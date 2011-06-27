Used 1992 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle39.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length205.5 in.
Curb weight3697 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.8 in.
Wheel base110.7 in.
Width74.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Malachite Metallic
  • Light Camel Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Neon Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Gray Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Dark Camel Metallic
  • Medium Quasar Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Bright Aqua Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
