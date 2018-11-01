2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double CabMSRP Range: $26,880 - $46,665
2020 Toyota Tacoma Review
- Rugged off-pavement capability
- Easily understood interior controls
- Composite truck bed has movable tie-down cleats and a power outlet
- Top-level V6 can be paired with a six-speed manual transmission
- Off-road emphasis produces a tall step-up height
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa smartphone integration introduced
- Newly available surround-view and underbody cameras enhance off-road visibility
- Power driver's seat includes seat height and thigh adjustments
- Recalibrated transmission logic
- Part of the third Tacoma generation introduced for 2016
The midsize pickup truck market has been growing, but it's fair to say that the Toyota Tacoma is still the odds-on favorite for a lot of shoppers. From its basic work-truck configuration to luxury-oriented or off-road variants, the Tacoma is simply one of the most well-rounded pickups on sale today. Improvements for the 2020 model, combined with historically strong resale prices, make this year's Tacoma a better value proposition than ever.
Our verdict
The Toyota Tacoma is the best-selling truck in its segment for a reason. Foremost, it enjoys a long-standing reputation for durability and go-anywhere capability. But it's also smooth, efficient, and easy to get along with on the road.
How does the Tacoma drive?
The Tacoma steers and handles smoothly and is generally easy to drive. The main exception is the brakes, which feel grabby and can induce nosedive in hard stops. We do wish the 3.5-liter V6 felt a bit more willing, but there is enough power for daily use. The transmission shifts predictably and is able to get the most out of the engine.
Off-road is where the Tacoma truly shines and stands above all others except the Gladiator. The Tacoma has the clearance, gearing and traction to tackle serious terrain, and the brakes and throttle prove to be brilliantly precise and controllable in low-range crawling situations.
How comfortable is the Tacoma?
The Tacoma was never a disagreeable truck to ride in, but changes introduced in 2020 have made it a little bit more pleasant. A fully adjustable 10-way driver's seat comes standard in V6 trucks, and this seat promotes long-range comfort for drivers of almost all shapes and sizes.
The thicker side-window glass cuts down the wind noise compared to prior years, though the Colorado and the Ridgeline still have an edge here. The same is true for ride quality since the Tacoma is still truckier than its smoothest-riding competitors. As for the climate system, it has effective heating and cooling and is easy to adjust.
How’s the interior?
The Tacoma's main drawback is its tallish step-in height. Get past that and everything else is solid once you're inside. The controls are logical and straightforward, including the new enlarged infotainment screen and the redesigned knobs and physical shortcut buttons.
The new 10-way power seat provides a greater range of adjustability than before, but we still wish the telescoping steering wheel pulled out more. The front seat roominess benefits from the seat's added downward adjustability, but other dimensions remain the same as before. Visibility is very good thanks to the profile of the hood, ample side windows, and a new forward and side-looking camera system.
How’s the tech?
The latest Tacoma is now pretty well stocked with tech features. The new screen boasts a larger size, crisper map graphics and quicker responses. You also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and even Amazon Alexa this year. Built-in navigation is an inexpensive upgrade option, and it's probably worth getting if you're planning on venturing out of cellphone range a lot.
Toyota's approach to standard active safety tech is admirable. Adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane departure warning, automatic high-beam control, and even a driver drowsiness warning system are all standard on all grades.
How’s the storage?
The Tacoma's truck bed is ideal. It's made of a composite material that needs no bedliner, and it has an enviable combination of fixed and movable tie-downs. Loading is easy because the tailgate opens low and its bedsides aren't comically tall. The Tacoma's 6,800-pound maximum tow rating does lag behind some others, but the deficit isn't large.
Interior storage for small items is adequate. Folding the rear seats down into their cargo-carrying position is a little fussy, but the result is better storage space than all but the Ridgeline and the Gladiator. Installing child safety seats is easy, but larger rear-facing and infant seats may eat into front passenger room.
How economical is the Tacoma?
he 3.5-liter V6 engine and six-speed automatic combo earns 20 mpg combined (18 city/22 highway) in 4WD trim and 21 mpg combined in rear-wheel-drive models. Our testing leads us to believe that these ratings are achievable and accurate.
We tested a 2016 TRD 4WD Off-Road for more than a year and averaged 18.6 mpg over 40,000 miles of use. We were able to exceed the highway rating on several road trips, and there are good reasons why our truck may have come up just over 1 mpg short. Our home-base location skews the mix toward city driving, and the TRD Off-Road has knobbier tires and lacks the front airdam that comes on most Tacomas.
Is the Tacoma a good value?
You get a lot of well-built truck and a bed with many standard cargo handling and safety features for your money. The value equation is particularly good on the TRD models. Build quality is solid, and Toyota trucks are known for their mechanical durability. Although warranty coverage isn't generous, you do get two years of free scheduled maintenance.
Wildcard
Toyota's Tacoma manages to deliver fun in a right-size pickup package. Its TRD off-road packages are the real deal, not sticker packages inflated by marketing hype. The buying public has responded with fierce loyalty, and this truck has also attracted the attention of the aftermarket, which supports it with many products that enable all sorts of customization. The Tacoma is great for those who want the look and feel of an off-roader even if they'll never get it dirty because it's also an easy-driving and dependable pickup truck.
Which Tacoma does Edmunds recommend?
Toyota Tacoma models
The Tacoma is offered in six trim levels: SR, SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, Limited and TRD Pro. The entry-level SR is the work truck of the bunch, with the value-oriented SR5 offering more equipment and more choices. Next up are the very popular and well-equipped TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road variants. The two are identical on the inside, but hardware differences make the TRD Off-Road more capable when the going gets rocky. Finally come the street-oriented Limited, which has a long list of creature comforts, and the TRD Pro,
the most off-road-capable Tacoma in the lineup.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Toyota Tacoma.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- off-roading
- appearance
- value
- seats
- maintenance & parts
- ride quality
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- engine
- safety
- driving experience
- road noise
- handling & steering
- technology
- doors
- lights
- warranty
- wheels & tires
- acceleration
- dashboard
- brakes
- emission system
- oil
- fuel efficiency
- climate control
- spaciousness
- sound system
- transmission
- interior
- infotainment system
Most helpful consumer reviews
I am not an expert writer but I will highlight some interesting things on why I decided on the Tacoma double cab 4X4 auto off road. I looked around I was narrowing my choices to the 3 best selling midsize trucks(Ranger, Tacoma and Colorado). The Tacoma was the best selling midsize truck and the one with the best resale value. Also the Tacoma had the best pricing for what it offers, for instance small things like the bed liner, the power outlet, the more tie downs for the bed, the rail system and the dampered tailgate. Inside the cabin the same thing, the rear seats are the only ones that can be accommodated completely flatfoot more space and you have extra storage behind the seats and beneath the seats. I also picked the Tacoma for its unique and leading technology of the Crawl control. I watched lots of videos and what got my attention is how this truck can unburied itself from mud or sand with the crawl control, you don't even have to touch the gas or brake pedal to do so. The truck is well loaded. I picked my truck with the 4X4 and the off road package which comes with BF Goodrich Wranlgler all terrain tires with kevlar side walls and Bilstein suspension , higher ride with stronger springs and you also get the heavy duty shields to protect the fuel tank, engine, etc. The one thing I hate about the truck is the engine response, this truck probably is very sluggish, you have to rev the engine to get it to respond, the power out put is on the top end but is not impressive, it is just adequate. The same thing can be said about the transmission, you are constantly hovering in the 1200-1500 rpm while driving in traffic, the trucks wants to grab the tallest possible gear and therefore when you are accelerating with traffic you have to press the gas pass the halfway otherwise you are rolling in 6th gear by 35 mph. Ironically the engine and the transmissions are one of the best, at least they are bullet proof with some components in the engine designed for high mileage maintenance intervals. The truck is remarkably quiet and comfortable, you don't hear absolutely nothing.It can go over bumps, potholes, bums and speed bumps like gliding and you can tell that they put a lot of effort in to that. The windows are more isolated to reduce the noise and that is why the truck is so quiet. The standard equipment is very nice, for 2020 you have stuff like push start, and electric seats. It also connects to apple play. I am your average guy(5'10') and I can fit perfectly in the back, you can seat 5 on this truck without a problem. I really wish the engine was peppier like on the Ford Ranger which uses the Ford Mustang 4 cylinder turbo engine(2.3 Ecooboost). If you are looking for speed then turn around and don't even look at the Tacoma,they are probably the slowest of the competitors but if you want a nice truck that will hold the value well and do incredibly well on/off road then get a Tacoma. I got mine for roughly $5000 off, there were lots of offers during the end year event. Toyota also covers the first 2 years of maintenance and it has a great warranty. They also offer a 7 year warranty for a few hundred dollars which I think is a killer deal. Please look around and take notes of prices, discounts, warranties and watch lots of videos. Do not be impulsive when buying a truck, get the most out of your money. Tacoma right now are the $hit, best selling midsize trucks for a few years in a row and is like that for a reason. 90000 Rangers sold last year vs 249000 Tacomas. Gas mileage is the other thing that I have to criticize a little bit, the truck is rated at 18/22 (4X4) while a Range does better and it has more torque and power. Just keep that in mind when you by your next truck. Lastly the aftermarket industry. Toyota has everything you can imagine.
New Toyota Tacoma 6 Speed Manual came home last week on 10/07/2019. As of today Tuesday 10/15/2019, I have 1,456 miles on it. So I feel qualified at this point, to do at least an initial experience review. A week isn’t very long. But nearing 1,500 miles means I have acquired considerable seat time in a brief period. I wanted a new mid size truck. I tried a Chevy Colorado ZR2 with the Baby Duramax. I liked it but it stickered at $53k and some change. I also am not a fan of DEF And I wondered about the cost of shock replacements down the road. It rode well, and I liked it. Although the interior seemed a bit dated, as others have said. It is a very cool truck! Next I tried the new Ford Ranger. I test drove this one as well. Although it was a rather short test run. The dealer rep turned me around about a mile from the dealership. I must say, I liked the Ranger too. At least as far as I drove it. Lastly, I test drove a Tacoma. To be honest, I almost did not. The reviews piled on about this truck’s transmission constantly hunting and it not having enough power had me wondering why bother. First I took a Tacoma Sport out with the auto tranny. In town and on the highway. I thought it did fine. It did shift once on the highway when I was on an on ramp. I thought that must be what everyone is talking about. Didn’t seem like a big deal to me. The next day I went back to the dealership. They had a white TRD Off Road on the lot. A 2020 with the new 8 way driver’s seat and a six speed manual. I expressed a desire for a longer test drive. The vehicle was filled with gas and I was handed the keys. 38 miles later the deal was sealed. Some say it rides like a truck. I would say it has a solid planted feel. But it is after all a truck. If you like manual transmissions. The six speed Coupled with the V-6 is a dream come true. With a low first and a close ratio set of five behind it it never seems to be out of place. On posted 55MPH roads, I can leave it in 5th, set the cruise and relax. On my six hour commute home last Friday. I shifted into 6th in Pa. set the cruise at 70 mph and it pulled like a champ all the way to Watertown, NY. No need to downshift to keep it in the power band. Just smooth and easy. It’s not a Vette, or even a Mustang for that matter. What it is, is a solid smaller working truck. My job requires a substantial amount of off pavement/dirt road work. I am in and out of rock quarries on a regular basis. Steep grades, big rocks and mud are the norm. So far so good. I have owned two older Toyota trucks, an older Tacoma, and a Tundra. So I’m no stranger to the brand. But I’m not a fan boy either. That being said. I have never had a Toyota require any maintenance other than oil changes and brakes. All were near or above 200K when traded out. This truck came with middle of the road Do-Dads. Key fob to enter, key start. Decent but not great infotainment center. No heated seats, and not much of the crazy modern creature comforts we have come to expect today. My 60 year old butt did just fine for 57 years with conventional seats. I think it will survive without them again. The seats are comfy though. My Tacoma also came with a Factory hard folding Tonneau cover. Kind of cool. Dry/Lockable storage for customer goodies. Also with a a 2” receiver and 4/7 pin plugs. Locking rear diff is also cool. But I haven’t had to engage it yet. I’m sure given my environment, that time will come. When I turn off the road onto some rutted up two track in search of a new quarryman. None of the techno wizardry seems to matter much. As my new friend claws it’s way up the side of a mountain, all seems right with the world. On the road, I’m more than happy with the ride quality. It soaks up bumps, it runs quiet, and it feels planted. One cool gizmo I really like is the power sliding rear window. Just really nice to ventilate a hot truck. The Toyota cargo cleats and rails are another great feature. As is the 110 volt outlet in the box. Of the three trucks I tested. The ZR2 looked the toughest/baddest/coolest. And the Ranger FX4 looked the most refined. Especially in the Lariat trim. The Tacoma settled nicely in the middle. It looks like a tough capable truck. But not an over the top mud rig. The 16” rims and rubber means I have a lot of tire choices, very cool. Plenty of stock ground clearance too. If you’re looking for a lifestyle enhancer, the Tacoma may not be your best choice. But if you want a serious work vehicle. Do yourself a big favor. Read the reviews. Then go test drive one anyway. You may be pleasantly surprised. I’ll upstate this when I have more miles on it. But so far, I am. Happy camper. Oh yes, one more thing. The Tacoma has been around long enough, that if you so choose. There is a myriad of aftermarket options to help keep your checking account looking trim and fit. Pleased with my purchase.
I wanted a mid-size truck that was good off road and in deep snow . I am a volunteer fire fighter and emergency management coordinator, so I need to respond in all types of weather and to all types of road conditions. I chose the Tacoma Off-road with the 6 spend manual trans and 6 cylinder engine. Great driving one of the few vehicles that still offer a manual trans. Excellent ground clearance and off road capabilities. The seats are comfortable and the interior is functional. All the controls are easy to use and the nav and entertainment interface work well. The only change I’d make are the stereo speakers. They are fine but I really like the clarity of great speakers.
We love our new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Off Road! It drives very well and love the 6 speed manual. We love the size, the style, and all of the safety and convenience features. The 3.5 liter v6 is a solid engine and the Tacoma is well built and reliable. It rides very smooth on the highway and so very quiet for an off road truck. We are very pleased with our choice of a mid size truck versus the competitors we had also considered.
2020 Toyota Tacoma videos2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro vs. 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - Truck Tug of War
2020 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro vs. 2020 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon - Truck Tug of War
SPEAKER 1: Here we have two of the most hardcore offroad mid-sized trucks on the market. SPEAKER 2: Stop, stop. SPEAKER 1: The Tacoma TRD Pro, and the Gladiator Rubicon. We're going to hook them together and see which one pulls the other. We here at Edmunds test over 300 cars and trucks every single year. SPEAKER 2: But what you're about to see isn't one of those tests. SPEAKER 1: Now tug of wars have become popular lately, but if you think this is solid consumer advice, you are sadly mistaken. SPEAKER 2: It's pure ridiculousness. To quote Sigourney Weaver from Galaxy Quest, it's my job. It's stupid, but I'm going to do it. SPEAKER 1: Let's do it. SPEAKER 2: Let's do it. SPEAKER 1: Theoretically a tug of war is a simple contest to see who's strongest. When it comes to vehicles, it's not so easy. Differences in tires, the amount of weight pressing down on the rear axle, the surface itself, how much torque there is, what the gearing is in the axles. None of these things are really the same, so it's hard to really have a fair competition. For the first test we're running in 4 High. I am ready. Both trucks will have traction and stability control disabled. SPEAKER 2: I'm ready. SPEAKER 1: We're not running in 4 Low, because we don't want to break anything. And we just want to have some fun. SPEAKER 2: 3, 2, 1. Go. [ENGINES ROAR] SPEAKER 1: This is great. This is, you know what? SPEAKER 2: Stop. Stop. I don't know what's going on, but it's not good for the transmissions. The wheels aren't turning at all. And nobody is making any ground. I wonder if we should put it in two wheel drive mode. SPEAKER 1: We're not sure exactly what happened, but it seemed that traction control wasn't really off. So in this next round, we're leaving them in two wheel drive. That ought to show a difference. I'm in two wheel drive. SPEAKER 2: So am I. But I need to turn off traction control, and I can't find the button. SPEAKER 1: Who thought acting like an idiot would take so much time? SPEAKER 2: Ready? SPEAKER 1: Ready. SPEAKER 2: Ready. 3, 2, 1. Go. [ENGINES ROAR] SPEAKER 1: Uh-oh, stalemate. Stalemate. That's great. Everybody loses. All right, that's enough, that's enough. SPEAKER 2: Everything. SPEAKER 1: We go back to the stick? That's what we learned. That's the lesson we learned. Or didn't. [LAUGHTER] That's a nice little sandcastle you made. What did you do? Oh, that's-- I hope you brought some sand rails. SPEAKER 2: I think I have grippier tires. Look at, they just dug a hole. Yeah, I think a dry lake bed is not a good place for this. SPEAKER 1: No, it's not. We should have probably done this in an Arby's parking lot. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I think we're going to have to fill this in. SPEAKER 1: I think so. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, they won't be they won't be happy with us. We should probably leave that stake here, too. SPEAKER 1: I want to go home. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I think so. SPEAKER 1: Let's go home. SPEAKER 2: Let's see if I can get out. That'll be good. If we unhook and I put everything in four wheel drive, do you think I can drive out? SPEAKER 1: You're on your own. I'm fine. SPEAKER 2: Wow. You should see the left rear. Its sitting on the frame. I just dug a hole. All right, see if I can get myself out of the hole that I dug. So I'm going to put it in 4 High. Maybe I should put it in 4 Low. All right, let's see if I can get out. See if I can get myself out of this mess. [LAUGHING] SPEAKER 1: Look at that. SPEAKER 2: You guys are laughing. SPEAKER 1: This hole's really deep. [LAUGHING] SPEAKER 2: That one's just sitting there. SPEAKER 1: We did good work. SPEAKER 2: I did all the work. SPEAKER 1: You did. SPEAKER 2: All right, let's fill this. SPEAKER 1: Seriously, we got to fill this. No one will notice, right? SPEAKER 2: Now. SPEAKER 1: Good. Fill the hole. SPEAKER 2: Nothing to see here. SPEAKER 1: Nope, nothing happened. SPEAKER 2: Sorry about your radio. You got to do it anyway. SPEAKER 1: I think we're good. SPEAKER 3: So what did we learn? SPEAKER 2: I don't know. What did we learn here? SPEAKER 1: Oh, we learned that your Jeep would rather dig a hole than tow a Tacoma. SPEAKER 2: Yeah, I dig this Jeep. SPEAKER 1: Yeah. Jesus. Well, that was a lot of fun. If you want to see how these strikes did on the trail, check out our comparison test. For more videos like this, hit subscribe. And if you want to see more tug of wars, please let us know in the comments. And if you think we're complete idiots, all comments are welcome.
Toyota Tacoma versus Jeep Gladiator: Which can pull the other? That's what we'll find out in this truck tug-of-war battle. The contenders are the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon. Both pack extensive off-road hardware, but only one can claim ultimate bragging rights. In a purely scientific test, we attach both trucks to each other and let 'em rip. The first test has them in 4-Hi. In the second, we put them in 2WD. Can one pull the other? Do either just dig holes? Will we hurt a transmission? Watch to find out.
Features & Specs
|TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,965
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,115
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$36,965
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB
3.5L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,190
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|278 hp @ 6000 rpm
Sponsored cars related to the Tacoma
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Tacoma safety features:
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Issues a visual or audio warning if the driver initiates a lane change when another vehicle is there or approaching rapidly.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Alerts the driver if traffic is approaching from the side when the car is backing out of a perpendicular or angled parking space.
- Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection
- Warns of potential collisions with pedestrians or vehicles and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not react in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|14.7%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Tacoma vs. the competition
Toyota Tacoma vs. Nissan Frontier
The one thing the Nissan Frontier has going for it is its price. It's the least expensive pickup truck you can buy today by a fair margin. Even fully loaded models cost thousands less than rivals. On the downside, the outdated Frontier suffers from an unappealing interior and inferior driving dynamics. Almost every other competitor is better.
Toyota Tacoma vs. Toyota Tundra
The full-size Toyota Tundra is the Tacoma's bigger brother. As expected, there's more passenger room and more power. All Tundras equipped with the V8 engine can tow up to 10,000 pounds, while the Tacoma maxes out at 6,800 pounds. But the Tacoma has its smaller size, more affordable pricing, and superior fuel economy in its favor.
Toyota Tacoma vs. Ford Ranger
The Ford Ranger debuted just last year, but the newest entry in the midsize category landed with a thud. While we like the power and fuel economy of its segment-exclusive turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder, the Ranger has too many drawbacks to recommend. The FX4 doesn't have the mechanical bits to make it a true off-road trim, and the Ranger's overall queasy ride and limited interior storage make it an especially poor choice for passengers.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Tacoma a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Toyota Tacoma?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma:
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Amazon Alexa smartphone integration introduced
- Newly available surround-view and underbody cameras enhance off-road visibility
- Power driver's seat includes seat height and thigh adjustments
- Recalibrated transmission logic
- Part of the third Tacoma generation introduced for 2016
Is the Toyota Tacoma reliable?
Is the 2020 Toyota Tacoma a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Toyota Tacoma?
The least-expensive 2020 Toyota Tacoma is the 2020 Toyota Tacoma SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,880.
Other versions include:
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,965
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,115
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $36,965
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,190
- SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,315
- SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,880
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,575
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,000
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $35,335
- TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $46,665
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $37,575
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $28,715
- TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,000
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,690
- Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $41,865
- SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,615
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,500
- TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $35,335
- Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $38,790
- TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $43,960
What are the different models of Toyota Tacoma?
More about the 2020 Toyota Tacoma
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Overview
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab is offered in the following styles: TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A), TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), SR5 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M), Limited 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A), and TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Tacoma Double Cab 4.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Tacoma Double Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Tacoma Double Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including TRD Off Road, SR5, TRD Sport, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab?
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $48,629. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $1,508 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $1,508 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $47,121.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 3.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD PRO 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,625. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,272 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,272 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,353.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 5.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 7 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $33,490. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,033 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,033 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,457.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 6.1% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,140. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,397 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,397 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,743.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 6.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 3 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $28,055. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) is trending $2,018 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,018 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,037.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) is 7.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR 4dr Double Cab 5.0 ft. SB (2.7L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $45,577. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,488 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,488 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,089.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 5.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Sport 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,075 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,075 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,675.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 5.4% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 6.1 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,365. The average price paid for a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is trending $2,081 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,081 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,284.
The average savings for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) is 5.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cabs are available in my area?
2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 223 new 2020 [object Object] Tacoma Double Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,478 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,845 on a new, used or CPO 2020 [object Object] Tacoma Double Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Tacoma Double Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab Tacoma Double Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Tacoma for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,623.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,468.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab and all available trim types: SR, SR, SR5, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2020 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2017
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2016
- Used Tesla Model S 2017
- Used Nissan Armada 2018
- Used Nissan Rogue 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2015
- Used Toyota Camry 2017
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2016
- Used INFINITI G35
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Silverado 1500
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 GMC Sierra 1500
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- Ram 2500 2020
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- 2019 Frontier
- 2021 Canyon
- 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD