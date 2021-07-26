Power is put to the ground via an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Both the transmission and all-wheel-drive system have been revised to handle the extra power.

Porsche says the Cayenne Turbo GT can accelerate from a standstill to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds and complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.6 seconds. If that holds true, it would make it among the quickest SUVs around. For reference, the Lamborghini Urus we tested ripped from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds and cleared the quarter mile in 11.4 seconds.

Porsche also enhanced the Cayenne Coupe's handling for the GT. Suspension modifications include a 17-mm (0.67-inch) lower ride height and more negative camber for the wider front wheels, along with firmer settings for both the air springs and dampers. Changes have also been made to the traction and stability control systems as well as both front and rear steering systems.

The Turbo GT's combination of power and traction is mind-boggling. Point it down a curvy road and there's a pretty good chance that most cars within a 50-mile radius will simply not be able to keep up. Thanks to the sophisticated all-wheel-drive system, all of the Turbo GT's impressive power can be deployed at will and is especially capable of catapulting this SUV out of corners.

Aided by four-wheel steering and special high-performance tires, the Turbo GT turns into corners like a vehicle half its size. It feels wrong to call an SUV nimble, but that's exactly what it is. And thanks to the standard carbon-ceramic brakes, the Turbo GT can, and will, scrub off speed repeatedly without fade or drama. In fact, there's a pretty good chance you'll run out of talent before it does.