When Porsche renamed its Boxster the 718 Boxster back in 2017 and replaced the car's six-cylinder engine with a turbocharged four-cylinder, part of the connection to the 911 — something so intrinsic to the Porsche experience — was lost. There's nothing wrong with the four-cylinder 718's performance certainly, but the driving experience, especially with the top was down, lacked some all-important aural emotion.
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0
|MSRP
|$90,250
|Edmunds suggests you pay
|$86,767
- Precise and nimble handling delivers confidence and driving fun
- Muscular and efficient turbo four-cylinder engines
- GTS 4.0 offers exceptional driving enjoyment
- Take less than 10 seconds to open or close the roof
- Four-cylinder engines lack refinement, aural flair of optional six-cylinder
- Breadth of options allows personalization but gets pricey in a hurry
- GTS 4.0 debuts with a 394-horsepower 4.0-liter six-cylinder engine
- Additional features such as heated seats, Apple CarPlay and dual-zone climate control are now standard
- 718 Spyder now available with the PDK dual-clutch transmission
- Limited-production 718 Boxster 25 celebrates the model's 25th anniversary
- Part of the fourth 718 Boxster generation introduced for 2017
Convertible sports cars are getting a little rare these days, but the 718 Boxster GTS certainly doesn't have the run of the segment. BMW offers its new Z4, for instance, and the Jaguar F-Type convertible is another appealing alternative. Perhaps the most serious challenger is the all-new Chevrolet Corvette convertible, which offers just as much of the sports car experience as the Porsche but at a lower price.
The Boxster is, without a doubt, a convertible sports car. And because of that, it drives unlike most anything else it competes against. To get the full GTS 4.0 experience, it's important to begin with the top down before starting the engine. With the twist of the left-hand mounted key, that familiar and evocative whir settles down into a slightly clattery idle. A brief prod of the throttle pedal sends the revs up and reminds you just how good a naturally aspirated flat six-cylinder engine sounds.
The GTS 4.0 retains the familiar layout of other 718 Boxsters, albeit with an extra dose of simulated suede upholstery. The fuzzy stuff covers the seat centers, door panels, armrests, shift lever and steering wheel. As with any Porsche, you can further tailor the interior to suit any whim or taste (or lack thereof). The GTS' standard sport seats are well shaped and supportive. The optional Full Bucket race-style seats hold you in even more snugly, but they're primarily meant for track driving, not daily commuting, and they would not make for a comfortable experience on a warm summer's day.
Because of its convertible top, the Boxster loses some of the Cayman's practicality. That said, the Boxster holds 9.5 cubic feet between its front and rear trunks, which is a decent amount as long as you're not trying to take on anything bulky. For comparison purposes, BMW's Z4 holds 9.9 cubic feet. The new Chevrolet Corvette convertible holds 12.6 cubic feet.
Should you not want the full sport experience of the 20 mm lower suspension on the GTS 4.0, Porsche offers a middle ground with a 10 mm lower ride height, which promises a bit more ground clearance and a slightly softer spring rate. The Boxster GTS, like all other GTS models, though not inexpensive by any means, offers good value for the standard equipment when compared to a similarly optioned-up S model. You also get the 4.0-liter flat-six engine, which kind of makes the GTS worth the extra cost all by itself.
The 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster 25 is a limited-production variant built to commemorate the Boxster's 25-year anniversary. (Though the Boxster launched in the U.S. for model year 1997, it came out in Europe for 1996.) The Boxster 25, which is based on the GTS 4.0, is distinguished from other models by its bronze-colored wheels and air intakes. The only exterior paint schemes available are silver, white or black. They are paired to a red leather interior and red convertible top. Porsche says it's only going to sell 1,250 units worldwide, so if you're looking for a Boxster that's a little more special than the norm, the 25 could be it.
While the 718 Boxster is undeniably one of the best-handling convertible sports cars on the market, you could previously point to the car's lackluster turbocharged four-cylinder engine as a reason for a compromised résumé. Porsche has fixed this for 2021, however, with the introduction of the GTS 4.0 trim and its 394-horsepower 4.0-liter flat six-cylinder engine and six-speed manual. The new GTS has reignited our enthusiasm for the mid-engine Porsche and we can't wait to drop the top in the name of further evaluation.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster.
2021 Porsche 718 Boxster video
Features & Specs
- Base MSRP
- $88,900
- MPG & Fuel
- 17 City / 24 Hwy / 19 Combined
- Fuel Tank Capacity: 16.9 gal. capacity
- Seating
- 2 seats
- Drivetrain
- Type: rear wheel drive
- Transmission: 6-speed manual
- Engine
- Flat 6 cylinder
- Horsepower: 394 hp @ 7000 rpm
- Torque: 309 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
- Basic Warranty
- 4 yr./ 50000 mi.
- Dimensions
- Length: 172.9 in. / Height: 49.7 in. / Width: 70.9 in.
- Curb Weight: 3156 lbs.
- Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 9.6 cu.ft.
FAQ
Is the Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster:
Is the Porsche 718 Boxster reliable?
Is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster?
The least-expensive 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster is the 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $88,900.
Other versions include:
- GTS 4.0 2dr Convertible (4.0L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $88,900
What are the different models of Porsche 718 Boxster?
