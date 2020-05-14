  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru WRX
  4. 2021 Subaru WRX
  5. 2021 Subaru WRX STI

2021 Subaru WRX STI

MSRP range: $37,245
Subaru WRX STI Limited w/Wing Sedan Exterior
+7
MSRP$38,170
Edmunds suggests you pay$35,921
Start Price Checker
16 for sale near you
Other years
Subaru WRX for Sale
2021 Subaru WRX Review
  • Spacious cabin with excellent visibility
  • Entertaining handling and good steering response on twisty roads
  • Full-time all-wheel drive enhances traction and performance
  • Offers several premium safety options
  • Unrefined power delivery
  • Excessive wind and road noise
  • Interior quality lags behind competitors
  • STI's high-performance suspension makes for a rough ride
  • Keyless entry and push-button start now standard on Premium models
  • Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
by the Edmunds Experts
05/14/2020
What is the WRX?

The WRX is Subaru's high-performance compact sedan. It offers the practicality of a four-door sedan along with the utility of all-wheel drive and way more power than your average four-door Subie. Typically, the WRX is available in two performance levels: the standard WRX and the pumped-up STI.

While other Subaru models such as the Crosstrek, Forester and Impreza already ride on the Subaru Global Platform, the 2020 WRX didn't make the jump yet — we expect that will change for 2021. With the move to the new platform, the WRX will probably get an updated infotainment system, added driver aids and new interior touches. The platform is also slightly larger, meaning the WRX will get a longer wheelbase and a wider stance. And a bigger footprint will bring bigger power — likely in the form of Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (also known as the FA24).

Subaru's 2.4-liter engine already provides power for the Ascent and versions of the Legacy and Outback. In those applications, the 2.4-liter engine produces 260 horsepower, but in the WRX and WRX STI, it will likely make much more. With the current WRX putting out 268 hp and the STI producing 310 hp, we expect the next-generation models to be somewhere in the neighborhood of 300 to 350 hp. When you consider modern rivals like the Honda Civic Type R, the Hyundai Veloster and the Volkswagen Golf R, a 400-horsepower WRX would certainly have a leg up on the competition.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The WRX is a fast, fun, practical option, especially if you need all-wheel-drive for winter weather — and the redesign coming for 2021 is likely to make it even faster and more capable. With such a big change in the offing, we'd certainly understand the temptation to hold off on buying a current-gen WRX. We don't expect full details on the next-gen WRX to be announced until late 2020.

Check back soon for more information on the WRX including photos, specs, and a complete look.

Save as much as $2,249 with Edmunds

2021 Subaru WRX STI pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Shopping Tools

See all for sale
See all WRX lease offers
2021 Subaru WRX price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Subaru WRX.

Be the first to write a review

2021 Subaru WRX video

2019 Subaru WRX STI First Look | NY Auto Show

WILL KAUFMAN: Subaru fans rejoice. Subaru is finally bringing one of their limited run special edition STI models to the United States. And this one is a United States-only model. In recent years, it seems like the STI hasn't quite been getting the love it deserves. It's running an older engine on an older platform. In order to keep the car fresh, Subaru Technica International, Subaru's skunkworks, has gone over the car from nose to tail, making a bunch of changes to make it faster, more aggressive, better handling, and more desirable. From the outside, some of the changes are pretty obvious. Fender flares have been added, widening the car's track by about 1.7 inches. That means that this STI wears the widest tires on any Subaru yet. You'll also notice the carbon fiber roof to reduce weight, and the carbon fiber wing to increase downforce. Under the hood, you'll still find an EJ motor, but in S209, Subaru has added a larger HKS turbo charger. They've upgraded the intercooler. They've upgraded the pistons. They've done a lot of work to bring the power in this motor up to 341 horsepower. STI has also done a lot of work on this STI's suspension. They've overhauled a lot of the components under there. They've added bigger brakes for better stopping power as well. The only transmission you're going to find on an S209 is the six speed manual, which is the way things should be. Inside the, cabin along with some minor visual updates, you'll also find a little paddle on the steering wheel that lets you spray water onto the turbo intercooler, a nod to older STIs. Subaru is only going to be making 200 of the 2019 WRX STI S209. So if you want one, you should get in line now. For more information about the 2019 Subaru WRS STI S209, sure to check out our full first look on edmunds.com/roadnoise. And for more videos like this, stay tuned right here to YouTube. Make sure to like and subscribe.

2019 Subaru WRX STI First Look | NY Auto Show

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Subaru WRX, but since the 2021 Subaru WRX is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Subaru has finally brought one of its limited-edition, super-hot S cars to the U.S.: the 2019 WRX STI S209. Subaru says this is the fastest STI it has ever made. But with only 200 being produced, you may never get the chance to find out. Edmunds News Editor Will Kaufman gets up close with the super Subaru at the Detroit Auto Show.

Features & Specs

STI 4dr Sedan AWD2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M
MSRP$37,245
MPG 16 city / 22 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower310 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2021 Subaru WRX STI specs & features
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote,
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover10.1%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Subaru WRX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 WRX both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Subaru WRX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the WRX gets an EPA-estimated 18 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the WRX has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru WRX. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Subaru WRX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Subaru WRX:

  • Keyless entry and push-button start now standard on Premium models
  • Part of the third WRX generation introduced for 2015
Learn more

Is the Subaru WRX reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru WRX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the WRX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the WRX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Subaru WRX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Subaru WRX is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 WRX is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Subaru WRX?

The least-expensive 2021 Subaru WRX is the 2021 Subaru WRX STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $37,245.

Other versions include:

  • STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) which starts at $37,245
Learn more

What are the different models of Subaru WRX?

If you're interested in the Subaru WRX, the next question is, which WRX model is right for you? WRX variants include STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M). For a full list of WRX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Subaru WRX

2021 Subaru WRX STI Overview

The 2021 Subaru WRX STI is offered in the following styles: STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What do people think of the 2021 Subaru WRX STI?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 WRX STI.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 WRX STI featuring deep dives into trim levels including STI, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Subaru WRX STI here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Subaru WRX STI?

2021 Subaru WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M)

The 2021 Subaru WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $38,170. The average price paid for a new 2021 Subaru WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is trending $2,249 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,249 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $35,921.

The average savings for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) is 5.9% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 16 2021 Subaru WRX STI STI 4dr Sedan AWD (2.5L 4cyl Turbo 6M) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Subaru WRX STIS are available in my area?

2021 Subaru WRX STI Listings and Inventory

There are currently 15 new 2021 [object Object] WRX STIS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $38,904 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $2,646 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] WRX STI available from a dealership near you.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] WRX STI for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Subaru WRX STI WRX STI you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Subaru for sale - 6 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,203.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Subaru WRX STI and all available trim types: STI. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Subaru WRX STI include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Subaru WRX STI?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

Related 2021 Subaru WRX STI info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Other vehicles