2019 Toyota Camry Sedan
What’s new
- New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- Strong fuel economy from four-cylinder engine
- Plenty of cabin and cargo space
- Impressively easy car to drive
- Subpar infotainment and smartphone integration
- Engine noise is prominent during acceleration
- Advanced driver aids can be overly sensitive
Which Camry does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Crossover SUVs might be all the rage, but there is still something to be said for the tried-and-true midsize sedan. Exhibit A: the 2019 Toyota Camry. Coming off a redesign just last year, the Camry is a spacious, fuel-efficient sedan with lots of standard safety equipment and plenty of options to choose from.
As has been the case for a while, you can get the Camry with a four-cylinder engine or a more powerful V6, or you can get the miserly Camry Hybrid. On the highway, the Camry is comfortable and compliant. Toyota also offers two sporty versions that infuse the Camry with a bit of extra personality. Inside, the Camry offers a simple yet feature-packed cabin, especially if you go with one of the upper trim levels. There are plenty of options to choose from along the way.
The 2019 Toyota Camry is as competent as they come. It's well-priced on the whole, and modern feature content makes it supremely easy to drive. If you're looking for something with a bit more class and space than a small sedan, the Toyota Camry might just be the sedan for you.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Camry as one of Edmunds' Best Midsize Sedans for this year.
What's it like to live with?
Because of its thoroughly overhauled cabin and redesigned exterior, the eighth-generation Toyota Camry was an interesting addition to our long-term vehicle testing program. We bought a 2018 Camry in the sporty SE trim and tested it for more than a year. To learn what it was like to live with, read our long-term test, where we covered everything from seat comfort to fuel economy. Note that the 2019 Camry differs slightly from last year's model, which did not have Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, but our coverage is otherwise applicable.
2019 Toyota Camry models
The 2019 Camry is available in five different trim levels: L, LE, SE, XSE and XLE. The differences among them chiefly boil down to features, with the exception of the SE and the XSE that also include a sportier suspension. All trims come standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 203 hp and 184 pound-feet of torque (add 3 hp and 2 lb-ft for XSE models). Optional on the XLE and the XSE is a 3.5-liter V6 (301 hp, 267 lb-ft). Every Camry comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Toyota Camry L
The Camry L is the base trim. It comes with a relatively light load of features that includes 16-inch steel wheels, automatic LED headlights, cloth upholstery, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rearview camera, keyless entry, a 7-inch touchscreen interface, navigation (GPS Scout Link), Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity, one USB port, Bluetooth, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and a six-speaker sound system.
Standard on every Camry is Toyota Safety Sense, which is a suite of driver assistance features including adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure alert with steering assistance, and automatic high beams.
Toyota Camry LE and SE
On the next rung up the ladder is the LE. It adds a power-adjustable driver's seat, 17-inch alloy wheels, a 60/40-split folding back seat and a car alarm. For a sporty dynamic, look at the SE. It adds a sport-tuned suspension, revised steering calibration, 18-inch wheels, simulated-leather upholstery (SofTex) seats and paddle shifters.
Toyota Camry XLE and the XSE
You can think of the XLE and the XSE trim levels as versions of the LE and the SE, respectively, with a variety of additional comfort and convenience items. Highlights include larger wheels, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a head-up display, blind-spot monitoring, keyless ignition, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, extra USB ports, a bigger 8-inch touchscreen, and wireless smartphone charging.
Many of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trim levels as options. Other notable options include a sunroof, a JBL sound system combined with a built-in navigation system, a head-up display, and a top-down parking camera system.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Toyota Camry XLE (2.5L 4-cyl | 8-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2018, the current Camry has received some revisions, including the addition of Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility. Our findings remain applicable to this year's Camry, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|7.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|6.5
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.0
Braking7.5
Steering7.5
Handling7.5
Drivability8.5
Comfort7.5
Seat comfort7.5
Ride comfort7.5
Noise & vibration6.0
Climate control7.5
Interior8.0
Ease of use8.0
Getting in/getting out8.0
Driving position8.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality8.0
Utility8.5
Small-item storage7.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.5
Technology6.5
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids7.0
Voice control7.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Toyota Camry.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- comfort
- fuel efficiency
- handling & steering
- ride quality
- driving experience
- safety
- spaciousness
- towing
- interior
- transmission
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- acceleration
- maintenance & parts
- seats
- engine
- infotainment system
- climate control
- doors
- technology
- value
- sound system
- road noise
- lights
- visibility
- brakes
- wheels & tires
- oil
- warranty
- dashboard
- electrical system
- off-roading
- steering wheel
Most helpful consumer reviews
The 2019 is the fifth Camry I have leased. The previous four were all reliable and great performers. I love the new styling of the 2019 Camry. The ride is also awesome. The problem with the car is very sluggish and delayed acceleration. My other four Camry's were very responsive and had quick acceleration, so much better than the 2019. I can't believe that the folks at Toyota aren't aware of this. I am very disappointed with the car's performance. Too bad, because it really is a nice car. Won't get a sixth one unless they fix this. Hoping for a software update or a recall to fix this very noticeable acceleration problem.
This is my 3rd Camry (along with '09 LE and '13 SE). I tested every trim level of '19 Camry and was forced to go with the 6-cylinder model (only available on the XSE and XLE trim) simply due to the lack of acceleration on the 4-cylinder models. My subdivision exits to a busy roadway, especially congested during rush hour. A car that can accelerate quickly into a left and/or right turn from a full stop is mandatory to take advantage of small openings in traffic and basic safety. Therefore, for me, the first and most important test of any car is how fast it can accelerate into a turn. The entrance/exit to my local Toyota dealer is similar. If a car cannot zip into traffic with at least a moderate level of acceleration, I simply end the test drive right then and there. The 4 cylinder LE, SE, and XSE models hesitated and took way too long turning into the intersection from a full stop. Acceleration kicks in after the engine revs up to about 3K RPM, but it takes a scary long time to get there when you make the decision to jump into traffic. I tried all three trim levels in normal mode and sports mode. While sports mode does feel more responsive, acceleration with the 4 cylinder engine was severely lacking. Both my '09 and '13 Camrys (with standard 4-cylinder engines) have no problem passing this test, so it was a shock that a brand new 4-cylinder '19, especially XSE trim, failed miserably. The salesperson then brought out a two-tone silver XSE with the 6-cylinder engine. I always liked the look of the XSE trim. Outside it is sporty and modern. Inside, it is sharp looking and comfortable. The double sun-roof was impressive. With the 6-cylnder in ECO mode, acceleration was perfect from a standing stop, both into turns and straight ahead. Engine was quiet and smooth throughout, and never felt overburdened. Passing acceleration at highway speeds was willing and strong. The cabin is quiet inside and all seats are comfortable. In ECO mode, I get about 26 MPG driving mostly city traffic. In Sport mode, acceleration is brisk and ready at all speeds - neck snapping most of the time. I prefer "normal" mode which is a nice balance of Sport and ECO. All trim levels come with Apple Play which is great. The car came with three complementary Apple Lightning/USB plugs - a nice touch. I'm an iPhone user and the phone rests nicely in the wireless inductive charge pad. Unfortunately, Apple play only works with the USB plug connected. Apple Play doesn't work while the phone is wirelessly charging on the inductive pad even if the phone is connected via Bluetooth. While in Bluetooth mode, you have to use Toyota EnTune to get access to similar (but lower quality) apps. The car doesn't have a standalone GPS system. You have to use a smartphone and connect it via USB or Bluetooth. If you connect your phone via Apple Play, the Apple Maps app becomes your GPS. If you connect via Bluetooth, you have to run EnTune and download an app called ScoutGPS. The car comes with a built in Wi-Fi access point that uses Verizon cell service. You get a 90-day/2 GB complementary data plan for the Wi-Fi access point. My son loves it. He plays his Nintendo DS in the car and has Internet access through the car. The V6 engine ballooned the cost of the car to over $34K, infringing on Toyota Avalon territory. For comparison, I also test drove a '19 Avalon XLE, but it wasn't as fast and didn't look as cool. It felt a bit dated. Also test drove a '19 Avalon Touring Edition which was very niiiice. Really considered moving up to the Avalon Touring but it was well above $45K. As much as I like Toyotas, it's hard to spend $45K for a sedan without a luxury-brand badge on it. The two-tone XSE models look super sharp compared to every other Camry. The white/black exterior was my favorite but the dealer only had them with red interior which I found gaudy and tacky. My wife called it Pimp-Suit Red. I chose one with silver/black exterior and a nice gray/black leather interior. The 19" rims and low-profile tires are really sharp too. I fear they will cost a pretty penny when it comes time to replace them. Was the V6 worth the almost $10K more it takes to get there? For me, yes it does. Sure, I'm driving a $30K+ Camry, but the car is beautiful, comfortable, and fast. It's a stealth rocket that doesn't back down in traffic when driving aggressively, and is pleasant to drive on long road trips. UPDATE: After putting 10K miles on the car, it's still a joy to drive. My wife looks for any reason to "borrow" the car. The only issue I have with it is that the heater is very slow to warm up the car. When temperature drops below 40 degrees, it takes several minutes (more than 10) to heat up the car. In the low 30's the heater eventually warms the car, but never to the point where it is nice and toasty inside. Thankfully, the care came with heated front seats and they work great. While the heater is weak, the air conditioner works perfectly.
I think the 2018/19 Camry's are the best looking car out there. I have all the safety features and they work very well. However, the automatic transmission is horrible. Shifting when accelerating like from a red light or stop sign is bad. Usually there is a delay and the car jerks. Also during acceleration there is a lot of engine noise. For these reasons I cannot recommend it and although it's beautiful it's not fun to drive and I'm already considering getting rid of it to get a different car. Wish I had of paid more attention during my test drive. Update to my original post. I still have this car. Have definite issues with the transmission when accelerating from a stop or near stop. Car hesitates on acceleration and then jerks. If anything it's gotten worse. Have taken it to the dealership 3 times. Have opened a case with Toyota which is a joke. They are aware of the transmission issues on the new 2018/2019's but there is no fix yet and so they typically tell you it's normal operation. They put your car on their 'health computer' and tell you everything checks out fine. It's not fine and that computer is not hooked up when the car is being driven and the transmission is shifting. I will more than likely get rid of the car and stay away from Toyota due to my experience with them. There are many others complaining of similiar problems and I've seen some talk of a class action lawsuit or people recommending I go for the lemon law. Bottom line is a trusted Toyota and they let me down. I do not enjoy driving the car and i'm going to lose money by trading it in for another car (most definitely won't be Toyota). I'm frustrated with the issue but more disappointed with Toyota and the way they have handled it. This was my 4th Camry and will be my last. The service manager off the record tells me they have alot of the same complaints but they have no fix. He acknowleges it.....off the record when talking to me and then writes on the ticket - no problem found - normal operation. He then tells me to keep bothering Toyota or nothing is going to get done to fix the issue.
Have had 4 Camry's going back to 1993. Each one better than the previous one. I purchased a 2019 to replace a 2002 I purchased new. The new camry's are beautiful and that alone and the camry reputation will cause it to be one of the top sellers but buyer beware. These new models - beginning with the 2018 have issues with acceleration. There is a delay when you accelerate, say from a red light or stop sign or have to slow in traffic and want to speed up again. This is not a minor issue. It makes the car no fun to drive at all and I usually try to drive our other car to avoid driving the Camry. I would think this could be very dangerous. There have been muliple occasions when I have been making a left turn across traffic and the car did not go when I pressed on the gas pedal. It sits there a second or two and then jerks and then suddenly goes. Not smooth at all. On several occasions I have tried to quickly make a turn when traffic is approaching only to have the car stall and then when I decided I better not make the turn since the stall - the car jerks forward. Going to cause accidents. Have been to Toyota 3 times about it. The bottom line is they are aware of the issue but there is no fix and so they will only tell you that the car is operating as normal. Off the record they admit the problem and on your service receipt it will say - normal operation - no problem found. Very frustrating and I have seen many many comments with people stating the same problem. It's hard to believe Toyota has not addressed the issue.
Sponsored cars related to the Camry
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$25,800
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
|LE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$24,600
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XSE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$29,725
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|206 hp @ 6600 rpm
|XLE 4dr Sedan
2.5L 4cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$29,175
|MPG
|28 city / 39 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|203 hp @ 6600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Camry safety features:
- Pre-Collision System
- Mitigates or helps avoid a potential crash via audio and visual alerts and brake assistance.
- Lane Departure Alert
- Sounds an audio alert when it thinks the car is going to drift out of its lane.
- Automatic High Beams
- Switches the headlights' high beams on and off when the system deems appropriate.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Toyota Camry vs. the competition
Toyota Camry vs. Honda Accord
The Honda Accord is one of the best midsize sedans on the road today, and it gives the Camry some serious competition. Like the Camry, the Accord has a range of available powertrains that are both fuel-efficient and powerful. The Accord may be a bit pricier in comparison, but it also has a more user-friendly and plush interior.
Toyota Camry vs. Mazda 6
The Mazda 6 is a sleek and sporty midsize sedan, but its beauty is more than skin-deep. Inside, the Mazda 6's cabin is comfortable with easy-to-use controls and one of the best infotainment interfaces in the class. What's more, the 6 has a sporty demeanor and strong handling capabilities that are among the best in this class.
Toyota Camry vs. Hyundai Sonata
If you're looking for a budget-friendly midsize sedan, the Hyundai Sonata is a great option. The Sonata has a few lackluster powertrains, but we're big fans of the spacious interior and the long list of standard features. Work your way up the Sonata's trim-level ladder and you'll find all sorts of optional tech and safety options as well.
FAQ
Is the Toyota Camry a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Toyota Camry?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Toyota Camry:
- New Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility
- Part of the eighth Camry generation introduced for 2018
Is the Toyota Camry reliable?
Is the 2019 Toyota Camry a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Toyota Camry?
The least-expensive 2019 Toyota Camry is the 2019 Toyota Camry L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $24,095.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $25,800
- LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,600
- XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,725
- XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $29,175
- L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) which starts at $24,095
- XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,850
- XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,300
What are the different models of Toyota Camry?
More about the 2019 Toyota Camry
The 2019 Toyota Camry is a strong contender among midsize sedans. It excels at everyday functionality and has few major drawbacks. Available in five distinct trim levels with two distinct styling themes among them, along with two engine choices, there's a Camry to suit many sensibilities and budgets. A handful of option packages are available, too.
The 2019 Camry is offered in L, LE, SE, XSE and XLE trim levels. The entry-level L is Toyota's entry-level variant that will feature heavily in advertisements for its price point and fuel economy numbers but in reality will be scarce out in the wild. No options are offered, and it's sparsely equipped, wearing 16-inch steel wheels, cloth upholstery and manual seat adjustments. Most people will gravitate to higher trim levels. The LE is a nice step up, with a power driver's seat and a 60/40-split folding back seat, plus 17-inch aluminum wheels.
Clearly, the L and LE trim levels are tailored for value shoppers. Stepping up to the SE variant puts buyers into what we reckon is the sweet spot in the 2018 Camry range. Its firmer suspension and revised steering tuning simply give the Camry sharper dynamics that will appeal to drivers of all stripes. Moreover, these models come equipped with 18-inch wheels, automatic climate control, premium vinyl upholstery, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
XLE and XSE trim levels represent the most thoroughly equipped Camrys and are for shoppers who want to maximize the comfort and convenience quotient. These models get dual-zone climate control, leather seats, a head-up display, keyless ignition, wireless smartphone charging and more. Notably, these models are the only ones with which a V6 can be paired. While we prefer the handling of the lighter four-cylinder Camry, we don't begrudge anyone who wants to revel in the Camry's potent V6 power. Be aware, however, that those two extra cylinders cost you dearly on the sticker price, adding thousands to the bottom line.
Among midsize sedans, the 2019 Camry, particularly with the four-cylinder, is competitively priced. Its strong fuel economy and energetic power delivery will satisfy a broad swath of drivers, so don't feel obligated to ignore it. When you're ready to find the right 2019 Toyota Camry for you, Edmunds' first-rate car-buying tools and tips are always at your disposal.
2019 Toyota Camry Sedan Overview
The 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan is offered in the following styles: SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XLE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A), XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A), and XLE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Camry Sedan 3.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Camry Sedan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Camry Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including SE, LE, XSE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan?
2019 Toyota Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,843. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $2,847 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,847 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,996.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 8.9% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan XSE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Toyota Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,999. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,918 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,918 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,081.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 14.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 4 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan SE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Toyota Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)
The 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $25,868. The average price paid for a new 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is trending $3,404 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,404 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,464.
The average savings for the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) is 13.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Toyota Camry Sedans are available in my area?
2019 Toyota Camry Sedan Listings and Inventory
There are currently 9 new 2019 [object Object] Camry Sedans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,603 and mileage as low as 2 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,174 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] Camry Sedan available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Camry Sedan for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan Camry Sedan you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Toyota Camry for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,499.
Find a new Toyota for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,499.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan and all available trim types: XLE, XLE, XSE, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Toyota lease specials
Related 2019 Toyota Camry Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Equinox 2018
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2017
- Used Jeep Compass 2018
- Used Kia Forte 2018
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2018
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2017
- Used Nissan Murano 2018
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2020 Kia Stinger
- 2020 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2021 Tesla Model Y News
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- 2020 Chevrolet Impala
- 2020 Sentra
- 2021 Toyota C-HR News
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota RAV4 2020
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
Research Similar Vehicles
- Honda Civic 2020
- 2020 Honda Accord
- Tesla Model 3 2020
- 2020 Charger
- 2020 BMW 3 Series
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 Ford Fusion
- 2020 Chrysler 300
- 2020 Kia Stinger