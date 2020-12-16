More EVs have come out for 2021, yet no other manufacturer to date has been able to match the all-around excellence of the Tesla Model 3. Our winner from 2020, the Model 3 once again wears the crown as Edmunds Top Rated EV.

"Our Top Rated electric vehicle, the Tesla Model 3 will win you over with its quick acceleration, nimble handling and impressive practicality."

The Model 3 will win you over with its quick acceleration, nimble handling and impressive practicality. It also has a big touchscreen that, while occasionally distracting to use, further showcases the Model 3's forward-thinking design. Tesla's over-the-air software updates allow you to get the latest improvements all without having to visit a service center.

Range is another draw. Even with an entry-level Model 3, there's more than enough to meet most owners' needs. Buying a Tesla also grants you access to the company's vast Supercharger network, which greatly eases the task of recharging on long-distance drives.

In the next couple of years, we’ll see more and more competition from big-name brands such as Volkswagen, but for now at least, the Tesla Model 3 remains unbeatable.

NOTE: The 2021 Model 3 launches in January 2021 with minor changes and was unavailable as of this writing.