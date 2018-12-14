2019 Toyota Highlander SUV
What’s new
- Only minor styling revisions for 2019
- Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Standard high-tech safety features
- Strong V6 engine with good fuel economy
- Quiet and pleasantly compliant ride
- Third-row seat isn't as roomy as those in many competitors
- Touchscreen and other controls may require an extra-long reach
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto aren't offered
- Weak power delivery of the base four-cylinder engine
Which Highlander does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.4 / 10
The 2019 Toyota Highlander is your quintessential three-row family mover. With comfortable seating, plenty of standard safety features, a strong V6 engine and an impeccable reputation for reliability, the Highlander checks all the boxes for large families in motion. Thanks to its just-right size, the Highlander is also easy to maneuver around town and does so at near-luxury levels of quiet and comfort.
But the Highlander isn't flawless. Its third-row seat and cargo area aren't especially voluminous, and its infotainment system, while fine, doesn't offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone integration. The base four-cylinder engine is also pretty gutless, but at least the V6 that comes in most Highlanders is respectably stout.
It might be worth your while to look at some rival crossover SUVs. The Honda Pilot and the Volkswagen Atlas are roomier, for instance, and the Mazda CX-9 provides a more upscale and energetic driving experience. Overall, however, the popular Highlander has what it takes to satisfy the majority of your family-hauling needs.
2019 Toyota Highlander models
The 2019 Toyota Highlander is a three-row crossover SUV that seats eight (optional second-row captain's chairs reduce capacity to seven). It's available in six trim levels: LE, LE Plus, XLE, SE, Limited and Limited Platinum.
Toyota Highlander LE
The base LE starts with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The 3.5-liter V6 (295 hp, 263 lb-ft) that comes standard on all other trims is optional on the LE and pairs with an eight-speed automatic. Optional all-wheel drive can be added to the V6.
Standard LE features include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated mirrors, a windshield wiper de-icer, rear privacy glass, a rearview camera, rear air conditioning, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a sliding and reclining 60/40-split second-row seat, and a reclining 60/40-split third-row seat. You also get a 6.1-inch touchscreen, five USB ports (three in the front and two in the rear), Bluetooth, and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player.
Every Highlander also comes with the Toyota Safety Sense bundle that includes automatic high beams, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking.
Toyota Highlander LE Plus
The LE Plus adds the V6 engine, a height-adjustable power liftgate, a flip-up rear window, foglights, tri-zone automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery and trim, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert systems, a high-resolution 8-inch touchscreen, satellite and HD radio, and a variety of smartphone-connection apps.
Toyota Highlander XLE
Building on the LE Plus' equipment, the XLE adds a sunroof, roof rails, keyless entry and ignition, an upgraded instrument panel, leather upholstery (simulated leather for the third row), heated front seats, a power-adjustable passenger seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, second-row window sunshades, a 110-volt power outlet, a navigation system, and Driver Easy Speak, which carries the driver's voice through the rear speakers to distant passengers.
Toyota Highlander SE
The SE is equipped similarly to the XLE but with a sport theme that extends to larger 19-inch wheels, LED running lights, and sportier suspension tuning and styling elements.
Toyota Highlander Limited
The Limited adds LED running lights, different 19-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, a rear cargo cover, heated and ventilated front seats, driver-seat memory settings, second-row captain's chairs, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system to the XLE trim's features.
Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum
The Limited Platinum gains a panoramic sunroof, automatic wipers, a surround-view parking camera system, front parking sensors, Safety Connect emergency communications, a heated steering wheel, and heated second-row seats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.4 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|7.5
|Technology
|7.0
Driving7.0
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.0
Steering7.0
Handling7.0
Drivability7.0
Off-road8.0
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort7.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control8.5
Interior7.5
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position7.0
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality8.5
Utility7.5
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space6.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.5
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration7.0
Driver aids8.0
Voice control7.0
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Highlander.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- safety
- handling & steering
- driving experience
- seats
- spaciousness
- road noise
- ride quality
- doors
- fuel efficiency
- engine
- dashboard
- climate control
- interior
- infotainment system
- sound system
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- technology
- appearance
- transmission
- maintenance & parts
- acceleration
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- lights
- visibility
- electrical system
- oil
- steering wheel
- towing
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
Be aware the navigation system does not talk. After a month of being in the shop to try and determine the problem it was determined, in early January, to be a software problem that is common to the 2019 Highlander. As of the end of February still no update or estimate of when it will be available. So if you want a fully functioning navigation system stay clear of this car. UPDATE: Toyota has found and resolved the issue. We found contacting the corporate office was the way to go. They kept us informed on the progress of the group working to resolve the problem. Since that was our only issue with the car we do recommend it now.
Navigation system and voice commands do not work properly. Purchased vehicle late October. No voice commands with navigation system. Every time the vehicle is turned off in route the voice commands are lost and you have to go thru special steps to reactivate the system with voice. The alternative is to continue with the map without voice commands and try to visually follow the map while driving, which is not a safe situation. Had vehicle back to dealer three times to supposedly fit. Fourth time they told me Toyota was aware of the problem, working on it and would get back to me as soon as they had a fix. Several months later and and still no fix in sight.
It has been nearly 10 months since my purchase. While Toyota swapped out an amplifier in April so that the NAV systems' voice works, much about the infotainment system still doesn't work. Six times I have practiced voice controls with the on-board voice recognition systems and when asking to "find Batteries Plus," it provided a list of bakeries (as the most recent example); the map system finds all the worst routes, including through residential apartment parking lots to direct me; the unit is not Apple Play compatible; contrary to the manual, the clock display is not connected to the clock setting software; the NAV system, too often, does not provide street names in urban areas, simply instructs a 'turn ahead'; upon purchase, favorites uploaded, albeit over a couple of days. After amplifier replaced, favorites had to be entered manually; the map window will never remain open fully (only for about 6 seconds). Sometimes, when driving, we like to see/monitor the whole map , even when we kinda know where we are and don't need NAV directions; door locks are designed to keep out intruders but are confusing; MPGs are still lower than advertised; and other far more minor issues. My local service manager simply shrugs his shoulders and blames Toyota USA and my July 2019 update letter to Toyota has gone unanswered. Yesterday, w/o pressing the SOS button, the help assistant asked what my problem was and, from time to time, the rear air system turns itself on. The mix of auto-high beams & fog lights is interesting. POrtions of the manual can be described only as gobbledygook or not helpful. The electronics controls & NAV in my 2008 Avalon were far superior to this 'improvement.' This Highlander was our tenth family Toyota since '86. We all agree it will be our last!
Purchased a brand new Toyota Highlander Limited Platinum (2019) on February 6th 2019. A few days after I got it, (I have only owned the vehicle for the last 10 days. the Navigation system started not to work properly and then stopped responding. I went through the dealer manual and thought that I may have something turned off. Still not working 6 days later, I started looking on line and found out that I was not the only person having this issue. Toyota has know about this problem since December of 2018 and never disclosed it and kept selling the new 2019 models. Also, I'm told after bringing it back 3 times for service that currently there is no fix for the problem. So I contacted the main office of toyota and they gave me a case number and person. Well the person tells me that I need to keep the car and she will keep me updated on anything that changes regarding the navigation system and voice response. Unless I wish to try to put it in for the lemon law, but she told me I should make sure I read my State's Lemon Laws very well stating that the navigation system/voice response system is not a necessity. Well this is a $48,000 car and it affects the value and safety if you want to use it since you have to look at the screen while driving. It does not direct you at all. I also would not have purchased the car if I had known that it had this problem, but I was never told there was an issue. This problem was never disclosed to us. The dealer told me it was out of their hands and I could not return the car to them. Now I have to go through all the hoops for Lemon Law to try to get my money back because I have no Idea when they will come up with a fix for this problem. They are telling me that a round about way of using it was to press the ignition switch 2x without my foot on the break. Then put foot on break and start car. It will work until the car is shut off again. But the navigation system/voice response does not give any correct information when you ask it anything nor does it understand what you are asking it. If they do not come up with a fix right away and I want to sell the car, it cuts the value of the car. If you know anyone that wants to purchase a toyota highlander tell them DO NOT DO IT.
Features & Specs
|XLE 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,180
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XLE 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,720
|MPG
|21 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6600 rpm
|LE 4dr SUV
2.7L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$31,830
|MPG
|20 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 8
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 5800 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,390
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Highlander safety features:
- Forward Collision Warning/Automatic Braking
- Detects an imminent collision and can automatically apply brakes to avoid collision with another vehicle or pedestrian.
- Lane Departure Alert and Steering Assist
- Alerts you when the car begins traveling out of its lane. Can apply moderate steering to correct.
- Automatic High Beams
- Detects the headlights and taillights of vehicles ahead of you and can automatically toggle the high beams to provide extra visibility.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|18.5%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Highlander vs. the competition
Toyota Highlander vs. Honda Pilot
The Pilot and the Highlander take turns leading the popularity charts. Both offer expansive cabin and cargo room, strong V6 engines and impressive fuel economy. The Pilot's third row is roomier, and it has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard on most trim levels. Really, though, these two are so closely matched that you can't go wrong with either.
Toyota Highlander vs. Ford Explorer
If you prefer variety, the Explorer could be the way to go. It offers a choice of three engines, including a powerful 365-hp turbocharged V6. Most buyers will be more interested in the Explorer's utility, which ably succeeds. Like the Highlander, the Explorer is quiet and keeps rough roads at bay, and its infotainment is easy to use.
Toyota Highlander vs. Volkswagen Atlas
The Atlas is a newcomer to this class and clearly borrows some parts of the Highlander's playbook. The interior is cavernous, with straightforward cabin design and controls that are easy to use. Unlike the Highlander, the Atlas has a large, comfortable third row that's well-suited to adults. But all that space and comfort create mass. The Atlas is a heavy SUV that's slow to accelerate, even with its optional V6.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Highlander a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Highlander?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Highlander:
- Only minor styling revisions for 2019
- Part of the third Highlander generation introduced for 2014
Is the Toyota Highlander reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Highlander a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Highlander?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Highlander is the 2019 Toyota Highlander LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $31,830.
Other versions include:
- XLE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,180
- XLE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,720
- LE 4dr SUV (2.7L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $31,830
- Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $44,390
- SE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,400
- Limited Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $47,510
- LE 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,340
- Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,930
- LE Plus 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,760
- LE Plus 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,220
- LE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $33,880
- SE 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,940
- Limited Platinum 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $46,050
What are the different models of Toyota Highlander?
