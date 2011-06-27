  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Cutlass Supreme
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG232023
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/31 mpg17/27 mpg19/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)313.5/511.5 mi.280.5/445.5 mi.313.5/511.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.5 gal.16.5 gal.16.5 gal.
Combined MPG232023
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm180 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm160 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l3.1 l2.3 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 6200 rpm135 hp @ 4400 rpm180 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.40.3 ft.37.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.38.5 in.38.8 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room51.9 in.51.9 in.52.6 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.1 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.34.8 in.36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.2 in.56.3 in.56.6 in.
Measurements
Length192.3 in.192.3 in.192.2 in.
Curb weight3133 lbs.3501 lbs.3221 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.5 cu.ft.12.1 cu.ft.15.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height53.3 in.54.3 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.107.5 in.107.5 in.
Width71.0 in.71.0 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Black Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Camel Beige
  • Maui Blue Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White
  • Bright Red
