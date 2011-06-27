Used 2002 Oldsmobile Alero Consumer Reviews

runs great even after 155,000 miles if you take care of it superstar1213 , 07/19/2014 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have 175,XXX miles on my Alero and it is running great!! For those of you who are talking crap about this car is obviously not taking care of it very well. If you take care of a car and maintain it, it will last a long time. I know a man who has a 1989 gmc safari van with almost 500,000 miles on it and still drives it to work every day! Take car of your vehicles and they will run forever! Report Abuse

A good first car, does have some known issues. n8ech , 09/18/2011 14 of 15 people found this review helpful We have two Alero's in our family. Our daughter drives an 01, and I just pickes up an 02 for our son. The Alero is a decent sized comfortable car with quite a few amenties for the money. We paid $4800 for the 01 with 74k 1 owner, and $3700 for the 02 with 55k one owner as well I should add the 02 has some hail damage and needed the lower intake gasket replaced. Both have leather and a power driver seat. Given a choice, the 3.4L V6 is the better engine even considering the gasket issue. I am getting 30 mpg highway

rides great.. WHEN ITS NOT NEEDING REPAIRS. laura t , 06/22/2017 GL2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful BEWARE!! There are SO many issues with car that just about every one ever made seems to have. Warning indicator Lights on dash are always ON - Electric Windows always breaking & costly to repair. Rear Exhaust manifold gasket will go before 60K miles (& more than once from what ive been told).. I have only 55K miles on mine and am currently saving for this $700 repair now.. Also car having a starting problem again.. 110th time.. have replaced battery, alternator, starter, and still wont start. ALSO beware the "pass-lock" system.. shuts your entire car down for 10 min at a time and actually SHUTS YOUR vehicle down from stating for exactly 10 min,,. and you never know when it will happen..GM SHOULD HAVE RECALLED THIS ENTIRE LINE BACK IN 2002-2004 WHEN IT SETTLED IN COURT A CLASS ACTION SUIT BUT DID NOT ISSUE RECALLS ON ANYTHING EXCEPT THE IGNITION SWITCH! Safety Technology Comfort Reliability Value

WORST OF THE WORST OF THE WORST amrshalaby , 06/27/2013 6 of 9 people found this review helpful WORST CAR EVER MADE IN THE HISTORY OF MANKIND. Let's see where to start. I will start when the car was bought. AC Fan Resistor. Intake Gasket Manifold. Oil Pressure Sensor. Front Right Spring broke! Front Shocks and Front Springs! Front Wheel bearings went bad. Calibers seized. New brake calibers, new brake lines, and new rotors & pads, and the brakes still seized! AC Clutch bad, needs AC compressor. Cheap interior. dashboard cover is peeling and rolling backwards. New water pump. Then intake gasket only lasted 2 years, needed an engine. This car is an ongoing fire pitt for your money. WORST CAR EVER MADE.