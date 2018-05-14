2019 Porsche 911 GT3
What’s new
- New track-focused GT3 RS and GT2 RS models
- Part of the seventh 911 generation introduced for 2012
Pros & Cons
- Impeccable handling inspires driver confidence
- Powerful and surprisingly economical engines
- Premium interior with lots of customization possibility
- Surprisingly comfortable and practical for daily driving
- Infotainment system has a few quirks
- Engines lack some of the response and audible thrill of old ones
Which 911 does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.4 / 10
The 2019 Porsche 911 is a sports car that's available in many different versions. Understanding the differences in engines, wheel sizes, body widths, and interior options can be dizzying. But no matter which model you choose, all 911s have the same intrinsic qualities such as two doors, a rear-mounted flat-six engine, the ignition switch on the left, and an analog tachometer sitting front and center. These qualities have made the 911 into perhaps the most iconic sports car on the planet.
But the best quality is one that's oft-overlooked: its ability to be blazing-fast on a back road and still livable as an all-weather daily driver. While track-focused versions such as the GT3, GT3 RS, GT2 RS, and T models don't come with rear seats, there are 20 other variants that do. Those rear seats, while small, allow owners to drive their kids or the occasional third or fourth passenger, or just fold down the seatbacks to carry more luggage. And all 911s have generous cargo space in their front trunks, too.
Because of this wide variety, it is a good idea to go in with some knowledge of the Porsche you might want. Thankfully for most enthusiasts, this is a pleasurable experience. For others, there are two points that may narrow the decision: timeliness and cost. Out of the 23 911s currently on sale, five are limited in production. And only two models, the Carrera and the Carrera 4, have as-new MSRPs of under $100,000. For a truly indulgent experience, you can custom-order your car to your exact specifications, paint and all.
No matter how you buy your 911 — custom or off the showroom lot — know that you'll be driving an unrivaled blend of practicality and performance. It's one of our favorite sports cars on the market.
2019 Porsche 911 models
The 2019 Porsche 911 is available in coupe, retractable-roof coupe (Targa) and soft-top convertible (Cabriolet) body styles. There are then multiple variations with increasing levels of performance, including the Carrera, the Carrera S, the Carrera 4 and the Carrera 4S (the 4 indicates all-wheel drive), the Targa 4 and the Targa 4S, the GTS, the Turbo and the Turbo S. There are also four track-oriented trims: the Carrera T, the GT3, the GT3 RS and the GT2 RS.
The base model 911 Carrera is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine (flat-six) that produces 370 horsepower and 331 pound-feet of torque. A seven-speed manual transmission is standard, and Porsche's dual-clutch (PDK) automatic transmission is optional. Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer tires, an adaptive suspension (PASM), automatic bi-xenon headlights, parking sensors, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-way power-adjustable front seats (for the backrest and seat height; fore/aft is manual) and leather upholstery.
Technology features include Bluetooth; two USB ports; two SD card slots; Porsche Communication Management, which has a 7-inch touchscreen interface with navigation, Apple CarPlay, onboard Wi-Fi and Car Connect remote vehicle services; and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.
The Carrera S has an upgraded version of the same engine that produces 420 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque. It also has 20-inch wheels and a torque-vectoring rear differential. The optional Powerkit ups the engine to 450 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque.
The Carrera 4 and the Carrera 4S, as well as the Targa 4 and the Targa 4S, feature all-wheel drive and wider rear fenders, plus the engine that corresponds to their rear-wheel-drive counterparts above.
The GTS variants have the Carrera S engine with the Powerkit upgrade (450 hp and 405 lb-ft of torque). The GTS also has a wider rear track, 20-inch center lock wheels from the Turbo S, a PASM sport suspension (coupe only) that includes a ride-height reduction, a sport exhaust system (optional on all lesser versions), special exterior styling, sport seats with a combination of leather and simulated suede upholstery, and a sport steering wheel. The GTS also comes with the Sport Chrono package, which includes dynamic engine mounts, a stopwatch, turbo overboost function for temporarily increased torque, and additional performance driving aids. This package is available on lesser versions.
The 911 Turbo has a turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six good for 540 hp and 486 lb-ft of torque. It comes only with the PDK automatic and all-wheel drive. It also comes standard with a power-retractable front spoiler, a fixed rear spoiler with articulating wing elements, various other aesthetic and functional body revisions, a rear-wheel-steering feature to tighten the turning radius and improve high-speed stability (optional on the Carrera S family), and a more advanced torque-vectoring rear differential (PTV Plus). Also standard are adaptive LED headlights, the Sport Chrono package, 10-way power seats with four-way power lumbar and memory settings, extended leather trim and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.
The Turbo S is uprated to 580 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. It also gets active stabilizer bars (PDCC), carbon-ceramic brake rotors, 14-way power front seats with adjustable side bolsters, and carbon-fiber interior trim.
Finally, the track models. The Carrera T is based on the standard Carrera and uses the same 370-hp engine, but it features lightweight door panels with nylon door pulls, a mechanical limited-slip differential, and shorter final drive ratio for better acceleration.
The GT3 is a lightweight, track-focused performance model. It has a 4.0-liter non-turbocharged flat-six that produces 500 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque. PDK is standard and a six-speed manual is optional. It also gets its own special suspension tuning, rear-wheel steering, the carbon-ceramic brakes, lightweight body components (including a carbon-fiber fixed rear wing), a rear underbody diffuser and special styling elements. For the GT3 RS, Porsche takes a GT3 and sharpens it further with more power (520 hp, 346 lb-ft of torque), aerodynamic enhancements, and more trick lightweight parts, such as a magnesium roof and carbon-fiber trunklid and fenders.
For the ultimate 911 track experience, the GT2 RS takes the GT3 RS's body and aerodynamics and swaps out its non-turbocharged flat-six in favor of an uprated twin-turbo engine from the 911 Turbo S that produces 690 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful and fastest street-legal 911 ever produced.
Many of the higher-end items, especially those included on the Turbo, are available as options on lesser trims. Other add-ons include alternative wheel designs, a front axle lift system, a rear wiper, power-folding auto-dimming mirrors, a solid or glass sunroof (coupe only), keyless entry and ignition, adaptive cruise control (with automatic braking for forward collision mitigation), a blind-spot warning system, various sport seats, heated seats, ventilated seats, a multifunction steering wheel (heating can be added), a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system and a 12-speaker Burmester audio system.
As with any Porsche, you can also customize the 911 to your heart's (and hopefully wallet's) content, with numerous paint colors, upholstery types and trim selections. You can also specify everything from colorful Porsche crests on the seats to leather trim on the climate vent slats.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.4 / 10
|Driving
|9.0
|Comfort
|8.5
|Interior
|8.5
|Utility
|8.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving9.0
Acceleration9.0
Braking8.0
Steering8.5
Handling9.5
Drivability10.0
Comfort8.5
Seat comfort9.0
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration6.5
Climate control8.0
Interior8.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position10.0
Roominess8.5
Visibility8.5
Quality9.5
Utility8.0
Small-item storage8.0
Cargo space8.5
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration6.5
Voice control6.0
Sponsored cars related to the 911
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Porsche 911.
Trending topics in reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
2019 Porsche 911 videos2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS First Drive
2019 Porsche 911 GT2 RS First Drive
[MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: Porsche rang with an opportunity, and what an opportunity it was. Come to Road Atlanta, they said, and there we'd find a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the most powerful 911 ever. Not only that, but we'd drive it, too. There wouldn't be much time to get all the video coverage we want, but this really isn't something you say no to. So we headed off. Before we get started, make sure to hit the Subscribe button and visit Edmunds.com to find your perfect car.The exterior of the GT2 is a design study in airflow management. That's what you need when you have a car as focused on race track speed as this one, and that's also what you need when you're making upwards of 700 horsepower. The front of this is festooned with all kinds of vents and airflow tricks and stuff, because you need to cool a bunch of different things when you're running at the speed this is capable of, from the brakes to the heat exchangers.You also need to create downforce. That's why you have this massive splitter at the front that gives enough room so that you won't scrape when you're driving fast under compression, but also helps push the front end of the car down. These enormous vents feed the aforementioned heat exchangers, [INAUDIBLE] decks on the hood feed the brakes, and so on and so forth.As we get further back, you can see some chunks of rubber on the Fender from the track time we've already had with the car. The wheels themselves-- these specific ones are made out of magnesium, and that comes as an option that you can get with the optional Weissach package. That's a lightweight package that costs about the price of a loaded Honda CRV-- about $31,000 combined with these wheels.And for that, you get a 40-pound reduction in weight. 25 pounds of that comes from the wheels combined, and that's a big deal when you're working at speed. Now behind them, you have carbon ceramic brakes and adjustable suspension, too. You can see the anti-roll bars and the ride height of this car.As we work further back, we get to, again, another vent to feed this massive turbocharged engine. And also behind this wheel and tire is where a lot of magic happens. This is a rear drive car with an automatic transmission, and it drives through an electronically-controlled rear differential and a brake-actuated torque vectoring system that helps manage power delivery, left and right. That's a lot of power for two wheels to drive, and this thing seems to manage it well because of these electronic controls.Also because of the downforce, this big rear wing on the back helps balance out what's going on in the front. It's adjustable, and that helps you give the stability that you need when you're maintaining crazy cornering speeds. Cornering speeds is what the GT2 prioritizes over top speed and acceleration. But that said, this is still electronically limited to 211 miles-an-hour.For how dramatic the GT2 RS' intentions are, the interior actually isn't too far different than the generation of 911 this is based off of. You have some design things going on here, for sure, like red interior material, red details on the shifter here, and this red steering wheel, as well. But other than that, it's fairly straightforward. It's the stuff that you don't see, or may not realize you don't have, until you turn the car on that you notice.And that's the lack of sound-deadening material. That's the lack of a physical door handle. You have this little fabric that you have to pull like that to open. And those are things that Porsche did in search of removing as much weight from this car as possible. It's also the same reason why you have a sticker on the hood, instead of a badge.We started out doing lead-follow driving. Ahead, in a GT3 RS, was veteran racer Hurley Haywood who'd ensure we'd keep pace. We appreciate the setup, because the thing about this job is that you drive a lot of racetracks, but only once. What I'm going to do now is tell you what it's like to drive. And in a word, it's staggering, as you would expect a 700-horsepower track-oriented 911 to me.But the thing that jumped out immediately to me wasn't the power, because that's smooth and tractable, and we'll talk at length about that. But what really jumped out to me was the steering. When you drive a big, serious track-oriented sportscar, you expect the steering to be weighty and serious. But in the GT2, it's not. We got to accelerate now.[ENGINE ACCELERATES]Oh, listen to that. But as we get up to 130, I'll back off. And we talk about steering at high speed-- this wheel is very light. And that initially seems a little off-putting, because you expect there to be a little bit more resistance when you turn the wheel so you can be very controlled on your inputs, but it actually does that because it's lightness allows you to maintain a very soft grip on the wheel, and you don't have to exert a lot of force to turn it.You can keep your hands rested nicely at the correct position, have your thumbs doing the work, but you don't need to crunch your biceps to show off how manly you are driving your 700-horsepower 911. Porsche's made a big effort in lightening the car, removing mass from the car where possible. That's because this twin-turbo 6 cylinder is heavier than the GT3 RS, and of course it is. It's a twin-turbo vehicle with a bunch of heat exchangers and stuff to account for that.But this has a noticeably different character than the GT3 RS, in that it feels heavier in the rear. And I don't know how much of that is perception because I know it's heavier, or that's just because of the way it drives. The GT3 has more balance with a poor finesse. This is a brute because of that power.[ENGINE REVS]Listen to that. And now let's talk about this engine. 700 horsepower, cooled by a ton of air, has a water cooler, too, that's filled with a 1.3-gallon tank of distilled water that has to be filled up repeatedly. That's what helps keep this thing producing power. It's producing a ton of power, but it comes in relatively tractably. It's easy to modulate with the gas pedal. It's not a sudden, all at once. It delivers power linearly and in a way that's easy to control.It's still a ton of power, so when you get down to some of the slower speed corners and you're downshifting into third gear, like we are now-- it's going to go down to second-- you can give it too much power, give it too much gas, and get a little power on oversteer because obviously, you would. It surprised me at first, because I was driving this like a normal 911. And I was like, oh, a little bit of power oversteer. But that's because it has 700 horsepower. Of course it's going to power oversteer.That said, you still have traction. You just need to control the throttle with some restraint and respect. And that's easy to do. Just keep the wheel straight before you fully wood it. Very simple. High horsepower basics 101, right? But the power really comes into form when you start entering the higher gears. 700 horsepower in second gear isn't going to show you much except for tire smoke.It's when you enter fifth gear that the power becomes truly awesome, because it still maintains that acceleration that you would get in second or third gear, only you're going 140 or 150 miles-an-hour. It's awesome. And when you're going up on a hill later on this track, when you roll onto that gas pedal, you just feel this other-worldly shove that keeps you going up the hill. It's just fantastic.It is a firm car, no doubt-- heavy, stiff spring rates. But it maintains a really drivable balance. We just crested 150 there, and I'm talking to you, the viewer. The power is there. The steering has finesse, but so, too, does the braking. When you dig into the pedal, you feel an immediate sense of confidence and control over your braking zone. You know exactly when and where you're going to stop. And when you're going 155 miles-an-hour, that's an important attribute to have.This is an automatic only. It's Porsche's PDK dual-clutch system, but functionally, it's an automatic. I'm shifting manually right now because I'm not driving at pace. I'm driving so I can talk to you. I've been driving all day with the transmission in drive and letting the sport configuration sort out the gear changes for me, and it's been doing a fantastic job. It works very hard at making you go fast, and it's so smooth and so good at what it does, I can't imagine wanting to do it myself, if my goal is going fast.Now if your goal is to have fun, you can still put it in manual and shift right here, and that feels very good.Now, complaints-- few and far between. I got to say this does not sound as good as the GT3 RS. That 4 liter flat six just howls so beautifully on upshifts.[ENGINE REVS]This has more of an industrial, forceful sound. It's very purposeful, but I wouldn't say it's pretty. Also, these bucket seats do not do wonders on my back. I know that's a body type thing. But I feel like at 5' 10" and about 185, 190 pounds, I feel like I should be more comfortable in these seats than I actually am. What you got to get used to at operating at these speeds is how a vehicle moves around, how it kind of sluice on its tires, the noise, the ferocity of everything, and the speed that you can get going.The way this thing changes directions-- it does it so smoothly that it kind of sucks you in. And then you look down at the speedometer and you go, whoa, I'm going really fast. But it just feels so good in the process. Oh, like these Ss. That's just lovely. [LAUGHS]Oh, that's so good. Oh, man. [LAUGHS] What a blast. That's been a few laps in the GT2 RS. My opinion? It's a wonderful car. Absolutely wonderful. It's staggeringly fast and really, really capable-- far, far more so than my abilities. I feel like the pace that I was driving at was pretty much the limit of where I'm comfortable, and this car could do so much more in the hands of someone more talented. It's really a weapon for speed, absolutely.We could go on and on about how the GT2 RS is special for its extreme speed, exclusivity, and price. But for me, it's special because despite these traits, the GT2 RS remains entirely drivable, and satisfyingly so. Even though it has the traction, the hardware, and the downforce, it's ultimately the driver's responsibility to match the car's capability with control over their own impulses.It leaves it up to you, the driver, to manage that absurd power from corner to corner, and that's what driving satisfaction is all about.
You don't turn down an invite to come to Road Atlanta and drive the Porsche 911 GT2 RS. With 690 horsepower and a top speed of 211 mph, it's the fastest and most powerful road-going 911 ever. What does it feel like at speed on track? That's exactly what we set out to find in this video.
Features & Specs
|GT3 2dr Coupe
4.0L 6cyl 7AM
|MSRP
|$143,600
|MPG
|15 city / 20 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 2
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 8250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 911 safety features:
- Porsche Active Safe
- Detects stopped vehicles ahead, alerts the driver and brakes if necessary. Included with adaptive cruise control.
- Lane Change Assist
- Monitors the car's blind spot and signals the driver via a series of lights at the base of the front roof pillars.
- Porsche Car Connect
- Automatically alerts emergency services in the event of an accident. Remote door locking also included.
Porsche 911 vs. the competition
Porsche 911 vs. Porsche Cayman
Thanks to its smaller size and mid-engine layout, the Cayman is a more nimble-handling sports car. It's also considerably less expensive than the 911. But the 911 is more powerful and has the practical advantage of rear seats. Porsche also offers a lot more customization options on the 911 as well as a lot more variants.
Porsche 911 vs. BMW M4
Porsche's standard 911 Carrera is more expensive and has less interior volume than the M4, but it accelerates quicker to 60 mph and is lighter. The 911 also benefits from a longer options list that buyers can use to customize to their hearts' desire. Some, however, may prefer the more upright, sedan-based ergonomics of the M4.
Porsche 911 vs. Chevrolet Corvette
While there is more of a gap between base versions, performance between these two models is like splitting hairs. The Corvette may win out on the price equation, but the 911 offers more customization. The 911 also has a ride quality that's more suited for daily usage or highway touring. You can also get it in all-wheel-drive for all-weather driving. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chevrolet Corvette.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 911 a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Porsche 911?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Porsche 911:
- New track-focused GT3 RS and GT2 RS models
- Part of the seventh 911 generation introduced for 2012
Is the Porsche 911 reliable?
Is the 2019 Porsche 911 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Porsche 911?
The least-expensive 2019 Porsche 911 is the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $143,600.
Other versions include:
- GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM) which starts at $143,600
What are the different models of Porsche 911?
More about the 2019 Porsche 911
The 2019 Porsche 911 is available in a dizzying variety of configurations that range from truly quick to super fast and blindingly speedy. Interestingly, all 911s — with two spectacular exceptions — are turbocharged. That's right, even the base 911, the regular old Carrera, has two turbochargers heaving air into its horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. And, yes, that engine is still hanging off the back of the 911 where physics says it shouldn't be, and yet Porsche's engineers make it work brilliantly anyhow.
Introduced in 2017, the engine in the Carrera, Targa and Cabriolet is still a six-cylinder, but the displacement is now 3.0 liters (down from the previous non-turbocharged 3.4 liters), and thanks to its turbochargers, horsepower has risen from 350 horsepower to a mighty 370 hp. And it gets better fuel mileage. Move up to the Carrera S model with its larger turbos and advanced exhaust system, and the output of the 3.0-liter six rises to a spine-tingling 420 hp. The 2018 GTS has 450 hp. On the other side, an enthusiast special, the Carrera T, uses the base Carrera engine but pairs it with lightweight track-inspired hardware.
As before, the Carrera coupe and Cabriolet convertible are rear-wheel-drive, while anything with a 4 in its name is all-wheel-drive (including the retractable-roof Targa 4 and Targa 4S). All the Carreras are available with either a seven-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch (Porsche's Doppelkupplung) transmission.
And then there are the Turbos, with a capital T. Using a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter six-cylinder, the Turbo models are rated at 540 hp for the base version and 580 hp for the Turbo S. They are available as coupes or cabriolets and feature standard PDK and all-wheel drive. The Turbos are simply some of the quickest and fastest cars available at any price. And the price is high.
The only two non-turbocharged exceptions for 2019 are the revised 911 GT3 and GT3 RS. The GT3 has a non-turbocharged 4.0-liter flat-six that produces 500 hp, while the GT3 RS features an uprated version of that engine that produces 520 hp. They're both paired to a variety of track-focused chassis enhancements and weight-reducing body pieces. The GT3 is also available in a wingless Touring model for those wanting a more subdued body shape.
Finally, there's the all-conquering GT2 RS. Take the turbo engine out of the Turbo S, bump up power to 700 hp, and place it in the GT3 RS body. It's currently the fastest, most powerful production 911 made, and it's reasonable to assume it'll hold its position for a few years.
Beyond just the right engine and body, Porsche offers a blizzard of expensive options. Use the buying tools on Edmunds to help you shovel your way through them and find the right 2019 Porsche 911 for you.
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Overview
The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 is offered in the following styles: GT3 2dr Coupe (4.0L 6cyl 7AM).
What do people think of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 911 GT3 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 911 GT3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 911 GT3 featuring deep dives into trim levels including GT3, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Porsche 911 GT3?
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Porsche 911 GT3s are available in my area?
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 Listings and Inventory
Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] 911 GT3 for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 911 GT3 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche 911 for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,165.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,113.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 and all available trim types: GT3. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Porsche 911 GT3?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
Related 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2017
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2016
- Used Honda Accord 2011
- Used Mazda 3 2010
- Used Toyota Camry 2006
- Used BMW X1 2018
- Used Toyota Corolla 2006
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 1999
- Used Ferrari 458 Italia
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Cayenne
- Porsche 911 2019
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche Panamera
- 2019 Porsche 718 Boxster
- Porsche Panamera 2019
- 2019 Macan
- 2019 Porsche 718 Cayman
- Porsche Cayenne 2020
- 2020 Porsche Macan
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Ghibli
- BMW M5 2020
- Lincoln MKZ 2020
- 2020 XF
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2020 Clarity
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6