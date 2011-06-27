Used 2004 Pontiac Sunfire Consumer Reviews
problem with brakes and tires a lot
It is 2009 now and this car was gotten in 2004. It only has 2900 miles on it and I have had to get the breaks replaced twice now. Both times the life time warranty pads have been replaced and the the rotors as well as some other things. There was a recall after a couple years as the check engine light will come on , but they fixed that. I have had to replace the tire a few times now , the front tires wear on this car very quickly as well as the breaks. Also the windshield wipers fluid doesn't last at all. Other than that I haven't had any problems. Although that seems like a lot considering the mileage .It has good handling and looks.
It's 2015 and my sunfire has - 201,890
I have had this sunfire for over 10 years and I love it to deaf! I hope I can get another 50,000 miles before I have to replace it. I have had to do the list of repairs over the last 10 years, but mind you I had no car note :) Alternator Window motor Tune up Windshield motor Timing belt Of course, oil changes, brakes and tires.
5 years and counting...
Purchased new in 2004, it now has almost 100,000kms. Anybody expecting luxury and the finest build quality in a Sunfire is barking up the wrong tree. Its an economy car that gets you from A to B. Gas mileage is great in the city/highway, reliability has been good. Biggest issue was having to replace the struts within 1 year of ownership. No problems with transmission or engine. Although the 4 cyl is a peppy engine, its not refined and is harsh above 4,000RPM. Passing power is good with the automatic, hitting it at 70km/h seems to be its sweet spot. Overall a good, practical and fuel efficient car.
Best car I've ever owed!
I am in search of another car due to a collision with a deer and am so disappointed because I loved both my Sunfires I have owed. My first was a 2004 yellow Sunfire and most recently at 2005 orange Sunfire. They both were always reliable, never had any problems with either one except for the CD player in my most recent. Never could get it to work properly without it wanted to eat a CD. Other than that, I LOVED both cars and wish I could find another! ** I had to select a model but both were automatic and not 5 speed but automatic was not an option to choose.
Last Model Sunfire Out with a Bang
The 2004 Pontiac Sunfire was definitely one for the books. With lots of economical problems with the car's history (the older 1990's models and early 2000 models) I expected some high maintenance work. However, I was disappointed at that end. The car's economical ability is standard. Change bulbs when burnt out, fill gas, change oil. The performance is also outstanding considering the heavy body style. With a 2.2L Ecotec engine backed by a 4 speed Automatic Transmission (I also drove a 5 speed manual) you will get the power you need to steer through tight corners while still being able to utilize the agility of the power-to-weight ratio. All in all, a fun car to drive.
