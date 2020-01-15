  1. Home
MSRP range: $88,900
MSRP$90,250
Edmunds suggests you pay$86,767
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster Review
  • Precise and nimble handling delivers confidence and driving fun
  • Muscular and efficient turbo four-cylinder engines
  • GTS 4.0 offers exceptional driving enjoyment
  • Take less than 10 seconds to open or close the roof
  • Four-cylinder engines lack refinement, aural flair of optional six-cylinder
  • Breadth of options allows personalization but gets pricey in a hurry
  • GTS 4.0 debuts with a 394-horsepower 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine
  • Additional features such as heated seats, Apple CarPlay and dual-zone climate control are now standard
  • 718 Spyder now available with the PDK dual-clutch transmission
  • Limited-production 718 Boxster 25 celebrates the model's 25th anniversary
  • Part of the fourth 718 Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Kurt Niebuhr
01/15/2020 (updated 01/12/2021)
What is it?

When Porsche renamed its Boxster the 718 Boxster back in 2017 and replaced the car's six-cylinder engine with a turbocharged four-cylinder, part of the connection to the 911 — something so intrinsic to the Porsche experience — was lost. There's nothing wrong with the four-cylinder 718's performance certainly, but the driving experience, especially with the top was down, lacked some all-important aural emotion.

Last year, Porsche moved to rectify the discrepancy with the reintroduction of the six-cylinder-powered 2020 718 Spyder. But with a price nearing $100,000, and reduced comfort and practicality, the Spyder has narrow appeal. Solution? For 2021, Porsche is releasing the 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

It has the same naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine as the Spyder, albeit with a bit less horsepower (394 horsepower compared to 414 hp in the GT4). You do, however, get all the comfort and accoutrements you'd expect from the GTS model line. Notably, Porsche is making the six-speed manual transmission standard equipment. For now, the Cayman's PDK dual-clutch automatic transmission isn't offered in the GTS.

What does it compete with?

Convertible sports cars are getting a little rare these days, but the 718 Boxster GTS certainly doesn't have the run of the segment. BMW offers its new Z4, for instance, and the Jaguar F-Type convertible is another appealing alternative. Perhaps the most serious challenger is the all-new Chevrolet Corvette convertible, which offers just as much of the sports car experience as the Porsche but at a lower price.

How does it drive?

The Boxster is, without a doubt, a convertible sports car. And because of that, it drives unlike most anything else it competes against. To get the full GTS 4.0 experience, it's important to begin with the top down before starting the engine. With the twist of the left-hand mounted key, that familiar and evocative whir settles down into a slightly clattery idle. A brief prod of the throttle pedal sends the revs up and reminds you just how good a naturally aspirated flat six-cylinder engine sounds.

Lightness is the name of the game as both the clutch and gear lever move with ease but still maintain a satisfactory mechanical feeling. The steering, too, feels light but not in the sense of being overly assisted. There's an uncommon amount of feel for a car in this segment too, and the Boxster GTS responds quickly without being darty. You'll soon find yourself a bit conflicted — should I relax and enjoy some top-down motoring on a lovely day, or should I downshift a couple of gears and let it rip?

Thankfully, the new-to-the-GTS 4.0-liter engine makes that decision an easy one. Revving it out to its 7,800 rpm redline will give even the most cynical enthusiast the tingles. But it's wise to keep the driving mode in Sport (Sport Plus will work, too) as the Boxster GTS 4.0 uses a cylinder deactivation system to improve efficiency under certain light-duty circumstances. While the switchover cannot be felt, it can certainly be heard. And after listening to the flat-six howl, hearing the flat-three grumble is a bit off-putting.

What's the interior like?

The GTS 4.0 retains the familiar layout of other 718 Boxsters, albeit with an extra dose of simulated suede upholstery. The fuzzy stuff covers the seat centers, door panels, armrests, shift lever and steering wheel. As with any Porsche, you can further tailor the interior to suit any whim or taste (or lack thereof). The GTS' standard sport seats are well shaped and supportive. The optional Full Bucket race-style seats hold you in even more snugly, but they're primarily meant for track driving, not daily commuting, and they would not make for a comfortable experience on a warm summer's day.

How practical is it?

Because of its convertible top, the Boxster loses some of the Cayman's practicality. That said, the Boxster holds 9.5 cubic feet between its front and rear trunks, which is a decent amount as long as you're not trying to take on anything bulky. For comparison purposes, BMW's Z4 holds 9.9 cubic feet. The new Chevrolet Corvette convertible holds 12.6 cubic feet.

What else should I know?

Should you not want the full sport experience of the 20 mm lower suspension on the GTS 4.0, Porsche offers a middle ground with a 10 mm lower ride height, which promises a bit more ground clearance and a slightly softer spring rate. The Boxster GTS, like all other GTS models, though not inexpensive by any means, offers good value for the standard equipment when compared to a similarly optioned-up S model. You also get the 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which kind of makes the GTS worth the extra cost all by itself.

What about the Boxster 25?

The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 is a limited-production variant built to commemorate the Boxster's 25-year anniversary. (Though the Boxster launched in the U.S. for model year 1997, it came out in Europe for 1996.) The Boxster 25, which is based on the GTS 4.0, is distinguished from other models by its bronze-colored wheels and air intakes. The only exterior paint schemes available are silver, white or black. They are paired to a red leather interior and red convertible top. Porsche says it's only going to sell 1,250 units worldwide, so if you're looking for a Boxster that's a little more special than the norm, the 25 could be it.

EdmundsEdmunds says

While the 718 Boxster is undeniably one of the best-handling convertible sports cars on the market, you could previously point to the car's lackluster turbocharged four-cylinder engine as a reason for a compromised résumé. Porsche has fixed this for 2021, however, with the introduction of the GTS 4.0 trim and its 394-horsepower 4.0-liter flat six-cylinder engine and six-speed manual. The new GTS has reignited our enthusiasm for the mid-engine Porsche and we can't wait to drop the top in the name of further evaluation.

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 pricing

in Ashburn, VA
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster.

Be the first to write a review

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster video

Porsche 718 Boxster GTS Test Track

CARLOS LAGO: Hey, I'm Carlos Lago. And thank you for continuing to watch this channel. As you can tell from some of the recent things we've put up, from the three-truck comparison test to the reviews, and some of the adventure videos, we're trying to do more. And we're trying to do it better. We're going to start trying new types of shows too, including one that's going to air as soon as I'm done talking. Let us know if you like it. And let us know if you don't. We want to make it better for you to watch. With that in mind, be sure to like, comment, subscribe, that whole thing. And thanks again for watching. [MUSIC PLAYING] This is the Porsche Boxster GTS. And ahead of me is the Edmond's test track. We here in sport-plus mode. I'm going to engage launch control. And we're going to talk about how this thing drives and handles over the course of a lap or two. Let's do it. So the GTS comes with more power. And it's basically outfitted with all the performance options that you would want to have on your Porsche Boxster or Porsche Cayman. They're functionally the same car. One has a roof. And one doesn't. So we've got around 365 horsepower. More important though, we have our improved handling attributes. And so far, I can say this thing for drives really well. I'm going to try to not complain too much about how the engine sounds. I feel like I've been very forward in the past about my dislike for it. I'll say, in this situation, it's more linear than I remember it being. It delivers a good amount of power, around 365 horsepower. But it's a really nice addition, in terms of power delivery, to the way this car handles, which is a very smooth, and traceable, and confidence-inspiring character this car has. I really feel like I can challenge these corners, both on entry speed and on throttle out. And the whole car just feels really good, especially around this high-speed left hander, dig into to the throttle. And there's just a lot of traction on the way out. We're supposed to keep these to one lap. I'm going to do two, because I'm having fun. Out of this low-speed right hander, no sign of oversteer, maybe because I'm not challenging the gas too much on the exit. But man, this thing is delivering a lot of speed, but a lot of handling capability, too. It's stable, but not in a way that feels limiting. It feels really enjoyable to push out of a corner, not with the front tires, but with the rears urging you forward. Braking power is very strong, but predictable, too. It's smooth, a little bit off line there, but that's OK. You have a bit of control over where the car is going to end up through a corner. And a good amount of speed right on the exit there, you can hear that rumble strip. That tells me I'm just about out of road. Dive into the super slow right hander, now we've got the tires working. You can hear them chattering away up to this uphill complex. I've got the PDK in its automatic mode. PDK is what Porsche calls their dual-clutch transmission. And it's shifting exactly where I'd want it to be in its sport-plus setting. It has the logic that puts me in the gear that I'd choose to be if I wanted to. And that means I don't have to worry about shifting. I can worry about keeping the car on its path. Now, one downsides, I've got to say-- and I'll experience it through this right hander, too. The speaker grill that my left knee is resting on feels like a cheese grater. And that does not feel good. I'm going to have to make sure I don't need to apply a Bandaid afterwards. But that's been a quick spin in the Porsche Boxster GTS. And I have to say, it's a very nice handling and fun to drive sports car. And if you can live with the way that engine sounds, I think you're going to be in for a treat with this one. If you like what you see, keep it tuned, and be sure to subscribe. And for all your car shopping needs, be sure to visit edmunds.com.

NOTE: This video is about the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster, but since the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

Carlos Lago takes a few quick laps at the Edmunds test track in a Porsche 718 Boxster GTS. What is it? In Porsche-speak, GTS is the trim you pick when you want all the normally optional go-fast parts standard. For the 718 Boxster, it means things such as more power, bigger wheels and a more emotive exhaust system. During a recent test day, we wanted to show what the experience was like behind the wheel during laps on a track.

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$88,900
MPG & Fuel
17 City / 24 Hwy / 19 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.9 gal. capacity
Seating
2 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed manual
Engine
Flat 6 cylinder
Horsepower: 394 hp @ 7000 rpm
Torque: 309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Basic Warranty
4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 172.9 in. / Height: 49.7 in. / Width: 70.9 in.
Curb Weight: 3156 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 9.6 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
FAQ

Is the Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 718 Boxster both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche 718 Boxster fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 718 Boxster gets an EPA-estimated 19 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 718 Boxster has 9.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche 718 Boxster. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster:

  • GTS 4.0 debuts with a 394-horsepower 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine
  • Additional features such as heated seats, Apple CarPlay and dual-zone climate control are now standard
  • 718 Spyder now available with the PDK dual-clutch transmission
  • Limited-production 718 Boxster 25 celebrates the model's 25th anniversary
  • Part of the fourth 718 Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Learn more

Is the Porsche 718 Boxster reliable?

To determine whether the Porsche 718 Boxster is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 718 Boxster. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 718 Boxster's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 718 Boxster is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster?

The least-expensive 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $88,900.

Other versions include:

  • GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $88,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Porsche 718 Boxster?

If you're interested in the Porsche 718 Boxster, the next question is, which 718 Boxster model is right for you? 718 Boxster variants include GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M). For a full list of 718 Boxster models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Overview

The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 is offered in the following styles: GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M).

What do people think of the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 featuring deep dives into trim levels including GTS 4.0, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0?

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M)

The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $90,250. The average price paid for a new 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) is trending $3,483 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,483 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $86,767.

The average savings for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) is 3.9% below the MSRP.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0s are available in my area?

2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 Listings and Inventory

Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 for sale near you.

Can't find a new 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Porsche for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,445.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 and all available trim types: GTS 4.0. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials

