  1. Home
  2. Subaru
  3. Subaru Crosstrek
  4. 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
  5. 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV

2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
7.6/10 Expert Rating
Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV Exterior
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV Exterior
+135
Ad
3 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Subaru Crosstrek
VIEW OFFERS
Subaru.com
(84)

2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV
MSRP Range: $21,895 - $34,995

Select a trim

Which Crosstrek does Edmunds recommend?

For most shoppers, we recommend the base Crosstrek 2.0i. You can add the EyeSight suite of advanced safety features to it this year, so there's less of a reason to spend more to get one of the higher trim levels. It also has the same engine as all the other Crosstreks, and its interior is still pretty nice. A manual transmission is standard on this base trim, which we prefer, but you can opt for the CVT automatic. For the most part, the more expensive trims only add creature comforts.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Spacious interior for a hatchback of its size
  • Offers optional safety features not typically found in the class
  • High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
  • Comfortable ride quality
Cons
  • Slow acceleration on the highway
  • Handling isn't as precise as that of some rival cars
  • Lower EPA mileage numbers compared to typical crossovers
What's new
  • Revised feature availability
  • The Starlink telematics system gains a few new features
  • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek's primary draw is its jack-of-all-trades nature. Like a lot of other similarly priced cars or crossover SUVs, it has a roomy interior for both people and cargo, a smooth ride quality, and a long list of available advanced safety features. But it's also equipped with standard all-wheel drive and a raised suspension that provides 8.7 inches of ground clearance. These features make the Crosstrek more capable in poor weather and on off-road trails.

The main thing holding the Crosstrek back is its engine. It's underpowered and loud and buzzy when prodded. This is especially true when it's paired to the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) since the elasticlike revving nature of the CVT automatic brings out the engine's worst qualities. There's not a big payoff in terms of fuel economy either.

Overall, we like the 2019 Crosstrek. It's best suited for adventure-bound owners or those who live in regions that have frequent bad weather. If you don't fall into these categories, however, a subcompact crossover such as the Hyundai Kona or the Mazda CX-3 might suit you better because they're more enjoyable to drive.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs and Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.

Subaru Crosstrek models

The Crosstrek is offered in three levels of trim: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder (152-hp) engine powers every trim level and all-wheel drive is standard. A six-speed manual transmission comes on the 2.0i and 2.0i Premium trims, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. The CVT automatic is standard on the Limited.

The base 2.0i trim is well-equipped for its price range. It features 17-inch wheels, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, auto up/down windows for the driver and front passenger, a rearview camera, a driver information display, a 6.5-inch touchscreen dashboard display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration, and a four-speaker sound system. This year, you can add Subaru's EyeSight suite of advanced safety features that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane keeping assist.

Upgrading to the 2.0 Premium model adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlights, heated seats and mirrors, a six-speaker sound system, a noise-reducing windshield and extra Subaru Starlink features such as collision notification and remote services. The 2.0i Premium models also offer additional options, including a sunroof, contrasting interior stitching, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert for the EyeSight system.

The top-of-the-line 2.0i Limited builds on the features of the Premium with 18-inch wheels, LED adaptive headlights, a larger 8-inch touchscreen, leather seating, automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and all of the EyeSight features as standard. A Harman Kardon audio system and a navigation system are optional for the Limited only.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i Limited (turbo 2.0L flat-4 | CVT automatic | AWD)

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.5

Driving

7.0
The Crosstrek is abysmally slow for a modern vehicle. If you can get past that drawback, though, it offers reassuring steering and a lot of off-road ability. Handling and in-town drivability are acceptable, though rivals offer a more enjoyable driving experience the majority of the time.

Acceleration

5.0
The Crosstrek's 152-hp engine and CVT automatic provide sluggish acceleration. Highway merging and passing maneuvers can be difficult. Considering the 0-60 mph time of 10.3 seconds at the Edmunds test track, a Toyota Prius can outrace you from a stoplight.

Braking

8.0
When you come to a stop, pedal feel is good, with a linear progression in brake pressure. It's easy to modulate in city traffic and along the highway. In Edmunds' simulated panic-stop test, the Crosstrek slowed from 60 mph in 118 feet. That's an average distance for the class.

Steering

8.0
The Crosstrek steers much like the related Subaru Impreza, which means most buyers will be happy with the reassuring on-center feel and the lack of play in the steering wheel. The amount of power assist feels just right.

Handling

6.5
While the Crosstrek's Impreza-based bones are solid, the hard tires and tall ride height result in compromised handling. There is a significant amount of body roll when you drive aggressively around turns, and the back end feels unexpectedly light when you hit a bump or a patch of dirt midcorner.

Drivability

6.5
At low speeds the Crosstrek is less lurchy off the line than the outgoing model but still has an unresponsive CVT automatic. It is more drivable in the city than many larger crossovers — it can fit easily in tight spaces — but the lack of power is a drawback, especially with a full load.

Off-road

9.0
Off-roading is where the Crosstrek shines thanks to the 8.7 inches of ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. Subaru's X-mode (hill descent control) works well and is a rare feature in this class. Outside of the Jeep brand, you'll have a hard time finding a better off-roader for the price.

Comfort

7.0
Thanks to its relatively quiet and smooth ride, the Crosstrek is pleasant to drive on the highway. Going up a hill or passing other cars makes for some serious racket under the hood, though. The seats are generally comfortable and well-bolstered.

Seat comfort

7.0
Both the front and rear seats have decent bolstering, which helps you stay in place when driving around turns. But the seat padding is rather firm. If you prefer softer seats, long trips may cause some comfort issues.

Ride comfort

8.5
Ride comfort is excellent, even with the optional 18-inch wheels. Small and large bumps on the highway are absorbed easily and quickly. On undulating hills, the Crosstrek's body feels stable.

Noise & vibration

5.5
There is minor steering and center console vibration when idling, and our test car had a few noticeable squeaks and rattles. Wind noise is almost zero. But the engine is raucous and unpleasant when you go full throttle, which is pretty much every time you pass another car or climb a grade.

Climate control

7.0
Our test car had the automatic climate control system, which is easy to operate through the three centrally located dials. A couple of the main air vents are right next to the steering wheel. They blow air directly on the driver's hands, which you may or may not like.

Interior

8.5
The Crosstrek's controls are laid out well, and the car is easy to get in and out of. There's plenty of room in both the front and back seat. Thanks to the Crosstrek's lifted ride height (compared to its Impreza sibling), visibility is excellent.

Ease of use

8.0
The radio controls, touchscreen interface and climate control knobs are generally easy to read and use, and the secondary dashboard info screen is surprisingly useful. Large fonts, high-resolution screens and simple button structures help ease the learning curve dramatically.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
As you'd expect from a compact crossover, the seats are mounted right at slide-in height. Average-height adults can get in without ducking their heads much at all. That's true for both the front and rear seats.

Driving position

8.0
The tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel allows for a lot of adjustment, and the driver's seat is six-way-adjustable, so there's plenty of range for all types of drivers to find a good fit.

Roominess

8.5
The Crosstrek has plenty of headroom and legroom in the front and a decent amount of room in the back. Those over 6 feet may find the backseat legroom a little cramped, but only just.

Visibility

9.0
Visibility is excellent out of the front thanks to a big windshield, small front pillars and small sectional windows near the windshield. A big rear window and rear quarter-panel windows make for great rear visibility as well.

Quality

8.0
There are lots of nice soft-touch surfaces on the inside of the Crosstrek, especially at the top Limited trim level. If you compare the Crosstrek to some class-leading compact hatchbacks, it's middling. But among the Jeeps of the world, it's a class leader.

Utility

7.0
Compared against crossovers such as the Jeep Compass and the VW Golf Alltrack, the Crosstrek's utility is below average. Even against a compact hatch like the Civic, total cargo capacity is a few cubic feet. It fits child seats easily, but the limited cargo space and small-item storage are minuses.

Small-item storage

6.0
Small-item storage is decent but pales in comparison to what you get from other top compact SUVs. The center storage console and door pockets aren't as deep or long as we'd like. There are several cupholders, all capable of accommodating a standard water bottle or soda can.

Cargo space

6.5
The 55.3 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded is impressive but not class-leading. You get 20.8 cubes of cargo space behind the rear seats, compared to the 27 cubes in the Jeep Compass or the 30 cubes in the Ford Escape. This is a roomy compact hatchback, not a compact SUV.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.5
Car seat accommodation is excellent. The big door openings, tall roof and easily accessible rear seat latches make for a swift installation. The best part is that the roomier, redesigned interior offers plenty of space for a big rear-facing seat, too.

Technology

7.5
Standard features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto give the Crosstrek an easy entry point for tech-savvy users. The center screen's crisp graphics are appealing. Our test car had some issues with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. But when it's working, it's one of the nicer available interfaces.

Audio & navigation

7.5
The optional Harman Kardon audio system gives a nice increase in max volume and audio quality compared to the stock system. The 8-inch center screen is pleasant to look at and sized right for the map display.

Smartphone integration

7.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard even on the base Crosstrek, and both are responsive when working. However, even in our short test, there were several issues with USB connections and Bluetooth audio. We're not sure whether our test car's bugs are representative or not.

Driver aids

8.0
Adaptive cruise control maintains an acceptable but conservative distance. Lane keeping assist and blind-spot monitoring also work well. The reverse automatic braking feature that comes with the Limited trim is a useful companion to the rearview camera.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls have to be very specific to control things such as radio stations and song selection. But after learning the menu structure, things get easier. Otherwise, the system works relatively well with natural language to make calls or input directions on the navigation screen.
Jump to:Related 2019 Crosstrek articles
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Ad
2021 Crosstrek

msrp 

$22,245
starting price
See All Trims
Subaru.com
Build & price

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all Crosstrek lease offers
2019 Subaru Crosstrek price drops
Shop used 2019 from $19,990
Ad
Build Your Crosstrek
109 people are viewing this car

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek.

5 star reviews: 52%
4 star reviews: 18%
3 star reviews: 10%
2 star reviews: 5%
1 star reviews: 15%
Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 84 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • comfort
  • driving experience
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • safety
  • fuel efficiency
  • ride quality
  • off-roading
  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • technology
  • transmission
  • value
  • seats
  • road noise
  • engine
  • visibility
  • wheels & tires
  • acceleration
  • doors
  • sound system
  • lights
  • infotainment system
  • brakes
  • climate control
  • steering wheel
  • spaciousness
  • oil
  • cup holders
  • towing
  • dashboard

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Two weeks in, I love my Crosstrek
DS,
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

It's early days for me and my Crosstrek, but so far I love the car. Interior-wise, as far as space, it's big enough for my needs, quite similar to the 2006 Pontiac Vibe I sold to get it. It's loaded with active safety technology. Contrary to Edmunds' review, the car is not underpowered, even on steep hills. The CVT transmission is smooth and precise, and I love the paddle shifters that give me manual control when I want it. The car has a nice, tight turning radius, and handles well with Subaru's praiseworthy AWD. It's a small SUV, with a very solid, almost muscular road feel. Finally, it's well crafted... and good to look at IMHO.

5 out of 5 stars, Just buy it ...Crosstrek Best in Class
Autumn,
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

We tested every sub compact...And I mean every. Was a little concerned Crosstrek didn’t accelerate fast enough, as we do mostly highway. Loved everthing else, so purchased. Once you settle in...It’s plenty of power. Handles super, brakes great, very comfortable ride, wonderful in and out and for loading, great visabilty. Larger info screen is very easy on eyes. Learned in a weak. Backup camera very sharp. Could be a tad less wind noise on highway and tire noise, but just a tad. All the smaller SUV’s have that unless you go for a luxury, Volvo or Audi...Not worth the pricetag. Honda HRV was terrible power in highway- loud on highway, Nissan too loud, under-powered, Toyota CHR - OK, no AWD, Hyndai nice, but loud on highway - too many recalls, KIA Soul good acceration, quiet ride and good handling, no AWD, Sportage, real nice, bad gas milage, too many recalls. Crosstrek - at Downingtown, PA, Reedman Toll - Great price, comfortable to deal with sales staff - Sean Walker. Crosstrek gas mileage great in class for an SUV. Got the Limited with Harmon stereo and leather all...Really sweetens the ride. Don’t really need the stereo upgrade - the base stereo was very good - Just wanted a little more presence in the audio sound. Used to have a Volvo...The Crosstrek feels similarly upscale, suprisingly. Seat could use thigh supports, for long drives, but still no deal breaker. Power lift is not needed as the Crosstrek height is a comfortable lift and close. Honda better bump up their SUV’s. Get the Crosstrek. Feels sooo safe on the highway. Happy shopping. 6 months in...still satisfied...Could use a little better gas milage..very odd...the driver side view mirror reflect the dash board....which can def be distracting when driving...it’s like it’s overlayed in the mirror...dealer said that’s just the way it is...but, I’ve never had a car do that...the CVT engines can def run rubber bandish, they all do...but you adjust to the way the car performs. But it handles great, plenty of power for me, especially on the highway, and def a softer and more quiet ride than any of the other sub-compact suv’s I tested in it’s class - Mazda, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Buick, Nissan....Kia was a softer ride...But bad gas mileage and too many recalls. Volvo drove like a dream - But I previously owned one and they are ridiculous expensive to maintain down the road. In the shop way too much. Subaru very easy to keep clean, too. Stereo nice, Harmon Karmon, could use a little fatter sound. Next time getting dealer to put sound dampering in doors...starting to get bass vibration in doors and volume isn’t even that high...bass is only a notch above factory setting. I’ll bring it down and see if that helps. Love the LED headlights. Overall - Still thumbs up at 4,800 miles.

5 out of 5 stars, Driver is in total control with comfort.
Kevin Phillips,
2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I am in my late 50's and a very active outdoorsy guy . I was searching for a vehicle that I could use as my daily work commuter that would get me around efficiently on snow covered roads since I live in a very rural area of Virginia. And since I am also an outdoor enthusiast I could also use it to transport my bicycle and kayak anywhere my journey would take me. A new large SUV or 4WD truck was out of the question due to the price of these rigs , and since the gas mileage isn't the greatest either on these larger rigs.. So I decided to purchase a small SUV. As I started looking at different brands and models I settled on a Subaru Crosstrek because it fit the bill as a utility vehicle that could use as my daily driver, plus transport my bicycle and kayak which I frequently use. And it would take me anywhere I needed to go in adverse weather conditions. . Fuel mileage was an important factor with my decision since I commute 45 miles a day to my job. I have not been disappointed with my decision with purchasing a 2019 CrossTrek. The gas mileage a averages between 32 -34 mpg as a commuter car, "with the CVT transmission". I installed crossbars on the roof and the car transports my bicycle and kayak as it was designed for. I have owned this car for nearly 2 months now and the odometer has just tuned over 3000 miles. I have not experienced any quality or reliability issues at all. This is a very comfortable car with a well designed , driver friendly interior. Has ample storage space behind the rear seat for luggage and groceries . The handling of this car is superb as it doesn't even handle like a small SUV. It handles crooked country roads like a dream . There isn't any body roll at all while driving on back country roads. The ride is firm, yet not choppy feeling. Feels smooth and makes me feel like I am in total control of the vehicle no mater what the road conditions are. Since we have experienced heavy rains in my local area some of the back country gravel roads have washed out and have deep gullies as a result of the flooding. I have driven this car across some of the washouts and it has enough ground clearance that I experienced no dragging of the bumpers or undercarriage. I would highly recommend this car to anyone needing a small crossover SUV . It handles back country roads like a champ. And on smooth highway's it rides and handles like a sports car. The exterior has a sporty appearance and is eye pleasing to look at.. I am looking forward to this winter because I anticipate that this car will be excellent on the snow covered rural roads where I live.

5 out of 5 stars, May be the last car we buy!
Linda S.,
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

We just purchased the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Premium a couple weeks ago, and we absolutely love it! Since we are retired now and we drive around 30,000 a year, we were looking for a reliable vehicle with a reasonable price tag, and with great gas mileage. We traded in a 2013 Ford Escape that was "loaded." In order to save money, we decided to purchase a "non-loaded" vehicle. The only 2 things I wanted for sure was heated seats and heated outside mirrors. Cody at Briggs Subaru in Topeka, Kansas, found us the vehicle we were looking for. The sticker on the Crosstrek said 27 city and 33 highway. Well, we have put 1200 miles on it already. The highest mileage we have attained is 40.2 mpg. and the lowest was 29.9. This beats the Escape mpg, which was 21 - 26 (on a good day). The ride is very smooth and the steering is quite tight. Just have to pay attention at all times. So far, we have only found 2 negatives. As in other reviews, the rate of acceleration was slow, but we are able to gain highway speed if we "push" it. The only other negative, so far, is getting in and out of the vehicle. Easier to get in and out of the passenger side, but still a little uncomfortable to exit. We can handle these "negatives", as the overall value and performance exceeds our expectations.

Write a review

See all 84 reviews

Used Years for Subaru Crosstrek
2018
2017
2016

Features & Specs

2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$23,895
MPG 27 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$27,195
MPG 27 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0i 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
MSRP$22,895
MPG 27 city / 33 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6M
MSRP$22,895
MPG 23 city / 29 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed manual
Horsepower152 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Crosstrek safety features:

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space.
Blind-Spot Detection
Issues an audible and visual warning if cars are in your blind spot.
Reverse Automatic Braking
Stops the car if an imminent collision is detected while backing up.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover15.6%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Subaru Crosstrek vs. the competition

Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Outback

Finding an equivalent for the Subaru Crosstrek is no easy feat because it combines many subcompact crossover SUV traits with an unusual amount of off-road capabilities. For that reason, some of its most direct competitors are its siblings in its own Subaru lineup. The Subaru Outback is larger. As you'd expect, the interior has more passenger space. But the Outback costs more, too.

Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Subaru Outback features

Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Forester

In the Subaru spectrum between the Crosstrek and the Outback, the Forester finds a niche right in the middle. The Forester has much of the off-road capabilities as its siblings but benefits from a much larger cargo space.

Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Subaru Forester features

Subaru Crosstrek vs. Honda HR-V

If you're looking for a subcompact crossover SUV but don't need the off-road abilities of the Subaru Crosstrek, the Honda HR-V is likely a better fit. It has all of the practicality you'd require and is bolstered by some clever storage and cargo solutions. In particular, the rear seat gives the HR-V an unusual amount of flexibility for passengers and cargo. It also benefits from smart storage bins and pockets for smaller items.

Compare Subaru Crosstrek & Honda HR-V features
Subaru Crosstrek for sale
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016

Related Crosstrek Articles

2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid First Drive

The Trail-Friendly Crosstrek Gets an Eco-Friendly Improvement

Travis Langness by Travis Langness , Reviews EditorNovember 20th, 2018

Can you be eco-friendly while using a vehicle meant for off-road adventuring? That's a question that the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid hopes to answer with an enthusiastic "yes!" The Crosstrek Hybrid is a new entry into the small class of affordable hybrid SUVs, and it belongs to an even smaller subclass of vehicles that are actually capable of driving around in the dirt. It might be a niche offering, but it's one that Subaru is well-suited to fill.

And at its heart, the Subaru Crosstrek is just a standard Impreza hatchback that's been enhanced for off-road use. Along with standard all-wheel drive, it gets a raised suspension, a rugged exterior look and some added traction management software to help it get further off-road. It's reasonably fuel-efficient, too. The new Crosstrek Hybrid boosts fuel economy even higher, provides some electric-only range and qualifies for those nifty carpool-lane stickers.

What's Under the Hood?

The 2019 Crosstrek Hybrid is not Subaru's first go at a hybrid crossover. There was a short run of Crosstrek Hybrids from the previous-generation model that ran from 2014 to 2016. We weren't overly impressed with it since its fuel economy bonus was meager. This new model, however, is a plug-in hybrid — Subaru's first — and that promises the potential for substantial reductions in gas use.

Providing internal combustion power is a modified version of the Crosstrek's regular 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. For the electricity part, there are two electric motors and an 8.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged with an external power source. Together, this powertrain produces 148 horsepower and sends power to all four wheels via a continuously variable automatic transmission.

With the addition of the battery packs and electric motors, the Crosstrek Hybrid is about 500 pounds heavier than its non-hybrid sibling and it has 4 fewer horsepower. (The standard Crosstrek is rated at 152 hp.) This lower power and higher weight would normally result in slower acceleration, but the electrically provided torque lower in the rev range should get the Crosstrek Hybrid off the line a bit quicker. Subaru estimates that 0-60 mph times will drop from 10.3 seconds with the standard vehicle to 9.3 seconds with the hybrid. That's a welcome improvement, especially considering that the standard Crosstrek is one of the slowest vehicles in its class.

How Fuel-Efficient Is It?

When fully charged, the Crosstrek Hybrid can go about 17 miles on all electric power. Charging up the Crosstrek Hybrid's battery pack from empty to full takes about five hours on a standard plug and about two hours on a Level 2 charger. Once you've used all that electricity, it operates just like any other hybrid. Run it on gas for a while. Fill it up. Keep on driving. Repeat.

During that kind of driving, the Crosstrek Hybrid gets an estimated 35 mpg in combined city/highway driving. That's a significant 6 mpg improvement over the standard Crosstrek. Where the Crosstrek Hybrid and other plug-in vehicles of its ilk really come into their own is in city driving. If you drive short distances that don't exceed the 17 miles of EV range — and can frequently plug in to recharge — the potential to save even more gas is there.

How Does It Drive?

From behind the wheel, the Crosstrek Hybrid doesn't feel vastly different from the standard Crosstrek. Yes, there's a bit of extra weight over all four wheels, but it feels as though it's distributed well. The Crosstrek Hybrid is composed when going around turns and swiftly changes direction, even if the steering is a bit vague. On the highway, the Crosstrek Hybrid is quiet and comfortable, with plenty of support from the standard leather seats.

In town, the electric power is enough to go between the lights if you have a light foot. But when you floor it, the Crosstrek Hybrid kicks on the gas engine and gives you all the power it can muster. Power isn't impressive or exciting, but for city commutes, it's sufficient. If you want to control when and where you use your electricity, there are a few modes to choose from. A Save mode can reserve electricity for later, while a Charge mode allows you to divert power from the 2.0-liter engine to charge depleted batteries. Switching from D to B adds some extra regenerative braking and gives a bit more of a one-pedal driving experience in the city.

Unfortunately, the Crosstrek Hybrid feels taxed when going up pretty much any grade. The underpowered four-cylinder engine makes quite a racket at high rpm and doesn't provide much gusto to go along with it. It may be quicker than the standard Crosstrek off the line, but this hybrid feels just as slow as the standard car during passing maneuvers.

What's more, Subaru admits that the Crosstrek Hybrid has lost a step off-road, but only in steep-terrain scenarios. For the kind of slippery, low-traction stuff that most of us encounter during inclement weather, the heavier hybrid should perform a little better.

How Can I Tell the Two Crosstreks Apart?

There are a few specific items that differentiate the Crosstrek Hybrid from its conventionally powered sibling. On the outside, the hybrid comes with different wheels, blue trim accents, LED foglights, a few "Plug-In" badges and, of course, the port where you plug in the car. With the hybrid's extra weight, towing capacity drops from 1,500 pounds in the standard Crosstrek to 1,000 pounds with the hybrid. The extra weight also means that Subaru has had to fit larger rear brakes.

On the inside, you get some special blue trim along the dash, as well as some unique gray-and-navy-blue seats. Behind the rear seats, the Crosstrek Hybrid gives up about 25 percent of its trunk space in order to fit the battery pack. So space behind the second row goes from 20.8 cubic feet with the standard model to 15.9 cubes with the hybrid. The battery pack's intrusion on trunk space also means there is no longer a spare tire in the trunk — a tire repair kit replaces it. That's a bit disappointing when you consider the Crosstrek's mission as a city-friendly off-roader. No one wants to get caught out on a trail attempting to repair a puncture in the sand.

How Much Does It Cost?

The Crosstrek Hybrid is only available in a single trim level, and it costs $35,970, including destination. The hybrid model is equipped pretty much like the Crosstrek 2.0i Limited, the top standard Crosstrek trim level. Since it's pretty much at the top of the Crosstrek trim-level ladder, it gets lots of equipment. Standard features include leather upholstery, Subaru's EyeSight safety suite (adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist), and an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

So, yes, you get a lot of high-end features. But you're still looking at a pretty significant price increase compared to a regular Crosstrek. The top-end Crosstrek 2.0i Limited has an MSRP of $28,170 (including destination), which is $7,800 less than the hybrid. Federal and state tax credits should help offset the increase, with a maximum of $4,500 in tax credits available to certain buyers. But even after that discount, it's a big leap from one Crosstrek to the other.

Should I Buy a Crosstrek Hybrid?

What you need to do is ask yourself whether the hybrid's cost increase is worth it. The plug-in capability is the big variable. If you can frequently recharge, then the hybrid has the potential to help save a lot on gas. But if you drive long distances, or don't have easy access to a recharging power source at home, you're paying for a capability you can't take advantage of.

There is some appeal in the Crosstrek Hybrid's solid fundamentals. Buying a small SUV with a significant amount of off-road capability and a comfortable highway ride is definitely appealing. But that's what the standard Crosstrek already provides. What's more, the loss of the spare tire and the smaller cargo space reduces the hybrid's appeal as a viable off-roader.

If you don't malign the missing spare, though, and you have a short daily commute paired with access to a regular charging source, the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid could be a good fit. It has a unique set of characteristics, especially among plug-in hybrids.

FAQ

Is the Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Crosstrek both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.6 out of 10. You probably care about Subaru Crosstrek fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Crosstrek gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 35 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Crosstrek ranges from 15.9 to 20.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Subaru Crosstrek. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek:

  • Revised feature availability
  • The Starlink telematics system gains a few new features
  • Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Learn more

Is the Subaru Crosstrek reliable?

To determine whether the Subaru Crosstrek is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Crosstrek. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Crosstrek's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 Crosstrek and gave it a 7.6 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 Crosstrek is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek?

The least-expensive 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $21,895.

Other versions include:

  • 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $23,895
  • 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $27,195
  • 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $22,895
  • 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $22,895
  • 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $21,895
  • Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) which starts at $34,995
Learn more

What are the different models of Subaru Crosstrek?

If you're interested in the Subaru Crosstrek, the next question is, which Crosstrek model is right for you? Crosstrek variants include 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of Crosstrek models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is a compact hatchback that has the look and capabilities of an SUV. Solid handling, standard all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine make it a smart choice for buyers on a budget.

The Crosstrek has three trim levels: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited. As the name implies, all models use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 152 horsepower and returns decent but not impressive fuel mileage.

The base 2.0i model comes with all the basic features you would expect in a vehicle in this class. Keyless entry and a 6.5-inch touchscreen dashboard display all come standard along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and roof rails up top. For 2019, Subaru's EyeSight safety system is offered as an option on this entry-level trim and includes a blind-spot warning system and automatic emergency braking.

Moving up to the 2.0i Premium adds interior upgrades such as a leather-covered steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats and automatic headlights. You also get the Starlink emergency and convenience telematics system. If you're looking for a more refined Crosstrek, the 2.0i Limited is what you want. It gets a leather-trimmed interior, machine-finished 18-inch wheels, unique interior colors, and a larger 8-inch dashboard touchscreen. Automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and push-button start are also part of the Limited trim.

The number of stand-alone factory-offered options is minimal when it comes to the Crosstrek. In addition to the aforementioned EyeSight safety option, the base model offers an automatic transmission and a few small upgrades such as a cargo tray and floor mats. Premium models add a sunroof and fancy upholstery stitching, while the Limited is the only Crosstrek that can be ordered with the high-end Harman Kardon sound system and an onboard navigation system. Subaru does offer a wide variety of dealer-offered optional features, however.

Compared to other small hatchback and SUVs, the Crosstrek competes very favorably on price, especially when you consider that it comes with standard all-wheel drive. It might not have as many optional features as some competitors. But if you want a rugged vehicle that can handle rough roads and snowy weather without skipping a beat, the Crosstrek is a strong contender. To find additional details and see inventory near you, let Edmunds show you the way.

2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV Overview

The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV is offered in the following styles: 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT).

What do people think of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Crosstrek SUV 3.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Crosstrek SUV.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Crosstrek SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2.0i Premium, 2.0i Limited, 2.0i, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUVS are available in my area?

2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Crosstrek SUV for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV Crosstrek SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Subaru Crosstrek for sale - 6 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $17,596.

Find a new Subaru for sale - 2 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,598.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV and all available trim types: 2.0i Limited, 2.0i, 2.0i Premium, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Subaru lease specials

Related 2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles