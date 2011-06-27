Used 2000 Oldsmobile Alero Consumer Reviews

About to retire black beauty after 291,000km mcalpine , 01/24/2013 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I bought this car years ago used from a car dealer in Scarborough. It was very cheap (probably because of 5spd gear box and dent in hood) and my expectations were quite low. I just needed a car for the winter. It lasted a LOT longer than one winter. The 2.4l engine feels gutless in normal driving but when you put your foot down it picks up the pace nicely, albeit with plenty of noise which seems to be typical of GM four cylinders. I have full records of what has been replaced from new: Connecting pipe, small vacuum hose, blower motor resistor, rear window heating module, rear speakers, all struts/shocks/springs, gas cap, brakes x3 with new calipers, emerg brake cable, drivers seat back. Report Abuse

I'm going to miss this car chris , 11/03/2010 7 of 7 people found this review helpful My wife bought this car Brand New from the dealer. we've had it for 10 yrs now and its been wonderful. Very few problems the fuel pump went at 70k which i hear is very common, and we've replaced all the power window switches. everything else is great, very fun to drive and very roomy. I'm trading it in and I'm going to miss this car. Report Abuse

2000 alero after 11 years mountaintop1 , 11/14/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful This has been a great car, great mileage, and very little problems. 108000 miles so far, can't complain I will be buying a new car soon, I hope it will be as good. Report Abuse

Oldsmobile NEEDS to Replace every Alero Becky , 10/30/2007 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my vehicle in June of 2002, thus far I have replaced brakes, rotors, intake gasket, waterpump, fuel filter, power steering pump, and now my transmission is slipping, have any of you realized that there is n o way to check the transmission fluid on your own? Not to mention the tires I have had to replace. The dashboard is raised due to sun damage. It appears to me that a bunch of monkeys could have done better when they decided to build this car. I had contacted Oldsmobile many times and they seem quite content that a bunch of fools like us made them rich. The car is paid for, but the repair bills are adding up. I will NEVER buy AMerican Made Again!!!!!!! Report Abuse