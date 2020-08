Close

Universal Auto Sales - Spotsylvania / Virginia

2006 TOYOTA SIENNA LIMITED AWD 180K MILES DUAL POWER SLIDING DOORS 3.3 LITER V6 ENGINE LEATHER INTERIOR POWER STEERING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION 6 CYLINDER GAS SAVER LOOKS RUNS AND DRIVES EXCELLENT!!! FULLY LOADED WITH ALL THE BELLS AND WHISTLES!~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~90 DAY POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDBA22C96S056985

Stock: Z056985

Certified Pre-Owned: No