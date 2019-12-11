2020 Subaru Crosstrek Review

If the thought of the occasional off-road adventure sounds fun but you don't have the budget for a traditional off-road-biased SUV, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid might just be for you. With standard all-wheel drive, something Subaru is famous for, and a standard 8.7 inches of ground clearance, the Crosstrek can scramble its way up and down obstacles that would stymie other small crossover SUVs. The Crosstrek is also useful even if you rarely leave the urban jungle. It offers a pleasing amount of room for passengers and a smooth and comfortable ride over rough pavement. Maximum cargo space is a little underwhelming compared to what you get from a more squared-off SUV, but it should still be sufficient for most people. Subaru offers two versions of the Crosstrek: the regular one and the Hybrid. The Hybrid comes with a plug-in hybrid version of the Crosstrek's 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The result is an EPA-estimated all-electric driving range of 17 miles. That's not a whole lot, but plugging in and recharging frequently can make a big difference in reducing your fuel bills. Once the battery is depleted you can expect an overall fuel economy of around 35 mpg, which is 5 mpg better than the regular Crosstrek. Another Hybrid advantage is acceleration. In our testing, we've found that it's quicker to zip off the line, which is nice because the regular Crosstrek is rather pokey. But on the downside, the Hybrid costs a lot more than a regular Crosstrek when new, though tax incentives help defray the cost. Cargo space is also diminished because of the space taken up by the battery pack. But overall, we like the Crosstrek Hybrid and recommend it for shoppers looking for an adventure-ready SUV that also gets great fuel economy. Notably, we picked the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Cheapest Electric Cars for 2020.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

It is worth noting that the Crosstrek Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid, which means it only makes sense if you can plug it in regularly. For those who can, it's a slightly quicker, sometimes quieter version of the Crosstrek that delivers confident road manners, an agreeable interior and excellent off-road potential. Other than cost, its main drawback is the battery's intrusion into the cargo area.

How does it drive? 7.0

The Crosstrek Hybrid's daily driving character differs from that of the gasoline version due to the electrification of its powertrain. In gasoline mode, it feels more willing because it accelerates quicker (about 1.5 seconds quicker to 60 mph) and exhibits more low-end torque around town. When the battery is charged, it delivers the smooth feel of direct drive in a pure EV mode.



It excels off-road and exhibits coordination and control on winding mountain roads. The steering is reassuring too. But in more common suburban circumstances, it's quite vague and uncertain. The brakes are powerful and feel predictable when driving casually around town, but they can be springy with more aggressive use.

How comfortable is it? 8.0

Don't be fooled by the Crosstrek's jacked-up stance. The ride is unexpectedly smooth, controlled and comfortable. It makes sense when you consider this vehicle's generous suspension travel and reasonably sized wheels with ample sidewalls. We also found much to like about the nicely contoured seats and the effective air conditioning.



As for noise, this plug-in hybrid has a Jekyll and Hyde personality. It's very quiet when running on battery power, but the engine and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) do make themselves heard when the juice runs out. It's not as raucous in this mode as a gasoline-only Crosstrek, though, because the hybrid system's CVT automatic can blend in.

How’s the interior? 8.5

The Subaru Crosstrek may have a hiked-up stance, but that only serves to make it easier to enter and exit than a standard car. Once inside, the controls are easy to reach and simple to understand. The audio and climate controls are logically arrayed, and the two information screens complement each other.



It feels reasonably roomy, too, particularly up front. That's because not only is it nicely spacious in a strict physical sense but also because the view out is expansive. It also helps that the driver has all the adjustments necessary to settle into an agreeable position behind the wheel.

How’s the tech? 8.0

The Crosstrek's technology is easy to get along with. The infotainment interface is pleasantly straightforward because the touchscreen employs a nice combination of physical controls and logical on-screen menus. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto hookups are easy, too. The sound quality isn't liable to win any awards, but it does the job.



On the driver aid side, the Subaru's system is comprehensive and easy to live with. The accident avoidance systems never issued any false alarms, and the daily-use systems such as adaptive cruise control are effective and easy to use. We particularly like how the rear cross-traffic alert system is able to apply the brakes if a hazard appears suddenly when you're backing out of a parking space.

How’s the storage? 6.0

The regular Crosstrek's cargo hold isn't exactly cavernous. But the plug-in hybrid is even worse because the battery raises the load floor behind the rear seats substantially, reducing the cargo volume and raising the height that cargo must be lifted for loading.



Further forward, the rear seats do accommodate child car seats well. And when no one is there, they fold down as they do in any other Crosstrek. Small-item storage is no better than adequate. The door pockets, center console box and glove compartment are reasonably sized, but there aren't many more places to stash items beyond these basics.

How economical is it? 8.5

The Crosstrek Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid that is EPA-rated to deliver 17 miles of electric driving before the engine comes to life. The gasoline engine may come on if you floor it, but it will stay dormant if you're easy on the throttle. We found the rated range easy to replicate and even exceed. Our best stint was 28 miles. Depending on the length (and speed) of your commute and your charging frequency, you may be able to dramatically lower your gasoline use.



Speaking of gasoline, the Crosstrek Hybrid is rated at 35 mpg combined on gas alone, which is 5 mpg better than a regular Crosstrek. Our average observed fuel economy on gasoline was 33.6 mpg.

Is it a good value? 7.5

The question of whether to buy a Crosstrek Hybrid comes down to your personal circumstances. Its fuel economy is 6 mpg better than the all-gasoline version, but the hefty price difference only makes sense if you take full advantage of the federal tax credit and can plug it in daily to get the most out of the electric powertrain. Its range isn't massive, but we found it easy to exceed the rating in typical sluggish L.A. freeway traffic. Still, the longer your commute, the less it'll make sense.



Subaru's warranty coverage is unremarkable, but the build quality of the Crosstrek is solid. Subarus typically hold their value well, but it is too early to tell if the same will be true of the plug-in hybrid.

Wildcard 8.0

The Crosstrek has the distinctive look of a vehicle that has been modified by its owner to be more capable off-road. It can back it up, too, because it is a willing companion on infrequently maintained dirt roads. But it is less impressive during the everyday driving you'll do on the days that come in between such adventures. The steering and brakes are less than intuitive, and the power is no better than average.

Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?

There's only one trim level for the Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid, and it's pretty much fully loaded. An optional package bundles together a sunroof, a heated steering wheel, a navigation system and premium audio. It's pricey, but you'll have to pick it if you want any of those features.

2020 Subaru Crosstrek models

The 2020 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid comes in a single trim level that is comparable to the top Limited trim in the conventionally powered Crosstrek. Under the hood is a 2.0-liter horizontally opposed four-cylinder engine connected to a hybrid system with a battery pack mounted underneath the cargo floor. The total output is 148 horsepower, which is sent to the Crosstrek's all-wheel-drive system through a continuously variable automatic transmission.