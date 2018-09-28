5 star reviews: 43 %

4 star reviews: 13 %

3 star reviews: 16 %

2 star reviews: 14 %

1 star reviews: 14 %

Average user rating: 3.6 stars based on 142 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4 out of 5 stars, My 5th Camry

Gabriel Romano , 05/02/2019

LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

The 2019 is the fifth Camry I have leased. The previous four were all reliable and great performers. I love the new styling of the 2019 Camry. The ride is also awesome. The problem with the car is very sluggish and delayed acceleration. My other four Camry's were very responsive and had quick acceleration, so much better than the 2019. I can't believe that the folks at Toyota aren't aware of this. I am very disappointed with the car's performance. Too bad, because it really is a nice car. Won't get a sixth one unless they fix this. Hoping for a software update or a recall to fix this very noticeable acceleration problem.

5 out of 5 stars, The 2019 SXE V6 Version is Wonderful But Pricey

Jagness , 07/22/2019

XSE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A)

This is my 3rd Camry (along with '09 LE and '13 SE). I tested every trim level of '19 Camry and was forced to go with the 6-cylinder model (only available on the XSE and XLE trim) simply due to the lack of acceleration on the 4-cylinder models. My subdivision exits to a busy roadway, especially congested during rush hour. A car that can accelerate quickly into a left and/or right turn from a full stop is mandatory to take advantage of small openings in traffic and basic safety. Therefore, for me, the first and most important test of any car is how fast it can accelerate into a turn. The entrance/exit to my local Toyota dealer is similar. If a car cannot zip into traffic with at least a moderate level of acceleration, I simply end the test drive right then and there. The 4 cylinder LE, SE, and XSE models hesitated and took way too long turning into the intersection from a full stop. Acceleration kicks in after the engine revs up to about 3K RPM, but it takes a scary long time to get there when you make the decision to jump into traffic. I tried all three trim levels in normal mode and sports mode. While sports mode does feel more responsive, acceleration with the 4 cylinder engine was severely lacking. Both my '09 and '13 Camrys (with standard 4-cylinder engines) have no problem passing this test, so it was a shock that a brand new 4-cylinder '19, especially XSE trim, failed miserably. The salesperson then brought out a two-tone silver XSE with the 6-cylinder engine. I always liked the look of the XSE trim. Outside it is sporty and modern. Inside, it is sharp looking and comfortable. The double sun-roof was impressive. With the 6-cylnder in ECO mode, acceleration was perfect from a standing stop, both into turns and straight ahead. Engine was quiet and smooth throughout, and never felt overburdened. Passing acceleration at highway speeds was willing and strong. The cabin is quiet inside and all seats are comfortable. In ECO mode, I get about 26 MPG driving mostly city traffic. In Sport mode, acceleration is brisk and ready at all speeds - neck snapping most of the time. I prefer "normal" mode which is a nice balance of Sport and ECO. All trim levels come with Apple Play which is great. The car came with three complementary Apple Lightning/USB plugs - a nice touch. I'm an iPhone user and the phone rests nicely in the wireless inductive charge pad. Unfortunately, Apple play only works with the USB plug connected. Apple Play doesn't work while the phone is wirelessly charging on the inductive pad even if the phone is connected via Bluetooth. While in Bluetooth mode, you have to use Toyota EnTune to get access to similar (but lower quality) apps. The car doesn't have a standalone GPS system. You have to use a smartphone and connect it via USB or Bluetooth. If you connect your phone via Apple Play, the Apple Maps app becomes your GPS. If you connect via Bluetooth, you have to run EnTune and download an app called ScoutGPS. The car comes with a built in Wi-Fi access point that uses Verizon cell service. You get a 90-day/2 GB complementary data plan for the Wi-Fi access point. My son loves it. He plays his Nintendo DS in the car and has Internet access through the car. The V6 engine ballooned the cost of the car to over $34K, infringing on Toyota Avalon territory. For comparison, I also test drove a '19 Avalon XLE, but it wasn't as fast and didn't look as cool. It felt a bit dated. Also test drove a '19 Avalon Touring Edition which was very niiiice. Really considered moving up to the Avalon Touring but it was well above $45K. As much as I like Toyotas, it's hard to spend $45K for a sedan without a luxury-brand badge on it. The two-tone XSE models look super sharp compared to every other Camry. The white/black exterior was my favorite but the dealer only had them with red interior which I found gaudy and tacky. My wife called it Pimp-Suit Red. I chose one with silver/black exterior and a nice gray/black leather interior. The 19" rims and low-profile tires are really sharp too. I fear they will cost a pretty penny when it comes time to replace them. Was the V6 worth the almost $10K more it takes to get there? For me, yes it does. Sure, I'm driving a $30K+ Camry, but the car is beautiful, comfortable, and fast. It's a stealth rocket that doesn't back down in traffic when driving aggressively, and is pleasant to drive on long road trips. UPDATE: After putting 10K miles on the car, it's still a joy to drive. My wife looks for any reason to "borrow" the car. The only issue I have with it is that the heater is very slow to warm up the car. When temperature drops below 40 degrees, it takes several minutes (more than 10) to heat up the car. In the low 30's the heater eventually warms the car, but never to the point where it is nice and toasty inside. Thankfully, the care came with heated front seats and they work great. While the heater is weak, the air conditioner works perfectly.

2 out of 5 stars, Beautiful Car - Gear shifting at slow speeds bad

Mark Stevens , 03/24/2019

LE 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

I think the 2018/19 Camry's are the best looking car out there. I have all the safety features and they work very well. However, the automatic transmission is horrible. Shifting when accelerating like from a red light or stop sign is bad. Usually there is a delay and the car jerks. Also during acceleration there is a lot of engine noise. For these reasons I cannot recommend it and although it's beautiful it's not fun to drive and I'm already considering getting rid of it to get a different car. Wish I had of paid more attention during my test drive. Update to my original post. I still have this car. Have definite issues with the transmission when accelerating from a stop or near stop. Car hesitates on acceleration and then jerks. If anything it's gotten worse. Have taken it to the dealership 3 times. Have opened a case with Toyota which is a joke. They are aware of the transmission issues on the new 2018/2019's but there is no fix yet and so they typically tell you it's normal operation. They put your car on their 'health computer' and tell you everything checks out fine. It's not fine and that computer is not hooked up when the car is being driven and the transmission is shifting. I will more than likely get rid of the car and stay away from Toyota due to my experience with them. There are many others complaining of similiar problems and I've seen some talk of a class action lawsuit or people recommending I go for the lemon law. Bottom line is a trusted Toyota and they let me down. I do not enjoy driving the car and i'm going to lose money by trading it in for another car (most definitely won't be Toyota). I'm frustrated with the issue but more disappointed with Toyota and the way they have handled it. This was my 4th Camry and will be my last. The service manager off the record tells me they have alot of the same complaints but they have no fix. He acknowleges it.....off the record when talking to me and then writes on the ticket - no problem found - normal operation. He then tells me to keep bothering Toyota or nothing is going to get done to fix the issue.

2 out of 5 stars, Beautiful Car with transmission problems

Marnu , 10/08/2019

L 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 8A)

Have had 4 Camry's going back to 1993. Each one better than the previous one. I purchased a 2019 to replace a 2002 I purchased new. The new camry's are beautiful and that alone and the camry reputation will cause it to be one of the top sellers but buyer beware. These new models - beginning with the 2018 have issues with acceleration. There is a delay when you accelerate, say from a red light or stop sign or have to slow in traffic and want to speed up again. This is not a minor issue. It makes the car no fun to drive at all and I usually try to drive our other car to avoid driving the Camry. I would think this could be very dangerous. There have been muliple occasions when I have been making a left turn across traffic and the car did not go when I pressed on the gas pedal. It sits there a second or two and then jerks and then suddenly goes. Not smooth at all. On several occasions I have tried to quickly make a turn when traffic is approaching only to have the car stall and then when I decided I better not make the turn since the stall - the car jerks forward. Going to cause accidents. Have been to Toyota 3 times about it. The bottom line is they are aware of the issue but there is no fix and so they will only tell you that the car is operating as normal. Off the record they admit the problem and on your service receipt it will say - normal operation - no problem found. Very frustrating and I have seen many many comments with people stating the same problem. It's hard to believe Toyota has not addressed the issue.

Write a review

See all 142 reviews