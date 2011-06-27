Vehicle overview

For a generation, folks who needed a work van had essentially one type of vehicle choice -- a full-size American van. Sure, a few Japanese minivans arrived in the 1980s, but they typically only had four-cylinder engines and were very limited in their work capabilities. Then came some cargo van versions of American minivans, of which one now remains -- the 2012 Ram C/V (Cargo Van).

The Ram C/V is essentially last year's Dodge Grand Caravan C/V with a name change as it joins the former Dodge-branded pickups in the spin-off Ram brand. As such, it boasts a number of features that should appeal to anyone needing a cargo van with a willing work ethic. This also means it benefits from the big improvements made to the "DGC" last year, including the powerful new V6, a refined suspension and improved build quality.

The 2012 Ram C/V is obviously intended for commercial use and offers a number of practical features, such as a heavy-duty suspension, a choice of solid or windowed walls, an available flat load floor and built-in storage compartments. As far as its capabilities, this Class-1 (light commercial) rated van boasts 1,800-pound payload and 3,600-pound towing capacities. It also promises long range between fill-ups with its 20-gallon fuel tank and fuel economy of up to 25 mpg (highway).

Still, there are a few other choices. The Ford Transit Connect offers a smaller footprint and greater fuel economy, though it's only available with a four-cylinder engine and therefore best suited for lighter workloads. The Mercedes-Benz Sprinter boasts a tall roof design, turbodiesel power and massive cargo-hauling potential, though its price is considerably higher. And of course there are the traditional V8-powered vans from Chevrolet, Ford and Nissan. That all said, the 2012 Ram C/V offers undeniable wide-ranging appeal for various types of small businesses.