5 star reviews: 73 %

4 star reviews: 14 %

3 star reviews: 3 %

2 star reviews: 3 %

1 star reviews: 7 %

Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 30 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, New full size truck owner

SSBroly , 01/23/2020

Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I purchased my 2019 Ram 1500 Classic Big Horn as a fleet vehicle with 14k miles on it. It had everything I wanted except bed liner. I later decided to get the side steps for the kids and wife easier access. Not an ad, just trying to help others in similar situation. Purchased side steps from carid.com saved about $450, and has lifetime warranty. Bed liner from a local shop also with lifetime warranty for about $600 less than if dealer installed. I wanted to address the only 1 star review on here regarding dash brightness...you can dim the dash lights on the left side under the headlights switch. There is a slide knob/gear (?) Which turns on interior lights. If you turn it the other way, it dims the lights. The only 3 star review commented on no radio controls on the steering wheel. I found them after a week of ownership. The volume controls are on the BACK right side of wheel and the skip controls are on the back of the left side of wheel. Weird I know lol! **Back to my review** I have used this truck to tow my trailer camper (6400 pounds, 23ft long) on three different occasions. ~6.5 mpg. The 2nd trip I was towing in 45 mph winds and it handled it like a champ. At 55 mph driving over an open bridge in gusty winds I felt in control the whole time. Plenty of room for my family (wife, 4 yo son, 2 yo daughter with car seats). Cabin is very quiet, comfortable and upscale. Lots of cupholders and storage, including two coolers in the floor in the back. The engine is powerful, easy to safely merge, pass etc. Easily handled my camper. Overall amazing truck! I have only owned smaller trucks (1998 Ranger, 1996 Ranger, 2001 S10, 2002 S10 and 1984 Mazda B2000) so I was worried about parking it, driving around in traffic (narrow streets etc), but it is a breeze. There are sensors on the front and back to help along with a very detailed back up camera. CONS: Gas mileage as expected, but not as bad as I imagined (15-18 mpg). I must say I do have the off road tires installed by the prior owner so obviously that is a big factor. Not really complaining, just worst than my little 2012 civic lol. Duh right?!? SiriusXM radio was initially AMAZING however since the trial period ended and I chose not to continue it ($16.99 a month), I have been getting letters from SiriusXM with deals and promotionals ever since at least twice a week. Kind of annoying. I downloaded free apps on phone, sync on bluetooth and listen for free =) If you want it, let it lapse and not respond at first and you will get promotions for 6 months free etc afterwards. *** I have had the truck for about 5k miles so far. I will update after a year. Good luck out there!

5 out of 5 stars, Checks every box

Juan , 08/15/2019

Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

I wanted to all of my consolidated my vehicles into one that does it all. Needed to combine the utility if my old avalanche with the performance of my focus ST while still being able to haul the kids around comfortably. I looked at the new Sierra and Silverado and was impressed with the performance but not the price. Finally settled on the RAM 1500. It has more space than I'll ever need, good tow rating and that HEMI really gets going when you put your foot down. I average about 20 MPG as long as I drive sensibly the the ride quality is amazing. It did everything the new Sierra offered for less. Strongly recommend the 8.4 in infotainment system. *12k mile update* I've noticed a little vibration coming from the driver and front passenger door panels while listening to music with heavy base. The front passenger window control panel pops out weirdly easily and may be to blame. Android auto is awesome when it works but I've had more than a few days where it refuses to connect to my phone. The Uconnect is a neat gimmick but that also stops working quite often (app disconnects you). Lastly there seems to be a little rust forming on the lip around the right fog light of my chrome bumper. That last one is ridiculous and I'll have them look at it next week during my inspection. I don't regret buying the truck, I'll continue to love my time with it. Hopefully the rust issue is addressed and doesn't come back for many years

5 out of 5 stars, Dodge’s best kept secret

Nick , 01/20/2019

Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

Just bought a Classic 1500. This last run of the 4th gen 1500 will go down as Dodges best kept secret. They are giving these trucks away at a steal of a price. The Big Horn I got is equipped just perfectly for a truck. I don’t need a crazy fancy truck with tons of extras that jack the price north of 50K. I think the gen 4 1500 is the best looking Dodge ever made, I’m not a fan of the looks of the gen 5. Plus, this last run of trucks is made in USA!

5 out of 5 stars, 2019 RAM Classic 1500 Big Horn 4x4

John , 09/05/2019

Big Horn 4dr Crew Cab 4WD 5.6 ft SB (5.7L 8cyl 8A)

This is my first RAM(Always been a Ford Guy). I LOVE this truck! I looked at Ford and Chevy and both were in the $45-$50K range for a well appointed truck. I discovered the Classic at a local dealer and decided to take a test drive...WOW! This truck so smooth and quite even at highway speeds. It handles fantastic and has plenty of go with the 395 HP Hemi V8 and a great exhaust note. THESE Classics are a steal. I bought mine for $34.5K(Sticker was $49,451) out the door. They even threw in an additional year of Bumper to Bumper warranty, Now I have 48 months instead of 36 months. They also included 4 years free maintenance and oil changes. This truck has tons of options like:Power drivers seat, Power lumbar support, Heated Seats, Heated steering wheel, Heated and power folding side view mirrors, LED entry and cargo bed lights, Power sliding rear window, 8.4" Touch panel display with U-Connect, Climate control, Auto Volume volume speed control, Voice Activated controls, Rear window defroster, Auto dimming rear view mirror, and 20" Chrome wheels.The truck only has 400 miles on it, But I am averaging 19.5 mpg city and 22 mpg highway. I am sure that will increase once broken in. If your in the market for a truck...I would jump on one of these ASAP!

