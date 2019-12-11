2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid
What’s new
- Some previously optional features are now standard
- New LED exterior lighting, engine stop-start and rear-seat reminder features
- Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Pros & Cons
- One of the few plug-in hybrid SUVs available
- Spacious interior for a hatchback of its size
- High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
- Comfortable ride quality
- Subpar cargo capacity
- Questionable value compared to regular Crosstrek
2020 Subaru Crosstrek Review
If the thought of the occasional off-road adventure sounds fun but you don't have the budget for a traditional off-road-biased SUV, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid might just be for you. With standard all-wheel drive, something Subaru is famous for, and a standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Crosstrek can scramble its way up and down obstacles that would stymie other small crossover SUVs.
The Crosstrek is also useful even if you rarely leave the urban jungle. It offers a pleasing amount of room for passengers and a smooth and comfortable ride over rough pavement. Maximum cargo space is a little underwhelming compared to what you get from a more squared-off SUV, but it should still be sufficient for most people.
Subaru offers two versions of the Crosstrek: the regular one and the Hybrid. The Hybrid comes with a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek's 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The result is an EPA-estimated all-electric driving range of 17 miles. That's not a whole lot, but plugging in and recharging frequently can make a big difference in reducing your fuel bills. Once the battery is depleted you can expect an overall fuel economy of around 35 mpg, which is 5 mpg better than the regular Crosstrek.
Another Hybrid advantage is acceleration. In our testing, we've found that it's quicker to zip off the line, which is nice because the regular Crosstrek is rather pokey. But on the downside, the Hybrid costs a lot more than a regular Crosstrek when new, though tax incentives help defray the cost. Cargo space is also diminished because of the space taken up by the battery pack. But overall, we like the Crosstrek Hybrid and recommend it for shoppers looking for an adventure-ready SUV that also gets great fuel economy.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?7.0
It excels off-road and exhibits coordination and control on winding mountain roads. The steering is reassuring too. But in more common suburban circumstances, it's quite vague and uncertain. The brakes are powerful and feel predictable when driving casually around town, but they can be springy with more aggressive use.
How comfortable is it?8.0
As for noise, this plug-in hybrid has a Jekyll and Hyde personality. It's very quiet when running on battery power, but the engine and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) do make themselves heard when the juice runs out. It's not as raucous in this mode as a gasoline-only Crosstrek, though, because the hybrid system's CVT automatic can blend in.
How’s the interior?8.5
It feels reasonably roomy, too, particularly up front. That's because not only is it nicely spacious in a strict physical sense but also because the view out is expansive. It also helps that the driver has all the adjustments necessary to settle into an agreeable position behind the wheel.
How’s the tech?8.0
On the driver aid side, the Subaru's system is comprehensive and easy to live with. The accident avoidance systems never issued any false alarms, and the daily-use systems such as adaptive cruise control are effective and easy to use. We particularly like how the rear cross-traffic alert system is able to apply the brakes if a hazard appears suddenly when you're backing out of a parking space.
How’s the storage?6.0
Further forward, the rear seats do accommodate child car seats well. And when no one is there, they fold down as they do in any other Crosstrek. Small-item storage is no better than adequate. The door pockets, center console box and glove compartment are reasonably sized, but there aren't many more places to stash items beyond these basics.
How economical is it?8.5
Speaking of gasoline, the Crosstrek Hybrid is rated at 35 mpg combined on gas alone, which is 5 mpg better than a regular Crosstrek. Our average observed fuel economy on gasoline was 33.6 mpg.
Is it a good value?7.5
Subaru's warranty coverage is unremarkable, but the build quality of the Crosstrek is solid. Subarus typically hold their value well, but it is too early to tell if the same will be true of the plug-in hybrid.
Wildcard8.0
Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Subaru Crosstrek models
The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid comes in a single trim level that is comparable to the top Limited trim in the conventionally powered Crosstrek. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine connected to a hybrid system with a battery pack mounted underneath the cargo floor. The total output is 148 horsepower, which is sent to the Crosstrek's all-wheel-drive system through a continuously variable automatic transmission.
Standard feature highlights include 18-inch wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, heated front seats, leather upholstery, and a power-adjustable driver's seat. You also get Subaru's EyeSight safety system, which has adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-traffic alert with automatic braking.
Options for the Crosstrek Hybrid include a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek.
Trending topics in reviews
- transmission
- interior
- comfort
- towing
- dashboard
- wheels & tires
- steering wheel
- handling & steering
- maintenance & parts
- appearance
- doors
- lights
Most helpful consumer reviews
I bought the 2019 Crosstrek Plug in hybrid to do something for the enironment. Good clearance, and trailer pulling - two things I wanted for work and fun. I wish the electric range was longer, but by plugging in the middle of the day, I can usually go all electric around town for 40 to 45 miles- considerably farther than the EPA estimates. I added a 240 volt plug and purchased a second charger (despite assurances from the dealership thet the included unit could take both voltages) That means even an hour at home gives me another 10 miles. Electric range drops if you drive on the freeway at 65. A few too many buttons in the steering wheel- I will get used to them- or learn to ignore them. Interior is spacious for passengers (compared to my old Forester). The seats fold down easily for carrying tools or gear and make up for the decreased cargo space.
Features & Specs
|Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT
|MSRP
|$35,145
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Crosstrek safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space. Includes automatic braking as well.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Monitors your position on the road and can help steer if you unintentionally begin to drift out of your lane.
- Pre Collision Braking
- Automatically applies the brakes if an imminent front collision is detected and the driver doesn't react in time.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Crosstrek vs. the competition
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Outback
Finding an equivalent for the Subaru Crosstrek is no easy feat because it combines many subcompact crossover SUV traits with an unusual amount of off-road capabilities. For that reason, some of its most direct competitors are its siblings in its own Subaru lineup. The Subaru Outback is larger. As you'd expect, the interior has more passenger space. But the Outback costs more, too.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Forester
The Forester sits in the middle of the Subaru SUV spectrum between the Crosstrek and the Outback. The Forester has much of the same off-road capabilities as its siblings but benefits from a larger cargo space. But you'll want to go with the Crosstrek if you like the idea of lower monthly payments and a more distinctive style.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Honda HR-V
If you're looking for a subcompact crossover SUV but don't need the off-road abilities of the Subaru Crosstrek, the Honda HR-V is likely a better fit. It possesses the practicality you'd require and is bolstered by some clever storage and cargo solutions. In particular, the rear seat gives the HR-V an unusual amount of flexibility for passengers and cargo. It also benefits from smart storage bins and pockets for smaller items.
