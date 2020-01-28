2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback Review

The 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback is one of the smallest and least expensive vehicles in Toyota's lineup, though it doesn't look or feel like anything else in the automaker's stable. That's mostly because it's based on a Mazda design, taking on the engine, tech, and most of the interior and exterior design from the Mazda 2, a car that's no longer sold in America. 2020 is the first year the Yaris hatchback and sedan share common Mazda DNA. Previously, only the sedan had it. Hatchback buyers will now finally experience the impressive fuel economy, attractive interior and sharp driving dynamics that sedan owners have enjoyed for years. This model represents a huge improvement over the previous Yaris hatch, which never really rose above its bargain-basement price tag.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.4 / 10

The new Yaris hatchback is a pleasing urban runabout that should work out well for people on a budget. It has surprisingly good handling chops, a nice-looking interior and usable cargo hatch. But it compromises a bit of comfort for those performance gains, and it doesn't have the available features you can find in some competitors.

How does it drive? 7.5

Can you have fun driving a slow, tiny hatchback? If it's the Yaris hatchback, then yes. Its main strengths rest in its superbly playful handling and quick-shifting transmission. We also really enjoy the response and quickness of the steering during spirited driving stints. There's not a whole lot of grip from the tires, but the Yaris is nevertheless fun to fling around corners.



What the Yaris doesn't deliver is much straight-line speed. Its 1.5-liter engine makes a meager 106 horsepower, which will have you flooring the gas pedal frequently to get up to highway speeds. We measured its run from 0 to 60 mph in 10.4 seconds. That's slow even for the economy class.

How comfortable is it? 7.0

While the front seats offer surprisingly above-average lateral support for steadying you through turns, they lack lumbar support and breathability. As a result, longer drives can get uncomfortable. Toyota also doesn't offer the optional inboard armrest that it does on the sedan. Ride comfort has taken a back seat to handling performance, which means you'll feel bumps and road texture more than you probably want to.



We found the single-zone climate control system easy to use and fairly effective at keeping the cabin cool despite the lack of rear vents. There's a steady stream of wind and road noise inside the Yaris' cabin, but that's common for the class.

How’s the interior? 7.0

Simplicity has its benefits. All of the Yaris' controls are quite easy to learn and use. There's good adjustability in the driver's seat to accommodate a wide range of body types. Overall space, however, is at a premium. Wider front occupants might feel cramped, and the small rear seat is best for kids only.



Getting in and out of the front is mostly easy, but the back seat requires a degree of limberness that most wouldn't want to deal with every day. Visibility is no better or worse in the Yaris than other vehicles in this class, which is to say there aren't any significant issues.

How’s the tech? 7.5

The standard audio system produces a surprisingly clean sound that doesn't distort even at a higher volume. Bluetooth pairs quickly and works pretty well, and this year the Yaris gains standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, which eliminates the need to spring for the optional onboard nav system. There are two USBs and a 12-volt outlet for charging your devices.



The main issue in this category is that the Yaris lacks most of today's advanced driver aids. You won't find lane keeping assist or blind-spot monitoring, for instance. There's just a low-speed frontal collision warning and mitigation system that only works below 18 mph.

How’s the storage? 6.5

For such a tiny car, the 15.9-cubic-foot trunk space is pretty decent and a bit roomier than the sedan. The 60/40-split rear seats fold down but don't quite lie flat, creating about a 5-inch ledge between the cargo area and the folded seatbacks. There's also a lack of storage space for items in the cabin. The cupholders are where a center armrest would normally be, so the glovebox is the only covered space to hide valuables.



The Yaris will not easily accommodate a rear-facing child safety seat. You'll have to scoot up the front passenger seat quite a bit in order to fit one. The car seat anchors are also a bit buried in the seat upholstery. Otherwise, installation is straightforward.

How economical is it? 8.5

The Yaris with the six-speed automatic has an EPA estimate of 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving, a good showing for a subcompact car. On our 115-mile evaluation route, which blends a mix of city and highway driving, our test car posted an impressive 41 mpg. That's approaching hybrid efficiency.

Is it a good value? 8.0

The diminutive subcompact class continues to get more and more competitive, a plus if you're looking for a high-value buy. The Yaris feels like a good deal at this price because of its solid build quality and relatively upscale appearance even if it's lacking some features its competitors offer.



Ownership benefits include two years or 25,000 miles of no-cost maintenance (oil and filter changes, tire rotation, multipoint inspection, fluid replenish) at factory-recommended intervals. No one else offers this in the class. You also get 24/7 roadside assistance (battery jump, emergency fuel delivery, tire service, etc.), which is also included for two years, though most competitors cover it for five years.

Wildcard 8.0

The Yaris' styling is polarizing. Some dig it, while others think it looks like an angry fish. That aside, no one can deny how much fun this car is to drive at a spirited pace. Some engineers spent a lot of time developing and dialing this car in, and it's a shame that most buyers won't appreciate the brilliance behind its handling capabilities.

Which Yaris Hatchback does Edmunds recommend?

The XLE doesn't cost much more than the LE, so we'd go with that. It comes with LED headlights — which are much better than halogens at illuminating the road — and includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob to spruce up the interior. The faux leather upholstery is another upscale touch.

Toyota Yaris Hatchback models

The 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback is a four-door subcompact sold in two trims. The LE is fairly lightly equipped but packs a few desirable features, among them Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The XLE adds a handful of convenience features and dresses the interior with leather and faux leather touches. Under the hood of every Yaris is a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine (106 horsepower, 103 lb-ft of torque) that drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.