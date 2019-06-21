2019 Porsche Panamera Sedan
What’s new
- Panamera GTS and Sport Turismo GTS added to the lineup
- GTS twin-turbo V8 makes 453 hp and 457 lb-ft of torque
- New GTS comes standard with many performance upgrades
- Part of the second Panamera generation introduced for 2017
Pros & Cons
- Strong acceleration from V6, V8 and hybrid models
- Handles more like a sports car than a large sedan
- Refined interior design with the latest technology
- Decent practicality thanks to hatchback and wagon body styles
- Only two rear seats are standard (a middle seat is optional)
- Infotainment system trails the competition
Which Panamera does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
Starting with the 911, Porsche has long refused to follow the lead of other manufacturers and conform to the norms of a specific class. The Panamera is no exception to that philosophy, as it's as much of a luxury-car outlier today as when it was introduced in 2010. Since then, its superb combination of luxury and performance has made other manufacturers take notice and adapt their lineups to go head to head with Porsche's luxury four-door.
For 2019, the Panamera gets Porsche's popular GTS treatment, which combines performance hardware and styling touches, normally optional on other trim levels, and bundles them together at a lower price point than if they were selected individually. The GTS is outfitted with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (453 horsepower, 457 lb-ft) that positions it right between the already potent 4S model and the nearly mental Turbo model.
As with all other Porsches, the Panamera has nearly infinite levels of customization to suit the priorities and tastes of many different buyers. Of course, there is some stiff competition from Porsche's German competitors, with BMW offering its intense M5 sport sedan and Audi the similarly shaped, and just as potent, RS 7 for less money than a comparably powerful Panamera Turbo. Even so, the Panamera remains difficult to fault, no matter which trim you choose.
Notably, we picked the 2019 Porsche Panamera as one of Edmunds' Best Luxury Cars for this year.
2019 Porsche Panamera models
The 2019 Porsche Panamera is available in three different body styles with five different powertrains. Equipment levels change as you climb up the ladder, but no matter which one you choose, each Panamera is highly customizable. Essentially, if you're buying a Panamera, you're spoiled for choice.
At the bottom of the ladder, there's the only rear-wheel-drive Panamera, the base trim. From there, everything else is all-wheel-drive: the Panamera 4, Panamera 4S, Panamera 4 E-Hybrid, Panamera GTS, Panamera Turbo and Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Everything above the base trim is also offered in the Executive body style (except the GTS), which is a longer version of the Panamera that adds more than 4 inches of rear legroom. The 4, 4S, 4 E-Hybrid, GTS and Turbo models are also available in a Sport Turismo body style, which has a bigger hatchback cargo area. All Panameras come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and four seats. (A middle rear seat is optional.)
The base Panamera comes with quite a bit of standard equipment, including a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (330 hp, 331 lb-ft), 19-inch wheels, Porsche Active Suspension Management (also known as adaptive suspension or PASM), LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, a power hatchback liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, and a push-button ignition.
Also standard is partial leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats with heating, dual-zone automatic climate control, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, Bluetooth, a wide-view 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system (including a navigation system, Apple CarPlay and a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot), and a 10-speaker audio system with satellite and HD radio as well as USB and auxiliary audio inputs.
The Panamera 4 keeps the same standard equipment and uses the same single-turbo 3.0-liter V6 as the standard model but adds all-wheel drive. The Panamera 4S keeps the all-wheel-drive powertrain, but it swaps the engine to a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 (440 hp, 405 lb-ft) and adds a unique dual-exhaust system. The Panamera 4 E-Hybrid gets the 2.9-liter engine along with an electric motor and a 14.1-kWh lithium-ion battery (for a combined 462 hp, 516 lb-ft) with about 30 miles of all-electric driving range. An air suspension is standard on the hybrid models to support the extra weight of the battery pack.
New for 2019, the Panamera GTS uses the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 found in the Turbo models, but in a slightly detuned (453 hp, 457 lb-ft) yet still potent form. Like other GTS models offered by Porsche, the Panamera GTS bundles performance hardware such as the Sport Chrono package, an adaptive air suspension, active suspension management, and a lower ride height with Porsche's Sport Design styling touches (front and rear fascia, side skirts, gloss black trim, and 20-inch wheels) for a lower overall cost than adding them individually. Inside, adaptive 18-way power seats get suede-like trim as do the armrests, sun visors, headliner and steering wheel. There's an optional GTS interior package with embroidered logos, contrast stitching and different seat-belt colors.
The more performance-oriented Panamera Turbo makes use of a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (550 hp, 567 lb-ft), 20-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, an adaptive air suspension, keyless entry and ignition, a power-adjustable steering wheel, synthetic-suede roofliner and pillar trim, full leather upholstery, 14-way power front seats with memory settings, heated rear seats, and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.
At the top of the ladder, there's the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, which adds the hybrid components to the 4.0-liter turbo V8 (for a combined 677 hp and 626 lb-ft). Essentially, standard equipment is the same as on the regular Turbo with the addition of 21-inch wheels, ceramic-composite brakes, the Sport Chrono package, and a second air-conditioning system to cool the car while it's parked.
There's a long list of stand-alone or bundled options for pretty much every trim level since Porsche believes that owners should be able to customize their cars to personal taste. You can option the 4 and the 4S with most of the Turbo's standard equipment. Additional highlights for the lineup include various wheel, paint, interior trim and leather specifications; speed-sensitive steering assist; a sport exhaust; power-closing doors; a heated steering wheel; a 21-speaker Burmester audio system; 18-way adaptive sport seats; eight-way power rear seats with memory function; ventilated front and rear seats; massaging front and rear seats; four-zone climate control; a rear touchscreen interface; power rear sunshades; and a dual-screen rear entertainment system.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|7.0
|Technology
|7.0
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.5
Steering8.5
Handling9.0
Drivability9.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort8.0
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.0
Interior8.0
Ease of use6.0
Getting in/getting out8.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.5
Quality8.5
Utility7.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space8.0
Child safety seat accommodation7.0
Technology7.0
Smartphone integration6.0
Driver aids9.0
Voice control8.0
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$86,300
|MPG
|19 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 5400 rpm
|4 E-Hybrid 4dr Sedan AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8AM
|MSRP
|$102,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|457 hp @ 6000 rpm
|GTS 4dr Sedan AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$128,300
|MPG
|16 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|453 hp @ 6000 rpm
|4 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8AM
|MSRP
|$90,900
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|330 hp @ 5400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Panamera safety features:
- Lane Departure Warning and Intervention
- Warns the driver if he or she exits a lane with another car occupying the blind spot and even applies minor steering corrections.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Alerts the driver when a front collision is imminent. Automatic emergency braking also applies the brakes, depending on severity.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Provides the driver with a set speed while maintaining a set distance behind the car in front, allowing for a safe space between cars.
Porsche Panamera vs. the competition
Porsche Panamera vs. Audi RS 7
Similar in size and shape to the Panamera, the Audi RS 7 proves fierce competition for the Porsche. But the RS 7 comes to the table with a major power advantage, offering horsepower levels that require the much more expensive Panamera Turbo to match them. But the RS 7 lags behind the Porsche, and other Audis, in terms of infotainment. It also doesn't have quite the rear-seat comfort as the Panamera.
Porsche Panamera vs. Porsche 911
If you're not entirely sure you need the adult-size rear seat in the Panamera but won't settle for anything less than a Porsche, the iconic 911 is just a short walk across the showroom floor. Nearly unparalleled in its all-around performance, the 911 can also be optioned to any buyer's needs. Even the base model is plenty fast, but like the Panamera, faster models are tens of thousands of dollars away.
Porsche Panamera vs. BMW M5
A traditional sedan cranked up to 11 is probably the best way to describe the latest BMW M5. Performance is front and center, and its 600 horsepower is put to good use through a technologically advanced all-wheel-drive system. Similar power levels from the Porsche will cost considerably more than the M5, but the interior of the BMW lacks the luxurious simplicity of the Panamera.
