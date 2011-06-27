Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews
Ran good, but body was rustbucket
Bought one for $800 at a fairly shady lot. Had 111,000 miles on it, it started and got me to school everyday. It had the 4Tech engine in it (not the horrendous Quad), and I attribute that factor to how well it ran. Some frigid Illinois mornings (-15F), my car, amazingly, was the only one that would start. How it looked was a different story. Got it with no rust, no real dings or anything, but that first winter DESTROYED the body. Rust spreading like an infection on my car body, and glad to read in the reviews that mine wasn't the only one that had the rear shocks break up into the trunk. 2 1/2 years and 30,000 miles later, engine dies. Sold to junk yard for $35. (Trans was still good)
GM's worst car
This car sucks. The le model lacka any power at all, the base engine should at least be able to move the car! The 2.5 liter tech 4 engine is prone to leak oil, by the quart. I've had it fixed on three different occasions and it won't stop breaking on me. Not only that the block is heavy bulky iron even adding more to the weight.The interior is fine other than the fact the light gray dash blinds you if theirs even a little sun. So my options are let it get dusty or clean it and crash. I will NEVER buy a gm product again ever. reliable. I'm donating my car to an auto school as soon as possible!
Rust machine
Well what can I say, I bought this car from my brother-in-law, for a pittance $450. About what it was worth. I just needed transportation quickly. The body on these things rust out bad, rear, doors, trunk, roof. Horrid paint job. It leaked oil like a sieve. It was the most underpowered car I've driven, next to the 1989 Chevy Celebrity, which is heavier and uses the same engine. I beat the hell out of the thing, and had no need for major repairs for two and half years. Until now, the seals are shot and the cylinders are knocking and getting ready to seize up. I would avoid these dogs unless someone gives it to you.
Great Car When Taken Care Of
I bought this car off of my parents who purchased it new in 1990. They had taken great care of it, and paid attention to every detail. I needed a good reliable car for college, and this was a great find. It looks and runs like brand new, has great power, and has never let me down. Good car if found in good condition.
with a high preformance exuast system
I got the car in 2001 after I biffed it with my s-10. Of course, the body is all rusted out. The car has only let me down once when the starter when out after work one day. Other problems I had was I cracked the exuaust off behind the cadaylitic converter because I bottomed out while hiting the dips in Holdingford. I later took the cadalytic converter off and replaced it with a cherry bomb glasspack. It's relitivly fast and I had it doing 110. A good reliable vehicle, and I would recommend it to anyone. My heater also dosen't work and I have no time or ambission to fix. I don't care much anymore. I bought a 1996 Grand Prix.
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner