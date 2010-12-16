Used 1996 Toyota Paseo for Sale Near Me

I bought my 96 Paseo in 2003 when I started a new job which was 194 miles round trip to and from work. It had 119,000 on it then. I never garaged it and it never failed to start, even through the winters. The only maintenance I had to perform was a clutch the day I bought it, brakes several times and wheel bearings. I was averaging 41,600 miles per year. 4 days ago on my way to work the timing belt broke while I was driving it and I was told it probably bent a couple of valves. It was still averaging 37 mpg and was the best car I have owned to date. I wish I could find another one. Finally died at 342,800 miles.

