Used 1998 Oldsmobile Eighty-Eight Consumer Reviews
Loved my little old car!
I absolutely loved my eighty-eight. Only problem I ever had with it was the water pump breaking and the belt breaking (only one-time fixes for me). I drove 12 hour round trips at least once a month and drove it every single day around town, to and from work, and across state for over 2 years and it always got me where I needed to go, no problems. Very reliable and dependable. I miss my Rico. I'd definitely buy another one if I got the chance.
Awesome Car
For my first car its a good one. My grandparents had it before me and had no problems what so ever. It's fun to drive and handles well. It gets me through any kind of weather well. The only thing I've had to replace on it was the battery. I also changed out the tape player/radio with a CD player/radio. Over all its an awesome car. I would recommend it to anyone.
Replace Plenum before it wrecks engine
Intake manifold gasket was replaced before I bought it. However, the plenum went and water went into the engine. After 600 dollar plenum repair, a valve was bad. After a couple hundred miles it needed a 1200 dollar valve repair. After a couple hundred miles a piece of engine (probably connecting rod) went through the engine block. Replace the original plenum and manifold gasket to avoid costly repairs. This happend on a 94 Park Avenue of mine with 156000 miles, a 99 Park Avenue with 190,000 miles and now a 98 Olds 88 with 111,000 miles. Great engine except for the plenums and intake manifold gaskets.
Update on Eighty Eigh LS
Robbed718 back. Update on the Oldsmobile Eighty Eight I bought with 53,000 miles in March of 2010 from the old lady whom lost her vision. The car now has 77,000 miles on it. I've had to replace a belt tensioner, tires and a sepentine belt since. Everything is still holding up good on the car, engine is still powerful and not bad on gas. (I get about 24mpg) . I think I could get 175-200K out of this baby. I'm gonna plan on it!
A Bottomless Money Pit
This car has caused me quite a bit of trouble. I bought it with 30,000 miles on it and it now has just under 100,000. I've had to replace mufflers on it three times. I replaced the gas tank on it, along with a fuel pump because I would nearly stall after coming down certain hills. This probably needs to be fixed again, as it's acting up. About 1,000 miles ago my belt tensioner broke, spinning my belt off the pulleys so that no water made it to my radiator and so my engine overheated on the spot. This happened out of nowhere for no reason. A cable snapped in my left mirror so I need to wedge something there to keep the mirror aimed where I want it. This car needs one fix after another.
