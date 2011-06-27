Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

Ran good, but body was rustbucket Dustin , 07/16/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Bought one for $800 at a fairly shady lot. Had 111,000 miles on it, it started and got me to school everyday. It had the 4Tech engine in it (not the horrendous Quad), and I attribute that factor to how well it ran. Some frigid Illinois mornings (-15F), my car, amazingly, was the only one that would start. How it looked was a different story. Got it with no rust, no real dings or anything, but that first winter DESTROYED the body. Rust spreading like an infection on my car body, and glad to read in the reviews that mine wasn't the only one that had the rear shocks break up into the trunk. 2 1/2 years and 30,000 miles later, engine dies. Sold to junk yard for $35. (Trans was still good) Report Abuse

GM's worst car Neogenesisfool , 09/18/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car sucks. The le model lacka any power at all, the base engine should at least be able to move the car! The 2.5 liter tech 4 engine is prone to leak oil, by the quart. I've had it fixed on three different occasions and it won't stop breaking on me. Not only that the block is heavy bulky iron even adding more to the weight.The interior is fine other than the fact the light gray dash blinds you if theirs even a little sun. So my options are let it get dusty or clean it and crash. I will NEVER buy a gm product again ever. reliable. I'm donating my car to an auto school as soon as possible!

Rust machine samhain , 09/30/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Well what can I say, I bought this car from my brother-in-law, for a pittance $450. About what it was worth. I just needed transportation quickly. The body on these things rust out bad, rear, doors, trunk, roof. Horrid paint job. It leaked oil like a sieve. It was the most underpowered car I've driven, next to the 1989 Chevy Celebrity, which is heavier and uses the same engine. I beat the hell out of the thing, and had no need for major repairs for two and half years. Until now, the seals are shot and the cylinders are knocking and getting ready to seize up. I would avoid these dogs unless someone gives it to you.

Great Car When Taken Care Of pontiacmagic , 11/01/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I bought this car off of my parents who purchased it new in 1990. They had taken great care of it, and paid attention to every detail. I needed a good reliable car for college, and this was a great find. It looks and runs like brand new, has great power, and has never let me down. Good car if found in good condition.