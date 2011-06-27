Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero Consumer Reviews
About to retire black beauty after 291,000km
I bought this car years ago used from a car dealer in Scarborough. It was very cheap (probably because of 5spd gear box and dent in hood) and my expectations were quite low. I just needed a car for the winter. It lasted a LOT longer than one winter. The 2.4l engine feels gutless in normal driving but when you put your foot down it picks up the pace nicely, albeit with plenty of noise which seems to be typical of GM four cylinders. I have full records of what has been replaced from new: Connecting pipe, small vacuum hose, blower motor resistor, rear window heating module, rear speakers, all struts/shocks/springs, gas cap, brakes x3 with new calipers, emerg brake cable, drivers seat back.
I'm going to miss this car
My wife bought this car Brand New from the dealer. we've had it for 10 yrs now and its been wonderful. Very few problems the fuel pump went at 70k which i hear is very common, and we've replaced all the power window switches. everything else is great, very fun to drive and very roomy. I'm trading it in and I'm going to miss this car.
2000 alero after 11 years
This has been a great car, great mileage, and very little problems. 108000 miles so far, can't complain I will be buying a new car soon, I hope it will be as good.
Oldsmobile NEEDS to Replace every Alero
I bought my vehicle in June of 2002, thus far I have replaced brakes, rotors, intake gasket, waterpump, fuel filter, power steering pump, and now my transmission is slipping, have any of you realized that there is n o way to check the transmission fluid on your own? Not to mention the tires I have had to replace. The dashboard is raised due to sun damage. It appears to me that a bunch of monkeys could have done better when they decided to build this car. I had contacted Oldsmobile many times and they seem quite content that a bunch of fools like us made them rich. The car is paid for, but the repair bills are adding up. I will NEVER buy AMerican Made Again!!!!!!!
Great Car
I love my Alero. I have had it a little over 2 years and have about 65,000 miles it. It runs great and I get about 34 mpg on the highway. It is very comfortable and fun to drive. It is a very good car for the money. The only complaint is the same compliant that I have had for other Olds' products - the brakes. They don't last and the rotors warp too easialy. I have a lot of miles on my car, but they are almost exclusively highway miles. The original brakes should have lasted a lot longer than about 40,000 because I don't use them that much.
Sponsored cars related to the Alero
Related Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons