2019 Subaru Crosstrek SUV
- Spacious interior for a hatchback of its size
- Offers optional safety features not typically found in the class
- High ground clearance for enhanced off-road capability
- Comfortable ride quality
- Slow acceleration on the highway
- Handling isn't as precise as that of some rival cars
- Lower EPA mileage numbers compared to typical crossovers
- Revised feature availability
- The Starlink telematics system gains a few new features
- Part of the second Crosstrek generation introduced for 2018
Overall rating7.6 / 10
The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek's primary draw is its jack-of-all-trades nature. Like a lot of other similarly priced cars or crossover SUVs, it has a roomy interior for both people and cargo, a smooth ride quality, and a long list of available advanced safety features. But it's also equipped with standard all-wheel drive and a raised suspension that provides 8.7 inches of ground clearance. These features make the Crosstrek more capable in poor weather and on off-road trails.
The main thing holding the Crosstrek back is its engine. It's underpowered and loud and buzzy when prodded. This is especially true when it's paired to the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) since the elasticlike revving nature of the CVT automatic brings out the engine's worst qualities. There's not a big payoff in terms of fuel economy either.
Overall, we like the 2019 Crosstrek. It's best suited for adventure-bound owners or those who live in regions that have frequent bad weather. If you don't fall into these categories, however, a subcompact crossover such as the Hyundai Kona or the Mazda CX-3 might suit you better because they're more enjoyable to drive.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid as one of Edmunds' Best Small SUVs and Best Gas Mileage SUVs for this year.
Subaru Crosstrek models
The Crosstrek is offered in three levels of trim: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited. A 2.0-liter four-cylinder (152-hp) engine powers every trim level and all-wheel drive is standard. A six-speed manual transmission comes on the 2.0i and 2.0i Premium trims, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional. The CVT automatic is standard on the Limited.
The base 2.0i trim is well-equipped for its price range. It features 17-inch wheels, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, auto up/down windows for the driver and front passenger, a rearview camera, a driver information display, a 6.5-inch touchscreen dashboard display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration, and a four-speaker sound system. This year, you can add Subaru's EyeSight suite of advanced safety features that includes adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with automatic braking, and lane keeping assist.
Upgrading to the 2.0 Premium model adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, automatic headlights, heated seats and mirrors, a six-speaker sound system, a noise-reducing windshield and extra Subaru Starlink features such as collision notification and remote services. The 2.0i Premium models also offer additional options, including a sunroof, contrasting interior stitching, blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert for the EyeSight system.
The top-of-the-line 2.0i Limited builds on the features of the Premium with 18-inch wheels, LED adaptive headlights, a larger 8-inch touchscreen, leather seating, automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable driver's seat, and all of the EyeSight features as standard. A Harman Kardon audio system and a navigation system are optional for the Limited only.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|7.0
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving7.0
Comfort7.0
Interior8.5
Utility7.0
Technology7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
It's early days for me and my Crosstrek, but so far I love the car. Interior-wise, as far as space, it's big enough for my needs, quite similar to the 2006 Pontiac Vibe I sold to get it. It's loaded with active safety technology. Contrary to Edmunds' review, the car is not underpowered, even on steep hills. The CVT transmission is smooth and precise, and I love the paddle shifters that give me manual control when I want it. The car has a nice, tight turning radius, and handles well with Subaru's praiseworthy AWD. It's a small SUV, with a very solid, almost muscular road feel. Finally, it's well crafted... and good to look at IMHO.
We tested every sub compact...And I mean every. Was a little concerned Crosstrek didn’t accelerate fast enough, as we do mostly highway. Loved everthing else, so purchased. Once you settle in...It’s plenty of power. Handles super, brakes great, very comfortable ride, wonderful in and out and for loading, great visabilty. Larger info screen is very easy on eyes. Learned in a weak. Backup camera very sharp. Could be a tad less wind noise on highway and tire noise, but just a tad. All the smaller SUV’s have that unless you go for a luxury, Volvo or Audi...Not worth the pricetag. Honda HRV was terrible power in highway- loud on highway, Nissan too loud, under-powered, Toyota CHR - OK, no AWD, Hyndai nice, but loud on highway - too many recalls, KIA Soul good acceration, quiet ride and good handling, no AWD, Sportage, real nice, bad gas milage, too many recalls. Crosstrek - at Downingtown, PA, Reedman Toll - Great price, comfortable to deal with sales staff - Sean Walker. Crosstrek gas mileage great in class for an SUV. Got the Limited with Harmon stereo and leather all...Really sweetens the ride. Don’t really need the stereo upgrade - the base stereo was very good - Just wanted a little more presence in the audio sound. Used to have a Volvo...The Crosstrek feels similarly upscale, suprisingly. Seat could use thigh supports, for long drives, but still no deal breaker. Power lift is not needed as the Crosstrek height is a comfortable lift and close. Honda better bump up their SUV’s. Get the Crosstrek. Feels sooo safe on the highway. Happy shopping. 6 months in...still satisfied...Could use a little better gas milage..very odd...the driver side view mirror reflect the dash board....which can def be distracting when driving...it’s like it’s overlayed in the mirror...dealer said that’s just the way it is...but, I’ve never had a car do that...the CVT engines can def run rubber bandish, they all do...but you adjust to the way the car performs. But it handles great, plenty of power for me, especially on the highway, and def a softer and more quiet ride than any of the other sub-compact suv’s I tested in it’s class - Mazda, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Buick, Nissan....Kia was a softer ride...But bad gas mileage and too many recalls. Volvo drove like a dream - But I previously owned one and they are ridiculous expensive to maintain down the road. In the shop way too much. Subaru very easy to keep clean, too. Stereo nice, Harmon Karmon, could use a little fatter sound. Next time getting dealer to put sound dampering in doors...starting to get bass vibration in doors and volume isn’t even that high...bass is only a notch above factory setting. I’ll bring it down and see if that helps. Love the LED headlights. Overall - Still thumbs up at 4,800 miles.
I am in my late 50's and a very active outdoorsy guy . I was searching for a vehicle that I could use as my daily work commuter that would get me around efficiently on snow covered roads since I live in a very rural area of Virginia. And since I am also an outdoor enthusiast I could also use it to transport my bicycle and kayak anywhere my journey would take me. A new large SUV or 4WD truck was out of the question due to the price of these rigs , and since the gas mileage isn't the greatest either on these larger rigs.. So I decided to purchase a small SUV. As I started looking at different brands and models I settled on a Subaru Crosstrek because it fit the bill as a utility vehicle that could use as my daily driver, plus transport my bicycle and kayak which I frequently use. And it would take me anywhere I needed to go in adverse weather conditions. . Fuel mileage was an important factor with my decision since I commute 45 miles a day to my job. I have not been disappointed with my decision with purchasing a 2019 CrossTrek. The gas mileage a averages between 32 -34 mpg as a commuter car, "with the CVT transmission". I installed crossbars on the roof and the car transports my bicycle and kayak as it was designed for. I have owned this car for nearly 2 months now and the odometer has just tuned over 3000 miles. I have not experienced any quality or reliability issues at all. This is a very comfortable car with a well designed , driver friendly interior. Has ample storage space behind the rear seat for luggage and groceries . The handling of this car is superb as it doesn't even handle like a small SUV. It handles crooked country roads like a dream . There isn't any body roll at all while driving on back country roads. The ride is firm, yet not choppy feeling. Feels smooth and makes me feel like I am in total control of the vehicle no mater what the road conditions are. Since we have experienced heavy rains in my local area some of the back country gravel roads have washed out and have deep gullies as a result of the flooding. I have driven this car across some of the washouts and it has enough ground clearance that I experienced no dragging of the bumpers or undercarriage. I would highly recommend this car to anyone needing a small crossover SUV . It handles back country roads like a champ. And on smooth highway's it rides and handles like a sports car. The exterior has a sporty appearance and is eye pleasing to look at.. I am looking forward to this winter because I anticipate that this car will be excellent on the snow covered rural roads where I live.
We just purchased the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Premium a couple weeks ago, and we absolutely love it! Since we are retired now and we drive around 30,000 a year, we were looking for a reliable vehicle with a reasonable price tag, and with great gas mileage. We traded in a 2013 Ford Escape that was "loaded." In order to save money, we decided to purchase a "non-loaded" vehicle. The only 2 things I wanted for sure was heated seats and heated outside mirrors. Cody at Briggs Subaru in Topeka, Kansas, found us the vehicle we were looking for. The sticker on the Crosstrek said 27 city and 33 highway. Well, we have put 1200 miles on it already. The highest mileage we have attained is 40.2 mpg. and the lowest was 29.9. This beats the Escape mpg, which was 21 - 26 (on a good day). The ride is very smooth and the steering is quite tight. Just have to pay attention at all times. So far, we have only found 2 negatives. As in other reviews, the rate of acceleration was slow, but we are able to gain highway speed if we "push" it. The only other negative, so far, is getting in and out of the vehicle. Easier to get in and out of the passenger side, but still a little uncomfortable to exit. We can handle these "negatives", as the overall value and performance exceeds our expectations.
Features & Specs
|2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$23,895
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$27,195
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0i 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl CVT
|MSRP
|$22,895
|MPG
|27 city / 33 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|Continuously variable-speed automatic
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
|2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD
2.0L 4cyl 6M
|MSRP
|$22,895
|MPG
|23 city / 29 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Horsepower
|152 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Crosstrek safety features:
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Warns you if traffic is approaching from the side when backing out of a parking space.
- Blind-Spot Detection
- Issues an audible and visual warning if cars are in your blind spot.
- Reverse Automatic Braking
- Stops the car if an imminent collision is detected while backing up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|15.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Subaru Crosstrek vs. the competition
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Outback
Finding an equivalent for the Subaru Crosstrek is no easy feat because it combines many subcompact crossover SUV traits with an unusual amount of off-road capabilities. For that reason, some of its most direct competitors are its siblings in its own Subaru lineup. The Subaru Outback is larger. As you'd expect, the interior has more passenger space. But the Outback costs more, too.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Subaru Forester
In the Subaru spectrum between the Crosstrek and the Outback, the Forester finds a niche right in the middle. The Forester has much of the off-road capabilities as its siblings but benefits from a much larger cargo space.
Subaru Crosstrek vs. Honda HR-V
If you're looking for a subcompact crossover SUV but don't need the off-road abilities of the Subaru Crosstrek, the Honda HR-V is likely a better fit. It has all of the practicality you'd require and is bolstered by some clever storage and cargo solutions. In particular, the rear seat gives the HR-V an unusual amount of flexibility for passengers and cargo. It also benefits from smart storage bins and pockets for smaller items.
More about the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
The 2019 Subaru Crosstrek is a compact hatchback that has the look and capabilities of an SUV. Solid handling, standard all-wheel drive and a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine make it a smart choice for buyers on a budget.
The Crosstrek has three trim levels: 2.0i, 2.0i Premium and 2.0i Limited. As the name implies, all models use a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 152 horsepower and returns decent but not impressive fuel mileage.
The base 2.0i model comes with all the basic features you would expect in a vehicle in this class. Keyless entry and a 6.5-inch touchscreen dashboard display all come standard along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration, a 60/40-split folding rear seat and roof rails up top. For 2019, Subaru's EyeSight safety system is offered as an option on this entry-level trim and includes a blind-spot warning system and automatic emergency braking.
Moving up to the 2.0i Premium adds interior upgrades such as a leather-covered steering wheel and shift knob, heated front seats and automatic headlights. You also get the Starlink emergency and convenience telematics system. If you're looking for a more refined Crosstrek, the 2.0i Limited is what you want. It gets a leather-trimmed interior, machine-finished 18-inch wheels, unique interior colors, and a larger 8-inch dashboard touchscreen. Automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat and push-button start are also part of the Limited trim.
The number of stand-alone factory-offered options is minimal when it comes to the Crosstrek. In addition to the aforementioned EyeSight safety option, the base model offers an automatic transmission and a few small upgrades such as a cargo tray and floor mats. Premium models add a sunroof and fancy upholstery stitching, while the Limited is the only Crosstrek that can be ordered with the high-end Harman Kardon sound system and an onboard navigation system. Subaru does offer a wide variety of dealer-offered optional features, however.
Compared to other small hatchback and SUVs, the Crosstrek competes very favorably on price, especially when you consider that it comes with standard all-wheel drive. It might not have as many optional features as some competitors. But if you want a rugged vehicle that can handle rough roads and snowy weather without skipping a beat, the Crosstrek is a strong contender. To find additional details and see inventory near you, let Edmunds show you the way.
