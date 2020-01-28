2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback
What’s new
- New hatchback variant for the third Yaris generation
- Bigger than the last-generation hatchback
- Now mechanically related to the Yaris sedan
Pros & Cons
- High fuel economy
- Athletic handling
- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility
- Trails rivals in cargo space
- Sluggish acceleration
- Lacks advanced Toyota Safety Sense features
2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Review
The 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback is one of the smallest and least expensive vehicles in Toyota's lineup, though it doesn't look or feel like anything else in the automaker's stable. That's mostly because it's based on a Mazda design, taking on the engine, tech, and most of the interior and exterior design from the Mazda 2, a car that's no longer sold in America.
2020 is the first year the Yaris hatchback and sedan share common Mazda DNA. Previously, only the sedan had it. Hatchback buyers will now finally experience the impressive fuel economy, attractive interior and sharp driving dynamics that sedan owners have enjoyed for years. This model represents a huge improvement over the previous Yaris hatch, which never really rose above its bargain-basement price tag.
Our verdict7.4 / 10
How does it drive?7.5
What the Yaris doesn't deliver is much straight-line speed. Its 1.5-liter engine makes a meager 106 horsepower, which will have you flooring the gas pedal frequently to get up to highway speeds. We measured its run from 0 to 60 mph in 10.4 seconds. That's slow even for the economy class.
How comfortable is it?7.0
We found the single-zone climate control system easy to use and fairly effective at keeping the cabin cool despite the lack of rear vents. There's a steady stream of wind and road noise inside the Yaris' cabin, but that's common for the class.
How’s the interior?7.0
Getting in and out of the front is mostly easy, but the back seat requires a degree of limberness that most wouldn't want to deal with every day. Visibility is no better or worse in the Yaris than other vehicles in this class, which is to say there aren't any significant issues.
How’s the tech?7.5
The main issue in this category is that the Yaris lacks most of today's advanced driver aids. You won't find lane keeping assist or blind-spot monitoring, for instance. There's just a low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation system that only works below 18 mph.
How’s the storage?6.5
The Yaris will not easily accommodate a rear-facing child safety seat. You'll have to scoot up the front passenger seat quite a bit in order to fit one. The car seat anchors are also a bit buried in the seat upholstery. Otherwise, installation is straightforward.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Ownership benefits include two years or 25,000 miles of no-cost maintenance (oil and filter changes, tire rotation, multipoint inspection, fluid replenish) at factory-recommended intervals. No one else offers this in the class. You also get 24/7 roadside assistance (battery jump, emergency fuel delivery, tire service, etc.), which is also included for two years, though most competitors cover it for five years.
Wildcard8.0
Which Yaris Hatchback does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Yaris Hatchback models
The 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback is a four-door subcompact sold in two trims. The LE is fairly lightly equipped but packs a few desirable features, among them Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The XLE adds a handful of convenience features and dresses the interior with leather and faux leather touches. Under the hood of every Yaris is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 lb-ft of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
Standard Yaris LE features include 16-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, foglights, keyless entry and ignition, a 60/40-split rear seat, a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. You also get forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking at low speeds.
Upgrade to the XLE and you'll get automatic LED headlights, automatic wipers, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, automatic climate control and imitation leather upholstery.
There aren't really any stand-alone options, though buyers can purchase a map card that adds navigation to the infotainment system.
Features & Specs
|LE 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$17,750
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
|XLE 4dr Hatchback
1.5L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$18,750
|MPG
|32 city / 40 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|106 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Yaris Hatchback safety features:
- Low-Speed Pre-Collision System
- Warns you of obstacles ahead and automatically brakes if necessary. Works only at lower speeds.
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Senses when the car is losing traction or control and uses various means to get you straight again.
- Brake Assist
- Recognizes when you're initiating a panic stop and fully engages the brakes to provide maximum stopping power.
Toyota Yaris Hatchback vs. the competition
Toyota Yaris Hatchback vs. Honda Fit
The new Yaris hatchback finally has what it takes to battle with our favorite pint-sized hatch, the Honda Fit. Much of the credit goes to its improved handling abilities and nicer interior. The Fit, however, still has the edge in cargo-carrying versatility. The Fit also offers advanced safety features not found on the Yaris.
Toyota Yaris Hatchback vs. Toyota Corolla Hatchback
The Toyota Corolla hatchback is a size class larger than the Yaris and is predictably more expensive. But the price differential isn't very high, and the Corolla comes with many more features than the Yaris, including safety systems such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist. If you can stretch your budget slightly, the Corolla hatch is a better buy.
Toyota Yaris Hatchback vs. Kia Rio
Like the Yaris, the Kia Rio hatchback is a nifty little hatchback with an eye on the bottom line. It comes in one lightly equipped trim, with an optional Technology package that approximates the Yaris LE's features. The Rio offers fewer creature comforts than the Yaris, but it also costs less.
