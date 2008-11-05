Used 2004 Suzuki Verona for Sale Near Me

I purchased the Verona back in 2004 brand new and I was ecstatic. It looked great, rode well, and was incredibly smooth. I was always complimented on how good-looking the car was and how nice the interior appeared. And even now I still like the Verona, it's just the reliability that is complete crap. I've had issues with the 02 sensors, bearings, and now the engine has problems with the fuel injectors. At about 11,000 miles the whole transmission had to be replaced and it's now beginning to act up again. The car isn't worth the headache. And it's a shame because Suzuki could've had a hit.

Read more