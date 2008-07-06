Used 1991 Subaru XT for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
XT Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Subaru XT searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru XT
  4. Used 1991 Subaru XT

Consumer Reviews for the Subaru XT

Read recent reviews for the Subaru XT
Overall Consumer Rating
3.85 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (20%)
  • 4
    (40%)
  • 3
    (40%)
I like my Subie
Brian,06/07/2008
I bought my Subaru when it was 17 years old but only had 116,500 miles on it. It was and still is in incredible shape. With the price of fuel today I was overjoyed at the 32 mpg I regularly get. I did have to replace the muffler but at minimal cost. When car wash day is here it takes only a few minutes to wash. Acceleration is good at top end. Low end not so good.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Subaru
XT
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to