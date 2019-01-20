2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab
What’s new
- The Classic is a continuation of the previous Ram 1500 being sold alongside the redesigned 2019 Ram 1500
- Reduced trim availability compared to last year
- New Warlock appearance package
- Diesel engine returns
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Pros & Cons
- Smooth-riding suspension provides plenty of comfort
- Quiet and attractive cabin
- Smooth and efficient eight-speed automatic transmission
- Limited feature availability compared to current 2019 Ram
- Missing many of the latest driver assist technologies
- Limited trim level selection in final year of construction
Which 1500 Classic does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
A fully redesigned 2019 Ram 1500 is out, but the previous-generation truck is so good that even Ram can't let it go. As such, the company is keeping it going for one more year and calling it the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic.
The Classic is a stripped-down version of the previous-generation truck, with fewer available trim levels. Certainly, the redesigned truck is better. It has greater towing capacities, a stronger frame, and a revamped interior with new technology features. But if you like the old model, or if you want a relatively inexpensive truck that still competes with the newest rivals, this one could do just fine.
The 1500 Classic has limited engine availability. Just the standard 3.6-liter V6 and the 5.7-liter V8 are offered. But it has a big, comfortable interior and a great ride quality on the highway. There is a decent collection of features available, including the user-friendly 8.4-inch Uconnect system and heated front seats.
While the new Ram is a superior truck, the 2019 1500 Classic still has some significant appeal. Lower prices and a basic, no-frills attitude will certainly make this Ram a solid pick for some truck shoppers.
2019 Ram 1500 Classic models
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is basically a renamed and stripped-down 2018 Ram 1500. It's the same full-size pickup that was available in the previous model year, but with fewer high-end features available.
The regular cab (two doors) can seat three and is available with either a standard bed (6 feet 4 inches) or an extended bed (8 feet). The Quad Cab (four doors) can seat six and comes only with the standard bed. The crew cab (also four doors but with bigger rear doors) increases rear legroom and is available with either a short bed (5 feet 7 inches) or the standard bed.
There are only six trim levels: Tradesman, Express, Warlock, SLT,Big Horn/Lone Star and Laramie. Most trims come standard with a 3.6-liter V6 (305 horsepower, 269 lb-ft), with an option for the 5.7-liter V8 (395 hp, 410 lb-ft). A turbocharged 3.0-liter diesel engine (240 hp, 420 lb-ft) is optional on some models and standard on the top-trim Laramie. All engines are paired with an eight-speed transmission and can be had in either rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.
The Tradesman is the workhorse of the lineup, with minimal luxury accoutrements and amenities. Just about all of its exterior parts that aren't metal are black, but it does come with 17-inch steel wheels, a Class IV hitch receiver, a spray-in bedliner, air conditioning, a six-speaker audio system, two USB ports, a rearview camera, and cruise control.
Like the Tradesman, the Express is also a worker's truck. But it removes the hitch and bedliner (they are offered as options) and adds body-colored exterior trim, carpeting and 20-inch wheels. The Warlock adds a bit more flare and function, with equipment such as heavy-duty rear shock absorbers, tow hooks, LED foglights, rear parking sensors, special badges, and blacked-out exterior elements including emblems and headlight bezels. On top of the Express equipment, the SLT gets the bedliner back and offers more standard equipment such as alloy wheels and a 5-inch touchscreen display.
At the top of the Ram 1500 Classic lineup is the previously midlevel Big Horn (called Lone Star in Texas). It adds features such as a 115-volt power outlet, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, front and rear parking sensors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility. Upgraded cloth seating with a power-adjustable driver's seat and a leather-wrapped steering wheel round things out.
The range-topping Laramie is powered exclusively by the diesel engine. Added features include 20-inch chrome wheels, auto-dimming exterior mirrors, an upgraded driver information screen, a heated steering wheel, leather upholstery, and heated, ventilated and power-adjustable front seats.
Despite the Ram 1500 Classic's bare-bones throwback nature, it does still have some optional extras. Available items include foglights, exterior side steps, bucket seats, adjustable cargo tie-downs, LED interior and bed lighting, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a 10-speaker audio system.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Driving
Comfort
Seat comfort
Ride comfort
Noise & vibration
Climate control
Interior
Ease of use
Getting in/getting out
Roominess
Visibility
Quality
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I purchased my 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn as a fleet vehicle with 14k miles on it. It had everything I wanted except bed liner. I later decided to get the side steps for the kids and wife easier access. Not an ad, just trying to help others in similar situation. Purchased side steps from carid.com saved about $450, and has lifetime warranty. Bed liner from a local shop also with lifetime warranty for about $600 less than if dealer installed. I wanted to address the only 1 star review on here regarding dash brightness...you can dim the dash lights on the left side under the headlights switch. There is a slide knob/gear (?) Which turns on interior lights. If you turn it the other way, it dims the lights. The only 3 star review commented on no radio controls on the steering wheel. I found them after a week of ownership. The volume controls are on the BACK right side of wheel and the skip controls are on the back of the left side of wheel. Weird I know lol! **Back to my review** I have used this truck to tow my trailer camper (6400 pounds, 23ft long) on three different occasions. ~6.5 mpg. The 2nd trip I was towing in 45 mph winds and it handled it like a champ. At 55 mph driving over an open bridge in gusty winds I felt in control the whole time. Plenty of room for my family (wife, 4 yo son, 2 yo daughter with car seats). Cabin is very quiet, comfortable and upscale. Lots of cupholders and storage, including two coolers in the floor in the back. The engine is powerful, easy to safely merge, pass etc. Easily handled my camper. Overall amazing truck! I have only owned smaller trucks (1998 Ranger, 1996 Ranger, 2001 S10, 2002 S10 and 1984 Mazda B2000) so I was worried about parking it, driving around in traffic (narrow streets etc), but it is a breeze. There are sensors on the front and back to help along with a very detailed back up camera. CONS: Gas mileage as expected, but not as bad as I imagined (15-18 mpg). I must say I do have the off road tires installed by the prior owner so obviously that is a big factor. Not really complaining, just worst than my little 2012 civic lol. Duh right?!? SiriusXM radio was initially AMAZING however since the trial period ended and I chose not to continue it ($16.99 a month), I have been getting letters from SiriusXM with deals and promotionals ever since at least twice a week. Kind of annoying. I downloaded free apps on phone, sync on bluetooth and listen for free =) If you want it, let it lapse and not respond at first and you will get promotions for 6 months free etc afterwards. *** I have had the truck for about 5k miles so far. I will update after a year. Good luck out there!
I wanted to all of my consolidated my vehicles into one that does it all. Needed to combine the utility if my old avalanche with the performance of my focus ST while still being able to haul the kids around comfortably. I looked at the new Sierra and Silverado and was impressed with the performance but not the price. Finally settled on the RAM 1500. It has more space than I'll ever need, good tow rating and that HEMI really gets going when you put your foot down. I average about 20 MPG as long as I drive sensibly the the ride quality is amazing. It did everything the new Sierra offered for less. Strongly recommend the 8.4 in infotainment system. *12k mile update* I've noticed a little vibration coming from the driver and front passenger door panels while listening to music with heavy base. The front passenger window control panel pops out weirdly easily and may be to blame. Android auto is awesome when it works but I've had more than a few days where it refuses to connect to my phone. The Uconnect is a neat gimmick but that also stops working quite often (app disconnects you). Lastly there seems to be a little rust forming on the lip around the right fog light of my chrome bumper. That last one is ridiculous and I'll have them look at it next week during my inspection. I don't regret buying the truck, I'll continue to love my time with it. Hopefully the rust issue is addressed and doesn't come back for many years
Just bought a Classic 1500. This last run of the 4th gen 1500 will go down as Dodges best kept secret. They are giving these trucks away at a steal of a price. The Big Horn I got is equipped just perfectly for a truck. I don’t need a crazy fancy truck with tons of extras that jack the price north of 50K. I think the gen 4 1500 is the best looking Dodge ever made, I’m not a fan of the looks of the gen 5. Plus, this last run of trucks is made in USA!
This is my first RAM(Always been a Ford Guy). I LOVE this truck! I looked at Ford and Chevy and both were in the $45-$50K range for a well appointed truck. I discovered the Classic at a local dealer and decided to take a test drive...WOW! This truck so smooth and quite even at highway speeds. It handles fantastic and has plenty of go with the 395 HP Hemi V8 and a great exhaust note. THESE Classics are a steal. I bought mine for $34.5K(Sticker was $49,451) out the door. They even threw in an additional year of Bumper to Bumper warranty, Now I have 48 months instead of 36 months. They also included 4 years free maintenance and oil changes. This truck has tons of options like:Power drivers seat, Power lumbar support, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated and power folding side view mirrors, LED entry and cargo bed lights, Power sliding rear window, 8.4" Touch panel display with U-Connect, Climate control, Auto Volume volume speed control, Voice Activated controls, Rear window defroster, Auto dimming rear view mirror, and 20" Chrome wheels.The truck only has 400 miles on it, But I am averaging 19.5 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. I am sure that will increase once broken in. If your in the market for a truck...I would jump on one of these ASAP!
Features & Specs
|Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$46,495
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$40,895
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$42,895
|MPG
|15 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB
5.7L 8cyl 8A
|MSRP
|$44,495
|MPG
|15 city / 21 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|395 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety
Our experts' favorite 1500 Classic safety features:
- Electronic Stability Control
- Helps maintain control of the truck in low-traction conditions. Uses the brakes to mitigate wheelslip and trailer sway.
- Side Curtain Airbags
- Helps mitigate side-impact injury to the driver and passengers by deploying from the area above the windows.
- ParkView and ParkSense
- Warns the driver through visual and audible cues when the truck is getting close enough to potentially impact an object.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|19.8%
Ram 1500 Classic vs. the competition
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Even up against the completely redesigned 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, the Ram 1500 Classic is still a tough competitor. The Chevy, depending on what trim level you go with, certainly has more modern tech available and tow ratings are a bit higher. But at their respective top trim levels, there's a good case for the outgoing Ram 1500 Classic and the value it offers for the money.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Nissan Titan
With an impressive warranty and a beefy, standard V8 powertrain, the Nissan Titan has a lot of basic truck appeal. It's priced pretty well, too. The Titan also has a comfortable ride on the highway, much like the 1500 Classic. But the Ram beats the Nissan when it comes to interior comfort and infotainment ease of use.
Ram 1500 Classic vs. Toyota Tundra
There are definite similarities between the Ram 1500 Classic and the Tundra. Like the Classic, the Toyota can be appealing thanks to its low pricing and loads of utility. However, the current Tundra is seriously dated. Even though the Ram is the "old" model, it's the one to choose in this matchup.
FAQ
Is the Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic:
- The Classic is a continuation of the previous Ram 1500 being sold alongside the redesigned 2019 Ram 1500
- Reduced trim availability compared to last year
- New Warlock appearance package
- Diesel engine returns
- Part of the fourth Ram 1500 generation introduced for 2009
Is the Ram 1500 Classic reliable?
Is the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic?
The least-expensive 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,145.
Other versions include:
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,495
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $40,895
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,895
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $44,495
- Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $39,945
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $37,845
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $34,145
- Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $36,245
- Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,845
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $46,545
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $38,445
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $48,900
- Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,245
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $45,500
- Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $42,945
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $40,945
- Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $44,545
- Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $34,845
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $49,200
- Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) which starts at $45,200
- SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $40,245
- SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $38,245
- SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) which starts at $41,845
- SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A) which starts at $43,845
What are the different models of Ram 1500 Classic?
More about the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Overview
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab is offered in the following styles: Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Express 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Warlock 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Lone Star 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), Laramie 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A), and SLT Fleet 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 6.3 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 1500 Classic Crew Cab 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 1500 Classic Crew Cab.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 1500 Classic Crew Cab featuring deep dives into trim levels including Big Horn, Lone Star, Tradesman, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab?
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $42,360. The average price paid for a new 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is trending $10,711 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $10,711 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $31,649.
The average savings for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) is 25.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Tradesman 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (3.6L 6cyl 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cabs are available in my area?
2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab Listings and Inventory
There are currently 4 new 2019 [object Object] 1500 Classic Crew Cabs listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $41,300 and mileage as low as 5 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $15,166 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] 1500 Classic Crew Cab available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 1500 Classic Crew Cab for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab 1500 Classic Crew Cab you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Ram 1500 Classic for sale - 10 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $17,832.
Find a new Ram for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,068.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab and all available trim types: Big Horn, Lone Star, Lone Star, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Crew Cab?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Ram lease specials
