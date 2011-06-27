2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab pricingin Ashburn, VA
2022 Ram 1500 videos
Ford F-150 vs. Ram 1500, Two of the Most Popular Trucks Face Off
NOTE: This video is about the 2021 Ram 1500, but since the 2022 Ram 1500 is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $33,975
- MPG & Fuel
- 20 City / 25 Hwy / 22 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 23.0 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 6 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 8-speed shiftable automatic
- Engine
- V6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 305 hp @ 6400 rpm
- Torque: 269 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
- Base Engine Size: 3.6 L
- Base Engine Type: Hybrid
- Towing & Hauling
- Max Towing Capacity: 12,750 lbs.
- Max Payload Capacity: 2,320 lbs.
- Basic Warranty
- 3 yr./ 36000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 228.9 in. / Height: 77.6 in.
- Bed Length: 76.3 in.
- Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
- Overall Width without Mirrors: 82.1 in.
- Curb Weight: 4778 lbs.
Safety
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 a good car?
Is the Ram 1500 reliable?
Is the 2022 Ram 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 1500?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram 1500 is the 2022 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,975.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $37,475
- Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,775
- HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $35,605
- Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $38,700
- Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,200
- Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $46,275
- Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $38,700
- Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $47,460
- Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,200
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $33,975
What are the different models of Ram 1500?
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Overview
The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab is offered in the following styles: Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). Ram 1500 Quad Cab models are available with a 3.6 L-liter hybrid engine, with output up to 305 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab comes with rear wheel drive, and four wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 8-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.
What do people think of the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 1500 Quad Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 1500 Quad Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Laramie, Tradesman, Big Horn, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab?
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $35,670. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $968 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $968 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $34,702.
The average savings for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 2.7% below the MSRP.
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $37,300. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $495 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $495 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,805.
The average savings for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.3% below the MSRP.
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $442 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $442 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,953.
The average savings for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $40,395. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $442 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $442 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,953.
The average savings for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1.1% below the MSRP.
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $44,470. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $411 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $411 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $44,059.
The average savings for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 0.9% below the MSRP.
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A)
The 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $49,155. The average price paid for a new 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $474 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $474 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $48,681.
The average savings for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 1% below the MSRP.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cabs are available in my area?
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2022 Ram 1500 1500 Quad Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,980.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab and all available trim types: Laramie, Tradesman, Big Horn, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
What is the MPG of a 2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab?
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
22 compined MPG,
20 city MPG/25 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG
2022 Ram 1500 Quad Cab Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A), 8-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
21 compined MPG,
19 city MPG/24 highway MPG
|EPA Est. MPG
|22
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Train
|rear wheel drive
|Displacement
|3.6 L
|Passenger Volume
|N/A
|Wheelbase
|140.5 in.
|Length
|228.9 in.
|Width
|N/A
|Height
|77.6 in.
|Curb Weight
|N/A
Should I lease or buy a 2022 Ram 1500?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
