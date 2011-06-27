  1. Home
2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab

MSRP range: $51,475 - $71,065
MSRP$53,270
  3 Trims
DAN EDMUNDS: We're here in Detroit getting a sneak peek at the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups. Last year in Detroit, they debuted the Ram 1500 pickup. And we were so impressed that we bought one. We put tons of miles on it. And we haven't been disappointed. But that's also set expectations really high for this heavy duty pickup. Can lightning strike twice? We're about to find out. Last year's base engine was a 5.7 liter Hemi V8. The 6.4 liter Hemi V8 was optional. This year, the 6.4 is the standard offering. But it's not just that. They've gotten rid of the six-speed automatic and given it an eight-speed automatic. That was an amazing change when they did it to the Ram 1500 several years ago, and we expect more of the same here. But if you don't want a gas V8, they've really improved the 6.7 liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, as well. It's still a straight six, but now the base version of it has 370 horsepower and 850 pound feet of torque, which is a big improvement. But if you get a 3500, you can opt for the marquee high-output version, which makes 400 horsepower and-- get ready for this-- 1,000 pound feet of torque. Amazing. Ram is putting all of that torque to good use, because the maximum tow rating of a 3,500 dually with that engine is 35,100 pounds. That's almost 4,000 pounds higher than it was last year. And the maximum payload is 7,680 pounds, which is higher than anyone else, as well. But they've also got the suspension to do it. Both versions of the truck-- the 2500 and the 3500-- offer an optional rear air suspension. That was true last year. But this year, they've added a new capability-- a bed lowering mode that allows you to lower the hitch ball or the tailgate two inches. You can actually back under the trailer and raise the truck up and make the coupling. You don't have to jack the trailer up and down as far to make the connection. That's something I really am looking forward to playing with. One of the things that really got us excited about the Ram 1500 is what they did inside the cab. And the Ram 2500 and 3500 are nearly as impressive. I'll get to the nearly in a minute, but here's the stuff that's really cool. You've got the 12-inch touchscreen option. The 8.4 is also available. They've also just improved the quality of all the switch gear and the materials. I mean, this is a really, really nice place to spend time. And if you're going to tow long distances, like this thing is made to tow, that's really important. This truck also has something that other trucks in the class don't have. You can get a safety suite with automatic emergency braking-- which actually involves the trailer brakes, as well, which is really unique-- and adaptive cruise control that will work all the way down to a stop. That package also comes with rain sensing wipers, LED headlights, and automatic high beams. It's a pretty unique setup in a heavy duty truck. If you get the gasoline V8, there's a rotary shifter for the 8-speed automatic. But the diesels have a six-speed automatic that's controlled by this column shifter. So whichever way you want it, they've got it. One thing that's missing, though, is the manual. Last time, you could get a D-tuned version of the diesel with a manual transmission. This time, they're not offering it. It's also got the Swiss army knife center console we first saw in the 1500. I mean, look at this thing. It opens up in all these different ways. There's all this space, a million ways to connect your devices, a wireless charging pad. And it's got side pockets here on each side. This is really nice. But there's a couple things missing. One thing that's missing is, this steering wheel doesn't telescope. It tilts, but it doesn't telescope like the Ram 1500. And it's also got an older design on the knobs, here. So it's like they changed a lot of things, but they left a couple of things the same as last year. But from the driver's seat, you would barely notice that. The back half of the Ram Heavy Duty cab is a little different from the 1500. The crew cab is the same as it was before. So it's not quite as big as the Ram 1500's crew cab. But that's because Ram has always had a mega cab for the 2500 and 3500. And that's what I'm sitting in right now. It's got more leg room than the 2500 crew cab. And it has this trick-- seats recline-- which is something that the 1500 did in the crew cab. This one does it in the mega cab. And it reclines back so you actually get more leg room as you recline the seat. It's also got the same nice features on the back of the center console. It's a flow-through console with vents. There's USB and USB-Cs and a 110 outlet. And that's pretty much like what we saw in the 1500. So the crew cab's a little smaller than a 1500 crew cab, but the mega cab-- it's right there. And it's got the recliner that makes it a really nice place to spend time. All in all, there's a lot to like here-- the cab, the tech, the air suspension. And it's hard to argue with 1,000 pound feet of torque. That's a lot of lightning. I think they've struck twice. There are a whole lot more videos where this came from. Subscribe now to see all of Edmunds' latest reviews.

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Ram 3500, but since the 2022 Ram 3500 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Is the Ram 3500 a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 3500 both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 3500.

Is the Ram 3500 reliable?

To determine whether the Ram 3500 is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 3500. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 3500's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles.

Is the 2022 Ram 3500 a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram 3500 is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 3500 is a good car for you.

How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 3500?

The least-expensive 2022 Ram 3500 is the 2022 Ram 3500 Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $51,475.

Other versions include:

  • Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $66,095
  • Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $71,065
  • Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $51,475
  • Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $58,360
  • Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $51,475
What are the different models of Ram 3500?

If you're interested in the Ram 3500, the next question is, which 3500 model is right for you? 3500 variants include Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A).
The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab is offered in the following styles: Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Ram 3500 Mega Cab models are available with a 6.4 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 410 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab comes with four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 3500 Mega Cab.

Read our full review of the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab here.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab?

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,270. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $112 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $112 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,158.

The average savings for the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Big Horn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $53,270. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $112 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $112 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $53,158.

The average savings for the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $60,155. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $294 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $294 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $59,861.

The average savings for the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Laramie 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $67,890. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $104 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $104 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $67,786.

The average savings for the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 0.2% below the MSRP.

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A)

The 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,860. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is trending $275 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $275 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $72,585.

The average savings for the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) is 0.4% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cabs are available in my area?

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab for sale near you.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab?

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Longhorn 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Limited 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

2022 Ram 3500 Mega Cab Lone Star 4dr Mega Cab 4WD SB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded

EPA Est. MPGN/A
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement6.4 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase160.5 in.
Length249.9 in.
WidthN/A
Height78.5 in.
Curb Weight7252 lbs.

