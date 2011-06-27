Used 2002 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews

Fantastic all around car for anyone Jay , 01/08/2016 Outback Sport AWD 4dr Wagon (2.5L 4cyl 5M) 25 of 26 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for over 13 years and put 270,000 and counting miles on it. The car has held up to everything I throw at it and never left me stranded. It has even held up to numerous exhaust, engine and suspension modifications I have thrown at it during my weekend tinkering since the warranty expired at 50k in early '05. It currently produces about 195hp and 190ft-lb of torque, but it has been higher during past setups. Currently riding on STI suspension for the winter (AGX struts and springs in storage from the summer) Subaru accessories are great, I have the cargo box, the crossbars and the bike rack. With bike rack, there is no noticeable change in noise or drag, minimal changes with the cargo box. I elected to replace the trans at 200k because the syncronizers were failing (I highly suspect it was due to increased power from my mods). People will also tell you about the head gaskets failing, however this isn't as big a deal as it seems. I pull the spark plug boots every once in a while and if I see oil on them I replace the head gaskets for a whopping $20 and an hour of my time every 75-100k. Tires can last 60k or more, just be sure to rotate and cross-rotate them because the stock rear camber is slightly negative so they do wear if you don't rotate. Front brake discs and pads might need more frequent replacement since there is only minimal braking effort from the rear drums, however the original rear drums lasted until 250k. All this service has been performed by me and I can tell you from experience this is one of the easiest cars to work on. Things I have done with this car: -Gone out in virtually every snowstorm to hit in Northern Maryland and never gotten stuck. It even pulled a colleague's pickup when it was stuck in a snow drift. All of that with All-season tires. (I like Continental Pro-Contact, but have used Kumhos a few times when funds were low with good results.) -Driven to Florida and Colorado multiple times (from Maryland) -Some moderate off-roading (with stock suspension) -Hauled 1000lbs of wood in the back and on the roof multiple times. -Towed a loaded U-Haul trailer -Gotten 27+ mpg on the highway (new, stock rating was 25) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Greatest car ever built solly , 02/22/2009 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I've owned over 25 cars, American muscle through Porsches to Ferraris. I am a car nut. I have used this '02 WRX daily since purchase, (that's about 7 years now), and will never give it up until it is just no longer feasible to repair. The WRX has been so reliable and trouble free that I am amazed it was only $22K back in '02. It is almost as quick as any non-turbo Porsche (I had the dealer upgrades installed, bigger turbo and cooler, exhaust and short shift kit all for $6K), seats 4, has a huge trunk with fold down arm rest for my skis. Holds the road amazingly well and acceleration is brutal. Seats are the best I ever had. Great road feel. Goes through snow like butter.

This car just saved my sons life and his 3 friends Hope Haas , 08/22/2016 WRX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 4A) 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I am writing this while sitting in York hospital as my son sits in the ICU. He was a backseat passenger. They are all teenagers and took his friends car , the Subaru, because it handles best and is the most fun....i fact I have learned to be very very grateful for!. Ad teens, rain and a sharp turn , his friend made the mistake of hitting his breaks going into the turn, causing hydroplaning. A suv was coming around the turn , they hit head on/drivers side. All kids had seat belts on. I was called to the scene thinking my son was dead. I got there to see this car crumpled up.but at the inside the car looked fine. The driver came out with only scratches , the passenger, not even a scratch. My son who caught the force of the seatbelt from the high impact, came out with a torn spleen, broken ribs all from the seatbelt. I can explain how bad this wreck was. No one can believe everyone got out and had not even busted faces from airbags..now they all had seatbelt bruising but as a mom. I am so very very very greatful for this car because it saved not only my sons life but all the other kids. Even the surgeon couldn't believe how everyone was unharmed. So yes we spoke of this car over and over at the er, trama and ICU. Thank you for making a car strong enough to hold up to an straight on collision and also keeping them safe inside. Hope Haas Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort

This car just doesn't quit Aspen White Bugeye , 10/14/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Bought my 2002 WRX from a college kid with 81k miles on it about 6 months ago. Car was quick, fun and clean as a whistle. I've seen these cars take more abuse than anything I would ever do to it and keep running. Put about a grand into the car and it out- performs its STI counterpart no problem. Keep up on regular checks and maintain your ride, can't beat the sound and feel of this car for ten grand. Get a quiet exhaust, up-pipe, downpipe and your mileage goes from 24-25 mpg to about 27.