5 star reviews: 49 %

4 star reviews: 19 %

3 star reviews: 11 %

2 star reviews: 16 %

1 star reviews: 5 %

Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 103 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, navigation issue

Jeff , 02/26/2019

Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Be aware the navigation system does not talk. After a month of being in the shop to try and determine the problem it was determined, in early January, to be a software problem that is common to the 2019 Highlander. As of the end of February still no update or estimate of when it will be available. So if you want a fully functioning navigation system stay clear of this car. UPDATE: Toyota has found and resolved the issue. We found contacting the corporate office was the way to go. They kept us informed on the progress of the group working to resolve the problem. Since that was our only issue with the car we do recommend it now.

2 out of 5 stars, Do not buy this model!

Dick , 03/11/2019

Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Navigation system and voice commands do not work properly. Purchased vehicle late October. No voice commands with navigation system. Every time the vehicle is turned off in route the voice commands are lost and you have to go thru special steps to reactivate the system with voice. The alternative is to continue with the map without voice commands and try to visually follow the map while driving, which is not a safe situation. Had vehicle back to dealer three times to supposedly fit. Fourth time they told me Toyota was aware of the problem, working on it and would get back to me as soon as they had a fix. Several months later and and still no fix in sight.

3 out of 5 stars, This trim is not worth it

Mikel , 03/27/2019

Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

It has been nearly 10 months since my purchase. While Toyota swapped out an amplifier in April so that the NAV systems' voice works, much about the infotainment system still doesn't work. Six times I have practiced voice controls with the on-board voice recognition systems and when asking to "find Batteries Plus," it provided a list of bakeries (as the most recent example); the map system finds all the worst routes, including through residential apartment parking lots to direct me; the unit is not Apple Play compatible; contrary to the manual, the clock display is not connected to the clock setting software; the NAV system, too often, does not provide street names in urban areas, simply instructs a 'turn ahead'; upon purchase, favorites uploaded, albeit over a couple of days. After amplifier replaced, favorites had to be entered manually; the map window will never remain open fully (only for about 6 seconds). Sometimes, when driving, we like to see/monitor the whole map , even when we kinda know where we are and don't need NAV directions; door locks are designed to keep out intruders but are confusing; MPGs are still lower than advertised; and other far more minor issues. My local service manager simply shrugs his shoulders and blames Toyota USA and my July 2019 update letter to Toyota has gone unanswered. Yesterday, w/o pressing the SOS button, the help assistant asked what my problem was and, from time to time, the rear air system turns itself on. The mix of auto-high beams & fog lights is interesting. POrtions of the manual can be described only as gobbledygook or not helpful. The electronics controls & NAV in my 2008 Avalon were far superior to this 'improvement.' This Highlander was our tenth family Toyota since '86. We all agree it will be our last!

2 out of 5 stars, No Go on Limited Navigation/Voice Response System

FLheart813 , 02/19/2019

Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

Purchased a brand new Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum (2019) on February 6th 2019. A few days after I got it, (I have only owned the vehicle for the last 10 days. the Navigation system started not to work properly and then stopped responding. I went through the dealer manual and thought that I may have something turned off. Still not working 6 days later, I started looking on line and found out that I was not the only person having this issue. Toyota has know about this problem since December of 2018 and never disclosed it and kept selling the new 2019 models. Also, I'm told after bringing it back 3 times for service that currently there is no fix for the problem. So I contacted the main office of toyota and they gave me a case number and person. Well the person tells me that I need to keep the car and she will keep me updated on anything that changes regarding the navigation system and voice response. Unless I wish to try to put it in for the lemon law, but she told me I should make sure I read my State's Lemon Laws very well stating that the navigation system/voice response system is not a necessity. Well this is a $48,000 car and it affects the value and safety if you want to use it since you have to look at the screen while driving. It does not direct you at all. I also would not have purchased the car if I had known that it had this problem, but I was never told there was an issue. This problem was never disclosed to us. The dealer told me it was out of their hands and I could not return the car to them. Now I have to go through all the hoops for Lemon Law to try to get my money back because I have no Idea when they will come up with a fix for this problem. They are telling me that a round about way of using it was to press the ignition switch 2x without my foot on the break. Then put foot on break and start car. It will work until the car is shut off again. But the navigation system/voice response does not give any correct information when you ask it anything nor does it understand what you are asking it. If they do not come up with a fix right away and I want to sell the car, it cuts the value of the car. If you know anyone that wants to purchase a toyota highlander tell them DO NOT DO IT.

