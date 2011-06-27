Used Toyota Minivan for Sale Near Me
- $5,992Fair Deal
2006 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger180,970 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia
2006 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD 180K MILES DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS 3.3 LITER V6 ENGINE LEATHER INTERIOR POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 6 CYLINDER GAS SAVER LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!! FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBA22C96S056985
Stock: Z056985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$18,967Great Deal | $3,066 below market
2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger108,983 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Suburban Subaru - Vernon / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDK3DCXGS131610
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,902
2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger129,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln - Baltimore / Maryland
ONE OWNER.BOB DAVIDSON FORD LINCOLN Experience the difference working with a dealership that treats you like family. Bob Davidson Ford Lincoln is located in Baltimore, MD and we are proud to be a premier Ford and Lincoln dealership servicing Baltimore and surrounding areas. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We offer competitive pricing and exceptional customer service. From vehicle financing and purchase of new or pre-owned cars; to after sale service, parts and even collision repair. We service Baltimore and its surrounding communities up to the Pennsylvania line including Baldwin, Cockeysville, Edgewater, Eudowood, Glen Arm, Hunt Valley, Hydes, Loch Raven, Lutherville, Monkton, Nottingham, Owings Mills, Parkville, Phoenix, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Rosedale, Ruxton, Sparks Glencoe, Timonium, Towson and White Hall, MD. Serving the greater Baltimore area for over 5 decades! Call (888) 349-8092.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC6DS331350
Stock: 50640A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $21,997
2015 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger70,524 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Willow Creek Auto Sales - Knoxville / Tennessee
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYK3DC8FS559336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,995
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger33,568 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lithia Toyota of Redding - Redding / California
CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 33,568 Miles! EPA 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! PREDAWN GRAY MICA exterior and ASH interior, XLE trim. Sunroof, NAV, Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, XLE NAVIGATION PACKAGE, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate Rear Spoiler, Power Third Passenger Door, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry. OPTION PACKAGES: XLE NAVIGATION PACKAGE Driver Easy Speak, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/Navigation System, 7-inch high resolution touch-screen display, MP3/WMA playback capability, 6 speakers, auxiliary audio jack, USB port w/iPod connectivity and control, advanced voice recognition, hands-free phone capability, phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology, predictive traffic and weather, AM/FM cache radio, Siri Eyes Free, SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/3-month trial, Gracenote album cover art and panoramic backup camera display, Rear Corner/Back Clearance & Back Sonar. Toyota XLE with PREDAWN GRAY MICA exterior and ASH interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 296 HP at 6600 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Materials quality is very good Great Gas Mileage: 27 MPG Hwy. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner OUR OFFERINGS: Our commitment to treating you in a neighborly fashion extends from our inventories and auto repair service to our no-frills, easy-to-comprehend auto financing. This comes not only in the form of car loans and leasing service for drivers from Redding, Chico, Red Bluff and Shasta Lake, but a tenacious spirit dedicated to getting the flexible terms you deserve. Please feel free to explore our entire site and see all of the products, services, and pre-buy car research we have to offer. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC1HS876499
Stock: HS876499C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- New Listing$20,995
2018 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger51,435 milesDelivery available*
Stanley Ford Eastland - Eastland / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZZ3DC7JS934223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,997
2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger115,371 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Bisque; Fabric Seat Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Honda Lewisville is excited to offer this 2011 Toyota Sienna LE AAS. This 2011 Toyota Sienna comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. The Sienna LE AAS has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 115,502mi put on this Toyota. The Toyota Sienna LE AAS will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2011 Toyota Sienna: Toyota's Sienna keeps getting better year to year. A new 4-cylinder engine option and a new pair of 6-speed automatic transmissions means the 2011 Sienna gets even better fuel economy than 2010--up to 26 mpg on the highway. The Sienna is the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive as an option as well as two seating configurations. Even the entry-level CE trim includes such comfort options such as keyless entry, three-zone air conditioning and 10 cup holders. Toyota has also engineered a clever 16 LCD monitor for 2011 that allows rear seat occupants to watch two different video programs simultaneously. This model sets itself apart with spacious, comfortable interior, true car-like handling, choice of seating configurations, historically strong resale value, two engine choices, fuel economy, and Available all-wheel drive All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
Dealer Review:
My experience was great. Vickie was very helpful and addressed all my needs and concerns. They even went above and beyond and repaired one of the body defects with my used car. I did not ask or expect this, it was a complete surprise to see the work they put into it. I would definitely recommend AutoNation Honda Lewisville.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKK3DC6BS124153
Stock: BS124153
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $32,990
2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger861 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Wellesley Toyota - Wellesley Hills / Massachusetts
***WE OFFER SAFE TEST DRIVES APPRAISALS FROM HOME (within local area)***Like New, Preferred Package, Radar Cruise Control, Backup Camera*** This Clean Autocheck History 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-passenge comes with the LE Preferred Package adding blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, Smart key system on all doors, keyless ignition, and remote illuminated entry. Other features include 17-inch alloy wheels, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, roof rails, power-sliding side doors, privacy glass, heated power side mirrors, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with universal garage door opener and compass, triple-zone automatic climate control, power locks and windows, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar support), second row captain's chairs, second- and third-row sunshades, Siri Eyes Free, Apple CarPlay and an AM/FM/HD/CD sound system with satellite radio capability and USB/auxiliary interfaces, and 5-USB charging ports. It also has Toyota Safety Sense-P featuring: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Automatic High Beams. The interior has never been smoked in! Our entire pre-owned inventory has undergone an extensive 160 point inspection for your safety and the longevity of your new car or truck. Our trained technicians and attention to detail is what sets us apart from the rest! Call ahead at (877)264-7843 for details or to check availability. Our sales policy is honest and open so you can drive with confidence!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2LS039050
Stock: LT1011A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $30,497Great Deal
2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger30,750 milesDelivery available*
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE Premium 8-Passenger with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC3LS025989
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995Fair Deal
2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger111,130 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Wholesale Outlet - North Hollywood / California
--- WE FINANCE,PLEASE CALL 818-505-1010--- To View More Pictures and Free Carfax Report VISIT OUR website:www.autowholesaleoutlet.net== V6 3.3 L., automatic 7 Passenger Mini Van, Clean Title Clean Carfax, LOW MILES, well maintained California car, the vehicle has been serviced and smog checked, we do the DMV work for you right away, financing available, credit union members welcome, major credit cards accepted, trad-in welcome, call 818-505-1010== Auto Wholesale Outlet 6542 Lankershim Blvd. N. Hollywood, Ca. 91606==
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZA23C74S059247
Stock: A2650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $23,379Fair Deal | $629 below market
Certified 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger39,360 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Toyota Universe - Little Falls / New Jersey
Toyota Universe is proud to offer this good-looking 2017 Toyota Sienna in Black. This vehicle has been through our award-winning factory-trained service department and comes with the following features; 17 x 6.5 5-Spoke Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.94, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fabric Seat Material, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/HD/CD w/6 Speakers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Certified. Toyota Details: * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date * 160 Point Inspectio
Dealer Review:
Ask for Yosmery when you arrive to this location. She has an amazing personality and she’ll make sure you walk out happy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC0HS874605
Stock: HS874605
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- $38,492
Certified 2020 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 7-Passenger8,701 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
CERTIFIED ! One year of a COMPREHENSIVE Warranty (or 12,000 miles). 100,000 powertrain warranty. 1 year of included MAINTENANCE. Premium Package, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Alert, Push Button Start, CM Radio. JBL Sound System, Navigation, Leather, Quad Seating, Parking Sensors, and so much more ! Contact Kendall Toyota of Bend today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2020 Toyota Sienna SE. This is a Certified Toyota Sienna, which means it has been thoroughly inspected against a set of stringent standards. Only vehicles that pass this inspection can be sold as Certified. Savor the satisfaction of safety in any condition with this AWD Toyota Sienna. Superior acceleration, unmatched traction and stability as well as a luxurious interior round out the impressive features of this AWD Toyota Sienna. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Toyota Sienna SE is the one!
Dealer Review:
Our buying experience at Kendall Toyota in Bend, Oregon was excellent. Our salesperson, Alex Moschitti provided outstanding service! Alex was the consummate professional throughout our buying experience. If you ever need a car sales professional, Alex Moschitti is your choice, look no further. All in all an enjoyable buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Sienna SE Premium 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDEZ3DC8LS228394
Stock: XCR7576
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- $24,989Fair Deal
2015 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger55,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mossy Honda Lemon Grove - Lemon Grove / California
2015 Toyota Sienna SE 7 Passenger FWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC18/25 City/Highway MPGClean CARFAX.Mossy Honda in Lemon Grove is part of the Mossy family of dealerships that’s served San Diego drivers since 1921. We are here to get you the vehicle you want at the price you need and become your dealer for life.Mossy Honda is a 5 time Honda Council of Excellence award winner. The Council of Excellence award was only presented to Honda dealerships ranked in the top 15% nationwide, recognizing Mossy Honda as one of the best of the best!"3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Axle Ratio: 3.94, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door auto-latch, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Lane Change Assist, Leather Seat Material, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 19" x 7" 6-Spoke Gunmetal-Finished Alloy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDXK3DC4FS670882
Stock: 88161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $32,950
Certified 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger5,024 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kerry Toyota - Florence / Kentucky
CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee... Toyota CERTIFIED... Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 6k miles. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control...Toyota Certification comes with a 7-Years/100,000-Mile Powertrain Warranty from original in-service date, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Comprehensive Warranty from date of purchase, 160-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, and 24-Hour Roadside Assistance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKZ3DC6LS063321
Stock: R2209C
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $26,999Fair Deal
2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger52,203 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Avery Greene Honda - Vallejo / California
Avery Greene Motors has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2017 Toyota Sienna. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. A test drive can only tell you so much. Get all the info when you purchase a vehicle like this with a CARFAX one-owner report. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. This pre-owned Toyota Sienna looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. This 2017 Toyota Sienna SE is not like every other automobile. The Toyota was equipped with many of the added features that make this vehicle such a unique automobile to own and drive. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Sienna SE. The 2017 Toyota Sienna SE is an especially rare vehicle. So rare that you've probably never experienced anything else like it. More information about the 2017 Toyota Sienna: The minivan segment is a fiercely contested market in which features, pricing and capacities remain extremely competitive. The current Sienna continues be leader with its strong V6, 6-speed automatic transmission and mileage estimates of 25 mpg on the highway. The Sienna distinguishes itself as being the only minivan to offer all-wheel drive as an option as well as seating configurations for up to eight passengers. Even the entry-level L trim includes such comfort options such as keyless entry, 3-zone air conditioning and 10 cup holders. Strengths of this model include spacious, comfortable interior, fuel economy, V6 power, up to 8-passenger seating, true car-like handling, and Available all-wheel drive
Dealer Review:
It was a nice, calm environment. I felt comfortable, and the process was easy. Would recommend!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDXZ3DC8HS770272
Stock: P01294
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $5,995
2009 Toyota Sienna undefined272,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Green Volkswagen - Springfield / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sienna with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZK22C39S274372
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$26,941
2019 Toyota Sienna undefined50,766 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Metro Ford - Chicago / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Sienna with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC8KS982214
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $29,657Good Deal | $1,419 below market
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger31,232 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Buckeye Toyota - Lancaster / Ohio
Salsa Red Pearl 2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 7 Passenger FWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SMPI DOHC ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Material, Low tire pressure warning, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Spoiler, Traction control.19/27 City/Highway MPGBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER. Our large inventory and wide selection of models, along with competitive pricing, allows us to make you a great deal on the Toyota of your choice. At Buckeye Toyota in Lancaster, our goal is to assist you in making a confident decision. Our friendly, professional sales staff is here to answer your questions and listen to your needs. Whether you're shopping new or pre-owned, we're here to help with your vehicle search. WWW.MYBUCKEYETOYOTA.COM 740-654-3943.
Dealer Review:
The staff at Buckeye Toyota was friendly and knowledgeable. They helped us find the perfect used car or our family. Even when they didn't have the right car on the lot, Siara called the moment they got one in and it was perfect. Thank you so much!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYZ3DC9KS979581
Stock: HH471A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
