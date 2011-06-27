2019 Ram 1500 Classic Diesel
What’s new
- The Classic is a continuation of the previous Ram 1500 being sold alongside the redesigned 2019 Ram 1500
- Reduced trim availability compared to last year
- New Warlock appearance package
- Diesel engine returns
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Pros & Cons
- Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
- Quiet and attractive cabin
- Smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
- Limited feature availability compared to current 2019 Ram
- Missing many of the latest driver assist technologies
- Limited trim level selection in final year of construction
Which 1500 Classic does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
A fully redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 is out, but the previous-generation truck is so good that even Ram can't let it go. As such, the company is keeping it going for one more year and calling it the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic.
The Classic is a stripped-down version of the previous-generation truck, with fewer available trim levels. Certainly, the redesigned truck is better. It has greater towing capacities, a stronger frame, and a revamped interior with new technology features. But if you like the old model, or if you want a relatively inexpensive truck that still competes with the newest rivals, this one could do just fine.
The 1500 Classic has limited engine availability. Just the standard 3.6-liter V6 and the 5.7-liter V8 are offered. But it has a big, comfortable interior and a great ride quality on the highway. There is a decent collection of features available, including the user-friendly 8.4-inch Uconnect system and heated front seats.
While the new Ram is a superior truck, the 2019 1500 Classic still has some significant appeal. Lower prices and a basic, no-frills attitude will certainly make this Ram a solid pick for some truck shoppers.
2019 Ram 1500 Classic models
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is basically a renamed and stripped-down 2018 Ram 1500. It's the same full-size pickup that was available in the previous model year, but with fewer high-end features available.
The regular cab (two doors) can seat three and is available with either a standard bed (6 feet 4 inches) or an extended bed (8 feet). The Quad Cab (four doors) can seat six and comes only with the standard bed. The crew cab (also four doors but with bigger rear doors) increases rear legroom and is available with either a short bed (5 feet 7 inches) or the standard bed.
There are only six trim levels: Tradesman, Express, Warlock, SLT,Big Horn/Lone Star and Laramie. Most trims come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 269 lb-ft), with an option for the 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). A turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel engine (240 hp, 420 lb-ft) is optional on some models and standard on the top-trim Laramie. All engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission and can be had in either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.
The Tradesman is the workhorse of the lineup, with minimal luxury accoutrements and amenities. Just about all of its exterior parts that aren't metal are black, but it does come with 17-inch steel wheels, a Class IV hitch receiver, a spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, two USB ports, a rearview camera, and cruise control.
Like the Tradesman, the Express is also a worker's truck. But it removes the hitch and bedliner (they are offered as options) and adds body-colored exterior trim, carpeting and 20-inch wheels. The Warlock adds a bit more flare and function, with equipment such as heavy-duty rear shock absorbers, tow hooks, LED foglights, rear parking sensors, special badges, and blacked-out exterior elements including emblems and headlight bezels. On top of the Express equipment, the SLT gets the bedliner back and offers more standard equipment such as alloy wheels and a 5-inch touchscreen display.
At the top of the Ram 1500 Classic lineup is the previously midlevel Big Horn (called Lone Star in Texas). It adds features such as a 115-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Upgraded cloth seating with a power-adjustable driver's seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel round things out.
The range-topping Laramie is powered exclusively by the diesel engine. Added features include 20-inch chrome wheels, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, an upgraded driver information screen, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and heated, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats.
Despite the Ram 1500 Classic's bare-bones throwback nature, it does still have some optional extras. Available items include foglights, exterior side steps, bucket seats, adjustable cargo tie-downs, LED interior and bed lighting, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker audio system.
Features & Specs
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$48,900
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 3600 rpm
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$45,500
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 3600 rpm
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$49,200
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 3600 rpm
|Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A
|MSRP
|$45,200
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|240 hp @ 3600 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 1500 Classic safety features:
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps maintain control of the truck in low-traction conditions. Uses the brakes to mitigate wheelslip and trailer sway.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Helps mitigate side-impact injury to the driver and passengers by deploying from the area above the windows.
- ParkView and ParkSense
- Warns the driver through visual and audible cues when the truck is getting close enough to potentially impact an object.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
Ram 1500 Classic vs. the competition
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Even up against the completely redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, the Ram 1500 Classic is still a tough competitor. The Chevy, depending on what trim level you go with, certainly has more modern tech available and tow ratings are a bit higher. But at their respective top trim levels, there's a good case for the outgoing Ram 1500 Classic and the value it offers for the money.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Nissan Titan
With an impressive warranty and a beefy, standard V8 powertrain, the Nissan Titan has a lot of basic truck appeal. It's priced pretty well, too. The Titan also has a comfortable ride on the highway, much like the 1500 Classic. But the Ram beats the Nissan when it comes to interior comfort and infotainment ease of use.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Toyota Tundra
There are definite similarities between the Ram 1500 Classic and the Tundra. Like the Classic, the Toyota can be appealing thanks to its low pricing and loads of utility. However, the current Tundra is seriously dated. Even though the Ram is the "old" model, it's the one to choose in this matchup.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic:
- The Classic is a continuation of the previous Ram 1500 being sold alongside the redesigned 2019 Ram 1500
- Reduced trim availability compared to last year
- New Warlock appearance package
- Diesel engine returns
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?
Is the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,200.
Other versions include:
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $48,900
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $45,500
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $49,200
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $45,200
What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?
