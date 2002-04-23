Used 1991 Subaru XT
I bought my Subaru when it was 17 years old but only had 116,500 miles on it. It was and still is in incredible shape. With the price of fuel today I was overjoyed at the 32 mpg I regularly get. I did have to replace the muffler but at minimal cost. When car wash day is here it takes only a few minutes to wash. Acceleration is good at top end. Low end not so good.
I had that car for two years and all I had was problems. As soon as one thing gets fixed, another needs attention! And repairs are costly!! If you want to put lots of money in something that won't last long, go ahead. Too bad it had to be my first car! I will never have another Subaru in my life.
I bought this car new in 1991 and I still love it now as much as I did then! I've had other cars simultaneously but they're gone and my Subaru is still around. It's completely reliable: I've only had to do normal routine maintenance/replacement of worn out parts, and my XT shows no signs of wearing out. I'm completely satisfied with my Subaru and will definitely be purchasing another Subaru (obviously a different model) in the future.
I've had my 89 Subaru XT GL since 1991 and I like a lot. I was rock solid reliable till it hit about 65K. Several problems since then till now, at 87K. Cracked intake manifold, muffler replaced couple of times, brake are naturally weak and I've had to have then done twice. Clutch went at 20K but replaced under warranty and not problems since then. Parts expensive.
Features & Specs
|GL 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|22 city / 29 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|97 hp @ 5200 rpm
|XT6 2dr Coupe
N/A
|MPG
|18 city / 26 hwy
|Seats 0
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|145 hp @ 5200 rpm
|XT6 2dr Coupe AWD
N/A
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seats 0
|5-speed manual
|Gas
|145 hp @ 5200 rpm
The Used 1991 Subaru XT is offered in the following submodels: XT Coupe. Available styles include GL 2dr Coupe, XT6 2dr Coupe, and XT6 2dr Coupe AWD.
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 1991 Subaru XT and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 1991 XT 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars.
