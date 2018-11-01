5 star reviews: 79 %

4 star reviews: 16 %

3 star reviews: 2 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 3 %

Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 38 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, All in one-does it all truck

Carlos , 01/25/2020

TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A)

I am not an expert writer but I will highlight some interesting things on why I decided on the Tacoma double cab 4X4 auto off road. I looked around I was narrowing my choices to the 3 best selling midsize trucks(Ranger, Tacoma and Colorado). The Tacoma was the best selling midsize truck and the one with the best resale value. Also the Tacoma had the best pricing for what it offers, for instance small things like the bed liner, the power outlet, the more tie downs for the bed, the rail system and the dampered tailgate. Inside the cabin the same thing, the rear seats are the only ones that can be accommodated completely flatfoot more space and you have extra storage behind the seats and beneath the seats. I also picked the Tacoma for its unique and leading technology of the Crawl control. I watched lots of videos and what got my attention is how this truck can unburied itself from mud or sand with the crawl control, you don't even have to touch the gas or brake pedal to do so. The truck is well loaded. I picked my truck with the 4X4 and the off road package which comes with BF Goodrich Wranlgler all terrain tires with kevlar side walls and Bilstein suspension , higher ride with stronger springs and you also get the heavy duty shields to protect the fuel tank, engine, etc. The one thing I hate about the truck is the engine response, this truck probably is very sluggish, you have to rev the engine to get it to respond, the power out put is on the top end but is not impressive, it is just adequate. The same thing can be said about the transmission, you are constantly hovering in the 1200-1500 rpm while driving in traffic, the trucks wants to grab the tallest possible gear and therefore when you are accelerating with traffic you have to press the gas pass the halfway otherwise you are rolling in 6th gear by 35 mph. Ironically the engine and the transmissions are one of the best, at least they are bullet proof with some components in the engine designed for high mileage maintenance intervals. The truck is remarkably quiet and comfortable, you don't hear absolutely nothing.It can go over bumps, potholes, bums and speed bumps like gliding and you can tell that they put a lot of effort in to that. The windows are more isolated to reduce the noise and that is why the truck is so quiet. The standard equipment is very nice, for 2020 you have stuff like push start, and electric seats. It also connects to apple play. I am your average guy(5'10') and I can fit perfectly in the back, you can seat 5 on this truck without a problem. I really wish the engine was peppier like on the Ford Ranger which uses the Ford Mustang 4 cylinder turbo engine(2.3 Ecooboost). If you are looking for speed then turn around and don't even look at the Tacoma,they are probably the slowest of the competitors but if you want a nice truck that will hold the value well and do incredibly well on/off road then get a Tacoma. I got mine for roughly $5000 off, there were lots of offers during the end year event. Toyota also covers the first 2 years of maintenance and it has a great warranty. They also offer a 7 year warranty for a few hundred dollars which I think is a killer deal. Please look around and take notes of prices, discounts, warranties and watch lots of videos. Do not be impulsive when buying a truck, get the most out of your money. Tacoma right now are the $hit, best selling midsize trucks for a few years in a row and is like that for a reason. 90000 Rangers sold last year vs 249000 Tacomas. Gas mileage is the other thing that I have to criticize a little bit, the truck is rated at 18/22 (4X4) while a Range does better and it has more torque and power. Just keep that in mind when you by your next truck. Lastly the aftermarket industry. Toyota has everything you can imagine.

5 out of 5 stars, 2020 Tacoma

Walt , 10/15/2019

TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M)

New Toyota Tacoma 6 Speed Manual came home last week on 10/07/2019. As of today Tuesday 10/15/2019, I have 1,456 miles on it. So I feel qualified at this point, to do at least an initial experience review. A week isn’t very long. But nearing 1,500 miles means I have acquired considerable seat time in a brief period. I wanted a new mid size truck. I tried a Chevy Colorado ZR2 with the Baby Duramax. I liked it but it stickered at $53k and some change. I also am not a fan of DEF And I wondered about the cost of shock replacements down the road. It rode well, and I liked it. Although the interior seemed a bit dated, as others have said. It is a very cool truck! Next I tried the new Ford Ranger. I test drove this one as well. Although it was a rather short test run. The dealer rep turned me around about a mile from the dealership. I must say, I liked the Ranger too. At least as far as I drove it. Lastly, I test drove a Tacoma. To be honest, I almost did not. The reviews piled on about this truck’s transmission constantly hunting and it not having enough power had me wondering why bother. First I took a Tacoma Sport out with the auto tranny. In town and on the highway. I thought it did fine. It did shift once on the highway when I was on an on ramp. I thought that must be what everyone is talking about. Didn’t seem like a big deal to me. The next day I went back to the dealership. They had a white TRD Off Road on the lot. A 2020 with the new 8 way driver’s seat and a six speed manual. I expressed a desire for a longer test drive. The vehicle was filled with gas and I was handed the keys. 38 miles later the deal was sealed. Some say it rides like a truck. I would say it has a solid planted feel. But it is after all a truck. If you like manual transmissions. The six speed Coupled with the V-6 is a dream come true. With a low first and a close ratio set of five behind it it never seems to be out of place. On posted 55MPH roads, I can leave it in 5th, set the cruise and relax. On my six hour commute home last Friday. I shifted into 6th in Pa. set the cruise at 70 mph and it pulled like a champ all the way to Watertown, NY. No need to downshift to keep it in the power band. Just smooth and easy. It’s not a Vette, or even a Mustang for that matter. What it is, is a solid smaller working truck. My job requires a substantial amount of off pavement/dirt road work. I am in and out of rock quarries on a regular basis. Steep grades, big rocks and mud are the norm. So far so good. I have owned two older Toyota trucks, an older Tacoma, and a Tundra. So I’m no stranger to the brand. But I’m not a fan boy either. That being said. I have never had a Toyota require any maintenance other than oil changes and brakes. All were near or above 200K when traded out. This truck came with middle of the road Do-Dads. Key fob to enter, key start. Decent but not great infotainment center. No heated seats, and not much of the crazy modern creature comforts we have come to expect today. My 60 year old butt did just fine for 57 years with conventional seats. I think it will survive without them again. The seats are comfy though. My Tacoma also came with a Factory hard folding Tonneau cover. Kind of cool. Dry/Lockable storage for customer goodies. Also with a a 2” receiver and 4/7 pin plugs. Locking rear diff is also cool. But I haven’t had to engage it yet. I’m sure given my environment, that time will come. When I turn off the road onto some rutted up two track in search of a new quarryman. None of the techno wizardry seems to matter much. As my new friend claws it’s way up the side of a mountain, all seems right with the world. On the road, I’m more than happy with the ride quality. It soaks up bumps, it runs quiet, and it feels planted. One cool gizmo I really like is the power sliding rear window. Just really nice to ventilate a hot truck. The Toyota cargo cleats and rails are another great feature. As is the 110 volt outlet in the box. Of the three trucks I tested. The ZR2 looked the toughest/baddest/coolest. And the Ranger FX4 looked the most refined. Especially in the Lariat trim. The Tacoma settled nicely in the middle. It looks like a tough capable truck. But not an over the top mud rig. The 16” rims and rubber means I have a lot of tire choices, very cool. Plenty of stock ground clearance too. If you’re looking for a lifestyle enhancer, the Tacoma may not be your best choice. But if you want a serious work vehicle. Do yourself a big favor. Read the reviews. Then go test drive one anyway. You may be pleasantly surprised. I’ll upstate this when I have more miles on it. But so far, I am. Happy camper. Oh yes, one more thing. The Tacoma has been around long enough, that if you so choose. There is a myriad of aftermarket options to help keep your checking account looking trim and fit. Pleased with my purchase.

5 out of 5 stars, It’s a great truck

Nick Pachnos , 10/30/2019

TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M)

I wanted a mid-size truck that was good off road and in deep snow . I am a volunteer fire fighter and emergency management coordinator, so I need to respond in all types of weather and to all types of road conditions. I chose the Tacoma Off-road with the 6 spend manual trans and 6 cylinder engine. Great driving one of the few vehicles that still offer a manual trans. Excellent ground clearance and off road capabilities. The seats are comfortable and the interior is functional. All the controls are easy to use and the nav and entertainment interface work well. The only change I’d make are the stereo speakers. They are fine but I really like the clarity of great speakers.

5 out of 5 stars, Love our Tacoma!

Peter , 12/04/2019

TRD Off Road 4dr Double Cab 4WD 5.0 ft. SB (3.5L 6cyl 6M)

We love our new 2020 Toyota Tacoma Off Road! It drives very well and love the 6 speed manual. We love the size, the style, and all of the safety and convenience features. The 3.5 liter v6 is a solid engine and the Tacoma is well built and reliable. It rides very smooth on the highway and so very quiet for an off road truck. We are very pleased with our choice of a mid size truck versus the competitors we had also considered.

