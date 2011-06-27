  1. Home
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab

MSRP range: $35,295 - $42,945
2021 Ram 1500 Classic Express Crew Cab Pickup Exterior
Photos (16)
Other years
Ram 1500 Classic for Sale

2021 Ram 1500 Classic Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
  • Quiet and attractive cabin
  • Smooth, efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
  • Limited availability of features compared to current 2021 Ram
  • Missing many of the latest driver assist technologies
  • Limited selection of trim levels
  • No changes to 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
  • Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Compare dealer price quotes

2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Ram 1500 Classic price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB features & specs
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB
    5.7L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,395
    MPG 15 city / 22 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB features & specs
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB
    5.7L 8cyl 8A
    MSRP$39,480
    MPG 15 city / 21 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower395 hp @ 5600 rpm
    See all for sale
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB features & specs
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$35,295
    MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB features & specs
    Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
    3.6L 6cyl 8A
    MSRP$38,795
    MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 6
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower305 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab specs & features
    FAQ

    Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 1500 Classic both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Ram 1500 Classic fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 1500 Classic gets an EPA-estimated 17 mpg to 20 mpg, depending on the configuration. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Ram 1500 Classic. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic:

    • No changes to 2021 Ram 1500 Classic
    • Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
    Learn more

    Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?

    To determine whether the Ram 1500 Classic is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 1500 Classic. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 1500 Classic's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 1500 Classic is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Ram 1500 Classic?

    The least-expensive 2021 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,295.

    Other versions include:

    • Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $35,395
    • Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $39,480
    • Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $35,295
    • Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,795
    • Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $40,895
    • Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,445
    • Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $42,945
    • Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,395
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?

    If you're interested in the Ram 1500 Classic, the next question is, which 1500 Classic model is right for you? 1500 Classic variants include Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). For a full list of 1500 Classic models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic

    2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Overview

    The 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 1500 Classic Crew Cab.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 1500 Classic Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Tradesman, Express, Warlock, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab?

    2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 5 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 3 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cabs are available in my area?

    2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Listings and Inventory

    There are currently 18 new 2021 [object Object] 1500 Classic Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $42,772 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $11,691 on a new, used or CPO 2021 [object Object] 1500 Classic Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] 1500 Classic Crew Cab for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab 1500 Classic Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Ram for sale - 8 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,594.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all available trim types: Tradesman, Tradesman, Tradesman, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

    Check out Ram lease specials

