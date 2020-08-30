Shirlie Slack Mitsubishi - Fredericksburg / Virginia

Located 53 miles away from Ashburn , VA

Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Bluetooth. SE trim. Warranty 10 yrs/100k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty; AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. MORE ABOUT US: We are a family owned and operated sales and service facility.Our family has been serving the automotive needs of the Fredericksburg community for over 50 years. We offer competitive financing, second chance Financing and a full service department, servicing all makes and models. Please call 800-559-1880 or come by and and let our family serve your family. Thank You! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

Features and Specs:

Description: New 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage G4 LE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Back-up camera .

Engine: 3 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

37 Combined MPG ( 35 City/ 41 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ML32F4FJ7LHF00490

Stock: 13717N

