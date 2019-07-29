2019 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid
What’s new
- Completely redesigned and restyled
- More powerful engines
- New and improved E-Hybrid model
- This is the first year of the third-generation Cayenne
Pros & Cons - Not Available
2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid First Drive
Porsche's Newest Eco-Performance SUV
You have to hand it to Porsche. The sports-car manufacturer was one of the first to produce an SUV that placed equal importance on performance and fuel economy when it launched the Cayenne Hybrid almost 10 years ago. The 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid is the latest iteration of that vehicle, and a lot has changed. The electrified Cayenne switched from a standard hybrid to the segment's first plug-in for 2015. And this year the V6 is turbocharged, rather than supercharged. These modifications add up to a vehicle that is more usable and efficient than its forebear and substantially more powerful than even last year's model.
Wired Up, Fired Up and Ready to Go
While the plug-in Cayenne no longer bears last year's "S E Hybrid" moniker, the new model is no less performance-oriented. Under the hood, a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 puts out a somewhat modest 335 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It is augmented by an electric motor drawing power from a 14.1-kWh rechargeable battery pack, resulting in a total combined system power of a healthy 455 hp and 516 lb-ft. Porsche says that's good for a 4.7-second 0-60 mph time when using launch control. You read that right, a hybrid with launch control.
If you want to treat the E-Hybrid like, well, a hybrid, the Cayenne is more than happy to oblige. Though the EPA has not yet officially rated the E-Hybrid's electric-only range, we saw an estimated 21 miles from a fully charged battery as we started our drive route. Of the Cayenne E-Hybrid's many drive modes — accessed via a dial on the steering wheel — the car starts in E-Power if the battery is charged. That's good for EV-only acceleration up to 83 mph, and there's a distinct stop in the pedal to let you know you've reached peak EV acceleration. Push past this point, and the gas engine turns on for extra oomph.
Once the battery is depleted, the car switches to Hybrid Auto mode, which is one of three selectable hybrid driving modes. In Hybrid Auto, the Cayenne drives like a standard hybrid, only charging the battery using regenerative brakes. The other two modes — E-Hold and E-Charge — are accessed via a touchscreen menu. E-Hold saves the battery's charge for use later in your drive; conversely, E-Charge keeps the engine churning, using excess power to recharge the battery.
On the road, acceleration in both EV and hybrid modes is impressive, with the extra thrust of the V6 palpable once it kicks on. We like the false "stop" in the pedal, as it provides a clear delineation between EV and gasoline power. That said, power delivery in Hybrid Auto feels more linear after the battery depletes because the pedal's simulated stop disappears. At heavy throttle, the Cayenne performs as you'd expect of an SUV with close to 500 hp on tap. And while the Sport and Sport + driving modes sharpen throttle response and keep the transmission in lower gears, drivers don't need to switch to these modes if they just want a quick performance boost. Hitting the button in the middle of the dial switches all variable settings to their most aggressive configuration for 20 seconds. It's good if you need a little extra power on the highway, or as you rapidly approach a tight set of corners.
Strap In and Feel the Gs
Though it weighs nearly 600 pounds more than the standard Cayenne, the E-Hybrid's extra mass has not dulled the SUV's performance abilities. Adaptive suspension dampers (Porsche's Active Suspension Management package) are standard, and they work wonders to help the slightly porkier Porsche handle like its more svelte siblings. Add the optional air suspension, and the Cayenne transforms from comfortable cruiser to corner-carver at the flip of a switch.
If you want increased dynamic performance, there are a number of features that are available for the E-Hybrid for the first time. Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) adds electronically adjustable front and rear anti-roll bars to help the Cayenne corner flat in high-speed turns. While grip numbers gleaned from the skid pad at our test track might tell a different story, our test drive in Eugene, Oregon, revealed that in the real world, E-Hybrids handle similarly with or without PDCC. Don't check the box for this options list unless you really want to explore the capabilities of your eco Cayenne.
Ditto the carbon-ceramic brakes: Also available on the E-Hybrid for the first time, these fade-resistant discs only really reveal their benefits on the track. There's an intermediate option for those who want to step up from the standard steel rotors — Porsche's so-called surface-coated brakes. These larger discs are coated with a tungsten-carbide surface that Porsche says reduces brake dust. While we haven't tried it in the E-Hybrid yet, our tests with a Cayenne coupe with these brakes revealed they are quite grabby at the top of the pedal stroke. Make sure to drive an example before ordering. The standard brakes as still slightly grabby when you put your foot down, but braking doesn't feel as jerky as the previous hybrid.
Also new for the 2019 Cayenne E-Hybrid is rear-axle steering, which tightens the turning radius at low speeds. Rear-axle steering requires the addition of Porsche's Power Steering Plus — a modestly priced system that reduces the amount of force necessary to turn the wheel at low speeds. Both options help execute parking-lot maneuvers.
E-Hybrid vs. Cayenne S
The Cayenne E-Hybrid's $82,450 price point and performance capabilities put it in close competition with the Cayenne S. Starting at $85,650, the Cayenne S has more power but roughly 100 fewer lb-ft of torque than the E-Hybrid. Even so, its lower weight helps it hit 0-60 mph in 4.6 seconds with the Sport Chrono package — 0.1 second quicker than the E-Hybrid. If you want a more dynamic Cayenne, the S is probably the way to go. For our money, the Cayenne E-Hybrid represents a stronger value, as the Sport Chrono package is standard, and its plug-in hybrid powertrain is considerably more fuel-efficient. We also like that you can order it without the E-Hybrid's signature Acid Green color accents if you don't feel it necessary to flaunt your eco cred.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche Cayenne.
This is my third Porsche. My other two cars right now are a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland Diesel and a 981 Boxster S (manual). The car was leased new and has around 600 miles on it so these are initial impressions. Lets address the pros first. The car is very fast and handles exceptionally well. When is Sport or Sport + the car accelerates faster than my Boxster S (or at least feels that way) and handles the curves superbly well. The seats are comfortable and there is a lot of room in the back seat. The battery gives you about 20 miles of range on fully electric which is speedy enough to get you around short errands easily. Now for the cons. First, my vehicle had an MSRP of around $91K so pretty basic trim. Premium package plus the ventilated seats. But this is still $91K! I compare that against what I got in my Jeep Grand Cherokee (~$45K) and the value is simply not there (even for a Porsche). Second, the are some pretty bad fit and finish quality issues. The paint is a joke and will scratch and get holes it in as if it were Play Doh. It also has an area where it looks like the paint dripped. How this got through quality control in Bratislava is concerning. I've toured the factory in Stuttgart and it wouldn't have gotten through those guys. I had to get ceramic coating because the paint is so bad and its a lease! There are also panels inside the car that do not align well (e.g., A pillar). Finally, I hear rattles with certain radio songs (at moderate volume) and it just doesn't seem as well put together as the JGC when going over bumps which is nuts to say about a Porsche. Third, with the government subsidy the e-hybrid is the one to get over the S but if I were buying and not leasing I'd get the base. The hybrid tech is truly amazing (good job to the engineers), its hard to tell when the vehicle goes from electric to gas. However, if I were planning on owning (as opposed to leasing) I'd worry long-term about the impact of the hybrid drive and power train on the engine. The car needs to engage the ICE engine at any time (even if cold) and it will constantly need to go back and forth which is a lot for any engine to handle. The range of 20 very limiting and once its over, you don't have the speed anymore (just the weight). Overall, if you want an electric car, get a Tesla Porsche is just not there yet and the uncertainty of long-term residuals is too much to buy vs. lease. Plus the tech is changing at an exponential rate. Fourth: Porsche, please go pick up a 2014-2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and make it a required course for the folks who design your ergonomics. I've had Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, MB, and other Porsches and this is the worst ergonomic design I've ever seen. Simple things like being able to select previous track on the steering wheel, hang grocery bags in the back seats (or rear), and ability to easily control music are impossible in the new Cayenne. The controls look great but I think this car is a step back in this respect relative to the previous generation. Fifth: The Bose Stereo system is not great. I have a lot of Bose products (e.g., headphones, speakers, stereo in Boxster) and this one is just not as good. It sounds only slightly better than the system in my JGC. I've tried every setting combination, multiple different sources, and even Tidal which streams at more than CD quality. Its just not a great system. Having owned a couple of other Porsches, this doesn't feel of the same quality. Frankly it doesn't feel special. I think they need to bring the production back to Germany ASAP. Will report back after a few months.
I've owned my 2019 Cayenne Hybrid for about a month now. It's a dream to drive. The motor options of Sport and Sport plus mode makes it handle like a full time sports car. Electric and Hybrid modes make your fuel last and last. Lots of room for golf clubs and other camping gear. The air conditioned seats are the absolute best in the desert. Great combination. One issue that was not disclosed when I purchased it was that the Apple Car Play installed in this car, is a stripped down black market version of the real Apple Car Play. The Porsche designed Car Play software severely limits my ability to make phone calls. Such a stupid move on Porsches part to downgrade an otherwise very great car. I'm surprised Apple lets them put Apples name on it. One bug like this can make an otherwise great experience painful. Please have your dealer share ALL of the Apple Car Play features with you before you buy!
2019 Porsche Cayenne Test Drive
2019 Porsche Cayenne Test Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Right here is the all new third generation Porsche Cayenne. We've come all the way to Greece to drive it. But before we do that, let's talk about what's different between this version and the previous generation. Up front you have new headlights for the new character and the lights. You'll see more and more headlights of this style across Porches as they come out. But the big difference is this wide grill that runs almost the entire width of the body. But this visual appearance is something that makes it feel a bit wider than the previous model. You also might not notice until you look up close is the Cayenne now has staggered wheels. The front wheel and tire are a little bit smaller than the rear wheels. You have a light bar that now runs across the entire of the rear. That's something that you would see on the 911 Carrera 4, and it's a nice little design element that brings some cohesion across the Porsche brand. And, of course, this is the turbo so it gets unique exhaust pipes-- [CAR ENGINE] --and up around 540 horsepower. So we're inside the new Cayenne Turbo. Of course, we're driving the Turbo model, because who could say no to 540 or 550 odd horsepower? The first thing you notice is, of course, the acceleration. There's a ton of it. This thing delivers power very quickly-- immediately when you crack the throttle-- and it's very satisfying. The second thing that's really impressive about this particular Cayenne is the steering. There's an immediate sensation of rotation that comes from the vehicle when you start cracking the wheel. But the real thing I've noticed with driving this Cayenne is the nimbleness that Porsche has managed to find in what effectively is a large SUV-- a large, powerful, and heavy SUV. There's just an eagerness that the Cayenne displays as soon as you turn the wheel. It feels very satisfying. Not a lot of feedback coming from the road itself, but the control you get through the steering wheel feels really good. Now, there's a couple of things that could be helping that. This vehicle-- this Turbo-- is optioned with rear wheel steering that's going to turn the rear wheels in and out of phase with the front wheels depending on the speed you're going which can help you turn in tightly like we just did there or keep you stable at high speeds. We've also got a Torque Vectoring Plus system on this vehicle that's selectively overdriving the outside rear wheel to help the thing rotate in corners. Now, one of the reasons I appreciate this nimbleness is because we're driving this car in Greece and their roads are basically a lane and a half wide and don't have center markings on them. And as we've been going pretty quick, it's been I feel like I can put this vehicle exactly where I want it to be in each corner. That's something you don't expect from an SUV so it's nice when it delivers that. Of course, this is a Porsche so there is a higher expectation on the sports car-like behavior. And so far it feels like the Cayenne is delivering that experience quite handily. But the road quality gives us a chance to talk about the suspension. All the Cayennes we've been driving so far have the optional air suspension. And when you take it out of sport mode-- like I'm going to do right now-- the ride does calm down appreciably. It feels like a very smooth riding vehicle. And that's impressive because all the cars we've been driving have 20 inch or 21 inch wheels. That's a lot of wheel to be moving around and a lot of weight to be moving around and controlling. But this air suspension-- this adaptive air suspension-- seems to do a really good job on rough roads like this one. Another thing I've noticed driving this car so far is how quiet it is. We have optional acoustic and thermally treated glass. And right now it's doing a great job of eliminating a lot of the wind buffeting, exhaust sound, and other exterior unpleasantness that you would not want to hear in a luxury car. It's a very quiet experience inside this vehicle and that's nice because this is also a luxury car with a luxury price tag. The vehicle we're driving right now is optioned up to about $155,000. A lot of money but you're also getting a lot of car for that money. We should also talk about some of the brake options. You have the normal breaks like you would on any standard vehicle. And then there's this carbon ceramic brakes-- like you'd expect from a Porsche sports cars-- but in between there's a tungsten carbide coated brake option. Now, what that is there's a coating on the brakes that helps them last longer, provide more braking force, and reduce brake dust. And Porsche says they should last longer than the standard brakes. So hopefully the ownership costs won't be as long either. A lot of the stuff that's come from the most recent Panamera has looked really nice and worked really well. Down here at the bottom there touch sensitive controls for most of the vehicles functions and when you touched them there's a little haptic response, or a little feedback, that you get in the form of a vibration. It works generally well, of course I would prefer real buttons but this is what you get. The only downside I can think of so far is that this piano black finish is going to attract all kinds of fingerprints, smudges, and hairs and oil and stuff. So you want to keep some kind of cloth with you if you want to keep that clean. With this being the twin-turbo V8 you would expect massive performance out of the Turbo model. The base model and the S-- which use V6s-- the base model has a single turbocharger, the S has a twin turbocharged engine. Both of those supply decent acceleration too. You'd probably be totally fine with the base model, although the GPS is a little bit faster-- as you would expect from having 100 horsepower more. That turbo is just ridiculous in terms of acceleration. But again, that's what happens when you have 500 plus horsepower. Cayenne's nimbleness is quite an accomplishment but that's kind of what we expect from Porsche these days. This is a company that keeps making extraordinarily high performing vehicles that have less than 400 horsepower. So they keep setting the bar for themselves. And they keep overcoming it. This being a large SUV, it's important to talk about things that may not be as exciting as horsepower. There's plenty of head, leg, shoulder room in both front and rear seats. The optional sports seats have the head rest integrated into the seat back-- kind of like what you would expect out of a sports car-- but they don't seem to affect the rear seating space at all. It's pretty comfortable back there-- at least for the outboard seats. There's little bit more cargo capacity in the back as well. So if you're concerned about hauling a bunch of stuff there's a solution there. One of the other features improving the handling on this vehicle is an active anti-roll system. While previous Cayennes used a hydraulic actuated system, this one is electronically controlled by the 48-volt system that Cayenne now has. What does that mean? Well, it means it works and you can't really feel it working. You just notice the vehicle stays flat in corners and stays pretty smooth on the road because that would be the advantage of adjusting the anti-roll. Where it doesn't work when you're going straight but it works when you're in the corners. But you can tell that it's working because there's a little display in the gauge cluster here that tells you, hey you're getting some active anti-roll here and some here and here. But other than that you just notice that this vehicle just handles really well. As far as performance goes the base Cayenne Porsche says will do zero to 60 in the high fives. And the S and Turbo models will do zero to 60 a second faster than each. So you have high fours and high threes. That's a lot of performance, especially out of the Turbo vehicle. But hey, again, it's a Porsche. Overall this first impression of the Cayenne is a very good one. And we're eager to test it more once it shows up on our shores in some time next year-- like July or something. [MUSIC PLAYING] Well, thank you for watching. If you would like to see more videos like this, keep it tuned right here and be sure to visit edmunds.com.
Edmunds gets a First Drive of the all-new 2019 Porsche Cayenne. Take a spin in the all-new 2019 Porsche Cayenne with Edmunds Senior Writer Carlos Lago. The Cayenne enters its third generation thoroughly redesigned, though it's hard to tell at first glance. It retains the same look and feel as last year, riding on an identical wheelbase with nominal changes to exterior dimensions.
|E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$79,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5250 rpm
Porsche Cayenne vs. the competition
Porsche Cayenne vs. BMW X5
A pleasing mix of luxury and performance, the X5 offers third-row seating as well as the ability to cover ground very quickly. While the X5 can certainly keep up, it's starting to look a bit dated when compared to the new Cayenne. We picked the 2018 X5 as one of the best midsize SUVs of the year.
Porsche Cayenne vs. Audi Q7
The Q7 is exceptionally well-built, inside and out, and is one of the best luxury SUVs in the segment. Like the Cayenne, it's packed with technology as well as semiautonomous capability. It also has seating for seven passengers. But it lacks the performance chops of the Porsche, favoring a luxurious ride instead of maximum sport.
Porsche Cayenne vs. Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Based on the rugged and luxurious Range Rover, the Sport trades a bit of the legendary off-road prowess for on-road performance. While it can be equipped with a third row, space back there will be tight. With the optional supercharged V8, the Range Rover Sport is capable of keeping up with a Cayenne S, but it can be very thirsty.
Is the Porsche Cayenne a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Porsche Cayenne?
Is the Porsche Cayenne reliable?
Is the 2019 Porsche Cayenne a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche Cayenne?
The least-expensive 2019 Porsche Cayenne is the 2019 Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $79,900.
Other versions include:
- E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $79,900
What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne?
The redesigned 2019 Porsche Cayenne is one of the most performance-focused SUVs around. Yet at the same time, it also provides a wealth of luxury and everyday conveniences to broaden its appeal. Even the entry-level Cayenne is capable of impressive performance, and it starts at just over $65,000.
The Cayenne enters its third generation thoroughly redesigned, though it's hard to tell at first glance. It retains the same look and feel as last year, riding on an identical wheelbase with nominal changes to exterior dimensions. (The body is 2.5 inches longer, 0.5 inch narrower, and slightly lower.) The elongated grille and taillights help make it look wider, an effect aided by larger and wider wheels and tires that now come in staggered sizes.
There are four trim levels to choose from: the Cayenne, S, E-Hybrid and Turbo. The main difference between them are the engines, with some additional feature content along the way. Standard feature highlights for the base Cayenne include LED headlights, a power tailgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, partial leather upholstery, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The Cayenne S adds items such as different 19-inch wheels, a panoramic roof and PASM. The Cayenne E-Hybrid includes PASM and the Sport Chrono package.
The Cayenne Turbo gets you a hugely powerful twin-turbo V8, 21-inch wheels, an adjustable air suspension, high-performance brakes, a sport exhaust system, front sport seats, a simulated-suede headliner and seat inserts, and unique exterior styling elements. Most of the items found as standard on the Turbo can be had as options on other models, which can drive their prices up to those of the turbo but without the outright performance.
As unique as the 2019 Porsche Cayenne is, it's not the only performance-minded luxury SUV in the class. There are competitors that offer a more luxurious ride, have the option for three-row seating and come with more standard features while still costing less. But if the new Cayenne seems like the perfect SUV, let Edmunds help you find the perfect one.
2019 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid Overview
The 2019 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid is offered in the following styles: E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Porsche Cayenne Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Cayenne Hybrid 3.7 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Cayenne Hybrid.
