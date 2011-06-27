  1. Home
Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof Cargo Van Rear Badge
Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof Cargo Van Exterior
Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof Cargo Van in Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
Ram Promaster Window Van 2500 High Roof Cargo Van in Broom Yellow Clear Coat
MSRP Range: $36,295 - $40,145

Select a trim

Which Promaster Window Van does Edmunds recommend?

The list of standard features is the same no matter which trim you specify, so your decision about which ProMaster version to get will likely be based purely on your business needs. The 3500, because of its additional length, will be beneficial for packing in as many passengers, and their luggage, as possible. The 3500 also comes with the highest payload and tow ratings in the lineup.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Pros
  • Impressive payload capacity
  • Space-efficient layout
  • Good turning radius for its size
  • Improved tow rating with a Class IV hitch
Cons
  • Rough riding, even for a van
  • Rear seats must be purchased through a third party
  • The steering wheel is not adjustable for tilt
What's new
  • Newly restyled grille
  • Higher tow rating
  • Part of the first ProMaster generation introduced in 2014

Overall rating

The 2019 Ram ProMaster Window Van is the people-carrying version of the ProMaster Cargo Van (reviewed separately). Its front-wheel-drive layout is unusual since full-size vans are traditionally rear-wheel-drive, but it does provide benefits. It has a lower floor height, which makes cargo loading and entry and exit easier. And extra engine weight over the front wheels can offer better traction on slippery roads. A tight turning circle also helps with low-speed maneuverability.

Ram has boosted the ProMaster's towing capacity this year. The van's maximum rating of 6,800 pounds is still a little short of the competition, but it should be sufficient for most users. And thanks to upgrades this year, the 2019 Ram can handle payloads of up to 4,230 pounds on the 2500 version and an impressive 4,680 pounds on the 3500.

Perhaps the biggest drawback is that the ProMaster is sold with front seats only — or just a driver's seat if you'd prefer — with no option of fitting rear seats from the factory. That means the buyer will need to find a third-party upfitter from which to buy and install the seats. On the whole, though, we like the ProMaster and find it to be a solid pick for a commercial passenger van.

Ram Promaster Window Van models

The 2019 Ram ProMaster Window Van comes in 2500 and 3500 versions. Both have a 159-inch wheelbase and a high roof, which allows adults to stand up inside the van. The 3500 version, however, also has an extended-length body. (It's 250 inches long versus 236 inches for the 2500 van.) Only front seats are provided since Ram expects owners to outfit the van to suit their needs. Options and engine choices are available equally on both the 2500 and the 3500.

Standard on the Ram ProMaster Window Van is a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

Other standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, a passenger-side sliding side door, air conditioning, cloth bucket seats, power front windows, power locks, keyless entry, a telescoping (but not tilt-adjustable) steering wheel, a rearview camera, a 5-inch touchscreen, and a four-speaker audio system with USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

Available options include alloy wheels, foglights, daytime running lights, a driver-side sliding door, windows for the side and rear doors, power-folding and heated sideview mirrors, rear parking sensors, cruise control, a cargo partition (with or without a sliding window), heated seats, swivel seats, a suspension driver's seat, adjustable lumbar support, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, interior wall paneling, and various add-ons aimed at upfitters. You can also get satellite radio and a navigation system.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle, but we have limited experience with a preproduction model. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

The 3.6-liter V6 is the only engine available. It's refined and quiet, and the transmission shifts smoothly. The ProMaster is easy to drive in crowded urban centers thanks to its light steering and relatively tight turning radius.

Comfort

The seats are well-bolstered and fairly comfortable — there's even a suspension seat as an option. But the ride is a little rough, even by van standards. Selecting optional floor coating might help alleviate the noise from an empty cargo area.

Interior

Utilitarian vans are seldom known for their comfort, but the ProMaster is fairly easy to get in and out of. Unfortunately, the steering wheel does not adjust for tilt, which can make for a compromised driving position. Visibility out the front is a strong point.

Utility

It doesn't get much more useful than a van. And as long as you don't want factory-installed rear seats, there are quite a few ways to equip the cargo area of a ProMaster. Payload capacity is very competitive.

Technology

A rearview camera and a 5-inch touchscreen with Ram's Uconnect interface are standard.
Compare dealer price quotes

2019 Ram Promaster Window Van pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    2500 High Roof 3dr Van features & specs
    2500 High Roof 3dr Van
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$36,295
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    3500 High Roof 3dr Van features & specs
    3500 High Roof 3dr Van
    3.6L 6cyl 6A
    MSRP$40,145
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 2
    Transmission6-speed automatic
    Horsepower280 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van features & specs
    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Promaster Window Van safety features:

    Rear Park Assist
    Warns you if you get too close to an object you can't see while backing up.
    Rear Backup Camera
    Helps you navigate accurately while backing up, especially helpful in a large van.
    Airbags
    Equipped with driver and front passenger airbags, including front and side curtain airbags.

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. the competition

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Ford Transit Wagon

    Perhaps the Ram's closest competition, the Ford Transit is also front-wheel-drive and makes very good use of its interior space. But the Transit comes in multiple roof-height configurations, has better on-road manners and includes rear seats from the factory. You might pay a bit more, but you're buying a more complete vehicle.

    Compare Ram ProMaster Window Van & Ford Transit Wagon features

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

    The Sprinter is by far the more expensive option in this class. But while it has some options the ProMaster does not — such as a diesel engine, an available longer wheelbase and four-wheel drive — it can't match the payload ratings of the 2019 ProMaster. The diesel is also lacking in power, and that may be a concern when fully loaded with passengers.

    Compare Ram ProMaster Window Van & Mercedes-Benz Sprinter features

    Ram ProMaster Window Van vs. Nissan NV Passenger

    If the idea of a full-size van being front-wheel-drive is tough to get your head around, Nissan offers the much more traditional V8-powered, rear-wheel-drive NV. On the plus side, the Nissan has a strong 8,700-pound tow rating, rides well enough and is fairly comfortable. But fuel efficiency is not its forte and it lacks a 15-passenger capability — things to consider if you're after a passenger van.

    Compare Ram ProMaster Window Van & Nissan NV Passenger features
    More about the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van

    Before Ram was Ram, it was Dodge. And Dodge's history of the commercial delivery vehicle goes back to 1919 when it introduced its first half-ton panel truck. But the 2019 ProMaster is actually based on the Fiat Ducato van, a European design that's also produced in countries around the world. The significant difference between the ProMaster and all its siblings is that, while the others are offered solely with four-cylinder diesel engines, the ProMaster only comes with a gas-burning V6.

    In fact, the ProMaster's V6 is the same 3.6-liter V6 offered in many Ram, Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep vehicles. Rated at 280 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of peak torque in the ProMaster, it's mated to a six-speed automatic transmission.

    The ProMaster Window Van 2500 starts at around $36,000, but that really only gets you an empty shell ready for customization. For the extended-length 3500 model, the base price goes up around $4,000. Options are varied and include such things as LED light bars for the cargo area, a spray-on floor liner and a driver suspension seat. You can even delete some standard features, such as the passenger seat and air conditioning, if you really want to go bare-bones and save some money.

    But outfitting the ProMaster with options is what this vehicle is all about. It's important to note that you cannot order rear passenger seating from the factory. That's something that will take a third-party provider more time and more money to achieve. But if you have very specific tastes, the ProMaster gives you the option of not paying for any more than you want.

    Buying a commercial van is a business decision. It means making a hard-nosed choice about what's best for your needs and which vehicle can meet those needs as efficiently as possible. Edmunds is your partner in getting the perfect 2019 Ram ProMaster Window at the right price to boost your profits.

    2019 Ram Promaster Window Van Overview

    The 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van is offered in the following styles: 2500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and 3500 High Roof 3dr Van (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

    What do people think of the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Promaster Window Van.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Promaster Window Van featuring deep dives into trim levels including 2500 High Roof, 3500 High Roof, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Ram Promaster Window Van here.

    There are currently 5 new 2019 [object Object] Promaster Window Vans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $39,180 and mileage as low as 633 miles.

