2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV
What’s new
- The Cullinan is an all-new ultra-luxury SUV from Rolls-Royce
- Part of the first Cullinan generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable interior craftsmanship
- Seemingly limitless customization options
- Unassailable prestige
- An abundantly powerful V12 engine
- Prohibitively expensive, even for the class
- Awkward styling from many angles
- Limited cargo space and only the bench seat folds flat
Which Cullinan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
At the pinnacle of automotive luxury is one brand: Rolls-Royce. It's as prestigious as brands get, thanks to a history of producing some of the most opulent vehicles ever to take to the road. In order to satisfy the demand for even larger cars, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the company's first SUV. As such, it has the kind of presence and interior refinement we've come to expect.
In typical Rolls-Royce fashion, the Cullinan sets itself apart from very few rivals with the signature look and rear-hinged rear passenger doors that lend itself to being more of a chauffeur-driven vehicle than owner-driven. The rear accommodations also support this notion, with a long list of options to pamper those fortunate passengers. If there's something that isn't included on that list, there's a very good chance the factory will create it for you — at substantial cost, of course.
If you're seeking the ultimate in prestige, the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the top choice. The $325,000 starting price certainly weeds out the 99% of the population, and it's more likely the average transaction price well exceeds that. The most direct competitor is limited to the Bentley Bentayga that starts at almost half the price. In this limited class, there are no wrong choices if you can afford it.
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan models
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a premium luxury SUV with seating for five. Under the bonnet (yes, we said bonnet) is a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 (571 horsepower, 626 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels.
In addition to typical luxury vehicle features, the Cullinan comes standard with your choice of 21- or 22-inch wheels, adaptive LED headlights, heated mirrors, a panoramic sunroof, soft-close doors, four-zone automatic climate control, heated and ventilated front seats with massage functions, a heated second-row bench, a leather headliner, a 12.3-inch infotainment display, a wireless charging pad, a navigation system and an 18-speaker audio system.
Of course, nobody would dare buy a "standard" Cullinan. A proper Rolls-Royce should be customized to fit its owner's needs perfectly, and there is no shortage of options. These include a variety of coachline styles (that's pinstriping, if you want to be gauche) with your personalized emblem and a Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament in solid silver, gold plated, illuminated frosted glass or uplit. You can also get the signature grille in a satin finish.
The second-row bench can be substituted for the Immersive Seating option (those are captain's chairs — again, don't be gauche) that replaces the center position with a fixed center console and includes ventilation, massage functions, and a glass partition behind the rear headrests. To that, you can add headrest cushions.
The optional Launch package includes the uplit Spirit of Ecstasy, a rear entertainment system, Rolls-Royce monogrammed headrests, seat piping, contrast stitching, picnic tables, lambswool floor mats, a Bespoke Audio system, adaptive cruise control, night vision and an automated parking system. Most of these items are available à la carte, as are two different clock choices, viewing seats (motorized tailgate seats) and integrated umbrellas. There are also recreation modules that fit perfectly in the cargo area and can be customized to suit any particular activity.
Forward collision warning/mitigation, a head-up display, a driver attention monitor, and lane departure warning are available, but isn't that why you pay your chauffeur?
As a Rolls-Royce, there is a seemingly endless list of paint "colours" (yes, that's "color" with a "u" — how classy), interior wood veneers, upholstery materials and stitching options. For the full effect and a truly bespoke experience, you can specify unique treatments that fit your tastes.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr SUV AWD
6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$325,000
|MPG
|12 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|563 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cullinan safety features:
- Frontal Collision Warning/Mitigation
- Warns of an imminent collision and applies the brakes if the driver doesn't respond in time.
- Lane Departure Warning
- Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lanes.
- Night Vision
- Projects a view from the forward-looking infrared camera to provide a monochrome daylight image when dark.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. the competition
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. Bentley Bentayga
The differences between the Cullinan and the Bentayga fall right in line with the historic differences between Rolls-Royce and Bentley. The Cullinan has more of a chauffeur-driven personality, while the Bentley is meant to be driven. The amenities available to rear passengers in the Cullinan far outweigh what the Bentayga offers. Also, the Cullinan is noticeably more spacious back there. But the Bentley is $50,000 less, even in top Mulliner trim.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. Land Rover Range Rover
For less than half the price of the Cullinan, you can get a range-topping Range Rover Autobiography. Of course, the Rolls-Royce has the wow factor, but the Range Rover's interior is nonetheless impressively appointed. As refined as the Range Rover is, it has an extraordinary amount of off-road capability for any vehicle. There aren't as many customization options as the Cullinan, but if you have the money, we're sure you can make it happen.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan vs. BMW X7
The BMW X7 is the newcomer in the luxury SUV class with a lot of potential. It features an awe-inspiring performance from the turbocharged V8, a very smooth ride quality and a delightfully luxurious interior. The X7 also has a third row of seats that can easily accommodate smaller adults. Although BMW owns Rolls-Royce, there are virtually no mechanical similarities.
FAQ
Is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
Is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan reliable?
Is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
The least-expensive 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $325,000.
Other versions include:
- 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $325,000
What are the different models of Rolls-Royce Cullinan?
More about the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Overview
The 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV is offered in the following styles: 4dr SUV AWD (6.8L 12cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Cullinan SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Cullinan SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV?
Which 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] Cullinan SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Cullinan SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan for sale - 1 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $7,835.
Find a new Rolls-Royce for sale - 6 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,683.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV?
Related 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV info
