2022 Ram 1500 Classic Regular Cab
MSRP range: $29,515 - $37,545
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 1500 Classic both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 1500 Classic. Learn more
Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?
To determine whether the Ram 1500 Classic is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 1500 Classic. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 1500 Classic's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 1500 Classic is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Ram 1500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2022 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2022 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,515.
Other versions include:
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,515
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $29,815
- Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $31,015
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,045
- Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,345
- Express 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,545
What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?
If you're interested in the Ram 1500 Classic, the next question is, which 1500 Classic model is right for you? 1500 Classic variants include Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Tradesman 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of 1500 Classic models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
