Used 1999 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Consumer Reviews

Most Reliable Vehicle I Have Ever Owned in 32 Years alienrealtor , 12/09/2006 12 of 12 people found this review helpful In my eyes it's good looking, my kids are not thrilled about it's appearance though. It has been a good and very reliable friend. It does not require much maintenance or repair. I have 112,000 miles on it and it's still very solid. Obviously it is not a good idea to sell it, you won't be paid much for it and the clear coat is still shiny, so why bother. It's paid for and the insurance is peanuts on it. This Anniversary Edition has every luxury option and they all work fine! If you find one, don't hesitate to buy it. It's a very nice vehicle. Oil changes every 3,000 miles are a must, Synthetic oil will give you about 30 MPG on the highway, every so often go for the high octane gas that has cleaners (BP Gold, Chevron 93 or Shell 93).

50th Anniversary Edition Susan , 09/30/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I love this car. The only problem I've had - and it was big - was when a gasket leak took out the engine about a year ago. It appears to be a known problem - but they gave me little relief. One drawback is that the back seat does not have headrests. The driver's seat leather is splitting. But I love the look of this car and it's comfort. It's hard to find a vehicle as nice for its price. I'm at 108,000 miles now and hoping for many more.

Excelent College Car pizzaman09 , 03/13/2012 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My 1999 Oldsmobile 88 was my grandparents car and was given to my twin brother and I as our first car with only 42k miles on it! We have been driving it for about 5 years now and it has 69k miles on it. They 88 has been outstandingly reliable, we have under $1200 of maintenance into it in 5 years. We had the common intake leak and the power antenna is stuck up but else it is perfect. I use to hate how it looked but it has grown on me. It is factory Crimson Red and I have white strip tires on it, it looks sharp and stands out among today's cars. The ride and handling is like a marshmallow, but that is often a good thing. It is plenty quick too! I also enjoy the huge trunk!

I love this car! susan , 01/03/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I also hate that GM did not cover my expensive gasket problem when it happened in 2005 with just under 90,000 miles on it. Now have 141,000 miles and it has a few minor things wrong with it that I won't bother to fix - but I do love driving it. Also had problems with splitting leather problems the last 5 years. Somehow that hasn't held me back and I wish I could find another like it!