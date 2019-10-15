2020 Ram 1500 Hybrid
What’s new
- The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel returns with more power and torque
- New exterior styling packages, such as the Night Edition and Black Edition
- New HFE trim promises slightly improved fuel economy
- Minor changes to optional feature availability
- Part of the fifth Ram 1500 generation introduced in 2019
Pros & Cons
- Strong diesel V6 tow ratings now rival those of the V8
- Unique suspension delivers unequaled ride smoothness and control
- Cabin is roomy, quiet and laden with useful storage and tech features
- Off-road-focused Rebel delivers real capability and a unique look
- Common driver assist features are limited to higher trims
2020 Ram 1500 Review
Ram redesigned its 1500 truck last year, and it continues to be our top-rated truck. All Ram 1500 trims come with excellent driving dynamics, generously appointed interiors, and a unique rear suspension for the class. With it, the Ram glides past competitors with a ride quality more commonly associated with cars. Truck duties are not a problem either — the Ram 1500 offers comparable maximum ratings for both towing and payload capacity.
Engine choices include familiar picks such as a 3.6-liter V6 and a 5.7-liter V8. But there are some new tricks here. Last year, Ram introduced a mild hybrid system that improves fuel efficiency and the smoothness of the engine stop-start system. It's standard equipment on the V6 and optional on the V8.
New this year is a diesel-powered turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 known as the EcoDiesel. Ram had equipped the previous-generation truck with this engine but had to pull it from the market because of emissions certification problems. The new version is more powerful and more fuel-efficient (it's rated at 24-26 mpg combined, compared to the gasoline V6's 21-23 mpg). It also allows for a stout maximum tow rating of 12,560 pounds.
The cabin is another clear win for the Ram. Highlights include comfortable seats, high-quality materials and an easy-to-use touchscreen infotainment system. Move through the options list and the Ram 1500 really begins to shine. Higher trims offer even greater levels of luxury. And the truck has unmatched storage solutions from a large, configurable center console to spacious in-floor bins and locking compartments built into the side of its bed.
Buying a full-truck often comes down to brand loyalty, and rivals such as the Chevrolet Silverado and the Ford F-150 are desirable models in their own right. But even if you're not normally a Ram fan, you owe it to yourself to check out this capable and feature-packed truck.
Notably, we picked the 2020 Ram 1500 as Edmunds' Top Rated Truck of 2020. See all of the Top Rated Vehicles on our Best Cars page.
What's it like to live with the Ram?
Edmunds purchased a Ram 1500 and drove it for two years and nearly 50,000 miles. To learn more about our experiences, visit the long-term page for our 2019 Ram 1500 Laramie. We cover everything from seat comfort to real-world fuel economy. Edmunds considers this our top-rated full-size truck, and although some customers reported quality concerns, ours was largely trouble-free. There are no significant differences between the gasoline-powered 2020 Ram 1500 and our long-term Ram. They are the same generation, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict8.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.5
But there's much more to the Ram than solid powertrain choices. We've tested many Ram configurations, and they all impress us with their steady steering, confident braking and secure handling. Ram's decade-old decision to walk away from leaf springs and switch to a coil-spring rear suspension continues to pay dividends. We're surprised no one has followed its lead.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The front seats are nicely shaped to provide comfort and support over long distances, and that's even true of the entry-level Tradesman. Even the rear bench has an agreeable backrest angle, and it reclines a surprising amount in higher trims. We also like the Ram 1500's effective climate control system, which offers rear center A/C vents even if you get three-across front seating.
How’s the interior?9.0
Passengers in any seat will find plenty of headroom, legroom and shoulder room. The cabin is spacious, and the Ram has more rear legroom and foot clearance than competing trucks. Although the rearview mirror is a bit small, the Ram's large windows and clever hood design help with outward visibility overall.
How’s the tech?8.5
Ram unfortunately does not include any driver assist features as standard equipment. Only the Laramie model and above offer parking assistance sensors, forward collision and lane departure mitigation. When it's equipped, adaptive cruise control does a good job of bringing the truck down to a complete stop. Automated parking assistance is available, and it works admirably.
How’s the storage?9.5
Interior storage space is another area where the truck shines. Its center console is enormous and highly configurable. The Ram can be ordered with hidden compartment spaces in the rear floor, underneath the rear seats or in the back cushions themselves. The rear seat folds up as one piece or in a 60/40-split on higher trims.
How economical is it?8.5
Is it a good value?8.0
Ram's engine choices are largely independent of trim, so you're not forced to spend more for a big engine if you want an economical V6 in a nicely trimmed truck. On the flip side, you can also buy the top-tier diesel in something like a Tradesman work truck, a unique move that makes it a diesel bargain compared to the competition. You won't find anything more than the usual warranty coverage, though, which is no bad thing.
Wildcard8.0
Once known for big-rig styling, the Ram 1500 is now more stylish and aerodynamic. It doesn't hit you over the head with a tough-truck theme. This aesthetic carries over inside, where the Ram impresses with a handsome look that is logically laid out and oozes quality. And the 12-inch screen and reclining rear seat never get old.
Which 1500 does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Ram 1500 models
Ram offers a truck for everything from down-and-dirty hauling to cushy cruising in style. The Ram 1500 comes in seven trims: the base Tradesman, HFE, Big Horn (also called the Lone Star in Texas), the off-road Rebel, followed by the Laramie, Long Horn and Limited. All come with the coil-spring rear suspension and offer the mild hybrid eTorque system, neither of which is matched in the half-ton pickup class.
On most models, buyers can choose from a quad cab with a long bed (6 feet, 4 inches) or a crew-cab configuration that also offers a shorter bed (5 feet, 7 inches). Many models come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 hp, 269 lb-ft) with the eTorque system, and they can be optioned up to a 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft) with or without eTorque. The V8 is standard on Laramie, Long Horn and Limited models. The new diesel engine (260 hp, 480 lb-ft) is also available on any trim level, with the exception of the HFE, which is only available in the quad cab body style with the gasoline V6 and rear-wheel drive. A smooth-shifting eight-speed automatic transmission is matched with each engine.
The entry-level Tradesman comes with 18-inch steel wheels and some niceties such as a 5-inch touchscreen, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and push-button start. There's also trailer sway damping and a six-speaker stereo. Crew-cab versions have second-row in-floor storage.
There are few optional upgrades for the HFE, which is essentially an efficiency-minded Tradesman model with an appearance package and few hardware deletions. Upgrades include 20-inch chrome wheels with low-rolling resistance tires, side steps, a tonneau cover, a carpeted floor, and front bucket seats (rather than a 40/20/40-split bench). The HFE does not have a rear stabilizer bar, an engine oil cooler or cargo tie-down hooks. Fuel economy rises 1 mpg in combined and highway cycles compared to a rear-wheel-drive Tradesman with the V6.
Moving up to the Big Horn and its Lone Star variant adds 18-inch aluminum wheels, foglights and a 60/40-split rear seat. The real leap comes in the available options, including an 8.4-inch or even 12-inch touchscreen. Both offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you're thinking off-road, turn to the Rebel with its aggressive styling. An electronic locking rear axle and four skid plates are prepared to hit the nearest desert trail at full speed.
Ram takes a sharp turn toward luxury with the Laramie trim. Here the 8.4-inch screen is standard, as are 20-inch wheels and power mirrors and rear window. The leather-trimmed front seats are heated, ventilated and power-adjustable. Driver assistance features such as forward collision warning and lane keeping assist are available in optional safety packages.
Meanwhile, the Longhorn steps up to the plate with standard premium-leather bucket seats, a leather-wrapped wood steering wheel, and a spray-in bedliner. The top-line Limited, in crew cab with the short box only, takes things even further. It's loaded with snazzy chrome trim and standard four-corner air suspension, bringing pickup trucks into the realm of true luxury vehicles.
In addition to countless features packages and stand-alone luxury, tech and mechanical options, the Ram 1500 is available with a number of special graphics packages. These include the military-themed Built to Serve package (with the 4x4 Off-Road Group package, 20-inch wheels, and low-production exterior colors not available on other models) and Black Edition and Night Edition packages, which add black-colored styling elements to higher-end trims.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I love this v8 Hemi truck. The power and stability really has you feeling like your in control on road. In my opinion it’s the best looking by far and the features are amazing but only when they work properly. However... I hate that in my 7 months of ownership it’s been in the shop 11 times; totaling over 50 days there. Most of my issues were with the electronics (BU cam, heated steering wheel, frozen screen, tilt mirrors gets stuck) to name a few. After 4 days of owning the brand new Ram it had to go in because of the screeching breaks. It’s been a slow progression down hill from there. I’ve had the BU cam replaced twice. The side mirrors replaced twice. The steering wheel replaced once (going back when the new wheel comes in. Back order for over 3 months) and the brakes, caps, disks replaced twice. What’s the point of having all the bells and whistles if they don’t work?? A brand new vehicle should not have all these issues let alone a 65k one! This would be the best truck on the market hands down if not for all these annoying issues. Lemon law suit in progress.
Shop around, the dealerships are usually [non-permissible content removed] in regards to any incentives on this truck. I bought a Limited 4x4 and have been very happy with my purchase, Hemi has plenty of power and decent fuel economy. Interior makes my dads Range Rover jealous. Very good truck.
Custom ordered my 2020 Ram 1500 last October, received it in November, truck was great until I found a massive water spot in the drivers side foot well. Since then my truck has been at the service department 3 times for the cabin leaking water into the interior. Service department can't figure out where the water is coming from. May have to take a loss on this one and lemon law it. It's a shame too because it's a fantastic truck and looks sharp with the midnight package and white paint.
I looked for months and couldn't be happier with the Ram 1500. I settled on the Laramie with a lot of upgrades rather than the Limited or Longhorn because, while the options like moonroof, power running boards, 12 inch nav, were important, I didn't particularly find a lot of value in the other differences to justify paying more at the base level. And I added the options I wanted to the Laramie. Bottom line is that you can't go wrong with any of the trim levels. In my opinion, better value and better truck than anything else out there right now.
Edmunds' Mark Takahashi, a former designer and art director, gives his ranking of the best-looking and most beautiful cars, trucks and SUVs on sale.
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1500 safety features:
- Forward Collision Mitigation
- Warns the driver of an imminent impact and, if necessary, can initiate emergency braking.
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Alerts you when a vehicle is in your blind spot and can extend its coverage when you're towing a trailer.
- Lane Departure Warning Plus
- Can apply steering effort to assist the driver with corrective action when the system detects the vehicle drifting from the lane.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Ram 1500 vs. the competition
Ram 1500 vs. Ford F-150
Ford offers an array of powertrains for its F-150, including several strong turbocharged engines and a diesel of its own. Towing and fuel efficiency are both strong points. Ram has nearly equal ratings on those fronts and better ride quality, passenger comfort and interior storage. For most buyers, a choice between the two comes down to personal preference. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Ford F-150.
Ram 1500 vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet excels in sheer size and no-nonsense truck features. The Silverado 1500 has the widest pickup bed in the class, paired with the largest number of fixed and adjustable tie-downs. The steering and braking feel are excellent. Everywhere else, though, it is a step behind its rivals. Interior quality is lacking, and desirable features such as navigation and safety aids are only available on top trims.
Ram 1500 vs. Toyota Tundra
Toyota's full-size truck offering is aging gracefully, but it's still aging. Its standard V8 engine is powerful but thirsty, and the plasticky interior harkens back to another time. But the Tundra is still in demand, and residual values are among the highest of any vehicle. It also comes with more standard driver safety aids than the Ram.
