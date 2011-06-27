Used 2001 Pontiac Montana Consumer Reviews
Time for another vehicle
I bought my mini-van in 2006, and it had 95,000 miles on it. For the first two years, it did great. I took it on vacations with no problems whatsoever. And the best part was that there was plenty of room for everyone. In 2008, I had to replace the head gasket and intake gaskets. It had been overheating. That's been the biggest expense. Recently, at 165,000 miles I've noticed that if I turn the AC on for long periods of time when driving, it tends to run hot. I have not let it overheat, but it does run hot. I'm also noticing the transmission is sticking. The power sliding door has a mind of its own, sometimes works and sometimes not.
Runs great for all the abuse I give it!
I bought this van 1 1/2 years ago with 112000 miles. I now have just over 170000 miles. I drive 170 to 200 miles per day. this van has never let me down. Only issue is that it has gone thru a couple of front wheel hubs. This van has never left me stranded.
Nice design but poor quality
We like the performance of the van. But we do not like the braking. The pedal feels like it goes to the floor and the van takes forever to stop. Original tires only last 20,000 miles or less. We have had numerous repairs like: Air conditioner, Torque converter, Intake manifold gasket, power door, computer replaced, stereo replaced, and worn out brake rotors after only 40,000 miles. Make sure you buy the extended warranty, because I think you will need it.
Major Gremlins
We loved the gas mileage this van got, and the space and comfort was superb, as was the interior configuration. However since we bought it used it had no manufacture warranty, nor dealer warranty. The summer of 2004 the a/c went out, we spent $700 on trying to get it fixed, they thought they fixed it, it died again the next day. Then the bearings went out, and both sets of brakes as well as all the shocks and struts. We only put 25,000 miles on it when we owned it. We put $1000 into it, not counting the a/c and it still needed $1800 worth of work, and two car shops later the a/c problem still could NOT be solved! We traded it for an SUV, it is a sad loss we loved our van greatly.
POOR RELIABILITY AND COSMETIC PROBLEMS
SEVERAL ELECTRICAL PROBLEMS INCLUDING THE GAS AND ENGINE LIGHT COMING ON, A CLIP ON THE FUEL HOSE MISSING. HAD WATER COMING IN THE OVERHEAD LIGHT CONSOLE NOW I HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THE TRANSMISSION, PROBABLY THE TORQUE CONVERTOR. HAVE EXPERIENCED A GRINDING NOISE IN LOW GEAR, PRESSING ON THE GAS AND THE VAN DOES NOT MOVE, WHEELS SPINNING WHEN GOING FROM REVERSE TO FORWARD AND CLUNKING FROM TRANSMISSION WHEN GOING FROM HIGH TO LOW GEAR.
