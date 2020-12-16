  1. Home
2020 Tesla Model 3: Edmunds Top Rated EV | Edmunds Top Rated Awards 2021
The 2020 Tesla Model 3 wins the title of Top Rated EV in the Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2021. Tesla has been leading the charge when it comes to electric vehicles for years. And the Model 3 is no exception. The Model 3's improved range and interior updates only improve the formula that led to this same award last year. All-around appeal and a decent sticker price make the 2020 Tesla Model 3 the best EV on the road and our experts' choice for Edmunds Top Rated EV for 2021.

Edmunds Top Rated EV

2020 Tesla Model 3

Tesla's most affordable car continues to impress
December 16th, 2020

More EVs have come out for 2021, yet no other manufacturer to date has been able to match the all-around excellence of the Tesla Model 3. Our winner from 2020, the Model 3 once again wears the crown as Edmunds Top Rated EV.

"Our Top Rated electric vehicle, the Tesla Model 3 will win you over with its quick acceleration, nimble handling and impressive practicality."

The Model 3 will win you over with its quick acceleration, nimble handling and impressive practicality. It also has a big touchscreen that, while occasionally distracting to use, further showcases the Model 3's forward-thinking design. Tesla's over-the-air software updates allow you to get the latest improvements all without having to visit a service center.

Range is another draw. Even with an entry-level Model 3, there's more than enough to meet most owners' needs. Buying a Tesla also grants you access to the company's vast Supercharger network, which greatly eases the task of recharging on long-distance drives.

In the next couple of years, we’ll see more and more competition from big-name brands such as Volkswagen, but for now at least, the Tesla Model 3 remains unbeatable.

NOTE: The 2021 Model 3 launches in January 2021 with minor changes and was unavailable as of this writing.

