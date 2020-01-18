2019 Ram 3500 Regular Cab
What’s new
- Fully redesigned for 2019
- Stronger and lighter frame components
- Upgraded powertrains and transmissions
- New interior and exterior styling
- Part of the fifth Ram 3500 generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Massive towing capacity with diesel engine
- Multiple camera views and trailer tire pressure display ease towing
- Comfortable seating and quiet cabin for such a big vehicle
- Appropriately busy ride quality with an unladen bed
Which 3500 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
The Ram 3500 was a class leader even before this year's redesign. Now with new safety and technology features, increased towing and payload capacities, and updated powertrains, it sets the bar in the heavy-duty truck segment that much higher.
Underneath, the Ram 3500 gets several updates for 2019. Ram is using more high-strength steel and aluminum in the frame and throughout the bodywork, reducing the truck's overall weight. There are new bushings and mounts to increase ride comfort and decrease noise. And for more standard power, the Ram 3500 now has the previously optional 6.4-liter V8 instead of the old standard 5.7-liter V8. It's hooked up to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. And, of course, you can still get the Ram's optional 6.7-liter six-cylinder turbodiesel (made by Cummins) paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.
Inside, the 2019 Ram 3500's cabin can be decked out in some surprisingly premium materials in the higher trim levels. Feature highlights include a new optional 12-inch Uconnect infotainment screen and available safety options such as adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and blind-spot monitoring. Of course, if all you want is a basic work truck, Ram can set you up that way, too.
None of these upgrades or changes make the 2019 Ram 3500 any less capable. In fact, it's the opposite. With more power and less weight than previous models, the Ram 3500 can tow and haul more than ever before. And with more interior tech than ever, it might be the most livable heavy-duty truck we've ever driven.
2019 Ram 3500 models
The 2019 Ram 3500 is available in three cab styles, with two bed lengths and two powertrains. Depending on the configuration, the 3500 is offered in five different trim levels: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Laramie Longhorn and Limited.
Cab styles include a two-door regular cab, a four-door crew cab and a four-door jumbo crew cab called Mega Cab. The regular cab comes with an 8-foot bed only, while the crew cab has either the long bed or a short bed (6 feet 4 inches). The Mega Cab rides on the same wheelbase as the long-bed crew cab but combines an even bigger cabin with the short bed.
The standard engine for the Ram 3500 is a 6.4-liter V8 (410 hp, 429 lb-ft of torque) paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A turbocharged 6.7-liter diesel six-cylinder engine is also available. In its Standard Output form, the 6.7-liter diesel engine puts out 370 hp and 850 lb-ft and is matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. The High Output version of the diesel powerplant generates 400 hp and 1,000 lb-ft of torque. It's paired with a six-speed Aisin-sourced automatic transmission.
The Tradesman is the most basic trim. Standard feature highlights include 18-inch steel wheels, a locking tailgate, air conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench, a tilt-only steering wheel, a 3.5-inch driver information display, vinyl upholstery, and a six-speaker stereo, Bluetooth, a USB port, and a 5-inch touchscreen interface.
Power windows and locks, including the locking tailgate, are standard on crew-cab models, as are power-adjustable heated mirrors. Regular-cab models have manual controls and non-heated mirrors by default.
The Big Horn (Lone Star for shoppers in Texas) equips it with chrome exterior trim, 18-inch alloy wheels (chrome on the Lone Star), an integrated trailer brake controller, remote locking and unlocking, a power-sliding rear window, remote ignition, cloth upholstery, carpeted floors, and full power accessories for all body styles.
The Laramie builds off the Big Horn/Lone Star and adds more chrome trim, a soft-closing tailgate, LED headlights and taillights, foglights, a 115-volt power outlet, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, remote ignition, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 7-inch driver display screen, a power-adjustable driver's seat, leather upholstery, driver-seat memory functions, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a 10-speaker surround-sound audio system, HD and satellite radio, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Longhorn supplements the Laramie's substantial features list by including a chrome mesh grille, a spray-in bedliner, LED bed lights, automatic high beams, automatic wipers, upgraded leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, wood interior and steering wheel trim, power-adjustable pedals with memory settings, front bucket seats, heated rear seats, and a navigation system.
The Limited trim comes with power-deployable running boards, 20-inch wheels, additional chrome exterior trim, the RamBox cargo management system (which includes bedside storage compartments, an adjustable bed divider and tie-downs), and special black leather upholstery.
Many upper-trim features are available on lower trim levels as part of packages or as stand-alone options. Other optional equipment highlights include a load-leveling air suspension, a cargo-view camera, a 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen, wireless smartphone charging, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, forward collision warning, a 360-degree surround-view parking camera, fifth-wheel trailer preparation, a 17-speaker stereo system, a CD player and a sunroof.
Trim tested
2019 Ram 3500 video2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 First Look
2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 First Look
DAN EDMUNDS: We're here in Detroit getting a sneak peek at the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty pickups. Last year in Detroit, they debuted the Ram 1500 pickup. And we were so impressed that we bought one. We put tons of miles on it. And we haven't been disappointed. But that's also set expectations really high for this heavy duty pickup. Can lightning strike twice? We're about to find out. Last year's base engine was a 5.7 liter Hemi V8. The 6.4 liter Hemi V8 was optional. This year, the 6.4 is the standard offering. But it's not just that. They've gotten rid of the six-speed automatic and given it an eight-speed automatic. That was an amazing change when they did it to the Ram 1500 several years ago, and we expect more of the same here. But if you don't want a gas V8, they've really improved the 6.7 liter Cummins Turbo Diesel, as well. It's still a straight six, but now the base version of it has 370 horsepower and 850 pound feet of torque, which is a big improvement. But if you get a 3500, you can opt for the marquee high-output version, which makes 400 horsepower and-- get ready for this-- 1,000 pound feet of torque. Amazing. Ram is putting all of that torque to good use, because the maximum tow rating of a 3,500 dually with that engine is 35,100 pounds. That's almost 4,000 pounds higher than it was last year. And the maximum payload is 7,680 pounds, which is higher than anyone else, as well. But they've also got the suspension to do it. Both versions of the truck-- the 2500 and the 3500-- offer an optional rear air suspension. That was true last year. But this year, they've added a new capability-- a bed lowering mode that allows you to lower the hitch ball or the tailgate two inches. You can actually back under the trailer and raise the truck up and make the coupling. You don't have to jack the trailer up and down as far to make the connection. That's something I really am looking forward to playing with. One of the things that really got us excited about the Ram 1500 is what they did inside the cab. And the Ram 2500 and 3500 are nearly as impressive. I'll get to the nearly in a minute, but here's the stuff that's really cool. You've got the 12-inch touchscreen option. The 8.4 is also available. They've also just improved the quality of all the switch gear and the materials. I mean, this is a really, really nice place to spend time. And if you're going to tow long distances, like this thing is made to tow, that's really important. This truck also has something that other trucks in the class don't have. You can get a safety suite with automatic emergency braking-- which actually involves the trailer brakes, as well, which is really unique-- and adaptive cruise control that will work all the way down to a stop. That package also comes with rain sensing wipers, LED headlights, and automatic high beams. It's a pretty unique setup in a heavy duty truck. If you get the gasoline V8, there's a rotary shifter for the 8-speed automatic. But the diesels have a six-speed automatic that's controlled by this column shifter. So whichever way you want it, they've got it. One thing that's missing, though, is the manual. Last time, you could get a D-tuned version of the diesel with a manual transmission. This time, they're not offering it. It's also got the Swiss army knife center console we first saw in the 1500. I mean, look at this thing. It opens up in all these different ways. There's all this space, a million ways to connect your devices, a wireless charging pad. And it's got side pockets here on each side. This is really nice. But there's a couple things missing. One thing that's missing is, this steering wheel doesn't telescope. It tilts, but it doesn't telescope like the Ram 1500. And it's also got an older design on the knobs, here. So it's like they changed a lot of things, but they left a couple of things the same as last year. But from the driver's seat, you would barely notice that. The back half of the Ram Heavy Duty cab is a little different from the 1500. The crew cab is the same as it was before. So it's not quite as big as the Ram 1500's crew cab. But that's because Ram has always had a mega cab for the 2500 and 3500. And that's what I'm sitting in right now. It's got more leg room than the 2500 crew cab. And it has this trick-- seats recline-- which is something that the 1500 did in the crew cab. This one does it in the mega cab. And it reclines back so you actually get more leg room as you recline the seat. It's also got the same nice features on the back of the center console. It's a flow-through console with vents. There's USB and USB-Cs and a 110 outlet. And that's pretty much like what we saw in the 1500. So the crew cab's a little smaller than a 1500 crew cab, but the mega cab-- it's right there. And it's got the recliner that makes it a really nice place to spend time. All in all, there's a lot to like here-- the cab, the tech, the air suspension. And it's hard to argue with 1,000 pound feet of torque. That's a lot of lightning. I think they've struck twice. There are a whole lot more videos where this came from. Subscribe now to see all of Edmunds' latest reviews.
Last year's Detroit Auto Show release of the 2019 Ram 1500 "half-ton" pickup was a real eye-opener. We later bought one for the Edmunds long-term test fleet, and it has proven itself to be a new standard for its segment. This time it's the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 2500 and 3500 that have been fully redesigned, and our expectations are quite high. Could lightning possibly strike twice? Dan Edmunds, our director of vehicle testing, looks them over to find out.
Features & Specs
|Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$37,645
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,095
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$41,895
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB
6.4L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$39,095
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 3
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|410 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 3500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Warns the driver of an imminent front-end collision and can apply the brakes to bring the vehicle to a stop.
- Front and Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the truck approaches an object in front of or behind it, helping to prevent low-speed collisions.
- Surround-View Camera
- Gives a simulated 360-degree bird's-eye view of the vehicle to help fit into tight spaces.
Ram 3500 vs. the competition
Ram 3500 vs. Ford F-350 Super Duty
The Ford F-350 is probably the Ram 3500's strongest competitor right now. All-new 3500 versions of the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Sierra are on the way, but for now, the Ford and the Ram are best-in-class. Both offer impressive towing capability and class-leading in-car tech, but the Ram has the edge when it comes to comfort and ride quality.
Ram 3500 vs. GMC Sierra 3500HD
The Sierra 3500HD has been redesigned for 2020, but that vehicle wasn't available at the time of our review's publication. So, for the purposes of this comparison, we're referencing the 2019 GMC. With that in mind, the current Sierra is a robust and capable heavy-duty pickup truck. It has massive towing power and a spacious interior, and it is reasonably priced. But it falls behind the Ram in terms of available tech and safety equipment.
Ram 3500 vs. Ram 2500
If you don't need the pulling power of a 3500-series pickup on a regular basis but a light-duty 1500 won't do the trick, you may want to consider the Ram 2500. Like the 3500, it's available with the latest tech and safety features. The 2500 is also available in the off-road-specialist trim level called Power Wagon that adds a suspension lift, off-road tires and a factory-equipped winch.
FAQ
Is the Ram 3500 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ram 3500?
Is the Ram 3500 reliable?
Is the 2019 Ram 3500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram 3500?
The least-expensive 2019 Ram 3500 is the 2019 Ram 3500 Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,845.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $37,645
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,095
- Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,895
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,095
- Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $41,895
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $34,845
What are the different models of Ram 3500?
More about the 2019 Ram 3500
2019 Ram 3500 Regular Cab Overview
The 2019 Ram 3500 Regular Cab is offered in the following styles: Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A), and Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.4L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ram 3500 Regular Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram 3500 Regular Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 3500 Regular Cab 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 3500 Regular Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram 3500 Regular Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 3500 Regular Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Tradesman, Lone Star, Big Horn, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ram 3500 Regular Cab here.
