This is the Porsche Boxster GTS. And ahead of me is the Edmond's test track. We here in sport-plus mode. I'm going to engage launch control. And we're going to talk about how this thing drives and handles over the course of a lap or two. Let's do it. So the GTS comes with more power. And it's basically outfitted with all the performance options that you would want to have on your Porsche Boxster or Porsche Cayman. They're functionally the same car. One has a roof. And one doesn't. So we've got around 365 horsepower. More important though, we have our improved handling attributes. And so far, I can say this thing for drives really well. I'm going to try to not complain too much about how the engine sounds. I feel like I've been very forward in the past about my dislike for it. I'll say, in this situation, it's more linear than I remember it being. It delivers a good amount of power, around 365 horsepower. But it's a really nice addition, in terms of power delivery, to the way this car handles, which is a very smooth, and traceable, and confidence-inspiring character this car has. I really feel like I can challenge these corners, both on entry speed and on throttle out. And the whole car just feels really good, especially around this high-speed left hander, dig into to the throttle. And there's just a lot of traction on the way out. We're supposed to keep these to one lap. I'm going to do two, because I'm having fun. Out of this low-speed right hander, no sign of oversteer, maybe because I'm not challenging the gas too much on the exit. But man, this thing is delivering a lot of speed, but a lot of handling capability, too. It's stable, but not in a way that feels limiting. It feels really enjoyable to push out of a corner, not with the front tires, but with the rears urging you forward. Braking power is very strong, but predictable, too. It's smooth, a little bit off line there, but that's OK. You have a bit of control over where the car is going to end up through a corner. And a good amount of speed right on the exit there, you can hear that rumble strip. That tells me I'm just about out of road. Dive into the super slow right hander, now we've got the tires working. You can hear them chattering away up to this uphill complex. I've got the PDK in its automatic mode. PDK is what Porsche calls their dual-clutch transmission. And it's shifting exactly where I'd want it to be in its sport-plus setting. It has the logic that puts me in the gear that I'd choose to be if I wanted to. And that means I don't have to worry about shifting. I can worry about keeping the car on its path. Now, one downsides, I've got to say-- and I'll experience it through this right hander, too. The speaker grill that my left knee is resting on feels like a cheese grater. And that does not feel good. I'm going to have to make sure I don't need to apply a Bandaid afterwards. But that's been a quick spin in the Porsche Boxster GTS. And I have to say, it's a very nice handling and fun to drive sports car. And if you can live with the way that engine sounds, I think you're going to be in for a treat with this one.