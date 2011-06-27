  1. Home
Used 2001 Suzuki Esteem GLX Plus Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Esteem
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.1/381.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque117 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower122 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
Rear floor matsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room49 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room47.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room48.3 in.
Rear leg room32.3 in.
Rear shoulder room48.3 in.
Measurements
Length166.3 in.
Curb weight2348 lbs.
Gross weight3219 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.9 in.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width66.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Space Blue Metallic
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl
  • Polar White
  • Grove Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P195/55R S tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
Null tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
