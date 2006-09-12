Used 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight for Sale Near Me

In my eyes it's good looking, my kids are not thrilled about it's appearance though. It has been a good and very reliable friend. It does not require much maintenance or repair. I have 112,000 miles on it and it's still very solid. Obviously it is not a good idea to sell it, you won't be paid much for it and the clear coat is still shiny, so why bother. It's paid for and the insurance is peanuts on it. This Anniversary Edition has every luxury option and they all work fine! If you find one, don't hesitate to buy it. It's a very nice vehicle. Oil changes every 3,000 miles are a must, Synthetic oil will give you about 30 MPG on the highway, every so often go for the high octane gas that has cleaners (BP Gold, Chevron 93 or Shell 93).

Read more