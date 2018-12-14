  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Highlander
  4. 2019 Toyota Highlander
  5. 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV
Edmunds Rating
7.4 / 10
Consumer Rating
(103)
Ad
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Toyota Highlander
VIEW OFFERS
buyatoyota.com

2019 Toyota Highlander SUV

What’s new

  • Only minor styling revisions for 2019
  • Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Standard high-tech safety features
  • Strong V6 engine with good fuel economy
  • Quiet and pleasantly compliant ride
  • Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those in many competitors
  • Touchscreen and other controls may require an extra-long reach
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't offered
  • Weak power delivery of the base four-cylinder engine
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Highlander for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
MSRP Starting at
$31,830
Save as much as $5,814
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $5,814 with Edmunds

2019 Toyota Highlander SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
Prototype shown with options.
Prototype shown with options.
2020 Highlander
L, LE, XLE, Limited and Platinum

 

Search Inventory
toyota.com
See all for sale

Which Highlander does Edmunds recommend?

Priced right in the middle of the Highlander lineup, the XLE is our pick. It comes standard with the V6 engine and several desirable extras, including blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and keyless entry and ignition.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.4 / 10

The 2019 Toyota Highlander is your quintessential three-row family mover. With comfortable seating, plenty of standard safety features, a strong V6 engine and an impeccable reputation for reliability, the Highlander checks all the boxes for large families in motion. Thanks to its just-right size, the Highlander is also easy to maneuver around town and does so at near-luxury levels of quiet and comfort.

But the Highlander isn't flawless. Its third-row seat and cargo area aren't especially voluminous, and its infotainment system, while fine, doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. The base four-cylinder engine is also pretty gutless, but at least the V6 that comes in most Highlanders is respectably stout.

It might be worth your while to look at some rival crossover SUVs. The Honda Pilot and the Volkswagen Atlas are roomier, for instance, and the Mazda CX-9 provides a more upscale and energetic driving experience. Overall, however, the popular Highlander has what it takes to satisfy the majority of your family-hauling needs.

2019 Toyota Highlander models

The 2019 Toyota Highlander is a three-row crossover SUV that seats eight (optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to seven). It's available in six trim levels: LE, LE Plus, XLE, SE, Limited and Limited Platinum.

Toyota Highlander LE

The base LE starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The 3.5-liter V6 (295 hp, 263 lb-ft) that comes standard on all other trims is optional on the LE and pairs with an eight-speed automatic. Optional all-wheel drive can be added to the V6.

Standard LE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, rear air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a sliding and reclining 60/40-split second-row seat, and a reclining 60/40-split third-row seat. You also get a 6.1-inch touchscreen, five USB ports (three in the front and two in the rear), Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.

Every Highlander also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense bundle that includes automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.

Toyota Highlander LE Plus

The LE Plus adds the V6 engine, a height-adjustable power liftgate, a flip-up rear window, foglights, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery and trim, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a high-resolution 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a variety of smartphone-connection apps.

Toyota Highlander XLE

Building on the LE Plus' equipment, the XLE adds a sunroof, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, an upgraded instrument panel, leather upholstery (simulated leather for the third row), heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, second-row window sunshades, a 110-volt power outlet, a navigation system, and Driver Easy Speak, which carries the driver's voice through the rear speakers to distant passengers.

Toyota Highlander SE

The SE is equipped similarly to the XLE but with a sport theme that extends to larger 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, and sportier suspension tuning and styling elements.

Toyota Highlander Limited

The Limited adds LED running lights, different 19-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a rear cargo cover, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system to the XLE trim's features.

Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum

The Limited Platinum gains a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera system, front parking sensors, Safety Connect emergency communications, a heated steering wheel, and heated second-row seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Highlander XLE (3.5L V6 | 8-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall7.4 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility7.5
Technology7.0

Driving

7.0
The Highlander's V6 has plenty of power for daily driving tasks, but it can be lazy to respond when you aren't asking for maximum acceleration. The steering is sometimes too light and less responsive than we'd like, and the Highlander's capabilities are merely average.

Acceleration

7.5
Toyota makes a solid V6 engine. Mash the gas and the 3.5-liter V6 screams (almost too loudly) to life. Midrange power is commendable and good for passing and merging. Roll into the gas slowly, however, and the engine doesn't feel fully awake. It'll hit 60 mph in 7.9 seconds, which is about middle of the pack.

Braking

7.0
The brake pedal engages with minimal effort. Responsiveness is predictable and progressive. In Edmunds' panic-stop brake test, our Highlander XLE slowed from 60 mph to a stop in 128 feet. That's an average distance for a three-row SUV.

Steering

7.0
There is considerable free play in the steering wheel at low speeds. This vague communication takes getting used to. The super-light effort, however, certainly helps when parking a vehicle of these dimensions. The effort gets a bit heavier at speed, offering a greater sense of stability and control.

Handling

7.0
The Highlander fits the classic big-and-boaty mold of large SUVs. It drives big in parking lots, though the low-effort steering alleviates some of the stress. When going around turns, the Highlander doesn't maintain its composure as well as the top players in the segment. Opt for straighter roads when possible.

Drivability

7.0
The conservative gas pedal's response time is slow and can get annoying. Transmission shifts are otherwise smooth, and midrange power is commendable. Driver assist features are tuned conservatively, making for a generally laid-back driving demeanor.

Off-road

8.0
Ground clearance is listed at 8 inches, which exceeds that of most in the segment. You also get above-average approach and departure angles for a family-oriented SUV. All-wheel-drive versions are available and include both hill descent control and an electronically lockable differential.

Comfort

8.0
The Highlander's seats feel immediately comfortable but don't quite maintain it over long distances. Otherwise, there's a good amount of comfort thanks to a smooth ride, low amounts of noise and an effective climate control system.

Seat comfort

7.0
The front seats are comfortable at the outset. But over long distances, their contours don't feel as supportive. A lack of seat-bottom adjustability may contribute here. The same can be said for the rear seats, though their reclining seatbacks help. The door armrests are ultra-plush.

Ride comfort

8.5
The suspension smooths out all the bumps and ruts in the road commendably well. Over larger dips, there is an ever-so-slight sensation of buoyancy that may affect third-row riders sensitive to motion sickness. But the same can be said for other SUVs in its class.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Passengers are well-isolated from exterior noise. Road noise will creep in over certain surfaces in the form of a steady hum, but there are certainly competitors less successful than the Highlander with regard to noise control. This cabin is comfortably quiet.

Climate control

8.5
The automatic climate control functions use logical dials for temperature control and buttons for fan speed. Rear passengers control their own climate manually via a panel of buttons on the back of the center console. Heated and ventilated front seats work well, and ceiling-mounted vents for second and third rows help make everyone happy.

Interior

7.5
The interior design is a mixed bag. The two front rows offer lots of lateral room, while the third row is a kids-only zone. Secondary controls are logically designed but a far reach due to the wide cabin. The passenger doors fully open, though they may be heavy for children to open. Visibility is fantastic.

Ease of use

8.0
The size of the dash and distance from the driver require a stretch for some controls. The simplicity of dials for frequently used functions such as climate, volume and media selection is welcome, though touch-sensitive buttons near the display screen lack tactile feedback and require too much of your attention to push.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
The wide doors open almost 90 degrees, making entry a breeze, but their size can be a drawback in tight spaces. Both the second-row captain's chair and bench seat options slide forward to allow easy third-row access. The levers to manipulate the seats are quite heavy to pull.

Driving position

7.0
Driver-seat adjustability is such that most will find an acceptable position. The steering wheel tilts and telescopes, and there is a broad range of fore-aft seat movement. This said, thigh support is lacking, and the seat bottom does not extend or tilt upward to help support longer legs.

Roominess

8.0
Headroom, legroom and elbow room are ample for first- and second-row occupants and even more prominent with the captain's chairs. The Highlander's tall, square interior shape adds to the spaciousness. Adults will not fit in the third row no matter how far forward the second-row seats are positioned.

Visibility

8.0
A large windshield and tall side windows provide excellent outward visibility. Huge second-row headrests obstruct the over-the-shoulder view somewhat, but blind spots are minimal otherwise. The standard rearview and optional surround-view cameras are excellent.

Quality

8.5
Despite a somewhat aging interior design, the Highlander offers excellent fit and finish all around. The leather seating is of a high quality, and interior pieces are soft where they should be. You get the sense that Toyota built the Highlander to last.

Utility

7.5
The Highlander maximizes small-item storage. Kid- and parent-friendly touches include easy access to child seat installation points, enhanced passenger visibility and communication. But cargo volume isn't as spacious as it is in many others in the class.

Small-item storage

8.0
An innovative storage nook runs the length of the dash. Cupholders are abundant, and the door pockets are long and wide. A deep bin between the front seats fits it all. The optional captain's chair configuration has shallow trays between the seats. Overall, the Highlander has plenty of storage for small items.

Cargo space

6.5
With all three rows of seats up, the Highlander's cargo space trails the pack. The load floor, with the third-row and second-row seats folded down, is nearly flat with a volume of 83.2 cubic feet. The cargo space is decently roomy, but rivals such as the Chevy Traverse are noticeably bigger in back.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
There is a lot of legroom for child seats in the second row, but it is tighter in the third. LATCH anchors and tethers are numerous and easily accessed. There is a conversation mirror for spying on your kids, as well as optional Driver Easy Speak feature, which uses speakers to amplify voices.

Towing

7.5
Its 5,000-pound max tow rating (for SE and Limited trims) aligns with all the top players in this segment. A towing receiver hitch and wiring harness are available as an option.

Technology

7.0
Top-trim Highlanders are safety tech-heavy. An impressive adaptive cruise control system is the highlight of their extensive list of driver aids. The ability to enable, disable and customize many of the features at the touch of a button is a real plus. There are also numerous options for device integration but no smartphone projection yet.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Bluetooth phone connection and switching between paired phones are quick. Media integration options vary from aux jacks to USB (five total!) to a two-prong 12-volt outlet. The lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Audio hurts the Toyota since many of its peers offer this integration as standard.

Driver aids

8.0
Many driver aids are standard, and most can be activated or deactivated at will. The adaptive cruise system is especially effective, but the lane departure system only works when lanes are marked clearly.

Voice control

7.0
Voice controls are basic (phone calls, navigation directions, radio tuning) and respond acceptably well once you've learned the correct prompt for each. Voice training is available to help effectiveness. The voice input volume is also adjustable, so the user does not have to shout to make commands.
Ad
Build Your Highlander
139 people are viewing this car
MSRP$36,200 - $48,800
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
Platinum, Limited, XLE, LE

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Highlander.

5 star reviews: 49%
4 star reviews: 19%
3 star reviews: 11%
2 star reviews: 16%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 103 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • comfort
  • safety
  • handling & steering
  • driving experience
  • seats
  • spaciousness
  • road noise
  • ride quality
  • doors
  • fuel efficiency
  • engine
  • dashboard
  • climate control
  • interior
  • infotainment system
  • sound system
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • technology
  • appearance
  • transmission
  • maintenance & parts
  • acceleration
  • brakes
  • wheels & tires
  • lights
  • visibility
  • electrical system
  • oil
  • steering wheel
  • towing
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, navigation issue
Jeff,
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Be aware the navigation system does not talk. After a month of being in the shop to try and determine the problem it was determined, in early January, to be a software problem that is common to the 2019 Highlander. As of the end of February still no update or estimate of when it will be available. So if you want a fully functioning navigation system stay clear of this car. UPDATE: Toyota has found and resolved the issue. We found contacting the corporate office was the way to go. They kept us informed on the progress of the group working to resolve the problem. Since that was our only issue with the car we do recommend it now.

2 out of 5 stars, Do not buy this model!
Dick,
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Navigation system and voice commands do not work properly. Purchased vehicle late October. No voice commands with navigation system. Every time the vehicle is turned off in route the voice commands are lost and you have to go thru special steps to reactivate the system with voice. The alternative is to continue with the map without voice commands and try to visually follow the map while driving, which is not a safe situation. Had vehicle back to dealer three times to supposedly fit. Fourth time they told me Toyota was aware of the problem, working on it and would get back to me as soon as they had a fix. Several months later and and still no fix in sight.

3 out of 5 stars, This trim is not worth it
Mikel,
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

It has been nearly 10 months since my purchase. While Toyota swapped out an amplifier in April so that the NAV systems' voice works, much about the infotainment system still doesn't work. Six times I have practiced voice controls with the on-board voice recognition systems and when asking to "find Batteries Plus," it provided a list of bakeries (as the most recent example); the map system finds all the worst routes, including through residential apartment parking lots to direct me; the unit is not Apple Play compatible; contrary to the manual, the clock display is not connected to the clock setting software; the NAV system, too often, does not provide street names in urban areas, simply instructs a 'turn ahead'; upon purchase, favorites uploaded, albeit over a couple of days. After amplifier replaced, favorites had to be entered manually; the map window will never remain open fully (only for about 6 seconds). Sometimes, when driving, we like to see/monitor the whole map , even when we kinda know where we are and don't need NAV directions; door locks are designed to keep out intruders but are confusing; MPGs are still lower than advertised; and other far more minor issues. My local service manager simply shrugs his shoulders and blames Toyota USA and my July 2019 update letter to Toyota has gone unanswered. Yesterday, w/o pressing the SOS button, the help assistant asked what my problem was and, from time to time, the rear air system turns itself on. The mix of auto-high beams & fog lights is interesting. POrtions of the manual can be described only as gobbledygook or not helpful. The electronics controls & NAV in my 2008 Avalon were far superior to this 'improvement.' This Highlander was our tenth family Toyota since '86. We all agree it will be our last!

2 out of 5 stars, No Go on Limited Navigation/Voice Response System
FLheart813,
Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Purchased a brand new Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum (2019) on February 6th 2019. A few days after I got it, (I have only owned the vehicle for the last 10 days. the Navigation system started not to work properly and then stopped responding. I went through the dealer manual and thought that I may have something turned off. Still not working 6 days later, I started looking on line and found out that I was not the only person having this issue. Toyota has know about this problem since December of 2018 and never disclosed it and kept selling the new 2019 models. Also, I'm told after bringing it back 3 times for service that currently there is no fix for the problem. So I contacted the main office of toyota and they gave me a case number and person. Well the person tells me that I need to keep the car and she will keep me updated on anything that changes regarding the navigation system and voice response. Unless I wish to try to put it in for the lemon law, but she told me I should make sure I read my State's Lemon Laws very well stating that the navigation system/voice response system is not a necessity. Well this is a $48,000 car and it affects the value and safety if you want to use it since you have to look at the screen while driving. It does not direct you at all. I also would not have purchased the car if I had known that it had this problem, but I was never told there was an issue. This problem was never disclosed to us. The dealer told me it was out of their hands and I could not return the car to them. Now I have to go through all the hoops for Lemon Law to try to get my money back because I have no Idea when they will come up with a fix for this problem. They are telling me that a round about way of using it was to press the ignition switch 2x without my foot on the break. Then put foot on break and start car. It will work until the car is shut off again. But the navigation system/voice response does not give any correct information when you ask it anything nor does it understand what you are asking it. If they do not come up with a fix right away and I want to sell the car, it cuts the value of the car. If you know anyone that wants to purchase a toyota highlander tell them DO NOT DO IT.

Write a review

See all 103 reviews

Features & Specs

XLE 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
XLE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$41,180
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower295 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
XLE 4dr SUV features & specs
XLE 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$39,720
MPG 21 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower295 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
LE 4dr SUV features & specs
LE 4dr SUV
2.7L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$31,830
MPG 20 city / 24 hwy
SeatingSeats 8
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all for sale
Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
MSRP$44,390
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower295 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Highlander safety features:

Forward Collision Warning/Automatic Braking
Detects an imminent collision and can automatically apply brakes to avoid collision with another vehicle or pedestrian.
Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
Alerts you when the car begins traveling out of its lane. Can apply moderate steering to correct.
Automatic High Beams
Detects the headlights and taillights of vehicles ahead of you and can automatically toggle the high beams to provide extra visibility.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover18.5%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Toyota Highlander vs. the competition

Toyota Highlander vs. Honda Pilot

The Pilot and the Highlander take turns leading the popularity charts. Both offer expansive cabin and cargo room, strong V6 engines and impressive fuel economy. The Pilot's third row is roomier, and it has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard on most trim levels. Really, though, these two are so closely matched that you can't go wrong with either.

Compare Toyota Highlander & Honda Pilot features

Toyota Highlander vs. Ford Explorer

If you prefer variety, the Explorer could be the way to go. It offers a choice of three engines, including a powerful 365-hp turbocharged V6. Most buyers will be more interested in the Explorer's utility, which ably succeeds. Like the Highlander, the Explorer is quiet and keeps rough roads at bay, and its infotainment is easy to use.

Compare Toyota Highlander & Ford Explorer features

Toyota Highlander vs. Volkswagen Atlas

The Atlas is a newcomer to this class and clearly borrows some parts of the Highlander's playbook. The interior is cavernous, with straightforward cabin design and controls that are easy to use. Unlike the Highlander, the Atlas has a large, comfortable third row that's well-suited to adults. But all that space and comfort create mass. The Atlas is a heavy SUV that's slow to accelerate, even with its optional V6.

Compare Toyota Highlander & Volkswagen Atlas features

FAQ

Is the Toyota Highlander a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Highlander both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.4 out of 10. You probably care about Toyota Highlander fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Highlander gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Highlander ranges from 13.6 to 13.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Highlander. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Toyota Highlander?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Highlander:

  • Only minor styling revisions for 2019
  • Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Toyota Highlander reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Highlander is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Highlander. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Highlander's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Toyota Highlander a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Toyota Highlander is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Highlander and gave it a 7.4 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Highlander is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Highlander?

The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Highlander is the 2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,830.

Other versions include:

  • XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,180
  • XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,720
  • LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,830
  • Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,390
  • SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,400
  • Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,510
  • LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,340
  • Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,930
  • LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,760
  • LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,220
  • LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,880
  • SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,940
  • Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,050
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Highlander?

If you're interested in the Toyota Highlander, the next question is, which Highlander model is right for you? Highlander variants include XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of Highlander models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Toyota Highlander

2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Overview

The 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV is offered in the following styles: XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A), LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Highlander SUV 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Highlander SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Highlander SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including XLE, LE, Limited, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV?

2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,516. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,814 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,814 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $40,702.

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Toyota Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $43,097. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,416 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,416 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $37,681.

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 12.6% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Toyota Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

The 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $39,698. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is trending $5,065 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $5,065 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,633.

The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Toyota Highlander SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Listings and Inventory

There are currently 14 new 2019 [object Object] Highlander SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,103 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,696 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Highlander SUV available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Highlander SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV Highlander SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Highlander for sale - 9 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $13,292.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $21,978.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV and all available trim types: SE, LE, LE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

Related 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles