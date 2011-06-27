  1. Home
1991 Subaru XT Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The car with the weirdest steering wheel in the world enters its final year of production with no changes.

Most helpful consumer reviews

I like my Subie
Brian,06/07/2008
I bought my Subaru when it was 17 years old but only had 116,500 miles on it. It was and still is in incredible shape. With the price of fuel today I was overjoyed at the 32 mpg I regularly get. I did have to replace the muffler but at minimal cost. When car wash day is here it takes only a few minutes to wash. Acceleration is good at top end. Low end not so good.
Don't get one of these cars!!!
ihatethiscar,04/23/2002
I had that car for two years and all I had was problems. As soon as one thing gets fixed, another needs attention! And repairs are costly!! If you want to put lots of money in something that won't last long, go ahead. Too bad it had to be my first car! I will never have another Subaru in my life.
Sporty, reliable and fun
Subarufan,05/15/2002
I bought this car new in 1991 and I still love it now as much as I did then! I've had other cars simultaneously but they're gone and my Subaru is still around. It's completely reliable: I've only had to do normal routine maintenance/replacement of worn out parts, and my XT shows no signs of wearing out. I'm completely satisfied with my Subaru and will definitely be purchasing another Subaru (obviously a different model) in the future.
89 Subaru XT GL Rocks!!!
SamUIT,07/05/2002
I've had my 89 Subaru XT GL since 1991 and I like a lot. I was rock solid reliable till it hit about 65K. Several problems since then till now, at 87K. Cracked intake manifold, muffler replaced couple of times, brake are naturally weak and I've had to have then done twice. Clutch went at 20K but replaced under warranty and not problems since then. Parts expensive.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
97 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
145 hp @ 5200 rpm
Used 1991 Subaru XT Overview

The Used 1991 Subaru XT is offered in the following submodels: XT Coupe. Available styles include GL 2dr Coupe, XT6 2dr Coupe, and XT6 2dr Coupe AWD.

