O
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 08-02-2022

  • Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    Certified 2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $61,119
    Fair priceFair price
    9,869 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Crest Cadillac (Frisco, TX)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Frisco, TX / 1,153 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    CADILLAC CERTIFIED, 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, LOW MILES, CT5 V-Series - Premium, Drivers Awareness - CERTIFIED, 4D Sedan, 3.0L V6, 10-Speed Automatic, RW...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RW1M0132494
    Stock: C38859A
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 07-12-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $61,540
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,181 Below Market
    5,367 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Dublin Chevrolet (Dublin, CA)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Dublin, CA / 2,382 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    12" Diagonal HD Color Reconfigurable Driver Cluster, Air Ionizer, Automatic Parking Assist w/Braking, Body-Color Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirro...

    Dealer Review:

    Sales person Fardeen ali honest person Thurber knowledge about the car and features , but he can only do so much . So here is the real part finance department got me approved for TWO banks Ally financial for 7.99 % and golden 1 credit union 2.99 % , I told them I want to go with golden 1 credit union . Finance department told me there is a clause only if you buy the warranty from us Golden one will agree with the Loan complete Lies , I call golden one credit union they said that’s not in our policy the dealer is just trying to sell the warranty . Next I agree with ally financial on my agreement hard copy provided by the Dublin Chevrolet fiancé department my payment is $ 1509.1 I call Ally financial they tell me you payment is only $ 1477 we don’t know why the dealership printed out that number . Next all weather floor mats which is included on my window sticker , dealership forgets to install it at time of delivery . Neither mentions me that’s included I read the window sticker carefully call them 7 times at lest then finally gets mailed . I don’t know what to rate the dealership . They care about costumers experience and this is my Experience .

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RW0M0144619
    Stock: C43870CT
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $65,799
    Fair priceFair price
    $2,122 Above Market
    7,448 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Gjovik Chevrolet Buick GMC (Sandwich, IL)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Sandwich, IL / 611 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Recent Arrival. 2021 Cadillac CT5 V-Series Black Raven *BLUETOOTH, USB PORT, *OnStar, *SIRIUS/XM RADIO, *HEATED SEATS, Clean CARFAX, Rear Back Up Came...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW4M0146787
    Stock: P7004
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-25-2022

  • Certified 2020 Cadillac CT5 V

    Certified 2020 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $59,999
    Fair priceFair price
    $934 Below Market
    30,559 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Harvey Cadillac (Grand Rapids, MI)
    AWD/4WD
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    +more

    Located in Grand Rapids, MI / 501 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    HARD TO FIND, LIMITED PRODUCTION, 2020 GM CERTIFIED CADILLAC CT5 V SERIES ALL WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY PERFORMANCE SEDAN! PURCHASED NEW HERE AT HARVEY CADIL...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW2L0148634
    Stock: 149-C22
    Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
    Listed since: 06-13-2022

  • Price Drop
    2020 Cadillac CT5 V

    2020 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $56,750
    Fair priceFair price
    $1,718 Above Market
    8,236 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use only
    6cyl Automatic
    Bill Luke Santan (Gilbert, AZ)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Heated seats
    Navigation
    Sunroof/Moonroof
    +more

    Located in Gilbert, AZ / 1,941 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    BILL LUKE CERTIFIED!! GOING TO AUCTION!! YOU'RE GOING TO MISS THIS PRICE!! CALL NOW!!ONE OWNER, V PREMIUM PACKAGE, LIGHTING PACKAGE, NAVIGATION & BOSE...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DR5RW0L0150614
    Stock: SBV209
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-08-2022

  • 2021 Cadillac CT5 V

    2021 Cadillac CT5
    V Sedan

    $63,999
    Fair priceFair price
    $2 Above Market
    3,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal use
    6cyl Automatic
    Gordie Boucher Nissan of Greenfield (Greenfield, WI)
    Back-up camera
    Bluetooth
    Keyless Entry/Start
    Upgraded Headlights
    Blind Spot Monitorin...
    +more

    Located in Greenfield, WI / 614 miles away from Ashburn, VA

    Clean CARFAX. *Includes Remaining Factory Warranty!*, All Wheel Drive, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Forward Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Ale...

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6DV5RW2M0135447
    Stock: PF12078
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-03-2022

Previous
123
Next
Showing 1 - 21 out of 58 listings
  1. Home
  2. Used Cars For Sale
  3. Used Cadillac For Sale
  4. Used Cadillac CT5 For Sale
CT5 Reviews & Specs
Select Buying Experience
AnyOnlineIn-Store
Filters
Location
Nationwide
Search radius

10mi

50mi

100mi

500mi

Make | Model | Year
make
model
to
Year(s)
Condition
Price and Payment
$
to
$
Price
Rating

Edmunds' ratings are backed by 15+ years of pricing research done by our data scientistsHow are ratings determined?We analyze millions of data points to generate our ratings. We look at vehicle configuration, options, history, nearby transactions, market pricing and more — the ratings are up-to-date and relevant to your search area.

Trim
Mileage
to
Mileage
Vehicle History
Engine and Drivetrain

Transmission

Engine Type

Drivetrain

Cylinders

Exterior Color
Interior Color
Features

Comfort & Convenience

Safety

Engine & Exterior

Entertainment

Options & Packages
MPG
to
MPG
Vehicle Listing Details

Related Cadillac CT5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Lease deals by make

Lease deals by model

Hot new vehicles

* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.