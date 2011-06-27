Close

AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Bisque; Fabric Seat Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is excited to offer this 2011 Toyota Sienna LE AAS. This 2011 Toyota Sienna comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Sienna LE AAS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 115,502mi put on this Toyota. The Toyota Sienna LE AAS will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2011 Toyota Sienna: Toyota's Sienna keeps getting better year to year. A new 4-cylinder engine option and a new pair of 6-speed automatic transmissions means the 2011 Sienna gets even better fuel economy than 2010--up to 26 mpg on the highway. The Sienna is the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive as an option as well as two seating configurations. Even the entry-level CE trim includes such comfort options such as keyless entry, three-zone air conditioning and 10 cup holders. Toyota has also engineered a clever 16 LCD monitor for 2011 that allows rear seat occupants to watch two different video programs simultaneously. This model sets itself apart with spacious, comfortable interior, true car-like handling, choice of seating configurations, historically strong resale value, two engine choices, fuel economy, and Available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

Dealer Review:

My experience was great. Vickie was very helpful and addressed all my needs and concerns. They even went above and beyond and repaired one of the body defects with my used car. I did not ask or expect this, it was a complete surprise to see the work they put into it. I would definitely recommend AutoNation Honda Lewisville.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDKK3DC6BS124153

Stock: BS124153

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020