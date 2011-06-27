More about the 2019 Ram Promaster City

The 2019 Ram ProMaster City comes in Cargo and Wagon versions. With just two front seats, the Cargo van is made strictly for hauling cargo. The Wagon has a back seat and can carry five passengers and their luggage. Each body style can offer two trim levels: Tradesman and SLT. Standard equipment on the Tradesman and base vans includes 16-inch steel wheels, keyless entry, power front windows, cloth upholstery, air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a front overhead storage bin, a 60/40-split folding rear seat (Wagon only), Bluetooth, a Uconnect 5-inch touchscreen interface, and a four-speaker stereo with a USB port. For the SLT trim levels, all of the above equipment comes standard, along with body-colored mirrors and bumpers, privacy glass, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, driver-seat lumbar adjustment, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, upgraded cloth upholstery, cruise control, and power-adjustable, heated mirrors. Available option packages include the Popular Entertainment group, which adds second-row power windows, a six-speaker stereo for the Wagon and heated front seats; the Lights and Wheels group, which brings 16-inch alloy wheels and foglights; and a tow package with a Class III hitch. Other ProMaster City options include roof rails, cargo partitions for the Cargo van, a rear window defroster and wiper/washer, remote start, a navigation system in combination with the 5-inch touchscreen, and satellite radio. All ProMaster City versions come in front-wheel drive with a 178-horsepower 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a nine-speed transmission. The ProMaster City also surpasses most rivals with its payload rating of nearly 1,900 pounds. Small vans can be ideal for businesses or organizations in need of a light-duty vehicle that's nimble around town. Use Edmunds to help you find the perfect 2019 Ram ProMaster City.

2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Overview

The 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan is offered in the following styles: Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), Tradesman Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A), and Tradesman SLT Cargo 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A).

What's a good price for a New 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan ?

2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,285 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $8,166 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $8,166 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,119 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 27 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 1 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon SLT 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A)

The 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $27,885 . The average price paid for a new 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is trending $4,814 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,814 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $23,071 .

The average savings for the 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) is 17.3 % below the MSRP.

We are showing 6 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Wagon 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivans are available in my area?

2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan Listings and Inventory

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ram Promaster City Minivan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

