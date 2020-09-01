2021 Ram 1500 Hybrid
2021 Ram 1500 HybridMSRP Range: $32,245 - $55,480
2021 Ram 1500 Review
- Unique suspension delivers unequaled ride smoothness and control
- Cabin is roomy, quiet and laden with useful storage and tech features
- Great combo of fuel economy and towing power from available diesel engine
- Range-topping TRX promises exceptional off-road abilities and performance
- Common driver assist features are limited to higher trims
- New TRX variant with 702-horsepower V8 engine
- Newly available head-up display
- New optional Trailer Reverse Steering Control
- Part of the fifth Ram 1500 generation introduced in 2019
The Ram 1500 truck has been our top-rated light-duty pickup since this latest generation debuted for 2019. It sets the bar for the class in terms of technology integration, interior materials quality and ride comfort while providing stout towing and hauling capabilities. For 2021, the competition will be significantly tougher: Ford is set to launch its redesigned F-150 for 2021. The F-150 is coming to market with big interior improvements and lots of serious new tech. Can it dethrone the Ram 1500?
Our verdict
The Ram 1500 offers uncommonly smooth driving manners because of its distinct rear suspension design. You also get unique upscale interior highlighted by the optional 12-inch infotainment display. The V6 and V8 engines are both solid choices, but the reintroduced second-generation EcoDiesel V6 has even more going for it.
How does the 1500 drive?
Our test truck had the V8 engine and the eight-speed transmission. They work so well together that we could recommend this truck on that basis alone. It's strong, and it's easy to drive in just about every situation. The same can largely be said for the newly reintroduced EcoDiesel powertrain — especially if you appreciate the pulling power of diesel torque.
But there's much more to the Ram than solid powertrain choices. We've tested many Ram configurations, and they all impress us with their steady steering, confident braking and secure handling. Ram's decade-old decision to walk away from leaf springs and switch to a coil-spring rear suspension continues to pay dividends. We're surprised no one has followed its lead.
How comfortable is the 1500?
Wind and road noise is minimal, particularly in higher trim levels. Even the rumbling V8 provides only a soothing soundtrack unless you decide to open it up. The Ram 1500 expertly soaks up varying road imperfections and does it without the rough ride you'd normally expect from a light-duty pickup.
The front seats are nicely shaped to provide comfort and support over long distances, and that's even true of the entry-level Tradesman. Even the rear bench has an agreeable backrest angle, and it reclines a surprising amount in higher trims. We also like the Ram 1500's effective climate control system, which offers rear center A/C vents even if you get three-across front seating.
How’s the interior?
The Ram 1500 crew cab's interior is a pleasing place to spend time. The doors open wide to make it easy to get in, and all four doors have their own chunky and well-positioned grab handles. For the driver, there are easy-to-reach controls and a commanding view of the road.
Passengers in any seat will find plenty of headroom, legroom and shoulder room. The cabin is spacious, and the Ram has more rear legroom and foot clearance than competing trucks. Although the rearview mirror is a bit small, the Ram's large windows and clever hood design help with outward visibility overall.
How’s the tech?
The optional 12-inch touchscreen is a dazzling addition to any vehicle, let alone a pickup truck. It offers a huge map and sharp graphics. The 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system is also impressive and offers navigation. Both get multiple USB and USB-C ports, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Meanwhile, the 5-inch screen in the Tradesman has the basics down pat.
Ram unfortunately does not include any driver assist features as standard equipment. Only the Laramie model and above offer parking assistance sensors, forward collision and lane departure mitigation. When it's equipped, adaptive cruise control does a good job of bringing the truck down to a complete stop. Automated parking assistance is available, and it works admirably.
How’s the storage?
Tow ratings, particularly for the diesel, are stout for this class. With the V8 or the diesel engine, most of the Ram 1500's common configurations can pull more than 11,000 pounds, and some exceed 12,000 pounds. The optional RamBox locking bins built into the side of the bed are useful for storing tools or towing equipment. There's also an optional two-way tailgate that can open downward or outward like doors.
Interior storage space is another area where the truck shines. Its center console is enormous and highly configurable. The Ram can be ordered with hidden compartment spaces in the rear floor, underneath the rear seats or in the back cushions themselves. The rear seat folds up as one piece or in a 60/40-split on higher trims.
How economical is the 1500?
The Ram's combined city/highway fuel economy ranges, for the most part, from the high teens to the low 20s depending on the engine and whether you get rear- or four-wheel drive. But the EcoDiesel V6 is the mpg star here. With rear-wheel drive, it posts an EPA-estimated 26 mpg combined. With the optional 33-gallon tank, it can go about 1,000 highway miles on a fillup. Our 4WD test truck with the diesel returned a 24.2 mpg average over 923 mixed-driving test miles.
Is the 1500 a good value?
The Ram 1500 is well built and attractive, especially if you spend time in the more upscale trim levels such as Big Horn, Laramie and beyond. The interior build quality available here leaves the competition miles behind, and pricing doesn't differ much from rivals.
Ram's engine choices are largely independent of trim, so you're not forced to spend more for a big engine if you want an economical V6 in a nicely trimmed truck. On the flip side, you can also buy the top-tier diesel in something like a Tradesman work truck, a unique move that makes it a diesel bargain compared to the competition. You won't find anything more than the usual warranty coverage, but that's no bad thing.
Wildcard
The Ram 1500 is a smart and civilized truck that doesn't drive like anything else in its class. Much of that is attributable to its independent rear suspension, which makes it pleasing to drive and gives it an uncommonly smooth ride. Opting for the Rebel off-road version will get you more off-road potential with no real loss in comfort.
Once known for big-rig styling, the Ram 1500 is now more stylish and aerodynamic. It doesn't hit you over the head with a tough-truck theme. This aesthetic carries over inside, where the Ram impresses with a handsome look that is logically laid out and oozes quality. And the 12-inch screen and reclining rear seat never get old.
Which 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
Ram 1500 models
The Ram 1500 comes in seven trims: the base Tradesman, Big Horn (also called the Lone Star in Texas), the beefed-up Rebel, followed by the Laramie, Long Horn and Limited. Finally, new for 2021 is the TRX, an off-road-focused version with many exclusive features.
Features & Specs
|HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$34,195
|MPG
|20 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$45,320
|MPG
|20 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$48,820
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB
3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$46,020
|MPG
|19 city / 24 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|305 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Warns the driver of an imminent impact and, if necessary, can initiate emergency braking.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts you when a vehicle is in your blind spot and can extend its coverage when you're towing a trailer.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Can apply steering effort to assist the driver with corrective action when the system detects the vehicle drifting from the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ram 1500 vs. the competition
Ram 1500 vs. Ford F-150
Even as we await the arrival of the redesigned 2021 Ford F-150, it's worth noting that the current F-150 is an excellent pickup. Available with a number of engine choices, cab configurations and in-car tech, the F-150 covers all the bases. On-road comfort is admirable, and you'll find several trim levels that'll fit your luxury fancy.
Ram 1500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
The Silverado 1500 is a robust full-size truck with a lot to offer. It's spacious on the inside, with easy-to-use controls and an attractive cabin design. The bed has several large tie-down points for big cargo, and there are a number of diverse powertrains to choose from. However, the Silverado can't match the Ram for interior refinement or ride quality.
Ram 1500 vs. Nissan Titan
A bit more basic than we'd prefer, the Nissan Titan is a simple soul. The Titan offers only one engine — a V8 — and only one axle ratio. That limits towing and hauling capabilities, and it means the Titan's fuel economy estimates can't compare with those of its modern turbocharged rivals. But if you're looking for a no-frills work truck, the Titan offers a competitive price up against more feature-packed rivals.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Ram 1500?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram 1500:
- New TRX variant with 702-horsepower V8 engine
- Newly available head-up display
- New optional Trailer Reverse Steering Control
- Part of the fifth Ram 1500 generation introduced in 2019
Is the Ram 1500 reliable?
Is the 2021 Ram 1500 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram 1500?
The least-expensive 2021 Ram 1500 is the 2021 Ram 1500 Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $32,245.
Other versions include:
- HFE 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $34,195
- Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $45,320
- Rebel 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $48,820
- Rebel 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $46,020
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $38,545
- Laramie 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,830
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $47,830
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,330
- Laramie 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $41,330
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $35,045
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $35,745
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $35,345
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $47,530
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $38,845
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $44,030
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $43,290
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $39,790
- Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $40,290
- Lone Star 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $36,970
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $39,490
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,990
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $39,490
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $42,990
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $43,290
- Tradesman 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $32,245
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,480
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $51,680
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $51,980
- Longhorn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $55,180
- Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $36,970
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $39,790
- Big Horn 4dr Quad Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $40,290
What are the different models of Ram 1500?
