Used 2004 Suzuki Verona for Sale Near Me

3 listings
  • 2004 Suzuki Verona EX in Gold
    2004 Suzuki Verona EX

    60,322 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

  • 2004 Suzuki Verona LX in Dark Blue
    2004 Suzuki Verona LX

    91,775 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $2,891

  • 2005 Suzuki Verona LX in Dark Blue
    2005 Suzuki Verona LX

    111,342 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

Consumer Reviews for the Suzuki Verona

See all 155 reviews
Guess it's still a Daewoo
Juan,05/11/2008
I purchased the Verona back in 2004 brand new and I was ecstatic. It looked great, rode well, and was incredibly smooth. I was always complimented on how good-looking the car was and how nice the interior appeared. And even now I still like the Verona, it's just the reliability that is complete crap. I've had issues with the 02 sensors, bearings, and now the engine has problems with the fuel injectors. At about 11,000 miles the whole transmission had to be replaced and it's now beginning to act up again. The car isn't worth the headache. And it's a shame because Suzuki could've had a hit.
