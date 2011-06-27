2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab
MSRP range: $51,475 - $71,065
2022 Ram 3500 video
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 First Look
NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Ram 3500, but since the 2022 Ram 3500 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
Last year's Detroit Auto Show release of the 2019 Ram 1500 "half-ton" pickup was a real eye-opener. We later bought one for the Edmunds long-term test fleet, and it has proven itself to be a new standard for its segment. This time it's the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 that have been fully redesigned, and our expectations are quite high. Could lightning possibly strike twice? Dan Edmunds, our director of vehicle testing, looks them over to find out.
FAQ
Is the Ram 3500 a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 3500 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 3500. Learn more
Is the Ram 3500 reliable?
To determine whether the Ram 3500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 3500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 3500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ram 3500 a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram 3500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 3500 is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 3500?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram 3500 is the 2022 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,475.
Other versions include:
- Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $66,095
- Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $71,065
- Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $51,475
- Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $58,360
- Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $51,475
What are the different models of Ram 3500?
If you're interested in the Ram 3500, the next question is, which 3500 model is right for you? 3500 variants include Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). For a full list of 3500 models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2016
- Used Lincoln Nautilus 2010
- Used Chrysler 200 2005
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
- Used Buick LaCrosse 2016
- Used Pontiac G6 For Sale
- Used INFINITI Q60 2012 For Sale
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 2015
- Used Nissan Xterra 2004
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- Audi TT 2021
- 2021 RS 6
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Volvo V60 2021
- Audi RS 5 2021
- Volvo V90 Cross Country 2020
- 2020 V60 Cross Country
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Trucks
- Best Crossovers
- Best Convertibles
- Best Minivans
Other models to consider
- 2022 Chevrolet Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2022
- 2021 Corvette
- 2022 Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2021
- 2022 Traverse
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2022 Chevrolet Malibu
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2021 Mustang Mach-E
- Toyota Prius 2022
- Subaru Impreza 2022
- Nissan LEAF 2022
- Honda Civic 2022
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2022
- 2021 Honda Civic
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lexus News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Decatur Ga
- Volkswagen Jetta 2000 Diesel Features Specs
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
- Ford Escort 1991 Wagon Features Specs
- Isuzu Rodeo 2000 Features Specs
Other models
- Used Hyundai Venue in San Jose, CA
- Used Audi S3 in Missouri City, TX
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Lakewood, CA
- Used Jeep Wagoneer in Daytona Beach, FL
- Used Buick Regal in Manteca, CA
- Used Nissan Sentra in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Ford E-Series-Van in Hamilton, OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Denton, TX
- Used BMW 6-Series in Castle Rock, CO
- Used Infiniti Ex in Portland, OR
- Used Bentley Continental-Gt in Bolingbrook, IL
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used Toyota Rav4-Hybrid in Wyoming, MI
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Brownsville, TX
- Used Volvo V90-Cross-Country in Boynton Beach, FL
- Used Volvo XC90 in Hesperia, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Audi RS-7 in Lawrence, MA
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Classic in Rockville, MD
- Used Land-Rover Discovery in Conroe, TX
- Used Toyota Prius-V in Tulare, CA