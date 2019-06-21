  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(2)

2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan

What’s new

  • Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS added to the lineup
  • GTS twin-turbo V8 makes 453 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque
  • New GTS comes standard with many performance upgrades
  • Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017

Pros & Cons

  • Strong acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
  • Handles more like a sports car than a large sedan
  • Refined interior design with the latest technology
  • Decent practicality thanks to hatchback and wagon body styles
  • Only two rear seats are standard (a middle seat is optional)
  • Infotainment system trails the competition
MSRP Starting at
$86,300
Save as much as $21,023
Select your model:
Save as much as $21,023 with Edmunds

2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Which Panamera does Edmunds recommend?

With the range of Panamera models available, it is difficult to recommend just one. We'd keep it simple, and relatively affordable, and choose the wide-ranging capabilities of the 4S. While it lacks the power and raw performance of the new GTS and longstanding Turbo models, the lower-priced 4S still offers enough performance to satisfy the driving enthusiast as well as a buyer looking for a comfortable and luxurious sedan.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

Starting with the 911, Porsche has long refused to follow the lead of other manufacturers and conform to the norms of a specific class. The Panamera is no exception to that philosophy, as it's as much of a luxury-car outlier today as when it was introduced in 2010. Since then, its superb combination of luxury and performance has made other manufacturers take notice and adapt their lineups to go head to head with Porsche's luxury four-door.

For 2019, the Panamera gets Porsche's popular GTS treatment, which combines performance hardware and styling touches, normally optional on other trim levels, and bundles them together at a lower price point than if they were selected individually. The GTS is outfitted with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (453 horsepower, 457 lb-ft) that positions it right between the already potent 4S model and the nearly mental Turbo model.

As with all other Porsches, the Panamera has nearly infinite levels of customization to suit the priorities and tastes of many different buyers. Of course, there is some stiff competition from Porsche's German competitors, with BMW offering its intense M5 sport sedan and Audi the similarly shaped, and just as potent, RS 7 for less money than a comparably powerful Panamera Turbo. Even so, the Panamera remains difficult to fault, no matter which trim you choose.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Porsche Panamera as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.

2019 Porsche Panamera models

The 2019 Porsche Panamera is available in three different body styles with five different powertrains. Equipment levels change as you climb up the ladder, but no matter which one you choose, each Panamera is highly customizable. Essentially, if you're buying a Panamera, you're spoiled for choice.

At the bottom of the ladder, there's the only rear-wheel-drive Panamera, the base trim. From there, everything else is all-wheel-drive: the Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

Everything above the base trim is also offered in the Executive body style (except the GTS), which is a longer version of the Panamera that adds more than 4 inches of rear legroom. The 4, 4S, 4 E-Hybrid, GTS and Turbo models are also available in a Sport Turismo body style, which has a bigger hatchback cargo area. All Panameras come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four seats. (A middle rear seat is optional.)

The base Panamera comes with quite a bit of standard equipment, including a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (330 hp, 331 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management (also known as adaptive suspension or PASM), LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a power hatchback liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and a push-button ignition.

Also standard is partial leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a wide-view 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (including a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot), and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio as well as USB and auxiliary audio inputs.

The Panamera 4 keeps the same standard equipment and uses the same single-turbo 3.0-liter V6 as the standard model but adds all-wheel drive. The Panamera 4S keeps the all-wheel-drive powertrain, but it swaps the engine to a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 (440 hp, 405 lb-ft) and adds a unique dual-exhaust system. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid gets the 2.9-liter engine along with an electric motor and a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery (for a combined 462 hp, 516 lb-ft) with about 30 miles of all-electric driving range. An air suspension is standard on the hybrid models to support the extra weight of the battery pack.

New for 2019, the Panamera GTS uses the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Turbo models, but in a slightly detuned (453 hp, 457 lb-ft) yet still potent form. Like other GTS models offered by Porsche, the Panamera GTS bundles performance hardware such as the Sport Chrono package, an adaptive air suspension, active suspension management, and a lower ride height with Porsche's Sport Design styling touches (front and rear fascia, side skirts, gloss black trim, and 20-inch wheels) for a lower overall cost than adding them individually. Inside, adaptive 18-way power seats get suede-like trim as do the armrests, sun visors, headliner and steering wheel. There's an optional GTS interior package with embroidered logos, contrast stitching and different seat-belt colors.

The more performance-oriented Panamera Turbo makes use of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (550 hp, 567 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, an adaptive air suspension, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, synthetic-suede roofliner and pillar trim, full leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.

At the top of the ladder, there's the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which adds the hybrid components to the 4.0-liter turbo V8 (for a combined 677 hp and 626 lb-ft). Essentially, standard equipment is the same as on the regular Turbo with the addition of 21-inch wheels, ceramic-composite brakes, the Sport Chrono package, and a second air-conditioning system to cool the car while it's parked.

There's a long list of stand-alone or bundled options for pretty much every trim level since Porsche believes that owners should be able to customize their cars to personal taste. You can option the 4 and the 4S with most of the Turbo's standard equipment. Additional highlights for the lineup include various wheel, paint, interior trim and leather specifications; speed-sensitive steering assist; a sport exhaust; power-closing doors; a heated steering wheel; a 21-speaker Burmester audio system; 18-way adaptive sport seats; eight-way power rear seats with memory function; ventilated front and rear seats; massaging front and rear seats; four-zone climate control; a rear touchscreen interface; power rear sunshades; and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Porsche Panamera 4S (turbo 2.9L V6 | 8-speed dual-clutch automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving9.0
Comfort8.5
Interior8.0
Utility7.0
Technology7.0

Driving

9.0
No car this big and heavy has any business performing on this level. It's mind-boggling how capable the Panamera 4S is on a fun, winding road. Anyone who claims it's not a "real" Porsche clearly hasn't driven one. And this is just a single step up from the base model in a very deep lineup.

Acceleration

9.0
Among similarly priced luxury sedans, the Panamera 4S is one of the quickest, reaching 60 mph in only 3.9 seconds. The power is breathtaking, and the shifts are impressively smooth. Engaging launch control will fulfill your adolescent racer dreams, and the car sounds great, too.

Braking

8.5
Stopping from 60 mph required only 101 feet, which is shorter than any rival's result. Under heavy braking, it remains composed and controllable. The pedal is on the soft side but very trustworthy. When the Panamera is driven hard, some odd clicking can be heard and felt, but it doesn't affect performance.

Steering

8.5
The steering effort is light, and the driver receives little feedback. But with a car that handles as well as this, it's really not an issue. Even though this sedan is big, the steering is very accurate and you feel as if you can place it precisely where you want in a turn.

Handling

9.0
The handling is precise in all situations. When driving the Panamera 4S on a fun road, you quickly forget that it's a 4,125-pound luxury sedan. It feels much lighter and smaller. There's seemingly no limit to the amount of grip from the sticky tires and all-wheel drive. It's almost as rewarding to drive as a 911.

Drivability

9.0
Not only does the Panamera perform like a smaller sports car, but it maneuvers like a smaller sedan, too. The turning radius is narrower than you'd expect, and it's easy to squeeze it into a tight parking spot.

Comfort

8.5
The Panamera's performance demanded some concessions. The ride quality isn't as luxurious as that of some rivals, and climate control is fussier than it needs to be. But none of these issues comes even remotely close to being a deal-breaker.

Seat comfort

9.0
Porsche's seat game is strong. Whether you're short or tall, the range of adjustments will accommodate you. The padding is thin, but the front seats are so well-shaped that all-day comfort is guaranteed. For hotter climates, we'd suggest springing for the optional ventilated seats.

Ride comfort

8.0
As expected, the Panamera 4S doesn't ride quite as smoothly as its less athletic rivals, but it is still exceptionally comfortable. Small, high-frequency bumps are almost undetectable, and broader undulations are well-managed.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Wind noise on the highway is absent, and the engine is well-muffled when you're just cruising. Because of this near-silence, you'll hear the summer performance tires more distinctly, but at no time does the noise become intrusive, even on coarse asphalt.

Climate control

7.0
The air conditioning cools the cabin rapidly, and the vent coverage is excellent. Using the system isn't as simple as it should be, and it takes a few button and touchscreen commands to access. The touchscreen-only control of the center vent direction is ridiculously complicated.

Interior

8.0
The new Panamera's interior is a vast aesthetic improvement, but many of the controls aren't easy to use and can be a source of driver distraction. Otherwise, the cabin is as luxurious, modern and refined as those of its contemporaries.

Ease of use

6.0
Thankfully, this generation Panamera forgoes the mass of buttons of its predecessor, but some difficulties remain. The operation of the capacitive touch "buttons" takes the driver's attention away from the road, and the gear selector takes some getting used to.

Getting in/getting out

8.5
The Panamera is easy to live with. The doors are fairly short in length and open wide in tight spots. They remain in position throughout the stroke rather than at preset detents. Rear passengers will need to dip their heads slightly to clear the sloping roof, but only if they're tall.

Driving position

8.5
The primary controls are well-placed, and the range of seat adjustments ensures an optimal position for drivers of any size. Unfortunately, we encountered some glitches in the seat memory functions in which the system would not accept new adjustments.

Roominess

8.0
Even though you get a sporty, wraparound feeling from the cockpit, the Panamera is still very spacious. There's a wealth of headroom. The rear seats will easily accommodate people over 6 feet, and the long-wheelbase version adds even more space for tall passengers.

Visibility

8.5
The view out of the front is very good. The front roof pillars are well-contoured to minimize obstruction in left turns. The pillar between the front and rear seats is rather thick and requires craning your neck to see past it. The rear window affords a good view, and the surround-view camera eliminates any guesswork.

Quality

8.5
The interior materials are befitting a car of this class and price, and there's a sturdy construction underneath. We drove the car exceptionally hard, however, and noticed a few new creaks afterward.

Utility

7.0
Though it's the "hatchback" in the luxury-sedan class, the Panamera doesn't reap the rewards usually associated with that body style. There is plenty of space for luggage and cargo but not as much as the specifications suggest. Again, these are fairly small concessions for a sporty car.

Small-item storage

6.5
The door pockets, center armrest bin and glovebox are all on the small side, leaving you limited options for your personal effects. The small and large cupholders are good at securing bottles and cups.

Cargo space

8.0
With 17.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, the Panamera offers generous space on paper. In practice, the trunk is shallow, and the high liftover height is an impediment. The lack of remote seatback releases also deducts points.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.0
The car seat anchors are hidden but easily accessed. Taller front passengers may keep a rear-facing car seat from fitting in the back, but forward-facing seats won't be a problem.

Technology

7.0
The operation of the Panamera's many features isn't as intuitive as in its rivals. The infotainment interface is the biggest offender and has been a persistent Porsche gripe. The company claims that these are secondary in a "driver's car." Still, we expect more in a premium luxury vehicle.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and easier to use than Porsche's system. Touchscreen inputs worked all the time, but the customizable steering wheel button did not.

Driver aids

9.0
The advanced safety features are well-tuned for a sporty car like this. False alarms were never triggered, and the stability control intervention was graceful. The adaptive cruise control was also smooth and maintained its speed even on steep downhill grades.

Voice control

8.0
Voice controls in the native powertrain control module unit weren't as easy or intuitive as Apple CarPlay's, but this is true of most systems. However, the voice controls did faithfully execute our commands.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche Panamera.

5 star reviews: 50%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 50%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    5 out of 5 stars, great car
    Eko,
    4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM)

    To big of a car for my wife

    Write a review

    See all 2 reviews

    Features & Specs

    4dr Sedan features & specs
    4dr Sedan
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
    MSRP$86,300
    MPG 19 city / 27 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm
    See all for sale
    4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM
    MSRP$102,900
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower457 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    GTS 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    GTS 4dr Sedan AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM
    MSRP$128,300
    MPG 16 city / 23 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower453 hp @ 6000 rpm
    See all for sale
    4 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    4 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
    MSRP$90,900
    MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed automated manual
    Horsepower330 hp @ 5400 rpm
    See all for sale
    See all 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite Panamera safety features:

    Lane Departure Warning and Intervention
    Warns the driver if he or she exits a lane with another car occupying the blind spot and even applies minor steering corrections.
    Forward Collision Warning
    Alerts the driver when a front collision is imminent. Automatic emergency braking also applies the brakes, depending on severity.
    Adaptive Cruise Control
    Provides the driver with a set speed while maintaining a set distance behind the car in front, allowing for a safe space between cars.

    Compare Porsche Panamera & Audi RS 7 features

    Compare Porsche Panamera & Porsche 911 features

    Compare Porsche Panamera & BMW M5 features

    Related Panamera Articles

    2019 Porsche Panamera GTS First Drive

    The Sum of Its Parts, and Then Some

    Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorOctober 30th, 2018

    Porsche adds its GTS moniker to just about every vehicle in its lineup these days, and the latest to get the treatment is the 2019 Porsche Panamera. As on the 911, Macan and others, the GTS version of the Panamera bundles a curated selection of existing performance parts with special exterior styling enhancements. Could this new trim level be the sweet spot of the Panamera lineup?

    One big reason to get the GTS instead of a base Panamera is what's under the hood. Rather than using a powered-up version of the Panamera's base turbocharged V6, Porsche has given the GTS a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. If you swear that Porsche already sells a turbo V8 in a Panamera, you'd be right. The engine in the GTS is nearly identical to the one in the Panamera Turbo — right down to the turbochargers. The GTS has different intake and exhaust manifolds, and that results in 453 horsepower instead of the Turbo's 550 hp.

    Down the Front Straight

    When you're just driving around town, you could be excused if you forget the Panamera GTS is V8-powered. With the drive mode selector in Normal, the engine note is very subdued. And what you do hear sounds quite similar to the piped-in engine note from the V6 in the standard Panamera. But that's due more to the V6's enhanced noises than anything to do with the V8.

    Thankfully, it makes all the right noises when you wind it out. At Porsche's recent drive event for the GTS, we spent almost as much time sampling the car on the racetrack as we did on the street. Porsche is adamant the GTS can be tracked on the weekend after doing commuter duty during the week. Truth be told, the experience did let us explore the upgraded standard performance hardware as well as the outer reaches of the boosted V8's performance. Power delivery is linear and immediate, and winding the engine out to its 6,800-rpm redline happens rapidly.

    Full throttle produces a wonderful, though slightly subdued, exhaust note in the cabin. It's definitely not in the same league as a shouty Mercedes-AMG V8, but it still conveys its power just fine. A side bonus is that neither you nor your passengers will ever get tired of hearing it. But, since we're now spoiled by the previous-generation Panamera GTS' lusty, non-turbocharged V8, we could do with a bit more snarl at full clip. Though official fuel economy numbers have yet to be released, don't expect it to return much better numbers than the Turbo's combined EPA rating of 21 mpg (18 city/25 highway).

    Around a Corner

    If any occasional track work is in your future, we'd suggest fitting your GTS with the optional rear-wheel steering and PDCC (Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control) Sport package. The rear-wheel steering does wonders around tight corners by making the big Panamera feel a good foot or two shorter. The PDCC Sport system links up the air suspension, the active stabilizer bars and electronically actuated limited-slip rear differential to create a full-size sedan that is playful and fun to drive, even when driving at the limit.

    As odd as it seems, the Panamera GTS can get the job done at the track. And if you spring for the optional carbon-ceramic brake package, you could lap all day. Heck, take your family along, too!

    On the Road

    Not interested in tracking your Panamera? No problem. Go ahead and run some errands. Though the ride quality is appropriately firm because of the standard sport-tuned suspension and 20-inch wheels, this big Porsche can still soak up fairly major road imperfections with ease. Body control is also excellent, even in Normal mode.

    In Sport mode, the throttle calibration and steering get a little more responsive, and the air suspension firms up. Yet the ride remains fairly supple, and big bumps are easily dispatched. Only when you put the car in the Sport+ mode does the Panamera's ride get a bit brittle. Overall, the GTS remains capable and comfortable, despite its enthusiastic tuning and performance-oriented hardware. It's an impressive sedan that provides luxury and sport in equal measure.

    Paint It Black

    The GTS looks slightly wider and lower than a base Panamera thanks to its lower ride height and standard Sport Design package. This package adds subtle styling tweaks and blacked-out exterior trim and headlights. Out back, the standard sport exhaust is also black, and the taillights are smoked. On colors such as Green Mamba and Sapphire Blue, it has quite a dramatic effect.

    Inside, there's a lot of GTS-specific simulated-suede upholstery. Portions of the standard 18-way adjustable sport seats are covered in the grippy stuff, as is the entire heated steering wheel. There's also handsome black anodized aluminum trim along the dash. To help break it up a bit, you can order the GTS logos stitched into the seats in red or a light gray. Of course, Porsche will also let you order a plethora of other customization options. Want red seat belts and a red-face tachometer? No problem.

    The GTS is also the first Panamera model to get Porsche's full-color head-up display. Using the Panamera's 12.3-inch touchscreen, the driver can use a drag-and-drop method to customize the layout and content of the head-up display.

    Shut Up and Take My Money

    To pretty much no one's surprise, the Panamera GTS looks to be the Panamera to get. It combines balanced performance and comfort with a huge dose of practicality — especially if you get the wagon-like Sport Turismo. And, again, to pretty much no one's surprise, the GTS doesn't come cheap. Prices start at $129,350 for the Panamera GTS and $135,550 for the Panamera GTS Sport Turismo, with handling charges included. If you order your 2019 Porsche Panamera GTS now, you can expect delivery in the second half of 2019.

    2019 Porsche Panamera GTS First Look

    More Cylinders, More Power, More Features, More Money

    Kurt Niebuhr by Kurt Niebuhr , Vehicle Test EditorOctober 18th, 2018

    Since its redesign in 2017, the GTS badge had been conspicuously absent from the current Panamera lineup. With the previous generation, the GTS was a favorite of ours thanks to its many standard performance features and Porsche's wonderful, snarling naturally aspirated 4.8-liter V8 engine. But with that engine now relegated to the history books, and rumors of an impending GTS model, we wondered how Porsche might differentiate this model from the already solid range of Panameras and Panamera Sport Turismos. The answer is with another V8, of course. But this one packs two turbos and a significant power bump over the old engine. And, as per the GTS formula, Porsche has stacked the standard equipment list with many performance options as well as introduced some new technology.

    Eight + Two = 453

    A twin-turbo V8 is now de rigueur for a German performance sedan and Porsche fits its offering into the Panamera. Displacing 4.0  liters and using the aforementioned twin turbochargers, this unit is good for a claimed 453 horsepower and 457 pound-feet of torque, which is available from a mere 1,800 rpm. Power is routed through all four wheels (all-wheel drive is standard on GTS models) via an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission. To absolutely no one's surprise, estimated performance numbers are on the rapid side with both the Panamera and the Panamera Sport Turismo claiming 3.9 seconds to 60 mph and top speeds of 181 mph and 179 mph, respectively.

    All the Stuff You'd Get Anyway

    As is typical for GTS models across the Porsche lineup, standard equipment is largely made up of performance-oriented options such as larger brakes and specially calibrated air suspension and adaptive dampers that lower the ride by 0.4 inch from the standard car. The popular Sport Chrono package is also standard as is a sport exhaust system with black tailpipes, black exterior design elements and black 20-inch wheels. Inside, there's plenty of black faux suede, contrasting aluminum trim and Porsche's Advanced Cockpit digital instrumentation. A few interesting bits of technology are still optional, namely Porsche's semi-automated InnoDrive and rear axle steering, which we think are both worth the extra expense if you can swing it.

    New to the Panamera range, and debuting in the GTS, is an optional full-color, head-up display. The display can be configured to display multiple combinations of information, such as speed and navigation directions. This display will become available across the Panamera range soon after the launch of the GTS.

    Order Away

    In every other Porsche, there's a strong argument for the GTS as the trim to get. We won't know if that's true of the Panamera until we can drive the Panamera, so stay tuned for our eventual and inevitable First Drive. But if the new Panamera GTS models tickle your fancy, Porsche dealers are currently accepting orders with deliveries expected in the second half of 2019. Pricing starts at $129,350 for the Panamera GTS and $135,550 for the Panamera GTS Sport Turismo, with handling charges included.

    FAQ

    Is the Porsche Panamera a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 Panamera both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Porsche Panamera fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Panamera gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg to 23 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that carrying capacity for the Panamera ranges from 14.3 to 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Panamera. Learn more

    What's new in the 2019 Porsche Panamera?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Porsche Panamera:

    • Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS added to the lineup
    • GTS twin-turbo V8 makes 453 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque
    • New GTS comes standard with many performance upgrades
    • Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
    Learn more

    Is the Porsche Panamera reliable?

    Learn more

    Is the 2019 Porsche Panamera a good car?

    Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche Panamera?

    The least-expensive 2019 Porsche Panamera is the 2019 Porsche Panamera 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $86,300.

    Other versions include:

    • 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $86,300
    • 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $102,900
    • GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $128,300
    • 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $90,900
    • Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $151,500
    • 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $104,000
    • Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $186,200
    • 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $97,600
    • Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $161,900
    • 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM) which starts at $115,300
    • Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $196,600
    • 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) which starts at $107,400
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Porsche Panamera?

    Learn more

    More about the 2019 Porsche Panamera

    2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan Overview

    The 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan is offered in the following styles: 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), GTS 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4S 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), 4 Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM), 4S Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8AM), Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM), and 4 E-Hybrid Executive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM).

    What do people think of the 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Panamera Sedan 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Panamera Sedan.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Panamera Sedan featuring deep dives into trim levels including Base, 4 E-Hybrid, GTS, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan here.

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan?

    2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM)

    The 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $125,130. The average price paid for a new 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) is trending $21,023 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $21,023 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $104,107.

    The average savings for the 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) is 16.8% below the MSRP.

    Available Inventory:

    We are showing 1 2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan 4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

    Check out Porsche lease specials

